16 Delectable Dumpling Destinations in Portland and Beyond

It’s hard to argue the comforting power of the humble dumpling. Nearly every culture has some version of a filled, unleavened parcel, whether it’s one of many regional Chinese styles, Japanese gyoza, Russian pelmeni, or Nepalese momos. With a sizable Eastern European population and a growing Asian American population, Portland’s dumpling game has gotten stronger than ever, with several global variations represented within city limits.

While dumplings come in many shapes and sizes, nobody can truly define the boundaries of what is and is not considered a dumpling; it’s as futile as definitively deciding whether a hot dog is a sandwich. This map includes a plethora of different types, but does not delve into dumplings like tamales, empanadas, or ravioli; this map also sticks to filled dumplings, not solid ones that might appear in dishes like chicken and dumplings. For more dumpling options, feel free to explore our Chinese restaurant map.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.