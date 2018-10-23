 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A white bowl of brick-red wings, dry-fried
Fried chicken wings from the Lighthouse
Kara Stokes/EPDX

Mind-Blowing Chicken Wings in Portland and Beyond

Whether they’re in tangy lemon-pepper, sports bar Buffalo-style, or searingly hot pepper sauces, Portland has wings for days

by Brooke Jackson-Glidden and Krista Garcia
Fried chicken wings from the Lighthouse
Kara Stokes/EPDX
by Brooke Jackson-Glidden and Krista Garcia

For a city that’s nowhere near Buffalo, New York, nor anywhere close to Atlanta or Seoul, Portland is still infatuated by chicken wings. Whether it’s traditional Buffalo-style, Southern Thai, or Atlanta lemon-pepper, Portland restaurants have found a multitude of ways to take the most humble part of the bird and turn it into a standout snack.

Below, find some killer wings of various styles all over Rip City. Those craving something more substantial should check out Eater’s fried chicken map for even more golden poultry, or to the Korean fried chicken map for yangnyeom goodness.

The points on this map guide are not ranked but organized geographically.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. 1st Street Pocha

12590 SW 1st St suite b
Beaverton, OR 97005
(503) 567-1322
(503) 567-1322

Beaverton’s Korean destination Du Kuh Bee closed without fanfare in the height of the pandemic, a devastating loss to the city. It’s a relief, then, that 1st Street Pocha, the Korean restaurant that took its place, is as good as it is — especially its fried chicken. The rice flour dredge gives these thick wings a satisfying crispness, one that stands up to its sticky-spicy glaze. The restaurant’s soy garlic wings are a better fit for those afraid of spice. 1st Street Pocha is open for onsite dining and takeout.

2. Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar

10808 NW St Helens Rd
Portland, OR 97231
(503) 240-8827
(503) 240-8827
Visit Website

This wood-paneled, old school Linnton mainstay is worth heading out Route 30 for its Louisiana dry-fried wings, doused in well-rounded spice and served with a satisfying side of blue cheese for dipping. The meat itself is juicy and well-seasoned — plus, they’re a bargain during happy hour. The Lighthouse is open for onsite dining, takeout, and delivery.

3. Toki Restaurant

580 SW 12th Ave
Portland, OR 97205
(503) 312-3037
(503) 312-3037
Visit Website

During the heyday of Han Oak, the gargantuan chicken wings, tossed in a salty-sweet “essence of instant ramen” dust, often stole the show; devotees dreamed of taking buckets of those wings home. When sibling restaurant Toki opened, that fantasy became a reality, with a bonus: Not only does Toki pack up takeout versions of the dry-dusted wings, it also sells three other versions, ranging from gochujang-tamarind to chili-oil-dunked “Korean hot chicken.” All are spectacular. Order them for takeout or onsite dining — indoors or out.

4. White Elephant Asian Fusion

4233 N Mississippi Ave
Portland, OR 97217
(503) 766-9855
(503) 766-9855
Visit Website

White Elephant Asian Fusion can be overlooked sitting next to carts like Matt’s BBQ, but the restaurant’s wings should be on every meat-eating Portlander’s Prost Marketplace hit list. The cart offers a number of different sauces, including mango habanero and Thai peanut sauce, but the real move is to get the Uncle Og’s Sticky Icky wings, tossed in a salty-sweet-funky glaze reliant on Laotian fish sauce. It’s open for onsite orders and delivery.

5. Mama Chow's Kitchen

313 SW 2nd Ave
Portland, OR 97204
Visit Website

A favorite among downtown workers, this cheerful food cart fries lollipop-ed wings, which makes them easier to eat while on the go. Mama Chow’s garlicky honey soy wings should be eaten over the garlic noodles, so any jus or crackly fried bits can land on the already satisfyingly chewy noodles. Mama Chow’s is open for walk-up orders.

6. Lúa

3971 N Williams Ave Suite 103
Portland, OR 97227
(503) 954-3600
(503) 954-3600
Visit Website

North Williams’ Lúa serves a robust selection of Vietnamese food, from house-made woven rice noodles to street food snacks. Fried wings tossed in a savory fish sauce-spiked glaze is a surefire pick from the latter category. It brings the light, crisp crust of Korean fried chicken and hints at the glory of Pok Pok’s famous Vietnamese wings. They’re served with banh mi-style shredded pickled daikon and carrots for tartness and crunch.

7. Erica's Soul Food

120 NE Russell St
Portland, OR 97212
(503) 922-5519
(503) 922-5519
Visit Website

This bright yellow cart, newly relocated to the Eliot neighborhood, has become a go-to for chicken wings, specifically the Atlanta-style lemon-pepper, a rarity in Portland. For the uninitiated, ATL-style wings are from the more-is-more school, a hybrid of hot Buffalo wings and zesty lemon-pepper glaze, served “extra wet” with fries and ranch or blue cheese for dipping. This popular style is just one of the nine wing varieties on offer, so feel free to branch out with peach sriracha or buffalo bacon ranch; plus, the cart can serve eight of the nine wings as vegan, soy-protein-based wings. Order them directly from the cart for takeout.

