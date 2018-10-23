Share All sharing options for: Mind-Blowing Chicken Wings in Portland and Beyond

Whether they’re in tangy lemon-pepper, sports bar Buffalo-style, or searingly hot pepper sauces, Portland has wings for days

Share All sharing options for: Mind-Blowing Chicken Wings in Portland and Beyond

For a city that’s nowhere near Buffalo, New York, nor anywhere close to Atlanta or Seoul, Portland is still infatuated by chicken wings. Whether it’s traditional Buffalo-style, Southern Thai, or Atlanta lemon-pepper, Portland restaurants have found a multitude of ways to take the most humble part of the bird and turn it into a standout snack.

Below, find some killer wings of various styles all over Rip City. Those craving something more substantial should check out Eater’s fried chicken map for even more golden poultry, or to the Korean fried chicken map for yangnyeom goodness.

The points on this map guide are not ranked but organized geographically.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.