12 Portland Spots Where You Can Sip Cold, Refreshing Gazpacho

There are few dishes that define summer more perfectly than gazpacho, a dish traditionally comprised of uncooked tomato, cucumber, onion, and olive oil, served on the hottest days of summer on the Iberian Peninsula. Not only do peak-ripe tomatoes elevate a classic gazpacho rojo from tasty to transcendent, but a cold bowl of gazpacho strikes a deeper chord on a sweltering summer day — that weather so hot and dry produces the juiciest, sweetest tomatoes connects us to an unconscious sort of hope. Find your summer joy in a bowl of one of the Portland gazpachos below.

Note that this inherently seasonal dish isn’t on most menus for very long, and gazpachos on offer will often vary as ingredients come in and out of peak seasonality. And, as usual, this list is unranked and sorted geographically.

