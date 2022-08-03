 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

15 Portland Restaurants and Food Cart Pods Great for Large Groups

Where to Find Serious Greek Food in Portland and Beyond

This Summer’s Top Spots for Dairy-Free Frozen Treats

Two corn tortillas sit on a bamboo plate, topped with cilantro, cabbage, and fish.
Rockfish tacos at Flying Fish Company.
Flying Fish Co.

Where to Find Fantastic Fish Tacos in Portland and Beyond

Crispy-fried filets, juicy marinated shrimp, and more

by Jenni Moore
View as Map
Rockfish tacos at Flying Fish Company.
| Flying Fish Co.
by Jenni Moore

One reason Portlanders specifically love tacos is because of their versatility. They can be meat-heavy or vegan, dairy-free or layered with melty cheese, gluten-free with house-nixtamalized corn tortillas or barbecue-stuffed with lard-bolstered flour ones. The city’s fish tacos, similarly, are varied and adaptable: tacos arrive filled with shrimp or rockfish, local or flown in fresh, grilled or fried. Many local restaurants and food carts let the quality of the fish or their dutiful preparation shine through, opting for simple accompaniments — pico de gallo, cabbage slaw, avocado — while others add extra flare with fun cremas, house-made tortillas, or out-of-the-box salsas. However they’re prepared, they are often a vehicle to showcase the West Coast’s love affair with seafood. Behold: A list of places in Portland that are worth a visit during your next fish taco craving. For a wider swath of tacos, try this map.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

A Fish Named Taco

Copy Link

If it isn’t clear from the name, A Fish Named Taco specializes in Baja-style seafood, with a variety of fish and shrimp tacos. The Baja fish taco tops a piece of beer-battered halibut with cabbage, cilantro, cotija, and crema, with a lively salsa verde on the side, while the cameron pairs chipotle-marinated and grilled shrimp with pico, guacamole, and chipotle aioli. For something different and objectively cheesier, Las Camas combines that grilled chipotle shrimp with queso Oaxaca and ranchero sauce.

3415 SE 192nd Ave Suite 100, Vancouver, WA 98683
(360) 984-3390
(360) 984-3390

Mahi Taco

Copy Link

Serving Hawaiian comfort food from a teal-and-yellow trailer inside Killingsworth’s Piedmont Station pod, Mahi Taco has been at it for roughly six years. While the cart also sells grilled chicken, kalua pork, and fried avocado tacos, the namesake grilled mahi taco, rubbed in blackening seasoning, is particularly awesome. Held together by a crispy grilled flour tortilla, all tacos come with cabbage, pico, bright lime sauce, Colby cheese, and either salsa verde or mango habanero on the side. It’s particularly fun as a plate, with a side of mac salad and cilantro-lime rice.

625 NE Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 758-2716
(503) 758-2716

Santo Domingo Taqueria

Copy Link

If the wait at neighboring spot Taco Pedaler is too much, walk the 30 seconds to try the tacos here, which uses fried pollack and a tartar-like sauce. All of Santo Domingo Taqueria’s tacos are going for less than $3 a pop — which, let’s be honest here — isn’t something many of Portland’s taquerias can say, especially now. The spot also pours cups of house-made horchata and fruit drinks, and has a sizable covered patio with large picnic tables.

5447 NE 42nd Ave, Portland, OR 97218
(503) 284-8446
(503) 284-8446

Also Featured in:

Taco Pedaler

Copy Link

At two different restaurant locales in Northeast Portland, the former trike-based food cart Taco Pedaler is still hand-pressing tortillas for its Mexican street-style tacos, which regulars often order with a margarita. The small, colorfully painted taquerias serve Baja-style fish tacos, filled with local and line-caught Pacific Northwest fish that changes seasonally. The fish comes coated and fried in a gluten-free batter, topped with cabbage, cilantro, fresh pineapple pico, and spicy crema. On occasion, Taco Pedaler will throw a shrimp taco on special; it’s worth getting when available.

5427 NE 42nd Ave, Portland, OR 97218
(503) 954-1752
(503) 954-1752

Tropicale

Copy Link

Piña colada mainstay Tropicale has a slew of fresh, quality plates that include brunch-time eats, and a plate of two tasty fish tacos for $10. Served on handmade blue organic corn tortillas, these feature egg-battered Alaskan cod that’s fried with a crispy cornmeal crust, topped with pickled cabbage slaw, cilantro crema, and fittingly, garnished with grilled pineapple. Of course, it’s particularly well-paired with any of the bar’s frozen drinks.

