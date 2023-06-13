 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Where to Eat and Drink When Visiting Gorgeous Astoria, Oregon

Customers sit and eat within the dining room at Cameo Cafe in Portland, Oregon.
The diner counter at Cameo Cafe.
Molly J. Smith/Eater Portland

The Finest Diners in Portland and Beyond

Where to find milkshakes, flapjacks, patty melts, and more

by Eater Staff
The diner counter at Cameo Cafe.
| Molly J. Smith/Eater Portland
by Eater Staff

Defining a diner in the Pacific Northwest is tough. Sure, there are the obvious choices, ones that are unmistakably diners — Fuller’s, Polar King, Blue Moon — but then there are the cusp spots. Is a dive bar with diner food, like My Father’s Place or Nite Hawk, considered a diner? What about a ritzier, newer breakfast cafe with a clear diner menu, like Grits N’ Gravy? What about one of the nostalgia diner sort of places that feel a little too polished, like Cadillac Cafe or the Daily Feast?

For this map, we decided to classify as a “diner,” the restaurants included would have to share these traits: they have to serve breakfast, including eggs and pancakes; they have to serve lunch, including burgers and fries; and the space itself has to at least have either booth seating or diner counter, as well. (That does exclude some great drive-in-esque spots that stick to lunch, like Skyline and Roake’s — we see you, we love you, we’ll be back for milkshakes and hot dogs in the near future.) Bonus points go to the places that are clearly modeled after a dining car, keep a pie case stocked, and/or serve old-school diner standbys like liver and onions, country fried steaks, and sides of cottage cheese. Sure, some of these spots have a particularly Portland flavor — smoked salmon Benedicts, marionberry pancakes — but they all serve their coffee hot and their milkshakes cold. For more options, check out our breakfast or old school restaurant maps.

Blue Moon Diner

Beaverton’s cerulean-tinged tunnel of white tile and chrome has that true diner feel, where kids inhale chocolate chip pancakes or grilled cheese, couples share peanut butter shakes or chocolate malts, and grandparents pick at meatloaf or liver and onions. For breakfast, the stuffed hash brown is a strong contender, similar to a Waffle House scattered, smothered, covered, and chunked — but really, you go to Blue Moon for the ambiance more than anything else.

20167 SW Tualatin Valley Hwy, Beaverton, OR 97006
(503) 746-5794
(503) 746-5794

60's Cafe & Diner

This Tualatin nostalgia diner certainly has the look down, with its red vinyl booths and shiny metallic touches; that attention to detail applies to the milkshakes as well, which arrive in glass with a swirl of whipped cream and a scarlet maraschino cherry. Flavors range from Oreo to butterscotch, with a wide selection of boozy versions — bourbon fudge, banana rum. The food menu plays the hits: burgers, chicken fried steak, BLTs, and grilled cheese. Breakfast includes standards like pancakes and biscuits and gravy.

19358 SW Boones Ferry Rd, Tualatin, OR 97062
(503) 427-2227
(503) 427-2227

Banning's Restaurant & Pie House

Since 1979, this Tigard pie shop and restaurant has been a required stop at the beginning of a road trip, for breakfasts of stuffed hash browns or biscuits and gravy followed by slices of key lime pie. Pie is definitely the draw here — for a savory option, the restaurant’s chicken pot pie is a smart start.

11477 SW Pacific Hwy, Tigard, OR 97223
(503) 244-2558
(503) 244-2558

Stepping Stone Cafe

Stepping Stone is a Northwest Portland stalwart for banana nut French toast and ham steaks with eggs, plus Portland-hippie additions like tofu scrambles. Sit at one of the red stools at the counter for gargantuan pancakes and the Smothered Bad Ass, a gravy-blanketed omelet stuffed with chunks of chicken-fried steak. It’s worth it to upgrade to one of the cafe’s house-made biscuits.

2390 NW Quimby St, Portland, OR 97210
(503) 222-1132
(503) 222-1132

The Daily Feast

With its checkered floors, vinyl booths, and horseshoe counter, The Daily Feast is clearly going for diner realness — the food served, however, goes far beyond the typical greasy spoon. Milkshakes are available in classic flavors like chocolate or vanilla, or as cocktails with flavors like White Russian or Whiskey Maple. Plates of fluffy buttermilk pancakes and house-made biscuits and gravy land at tables alongside smoked salmon scrambles and potato pancake eggs Benedict. And for lunch, servers deliver patty melts and BLTs with roasted sweet potato salads.

