Kimchi dumplings sit in a steamer basket at Din Tai Fung.
Kimchi dumplings at Din Tai Fung.
Nick Woo/Eater Portland

16 Delectable Dumpling Destinations in Portland and Beyond

Chinese, Georgian, Japanese, and more

by Seiji Nanbu Updated
Kimchi dumplings at Din Tai Fung.
| Nick Woo/Eater Portland
by Seiji Nanbu Updated

It’s hard to argue the comforting power of the humble dumpling. Nearly every culture has some version of a filled, unleavened parcel, whether it’s one of many regional Chinese styles, Japanese gyoza, Russian pelmeni, or Nepalese momos. With a sizable Eastern European population and a growing Asian American population, Portland’s dumpling game has gotten stronger than ever, with several global variations represented within city limits.

While dumplings come in many shapes and sizes, nobody can truly define the boundaries of what is and is not considered a dumpling; it’s as futile as definitively deciding whether a hot dog is a sandwich. This map includes a plethora of different types, but does not delve into dumplings like tamales, empanadas, or ravioli; this map also sticks to filled dumplings, not solid ones that might appear in dishes like chicken and dumplings. For more dumpling options, feel free to explore our Chinese restaurant map.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

KungFu Noodle

From a stretch of Vancouver just off I-205, Kung Fu serves top-notch dumplings and comfort noodle dishes between a Costco and a Home Depot. While Kung Fu Noodle is clearly more of a noodle shop, it also offers a small array of dumplings in the appetizer section; the xiao long bao stand out the most, with a supple wrapper and plenty of piping-hot soup inside. Visitors will also find gyoza and wontons in chile oil, to round out a meal’s worth of dumplings.

8720 NE Centerpointe Dr Ste105, Vancouver, WA 98665
(564) 888-2999
(564) 888-2999

Dediko

This Vancouver Georgian restaurant is one of the few spots in the greater Portland area to get khinkali, knobby, dough-y parcels full of a rich beef-and-pork broth. Vegetarians can opt for a version made with mushrooms. The dish is best paired with an order of khachapuri, a cheesy Georgian stuffed bread.

210 W Evergreen Blvd #700, Vancouver, WA 98660
(360) 314-4370
(360) 314-4370

Momo House

This Rose City Park food cart specializes in Tibetan dumplings, thick doughy wrappers securing fillings of beef or pork with colorful house condiments. Perhaps even outshining the meaty versions are the vegetarian and vegan momos, packed with vegetables and potatoes. They’re available pan-fried, as well.

5235 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213

Bing Mi Dumpling and Noodle Bar

The hand-made dumplings from the sibling restaurant to jianbing food cart Bing Mi are delicious and varied. Visitors will find meaty versions like beef-and-celery or pork-and-cabbage, as well as a vegan dumpling with wood ear mushrooms and Impossible meat. The shan xian dumplings here are a specialty, with shrimp, pork, and chive, or egg, wood ear mushroom, and chive.

2572 NW Vaughn St, Portland, OR 97210
(503) 327-8574
(503) 327-8574

Bao Bao

After opening a permanent restaurant in Northeast Portland, Bao Bao has added new dumplings and buns to its menu. With fillings like mushroom, curried chicken, and sweet red bean, the restaurant ends up being a good choice for a group of diners with varied palates. And while many would argue that bao are not dumplings, Bao Bao also offers hand-made, thick and juicy pork or veggie dumplings, covered in cilantro and green onions; the shop also sells a mean version of wonton soup with house-made wontons.

545 NE Couch St, Portland, OR 97232
(503) 477-8911
(503) 477-8911

Afuri Ramen & Dumpling

The Southwest Portland location of Tokyo-based Afuri offers an extended dumpling menu, crispy-frying its pork gyoza and wrapping pork and shrimp in a delicate wonton wrapper. The buta gyoza are not to be missed, though vegetarians may prefer the restaurant’s miso cashew dumplings. Order them “winged,” or fried with a slurry to give them a lacy, crispy “skirt.”

50 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97204
(971) 288-5510
(971) 288-5510
A pinwheel of gyoza appears on a blue plate, served alongside a container of dipping sauce.
Gyoza at Afuri.
Nick Woo/Eater Portland

Mama Chow's Kitchen

On a corner in the heart of downtown, Mama Chow’s has become a staple in the food cart scene. While famous for its lollipop wings, Mama Chow’s also serves tender chicken dumplings and wonton soup with a variety of house wontons. The dumplings come pan-fried with a little green onion and sauce, but can be ordered deep-fried as well. The wonton soup is a perfect autumn comfort dish, with plenty of bok choy and a steaming hot broth made from simmering chicken wings and ginger. Note: Mama Chow’s will soon move to Southeast Portland, but should be in downtown for at least another month; check Instagram for its current location and specials.

