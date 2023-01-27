 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Where to Drink and Dine in Historic Montavilla

Stellar Restaurants to Visit on Portland’s Culinarily Blessed Southeast 82nd Avenue

21 Romantic Restaurants and Bars in Portland for Date Night

Bao at Dough Zone.
Dough Zone Dumpling House.
Morgen Schuler/Eater

16 Delectable Dumpling Destinations in Portland and Beyond

Chinese, Georgian, Japanese, and more

by Thom Hilton and Seiji Nanbu
Dough Zone Dumpling House.
| Morgen Schuler/Eater
by Thom Hilton and Seiji Nanbu

It’s hard to argue the comforting power of the humble dumpling. Nearly every culture has some version of a filled, unleavened parcel, whether it’s one of many regional Chinese styles, Japanese gyoza, Russian pelmeni, or Nepalese momos. With a sizable Eastern European population and a growing Asian American population, Portland’s dumpling game has gotten stronger than ever, with several global variations represented within city limits.

While dumplings come in many shapes and sizes, nobody can truly define the boundaries of what is and is not considered a dumpling; it’s as futile as definitively deciding whether a hot dog is a sandwich. This map includes a plethora of different types, but does not delve into dumplings like tamales, empanadas, or ravioli; this map also sticks to filled dumplings, not solid ones that might appear in dishes like chicken and dumplings. For more dumpling options, feel free to explore our Chinese restaurant map.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

DEDIKO

This Vancouver Georgian restaurant is one of the few spots in the greater Portland area to get khinkali — knobby, dough-y parcels full of a rich beef-and-pork broth. Nibble on an edge to release the steam and broth, which has a captivating spice character that’s hard to pin down. Vegetarians can opt for a version made with mushrooms. The dish is best paired with an order of khachapuri, a cheesy Georgian stuffed bread.

210 W Evergreen Blvd #700, Vancouver, WA 98660
(360) 314-4370
(360) 314-4370

This Rose City Park food cart specializes in Tibetan dumplings, thick doughy wrappers securing fillings of beef, chicken, or pork with colorful house condiments. Perhaps even outshining the meaty versions are the vegetarian and vegan momos, packed with vegetables and potatoes. They’re available pan-fried, as well, and are best washed down with a mango lassi.

5235 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213
(503) 764-5028
(503) 764-5028

Bing Mi Dumpling and Noodle Bar

The handmade dumplings from the sibling restaurant to jianbing food cart Bing Mi are delicious and varied. Visitors will find meaty versions like beef-and-onion or pork wontons in house-made chili oil, as well as a vegan dumpling with shiitake mushrooms and Impossible meat. The san xian dumplings here are a specialty, with shrimp, pork, and Chinese chives, or egg and wood ear mushrooms.

2572 NW Vaughn St, Portland, OR 97210
(503) 327-8574
(503) 327-8574

After opening a permanent restaurant in Northeast Portland, Bao Bao has added new steamed dumplings and buns to its menu. With fillings like purple yam, curried chicken, and sweet red bean, the restaurant ends up being a good choice for a group of diners with varied palates. And while many would argue that bao are not dumplings, Bao Bao also offers hand-made, thick and juicy pork or veggie dumplings, covered in cilantro and green onions, and a mean wonton soup.

545 NE Couch St, Portland, OR 97232
(503) 477-8911
(503) 477-8911

The Southwest Portland location of Tokyo-based Afuri offers an extended dumpling menu, crispy-frying its pork gyoza and wrapping pork and shrimp in a delicate wonton wrapper. The buta gyoza are not to be missed, though vegetarians may prefer the restaurant’s miso cashew dumplings. Order them “winged,” or fried with a slurry to give them a lacy, crispy “skirt.”

50 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97204
(971) 288-5510
(971) 288-5510

Danwei Canting

This airy and spacious restaurant on Southeast Stark features Beijing-style dishes from chef and Chopped contestant Kyo Koo. Sichuan pork wontons filled with ginger and scallions are dressed in a chile vinegar sauce or served in a savory house broth for noodle soup, while steamed pork jiaozi stuffed with chives, garlic, and Napa cabbage are served straight-up and are great for dipping. All three variations are best paired with a Beijing lychee-lime mojito, made with Vinn Baijiu, the Oregon-based take on the national liquor of China.

803 SE Stark St, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 476-9717
(503) 476-9717

Easily the city’s most famous spot for pelmeni and vareniki, Kachka’s dumplings are so popular that the restaurant now sells them frozen, for people to keep at home. The juicy pelmeni come stuffed with pork, veal, and beef, available simply dressed in butter and vinegar, in a pool of broth, or fried. Vareniki are available stuffed with sour cherry or farmer’s cheese, plus a lavish version with potato and caviar beurre blanc. The sour cherry work well as a dessert — especially when fried.

