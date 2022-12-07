 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Where to Find Melty, Cheesy Fondue in Portland

From casual bars offering remixed versions to restaurants dedicated to dunking stuff in cheese

by Brooke Jackson-Glidden
Fondue evokes images of 1970s dinner parties and alpine ski lodges, people lounging in sweaters while dunking bread, meat, and apples into bubbling cauldrons of molten cheese. The Swiss dip, often fortified with booze, typically relies on cheeses like Emmental and Gruyère. But Portlanders rarely stick to tradition: Here, chefs use everything from cheddar to Gorgonzola for their base, swirling them with pesto or offering house-made sausages as an accompaniment. Then again, those seeking a simple pot of melty Swiss cheeses, with a few cubes of crusty bread on the side, will be able to find plenty of options in Portland proper. Below, find our guide to the city’s fondue scene; for a broader spectrum of cheesy fare, this map may be a better fit.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Urban German Wursthaus

The German spot steps away from Cathedral Park is primarily known for its sausages, as well as other standards like schnitzel. However, the bar and restaurant also offers a tiny taste of Switzerland for those who order its soft pretzel: The dish comes with a little cup of creamy fondue, as well as apples for an alternative cheese vehicle. Another option: Order a few extra sides of the fondue alongside one of the restaurant’s house-made sausages. For more cheese action, visit Urban German on a raclette night.

6635 N Baltimore Ave Suite 201, Portland, OR 97203
(503) 286-3686
(503) 286-3686

Urban Fondue

Since 2004, Portland’s homegrown fondue emporium has sat in Nob Hill, dropping off pots of melty cheese and chocolate at tables of enthusiastic families and couples on dates. Outside of the obvious chain that will appear on this map, Urban Fondue serves the widest variety of molten cheese in town, made with a variety of bases: Smoked cheddar, Brie and Gorgonzola, mozzarella, Swiss and gruyere. Fondue options range from hyper-traditional to off-the-wall — take, for example, the pesto caprese, which comes with cherry tomatoes, basil pesto, and balsamic. Fondue specials rotate monthly, and for dessert, the restaurant offers a staggering array of chocolate, caramel, and butterscotch fondues.

2114 NW Glisan St, Portland, OR 97210
(503) 242-1400
(503) 242-1400

Brix Tavern

Brix Tavern is a part of the same restaurant group as Urban Fondue, and in honor of its lineage, the Hoyt Street bar also offers a few fondue variations. The restaurant’s smoked cheddar fondue is a more typical preparation, with bread on the side to sop up the cheese. But for those feeling a little iconoclastic, Brix tops a Swiss cheese fondue with braised pork shoulder, as well as roasted tomato salsa and cilantro sour cream; in lieu of bread, Brix serves the dip with chips. Think of it as a cross between Swiss fondue and Mexican queso fundido.

1338 NW Hoyt St, Portland, OR 97209
(503) 943-5995
(503) 943-5995

Swine Restaurant, Moonshine & Whiskey Bar

Yet another sibling of Urban Fondue, this downtown Portland hotel bar offers its own version with a dose of bacon, for a little touch of savory smokiness. Like Brix, the fondue also makes an appearance in the restaurant’s “tavern chips,” topping a pot of melty Swiss with braised pork shoulder and cilantro crema.

808 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR 97205
(503) 943-5844
(503) 943-5844

The Melting Pot

Of course, this chain of fondue restaurants does, in fact, offer cheese fondue — six varieties, in fact, with options like bacon-Gorgonzola, spinach-artichoke, and Wisconsin cheddar. Each pot of fondue comes with bread and a rotating roster of fruits and vegetables, though meat eaters may prefer to add a charcuterie board, to submerge some cured meats in their pot of cheese. Like Urban Fondue, the Melting Pot also offers other varieties of the dish — visitors can cook seafood and meats tableside in pots of hot broth, and finish the meal with chocolate fondue.

1050 SW 6th Ave #100, Portland, OR 97204
(503) 517-8960
(503) 517-8960

Swiss Hibiscus

Of course Portland’s primary Swiss restaurant is going to offer some version of this quintessential Alpine dish. Alberta’s Swiss Hibiscus bolsters its traditional fondue with the requisite Kirsch, a central European brandy, which gives it a lovely sweetness; it arrives at the table with cubes of French bread, though those interested can add vegetables for a touch of something fresh. Pro tip: Order a bratwurst or wienerschnitzel alongside the fondue for some exceptionally decadent dipping.

4950 NE 14th Ave, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 477-9224
(503) 477-9224

Olympia Provisions Public House

Olympia Provisions Public House, the famed charcuterie brand’s Alpine-themed sausage spot on Southeast Division, serves pots of fondue on its patio and in its dining room, blending the traditional Emmental and Gruyère with white wine. The spread of accoutrement is impressive: A pot comes with a whole kielbasa, apples, fingerling potatoes, pickles, house-made soft pretzel bites, and bread. The restaurant also offers add-ons of frankfurters, kasekrainers, or bratwurst, for those looking for a broader showing of Olympia Provisions sausages.

3384 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 384-2259
(503) 384-2259

Heidi's Of Gresham

For decades, this Gresham stalwart has stood as a family favorite for friendly Americana: Meals of onion rings, Crab Louis, roast beef with mashed potatoes. In its time open, however, Heidi’s has kept a little sliver of Europe represented on its menu, thanks to founder Marie Eklund’s Swiss roots. The recipe for Heidi’s fondue is kept under lock and key, served simply in a bowl with bread for dunking.

1230 NE Cleveland Ave, Gresham, OR 97030
(503) 667-4200
(503) 667-4200