2337 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97232
(503) 894-9484
(503) 894-9484

Also Featured in:

Flying Fish Company LLC

Copy Link

This Burnside fish market is a popular spot for those seeking sustainably sourced seafood, but its small kitchen also shows off the market’s goods with dishes like Ora King salmon crudo and wild Oregon tuna poke. The same can be said for Flying Fish’s tacos, wild Pacific Northwestern rockfish topped with cabbage, tangy pickled onions, and Fresno chile, as well as a dusting of cotija and a touch of crema. The tacos are gluten-free, but the restaurant isn’t 100 percent gluten-free, which can be tricky for Celiac diners.

3004 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214
(971) 806-6747
(971) 806-6747

Also Featured in:

La Tía Juana Taqueria

Copy Link

This Gresham Mexican restaurant serves everything from vampiros to pozole, but it’s also a regular stop for those craving fish tacos. Battered fish or shrimp arrives on a corn tortilla with cabbage, cilantro, onion, and a squiggle of chipotle sauce, with optional add-ons like avocado, pico de gallo, and Monterey jack. They’re available on their own, or in a set of three.

18488 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97233
(503) 328-9691
(503) 328-9691

Also Featured in:

La Piñata Takos

Copy Link

There’s something to be said for keeping it simple, as this family-owned Mexican food cart has demonstrated for years with its reasonably priced, ultra flavorful tacos and burritos. The fish taco at this downtown cart is a generous helping of nicely seasoned grilled tilapia that comes with cheese and sour cream, tucked inside two white corn tortillas. However, the cart easily accommodates dairy-free diners — just nix the dairy and sub avocado. Any order should include some of the cart’s superb salsa verde and salsa roja.

432 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97204
(503) 943-9725
(503) 943-9725

Also Featured in:

Taqueria Portland

Copy Link

The funky Taqueria Portland in Buckman does tacos well, period, but its fish tacos are the clear standout: a heaping taco of fried fish, lettuce, cilantro, pico, radishes, and avocado on a corn or flour tortilla. Taqueria Portland also hawks shrimp tacos, similarly adorned. Order delivery or pick-up via Grubhub, DoorDash, Uber Eats, or Postmates.

820 SE 8th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 232-7000
(503) 232-7000

¿Por Qué No?

Copy Link

While some Portlanders might roll their eyes at the often-lengthy wait times at Por Que No’s two locations, it’s also worth noting that the shops’ menu includes two tasty fish tacos for different moods. Both tacos, the pescado and the fish #2, feature fried Newman’s line-caught Alaskan cod in a crispy cornmeal crust. The fish #2 comes with some simple, agreeable fixings, namely tangy escabeche crema and serrano-cabbage slaw; the Pescado is smothered in a heavy pile of pineapple and salsa verde — just one can fill you up. If cod doesn’t appeal, the restaurants’ shrimp tacos are also lovely, with serrano salsa, pineapple, and plenty of cabbage.

4635 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97215
(503) 954-3138
(503) 954-3138

Also Featured in:

Mestizo

Copy Link

This red-meat-free Mexican restaurant on Southeast Division is known for its fried banana flower tacos — a vegan play on a fish taco — but the restaurant also offers a knockout version of the real deal. Pieces of tender rockfish come tucked in Three Sisters Nixtamal corn tortillas, topped with a cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli, and a bright, piquant orange-habanero salsa. The tacos are completely gluten-free, and come in a serving of three.

2910 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 384-2273
(503) 384-2273

Also Featured in:

Nayar Taqueria

Copy Link

This Foster-Powell taqueria offers a daunting array of tacos, including four different ones featuring seafood. Unlike many other versions in town, most of Nayar’s fish tacos include fish grilled in garlic butter, topped with a pineapple slaw and bell pepper — that includes a salmon taco, a relative rarity among Portland’s taco scene. Nayar also slings a traditional fried fish taco, cod topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and cilantro.

5919 SE Foster Rd #3734, Portland, OR 97206
(971) 888-4897
(971) 888-4897

Also Featured in:

Salvador Molly's

Copy Link

Known for its eclectic menu of dishes from around the world, Salvador Molly’s fish tacos come as a plate as opposed to a la carte: the two tacos come filled with beer-battered saba, drizzled with crema and garlic-lime aioli, sprinkled with cotija cheese, and served with sides of yellow rice and spiced black beans. You can grab one for $5 during happy hour.