8. Canard

734 E Burnside St
Portland, OR 97214
(971) 279-2356
(971) 279-2356
Visit Website

Andy Fortgang and Gabriel Rucker’s gilded wine bar has become an instant classic since its opening. Rucker serves plump, dry-fried wings with a truffle-honey drizzle and a house truffled honey mustard, a blend of slight sweetness over funky, captivating savory flavors. When eaten alongside Canard’s garlic fries and soft-serve parfait — preferably with a glass of sparkling wine in hand — Canard’s wings feel right at home. Canard is open for dine-in with proof of vaccination.

9. Alberta Market

909 NE Alberta St
Portland, OR 97211
(503) 282-2169
(503) 282-2169

As one of the best deals in Portland, these no-frills fried chicken wings are lightly-breaded and served with jojos. Locals have been ordering these well-seasoned wings at this Alberta convenience store for years, with good reason: It’s a delicious bargain, served fresh and hot in a bag to go.

10. Hat Yai

1605 NE Killingsworth St
Portland, OR 97211
(503) 764-9701
(503) 764-9701
Visit Website

At either location of Earl Ninsom’s casual counter-service restaurant Hat Yai, Southern Thai fried chicken is a glorious mix of dripping-juicy meat and a crunchy, cumin-and-coriander-scented, fried shallot crust. Combination sets come with standard Malay-style curry, flaky roti, drumsticks, and thighs, but wings can be added for $3 each. Two wings on their own, plus sticky rice are also available; customers can order them to-go or gnaw away at one of the blue-and-white-checkered tables.

11. Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings

1708 E Burnside St
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 230-9464
(503) 230-9464
Visit Website

With three locations and a fervent following, the ultra-popular, brewpub-vibed Fire on the Mountain takes Buffalo-style wings seriously. There are roughly a dozen different sauces to choose from which range in spice level, like a zesty lime-cilantro, smoky-sweet Jamaican jerk, and the peppery sweet raspberry habanero. Vegan wings are also an option here, for non meat-eaters who want to try their hand (and tastebuds) at the masochistic levels of spice in the El Jefe. Fire on the Mountain is open for takeout at all locations, with dine-in available at some.

12. FOMO Chicken

113 SE 28th Ave
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 308-0258
(503) 308-0258
Visit Website

A food cart in Pod 28, just off of East Burnside, FOMO is strong contender for the KFC (Korean Fried Chicken) title in Portland. The wings here are served bone-in or boneless, and come with a few options: One, a sticky-sweet Korean garlic sauce, another a spicy Korean sauce. Those who cannot choose, however, don’t have to, as diners can order them half-and-half. Even on their own the spicy wings aren’t overly hot, but a lovely level of heat to balance the gently sweet notes.

13. Moore Food & Co.

3576B SE Division St
Portland, OR 97202

Portlanders know this alleyside food cart and hangout for its cheesesteaks, unfussy homages to the real deal. However, Moore Food & Co.’s wings may outshine the cart’s sandwiches. The light fry on the wings gives them a nice golden, crunchy base, which sops up a house Buffalo sauce or barbecue. They’ve been on special for months now, but it might be best to get them while they’re still available — who knows when they’ll disappear next. Moore Food & Co. is open for takeout and onsite dining in its funky outdoor seating area.

14. Chimcking

4118 NE Sandy Blvd
Portland, OR 97212
(503) 384-2536
(503) 384-2536
Visit Website

Similar to Happy Valley’s Bonchon, Chimcking is a Korean franchise with Portland outposts in Beaverton and Hollywood. This is classic Korean fried chicken, dredged in tapioca starch and twice-fried for that perfect golden crackle. Wings come in garlic-soy or spicy. Order a combo of both and don’t forget the pickled daikon cubes on the side, paired with an ice cold Hite. 

15. Big's Chicken

4606 NE Glisan St
Portland, OR 97213
(971) 255-0358
(971) 255-0358
Visit Website

While the signature dish is Alabama-style barbecue chicken, the Glisan and Beaverton locations of this restaurant from the folks behind Laurelhurst Market offer wings that are marinated, smoked, fried, and then tossed in dry spice. The crackly skin holds up under three sauce choices, including the Alabama white. This family-friendly spot has open seating and multiple TV screens to watch the game.

16. LoRell's Chicken Shack

5205 SE Foster Rd
Portland, OR 97206
(971) 804-6888
(971) 804-6888
Visit Website

Based in the Carts on Foster pod, LoRell’s self-identifies as a “Chicago-style” wing cart, which, in this case, means crunchy-fried, colossal chicken wings arrive with a dusting of savory seasoning powder and squiggle of hot honey or “G sauce,” which lands somewhere between a smoky barbecue and a vinegar-based hot sauce. For a while, LoRell’s was a hidden gem, but now, the secret is out. It’s open for walk-up orders and delivery.

17. Mando's

8218 SE Holgate Blvd
Portland, OR 97266
(503) 738-1376
(503) 738-1376
Visit Website

This bright red food cart developed a cult following in East Portland and Gresham thanks to its hardcore “Remix Wings.” These lightly golden, crispy-saucy, salty-sweet wings are also available boneless, for anyone afraid of gnawing on a little bone. Mando’s recently opened a brick-and-mortar spot in Morrison Market, so fans now have a closer-in option.