313 SW 2nd Ave, Portland, OR 97204

Kachka

Easily the city’s most famous spot for pelmeni and vareniki, Kachka’s dumplings are so popular that the restaurant now sells them frozen, for people to keep at home. The juicy pelmeni come stuffed with pork, veal, and beef, available simply dressed in butter and vinegar, in a shallow pool of broth, or fried. Vareniki are available stuffed with sour cherry or farmer’s cheese, plus a lavish version with potato and caviar beurre blanc. The sour cherry work well as a dessert — especially when fried.

960 SE 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 235-0059
(503) 235-0059

Duck House Chinese Restaurant

This Portland State University-area Chinese restaurant is a centrally located haven for deeply flavorful xiao long bao, Sichuan wontons tossed in tingly chile oil, and classic pork-and-leek dumplings, all served in a space reminiscent of a casual taproom. Order all of the above, though consider a few extra orders of the steaming-hot, thinly-wrapped xiao long bao.

1968 SW 5th Ave, Portland, OR 97201
(971) 801-8888
(971) 801-8888

Dough Zone

This Seattle-based chain now serves a wide array of house dumplings within a sprawling Portland waterfront restaurant. Dough Zone truly is a dumpling emporium: Lacy chicken-and-vegetable fried dumplings with spicy garlic dipping sauce, Berkshire-Duroc pork wontons tossed in chile oil, and shrimp-and-pork steamed dumplings with shrimp tails peeking out the end all appear on Dough Zone’s menu, among many others. However, those in the know head straight for the xiao long bao, carefully wrapped soup dumplings filled with crab meat and pork broth.

1910 S River Dr, Portland, OR 97201
(503) 446-3500
(503) 446-3500

Excellent Cuisine

A newer star in Portland’s Chinese culinary constellation, Excellent Cuisine’s name is a fitting one: Despite its brief tenure, many Portlanders are calling it some of the city’s finest dim sum. Juicy and fat shu mai join textbook-beautiful, smooth har gow, alongside a wide range of cheung fun and other steamed dumplings. Alternatively, fried dumplings arrive packed with pork, taro, or even lobster. It’s best to bring a crowd, to try them all.

8733 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97266
(503) 946-8830
(503) 946-8830

Master Kong

With hardwood floors and wood counters, Master Kong brought Tianjin and Taishan regional Chinese cuisine to Southeast Division. Master Kong offers a number of different dumplings, including xiao long bao, knobby little hand-made pork dumplings, and its stunning wonton noodle soup, each little parcel filled with shrimp, pork, and chewy wood ear mushrooms. It’s extremely hard to go wrong.

8435 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97266
(971) 373-8248
(971) 373-8248

HK Cafe

Famed for its family-style tables and service (think large rounds, lazy susans, and dim sum carts), HK Café has been a longstanding option for dim sum in the Foster-Powell neighborhood. Highlights include the shu mai, shrimp and taro dumplings, and shrimp har gow.

4410 SE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97266
(503) 771-8866
(503) 771-8866

Tan Tan Cafe & Delicatessen

Downtown Beaverton’s Tan Tan Deli has one of the most extensive Vietnamese menus in the Portland metro area, which is why it should not come as a surprise that it’s one of the only places that serves Vietnamese dumplings in town. While the pan-fried pork and vegetable dumplings are similar to potstickers, the banh gio is a whole different ballgame: These glutinous rice flour dumplings come steamed and wrapped in banana leaves, stuffed full of pork and wood ear mushroom.

12675 SW Broadway St, Beaverton, OR 97005
(503) 641-2700
(503) 641-2700

Sherpa Kitchen

Once a Buckman food cart, Sherpa Kitchen has quietly been steaming up Nepalese momos since November 2017, neatly wrapping dumplings filled with pork, beef, or a vegetarian mix. These days, you can find them within the Zed, the Lents complex home to Zoiglhaus Brewing Company. Dumplings arrive with a traditional spicy dipping sauce called achar; for an extra warming combination, add a cup of dal or even a full bowl of the Tibetan soup thukpa.

5716 SE 92nd Ave, Portland, OR 97266
(503) 756-8599
(503) 756-8599
Two plates of momos come with orange, red, and green sauces, as well as a small salad.
Momos from Sherpa Kitchen.
Nick Woo/Eater Portland

Din Tai Fung

Once named among the world’s ten best restaurants by the New York Times, Taiwanese-based chain Din Tai Fung operates a location in the Washington Square Mall, which means Oregonians eager to eat these world-famous soup dumplings don’t have to trek to Seattle. Juicy and meticulous paper-thin Kurobuta pork xiao long bao with 18 pleats, 16 grams of filling, and 5 grams of dough are the highlight here, but the menu also includes a nice selection of steamed dumplings, shu mai, and wontons.

9724 SW Washington Square Rd, Tigard, OR 97223
(503) 768-9888
(503) 768-9888
A steamer basket full of xiao long bao from Din Tai Fung.
Pork xiao long bao at Din Tai Fung.
Nick Woo/Eater Portland