1523 SW Sunset Blvd, Portland, OR 97239
(503) 293-1790
(503) 293-1790

Also Featured in:

Cha Cha Cha Mexican Taqueria

Copy Link

This longstanding local chain of taquerias sells three different fish tacos, often showing off the restaurant’s fun salsas. The wild tilapia taco comes with a cabbage and jalapeño salsa, while the wild salmon is paired with an earthier chipotle salsa, as well as a fresh fruit salsa. The shrimp tacos arrive with a rich salsa rojo. For those concerned with sourcing, all of the fish served here is Monterrey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch certified.

11008 SE Main St, Milwaukie, OR 97222
(503) 659-2193
(503) 659-2193

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

A Fish Named Taco

3415 SE 192nd Ave Suite 100, Vancouver, WA 98683

If it isn’t clear from the name, A Fish Named Taco specializes in Baja-style seafood, with a variety of fish and shrimp tacos. The Baja fish taco tops a piece of beer-battered halibut with cabbage, cilantro, cotija, and crema, with a lively salsa verde on the side, while the cameron pairs chipotle-marinated and grilled shrimp with pico, guacamole, and chipotle aioli. For something different and objectively cheesier, Las Camas combines that grilled chipotle shrimp with queso Oaxaca and ranchero sauce.

3415 SE 192nd Ave Suite 100, Vancouver, WA 98683
(360) 984-3390
(360) 984-3390

Mahi Taco

625 NE Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97211

Serving Hawaiian comfort food from a teal-and-yellow trailer inside Killingsworth’s Piedmont Station pod, Mahi Taco has been at it for roughly six years. While the cart also sells grilled chicken, kalua pork, and fried avocado tacos, the namesake grilled mahi taco, rubbed in blackening seasoning, is particularly awesome. Held together by a crispy grilled flour tortilla, all tacos come with cabbage, pico, bright lime sauce, Colby cheese, and either salsa verde or mango habanero on the side. It’s particularly fun as a plate, with a side of mac salad and cilantro-lime rice.

625 NE Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 758-2716
(503) 758-2716

Santo Domingo Taqueria

5447 NE 42nd Ave, Portland, OR 97218

If the wait at neighboring spot Taco Pedaler is too much, walk the 30 seconds to try the tacos here, which uses fried pollack and a tartar-like sauce. All of Santo Domingo Taqueria’s tacos are going for less than $3 a pop — which, let’s be honest here — isn’t something many of Portland’s taquerias can say, especially now. The spot also pours cups of house-made horchata and fruit drinks, and has a sizable covered patio with large picnic tables.

5447 NE 42nd Ave, Portland, OR 97218
(503) 284-8446
(503) 284-8446

Taco Pedaler

5427 NE 42nd Ave, Portland, OR 97218

At two different restaurant locales in Northeast Portland, the former trike-based food cart Taco Pedaler is still hand-pressing tortillas for its Mexican street-style tacos, which regulars often order with a margarita. The small, colorfully painted taquerias serve Baja-style fish tacos, filled with local and line-caught Pacific Northwest fish that changes seasonally. The fish comes coated and fried in a gluten-free batter, topped with cabbage, cilantro, fresh pineapple pico, and spicy crema. On occasion, Taco Pedaler will throw a shrimp taco on special; it’s worth getting when available.

5427 NE 42nd Ave, Portland, OR 97218
(503) 954-1752
(503) 954-1752

Tropicale

2337 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97232

Piña colada mainstay Tropicale has a slew of fresh, quality plates that include brunch-time eats, and a plate of two tasty fish tacos for $10. Served on handmade blue organic corn tortillas, these feature egg-battered Alaskan cod that’s fried with a crispy cornmeal crust, topped with pickled cabbage slaw, cilantro crema, and fittingly, garnished with grilled pineapple. Of course, it’s particularly well-paired with any of the bar’s frozen drinks.

2337 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97232
(503) 894-9484
(503) 894-9484

Flying Fish Company LLC

3004 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214

This Burnside fish market is a popular spot for those seeking sustainably sourced seafood, but its small kitchen also shows off the market’s goods with dishes like Ora King salmon crudo and wild Oregon tuna poke. The same can be said for Flying Fish’s tacos, wild Pacific Northwestern rockfish topped with cabbage, tangy pickled onions, and Fresno chile, as well as a dusting of cotija and a touch of crema. The tacos are gluten-free, but the restaurant isn’t 100 percent gluten-free, which can be tricky for Celiac diners.

