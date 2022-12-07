Where to Find Melty, Cheesy Fondue in Portland

Fondue evokes images of 1970s dinner parties and alpine ski lodges, people lounging in sweaters while dunking bread, meat, and apples into bubbling cauldrons of molten cheese. The Swiss dip, often fortified with booze, typically relies on cheeses like Emmental and Gruyère. But Portlanders rarely stick to tradition: Here, chefs use everything from cheddar to Gorgonzola for their base, swirling them with pesto or offering house-made sausages as an accompaniment. Then again, those seeking a simple pot of melty Swiss cheeses, with a few cubes of crusty bread on the side, will be able to find plenty of options in Portland proper. Below, find our guide to the city’s fondue scene; for a broader spectrum of cheesy fare, this map may be a better fit.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.