837 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97205
(503) 206-7838
(503) 206-7838

Fuller's Coffee Shop

Fuller’s may be closed while it renovates post-fire, but this map simply cannot exist without it. For decades, Northwest Portland locals have grabbed a stool at the “coffee shop’s” u-shaped counter, awaiting country-fried steaks or Denver omelets. Former Simpsons showrunner Bill Oakley swears by Fuller’s club sandwich, which comes with a full layer of chicken salad — it lands somewhere between a chicken salad sandwich and a BLT. Note: Fuller’s should reopen June 23.

136 NW 9th Ave, Portland, OR 97209
(503) 222-5608
(503) 222-5608

Grits N' Gravy

You’ve got to give them credit: The team at downtown Portland’s Grits n Gravy really did a great job swapping the bistro vibes of Little Bird for old-school diner charm. The menu is absolutely stacked with diner standbys — country-fried steaks and pork chops, combination plates with pancakes and eggs, more than 20 different types of omelet. Of course, any dish with gravy is going to be a winner; the restaurant offers four different varieties, including sausage, mushroom, and red-eye.

215 SW 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97204
(503) 227-3903
(503) 227-3903

My Father's Place

Half dive bar, half diner, My Father’s Place serves its menu of corned beef hash, ham steak and eggs, and pancake breakfast sandwiches from 7 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. every day. The vibe in the daylight is starkly different from its evening look, dimming the lights as musicians and chefs pop in for after-work Flaming Dr. Peppers. The more lunch-esque menu also retains countless nostalgic hits, including open-faced turkey sandwiches and patty melts.

523 SE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 235-5494
(503) 235-5494

Cadillac Cafe

Northeast Broadway’s Cadillac Cafe, with its peculiar balance of Art Deco and 1950s aesthetics, may feel a little fancy for diner status, but the combination of a knockout chicken-fried steak, thick milkshakes, and Monte Cristo with marionberry jam give it diner credentials. The Bunkhouse Vittles — a hearty breakfast of chicken-apple sausage, eggs, potatoes, and hazelnut custard French toast — is a popular and reliable order, especially when accompanied by a bloody mary.

1801 NE Broadway, Portland, OR 97232
(503) 287-4750
(503) 287-4750

The Diner Vancouver

This straightforwardly named Vancouver diner feeds food-insecure seniors, as a project from Meals on Wheels People, but diners of all ages can pop in for biscuits and gravy, country fried steak, and meatloaf sandwiches. No visit is complete without a slice of pie from the case, with options like banana cream and peanut butter.

5303 E Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98661
(360) 859-3338
(360) 859-3338

Cameo Cafe East

The Portland-weird cottagecore interior of this Northeast Sandy Boulevard diner attracts hoards of locals seeking the restaurant’s unique brand of Korean American breakfast fare. Thick, crispy strips of bacon perch on mounds of white rice with eggs and kimchi, or complement wide sheets of bindaetteok, a Korean mung bean pancake. A single table may host a strawberry Belgian waffle, bulgogi beef with a side of hash browns, or an omelet filled with bay shrimp and scallops — plus, a side of owner Sue Gee Lehn’s house-made kimchi.

8111 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213
(503) 284-0401
(503) 284-0401

Elmer's Restaurant (Parkrose, Portland, OR)

A Portland-born chain, Elmer’s is frequented by Portland food personalities like Peter Cho and Gary “the Foodie” Okazaki. Since 1960, Elmer’s has served its popular buttermilk pancakes and Denver omelets, though the menu has expanded to incorporate dishes like Dungeness crab Benedicts, strawberry crepes, and Pacific salmon dinners. Really, the move at an Elmer’s is to get one of the fruit-topped German pancakes — sort of like a Dutch baby.

10001 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97220
(503) 256-2150
(503) 256-2150

Gateway Breakfast House

You know a diner is a diner when a politician makes a pit-stop there on the campaign trail — as President Barack Obama did in 2012. Here, Parkrose Heights neighborhood families pile into booths to order sausage gravy-smothered biscuits or saucy strawberry waffles with whipped cream. Locals know to go for the juicy German sausage, which comes with three eggs and a choice of pancakes or hash browns.

11411 NE Halsey St, Portland, OR 97220
(503) 256-6280
(503) 256-6280

Polar King

Gresham is home to a number of classic diners and family bar and grills, but Polar King is probably the closest to an all-American diner. Breakfasts of corned beef hash, Denver omelets, and steak and eggs make way for lunches of egg or tuna salad sandwiches, patty melts, and French dips, with plenty of milkshake and sundae varieties. Don’t expect any frills, but if you’re looking for a true old-school diner, Polar King fits the bill.

1030 Powell Blvd, Gresham, OR 97030
(503) 665-8200
(503) 665-8200