3004 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214
(971) 806-6747
(971) 806-6747

La Tía Juana Taqueria

18488 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97233

This Gresham Mexican restaurant serves everything from vampiros to pozole, but it’s also a regular stop for those craving fish tacos. Battered fish or shrimp arrives on a corn tortilla with cabbage, cilantro, onion, and a squiggle of chipotle sauce, with optional add-ons like avocado, pico de gallo, and Monterey jack. They’re available on their own, or in a set of three.

18488 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97233
(503) 328-9691
(503) 328-9691

La Piñata Takos

432 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97204

There’s something to be said for keeping it simple, as this family-owned Mexican food cart has demonstrated for years with its reasonably priced, ultra flavorful tacos and burritos. The fish taco at this downtown cart is a generous helping of nicely seasoned grilled tilapia that comes with cheese and sour cream, tucked inside two white corn tortillas. However, the cart easily accommodates dairy-free diners — just nix the dairy and sub avocado. Any order should include some of the cart’s superb salsa verde and salsa roja.

432 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97204
(503) 943-9725
(503) 943-9725

Taqueria Portland

820 SE 8th Ave, Portland, OR 97214

The funky Taqueria Portland in Buckman does tacos well, period, but its fish tacos are the clear standout: a heaping taco of fried fish, lettuce, cilantro, pico, radishes, and avocado on a corn or flour tortilla. Taqueria Portland also hawks shrimp tacos, similarly adorned. Order delivery or pick-up via Grubhub, DoorDash, Uber Eats, or Postmates.

820 SE 8th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 232-7000
(503) 232-7000

¿Por Qué No?

4635 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97215

While some Portlanders might roll their eyes at the often-lengthy wait times at Por Que No’s two locations, it’s also worth noting that the shops’ menu includes two tasty fish tacos for different moods. Both tacos, the pescado and the fish #2, feature fried Newman’s line-caught Alaskan cod in a crispy cornmeal crust. The fish #2 comes with some simple, agreeable fixings, namely tangy escabeche crema and serrano-cabbage slaw; the Pescado is smothered in a heavy pile of pineapple and salsa verde — just one can fill you up. If cod doesn’t appeal, the restaurants’ shrimp tacos are also lovely, with serrano salsa, pineapple, and plenty of cabbage.

4635 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97215
(503) 954-3138
(503) 954-3138

Mestizo

2910 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202

This red-meat-free Mexican restaurant on Southeast Division is known for its fried banana flower tacos — a vegan play on a fish taco — but the restaurant also offers a knockout version of the real deal. Pieces of tender rockfish come tucked in Three Sisters Nixtamal corn tortillas, topped with a cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli, and a bright, piquant orange-habanero salsa. The tacos are completely gluten-free, and come in a serving of three.

2910 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 384-2273
(503) 384-2273

Nayar Taqueria

5919 SE Foster Rd #3734, Portland, OR 97206

This Foster-Powell taqueria offers a daunting array of tacos, including four different ones featuring seafood. Unlike many other versions in town, most of Nayar’s fish tacos include fish grilled in garlic butter, topped with a pineapple slaw and bell pepper — that includes a salmon taco, a relative rarity among Portland’s taco scene. Nayar also slings a traditional fried fish taco, cod topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and cilantro.

5919 SE Foster Rd #3734, Portland, OR 97206
(971) 888-4897
(971) 888-4897

Salvador Molly's

1523 SW Sunset Blvd, Portland, OR 97239

Known for its eclectic menu of dishes from around the world, Salvador Molly’s fish tacos come as a plate as opposed to a la carte: the two tacos come filled with beer-battered saba, drizzled with crema and garlic-lime aioli, sprinkled with cotija cheese, and served with sides of yellow rice and spiced black beans. You can grab one for $5 during happy hour.

1523 SW Sunset Blvd, Portland, OR 97239
(503) 293-1790
(503) 293-1790

Cha Cha Cha Mexican Taqueria

11008 SE Main St, Milwaukie, OR 97222

This longstanding local chain of taquerias sells three different fish tacos, often showing off the restaurant’s fun salsas. The wild tilapia taco comes with a cabbage and jalapeño salsa, while the wild salmon is paired with an earthier chipotle salsa, as well as a fresh fruit salsa. The shrimp tacos arrive with a rich salsa rojo. For those concerned with sourcing, all of the fish served here is Monterrey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch certified.

11008 SE Main St, Milwaukie, OR 97222
(503) 659-2193
(503) 659-2193

Related Maps