Portland continues to get hotter every summer, and year round, it remains a fun-loving city that goes wild for elaborate, goofy drinks. Those qualities create the ideal conditions for a thriving frozen drink scene, from dive bars with slushy machines to cocktail bars blending daiquiris with fresh fruit. Below, find an array of piña coladas, slushies, and frosé, as well as other, more unorthodox concoctions. We've saved the places that only offer slushies in margarita form for our margarita map, and for other, less boozy frosty treats there's our ice cream guide.
Portland Bars and Restaurants Slinging Frosty, Boozy Slushies This Summer
From frosé, frozen daiquiris, playful tiki drinks, and more
Tulip Shop Tavern
Tulip Shop Tavern is one of those bars industry folks love: unpretentious, with dialed-in cocktails, a strong beer selection, and good food. The North Killingsworth bar swaps out its slushies pretty often; on a recent visit, the bar was filling glasses with a POG margarita or an Aperol spritz slush, though past months have involved Blue Hawaiians, banana daiquiris, and peachy vodka lemonades. Drink them out on the back patio, or avoid the sun in the dark bar’s dining room.
Bloodbuzz
This cocktail cart within the Prost Marketplace pod serves a creative take on a paloma: Instead of just sticking to grapefruit juice, the slushie comes blended with tequila, lime, and a Steigl grapefruit radler. Sip it alongside Indian food, burgers, brisket, or a pesto-slathered breakfast sandwich on the Mississippi patio.
The Alibi Tiki Lounge
The Alibi, one of the oldest operating tiki bars in the United States, serves greatest hits like hurricanes and mai tais, but the Interstate Avenue lounge always sells two standard slushies: A strawberry daiquiri and a piña colada, available swirled together or on their own. The piña colada comes with a dark rum float, which tempers some of the sweetness of the citrus and coconut.
Paymaster Lounge
Not quite a dive, this Northwest Portland neighborhood bar is known for its maze-like interior and back patio, where you might spot someone knocking back a “trashy shot,” nursing a Hamm’s, or sipping a martini. The slushie machine is in play regularly, churning out things like a breezy piña colada that’s ideal for those who dislike funky rums. Drink it out back while playing pool.
Tropicale
For the folks looking specifically for frozen piña coladas, look no further than Tropicale. Founded by the late Alfredo Climaco, known as the “Piña Colada King” of Portland, Tropicale’s flagship cocktail is his famous piña colada, which can be ordered and served inside a hollowed-out pineapple. The piña coladas are also available without alcohol or in smaller sizes, for those unprepared to drink a pineapple’s worth of booze. The bar is serving customers on a lively shared patio.
Pink Rabbit
This Pearl District bar, with its pink-and-blue-hued interior, often serves fun, fruity drinks year-round, but the summers call for slushies. Visits to Pink Rabbit may involve Aperol-guava numbers with a rum blend or a melange of tropical fruit with cinnamon and lime, though frozen drink variations change somewhat frequently. Whatever’s on the menu will be well-balanced without losing its sense of fun. The bar’s sibling across the river, Dirty Pretty, also offers slushies on its vibe-y back patio.
Hey Love
The plant-filled, retro bar in the Jupiter Next, Hey Love is all about the tropical flavors. Despite the well-executed cocktail menu, Hey Love makes sure to always offer a variety of slushie floats and drinks. Currently, there are two on the menu: “Tropical Contact High,” a cross between a Disneyland Dole Whip and an adult piña colada; and “Master of Karate & Friendship,” a frosé spiked with strawberries, lime, and rum. They’re available as a swirl, or you can get the Oaxacan Sunrise, a mezcal-passionfruit margarita finished with a Master of Karate float.
Cheese & Crack Snack Shop
Cheese & Crack Snack Shop offers one boozy frozen drink that it does incredibly well: a frosé wine slushie that is light, ethereal, and refreshing. Be sure to pair the frosé with one of the shop’s generous charcuterie plates, complete with house-made butter crackers, savory oatmeal cookies, and more. Those who are booze-free can opt for the shop’s frozen lemonade.
Rum Club
At this cool, tucked away cocktail bar on Sandy, rum is the main draw, whether it’s in a $5 punch or a sophisticated, subtle Old Fashioned riff. In the summers, bartenders at Rum Club schlep to Portland farmers markets for in-season fruit like strawberries or peaches, blending them with — you guessed it — rum. The final drink tastes like Oregon summer in a glass.
Gold Dust Meridian
Gold Dust Meridian always has three slushies on its menu: the Chi Chi, essentially a frosty piña colada, as well as another seasonal special like a strawberry daiquiri or a frosé; the third is the two of them artfully swirled together. The dark diner interior isn’t the most conducive for sunny day drinking (unless you’re hiding from the sun), but the shaded back patio and front picnic tables make for a lovely getaway.
Oma's Hideaway
Oma’s Hideaway, Gado Gado’s sister restaurant, feels like a party the moment you step inside, with its disco ball-esque bar and its popping boba Jell-O shots. Naturally, the bar also offers two slushies: The Moonage Daydream, made with tequila, Aperol, pineapple, and the savory touch of bay leaf, and That’s Mai Type, a rum-centric slushie with pandan, guava, and coconut. Oma’s serves its slushies indoors among the black-light posters, or outdoors on its back patio or front-facing pods.
Palomar
This stylish, Havana-themed bar in Hosford-Abernethy almost always has the blenders running, knocking out balanced strawberry and banana daiquiris alongside piña coladas and mango-coconut-tequila concoctions. Up on the rooftop, chef Ricky Bella offers his summertime taqueria pop-up Tocayo, where owner Ricky Gomez slings both piña coladas and a frozen guava margarita. It’s worth it to check out the patio before it disappears for the season — it offers some of the best views of Portland’s skyline.
Dots
An early pioneer of the slushie cocktail, the dark, velvet-walled diner and bar Dots Cafe has had a rotating daily special for years now. The bar usually stocks fun, seasonal variations like a blended Hemingway margaritas, summery watermelon drinks, and a hibiscus hurricane made with rum, passionfruit, hibiscus, and citrus. The prices for slushies typically stay in the single-digits, which is becoming a rarer sight in Portland.
The Houston Blacklight
The new bar from the Gado Gado team is a psychedelic blacklight poster come to life, with dishes like mapo tofu gravy fries and French onion soup ramen. The cocktails here are the main draw, however, which include two slushies: The Experiment blends rum, coconut, and pandan with soursop for an overarchingly tropical vibe, while Baby, I’m a Star tempers the sweetness of passionfruit and vanilla with Fino sherry and Aperol, popping boba adding a playful touch at the bottom of the glass.
