14 Charming French Restaurants in Portland

French restaurants in Portland — like much of the city’s cuisine — vary in levels of traditionalism. Some, like Woodstock’s Bergerac or the mini-chain of French boulangeries Petit Provence, hew closer to familiar French cooking, while places like Normandie and Le Pigeon tend to incorporate ingredients and techniques from across the world.

Whether strictly traditional or bold and innovative, every French restaurant in town was forced to deal with the pandemic that struck the city, shuttering restaurants and reshaping the culinary landscape. Some places, like legendary tasting menu spot Beast, lauded Portland landmark Paley’s Place, and the Parisian-inspired Bistro Agnes have closed permanently. But others remained open, offering a little touch of France to the city at large. Here are some of Portland’s top French restaurants, whether you’re seeking onion soup, a pile of crepes, or beef bourguignon. For more French fare, be sure to check out pop-ups like Le Plus Cool, plus the city’s various patisseries.