Portland Bars and Restaurants Slinging Frosty, Boozy Slushies This Summer

The plant-filled, retro bar in the Jupiter Next, Hey Love is all about the tropical flavors. Despite the well-executed cocktail menu, Hey Love makes sure to always offer a variety of slushie floats and drinks. Currently, there are two on the menu: “Tropical Contact High,” a cross between a Disneyland Dole Whip and an adult piña colada; and “Master of Karate & Friendship,” a frosé spiked with strawberries, lime, and rum. They’re available as a swirl, or you can get the Oaxacan Sunrise, a mezcal-passionfruit margarita finished with a Master of Karate float.