960 SE 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 235-0059
(503) 235-0059

This recently opened corner spot near Portland State University, from the team behind Szechuan Garden in Beaverton, makes a great lunch spot. Light shines in from the massive windows onto one’s table, which is easy to fill with a variety of Chinese dumplings like Shanghai-style pork xiao long bao, steamed or fried potstickers, Szechuan wontons in chile oil, crab puffs, and wonton soup. If you can save room, the mapo tofu here is spectacular, as well.

624 SW Hall St, Portland, OR 97201
(503) 954-1835
(503) 954-1835

This Portland State University-area Chinese restaurant is a centrally located haven for steaming-hot, thinly-wrapped xiao long bao, deeply flavorful Sichuan wontons tossed in tingly chile oil, and classic pork-and-leek dumplings, all served in a space reminiscent of a casual taproom. Order all of the above... then maybe order another round.

1968 SW 5th Ave, Portland, OR 97201
(971) 801-8888
(971) 801-8888

This Seattle-based chain now serves a wide array of house dumplings within a sprawling Portland waterfront restaurant. Dough Zone truly is a dumpling emporium: Lacy chicken-and-vegetable fried dumplings with spicy garlic dipping sauce, Berkshire-Duroc pork wontons tossed in chile oil, and shrimp-and-pork steamed dumplings with shrimp tails peeking out the end all appear on Dough Zone’s menu, among many others. However, those in the know head straight for the xiao long bao, carefully wrapped soup dumplings filled with crab meat and pork broth.

1910 S River Dr, Portland, OR 97201
(503) 446-3500
(503) 446-3500

This dim sum shop in the old Wong’s King space is the hotspot for dim sum in Portland right now, and it’s clear why: The dumplings here arrive juicy, piping hot, and clearly handmade. Yes, people will find classics like shu mai, har gow, and fun guo — all executed with aplomb — but there are some fun options here that are a little harder to find at other dim sum shops, like Yunnanese mushroom dumplings.

8733 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97266
(503) 946-8830
(503) 946-8830

With hardwood floors and wood counters, Master Kong brought Tianjin and Taishan regional Chinese cuisine to Southeast Division. Master Kong offers a number of different dumplings, including xiao long bao, crisp handmade pork and egg potstickers, and stunning wonton noodle soup, with each little parcel filled with shrimp, pork, and chewy wood ear mushrooms. It’s extremely hard to go wrong, whether at their original location or their new digs at SE 32nd and Hawthorne.

8435 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97266
(971) 373-8248
(971) 373-8248

Famed for its family-style tables and service (think large rounds, lazy susans, and dim sum carts), HK Café has been a longstanding option for dim sum in the Foster-Powell neighborhood. Dumpling highlights include the chive and shrimp shu mai, shrimp and taro dumplings, and shrimp har gow in their near-translucent steamed wraps.

4410 SE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97266
(503) 771-8866
(503) 771-8866

Downtown Beaverton’s Tan Tan Deli has one of the most extensive Vietnamese menus in the Portland metro area, which is why it should not come as a surprise that it’s one of the only places that serves Vietnamese dumplings in town. While the pan-fried pork and vegetable dumplings are similar to potstickers, the banh gio is a whole different ballgame: These glutinous rice flour dumplings come steamed and wrapped in banana leaves, stuffed full of pork and wood ear mushroom.

12675 SW Broadway St, Beaverton, OR 97005
(503) 641-2700
(503) 641-2700

Sherpa Kitchen

Once a Buckman food cart, Sherpa Kitchen has quietly been steaming up Nepalese momos since November 2017, neatly wrapping dumplings filled with pork, beef, or a vegetarian mix. These days, you can find them within the Zed, the Lents complex home to Zoiglhaus Brewing Company and Pah! Dumplings arrive with a traditional spicy dipping sauce called achar; for an extra warming combination, add a cup of daal.

5716 SE 92nd Ave, Portland, OR 97266
(503) 756-8599
(503) 756-8599

Din Tai Fung

Once named among the world’s ten best restaurants by the New York Times, Taiwanese-based chain Din Tai Fung operates a location in the Washington Square Mall, which means Oregonians eager to eat these world-famous soup dumplings don’t have to trek to Seattle. Juicy and meticulous paper-thin Kurobuta pork xiao long bao with 18 pleats, 16 grams of filling, and 5 grams of dough are the highlight here, but the menu also includes a nice selection of steamed dumplings, shu mai, and wontons.

9724 SW Washington Square Rd, Tigard, OR 97223
(503) 768-9888
(503) 768-9888

Din Tai Fung

9724 SW Washington Square Rd, Tigard, OR 97223

Once named among the world’s ten best restaurants by the New York Times, Taiwanese-based chain Din Tai Fung operates a location in the Washington Square Mall, which means Oregonians eager to eat these world-famous soup dumplings don’t have to trek to Seattle. Juicy and meticulous paper-thin Kurobuta pork xiao long bao with 18 pleats, 16 grams of filling, and 5 grams of dough are the highlight here, but the menu also includes a nice selection of steamed dumplings, shu mai, and wontons.

9724 SW Washington Square Rd, Tigard, OR 97223
(503) 768-9888
(503) 768-9888

