A hand holds a variety of meat skewers.
Skewers from Bluto’s, a Greek restaurant in Southeast Portland.
Alan Weiner Photography

Where to Find Serious Greek Food in Portland and Beyond

Where to find stuffed gyros, plump dolmas, and more

by Maya MacEvoy
Skewers from Bluto’s, a Greek restaurant in Southeast Portland.
| Alan Weiner Photography
by Maya MacEvoy

Let’s face it: While we have an incredible culinary scene, Portland isn’t known for its Greek food. Compared to cities like New York or Chicago, Portland’s Greek population is minuscule; Portland proper is home to very few restaurants and markets that actually identify as Greek, more often labeling themselves as “Mediterranean.” However, the Greek establishments we have are stunners — spots wrapping their own dolmas, slicing juicy gyro from the spit, and setting slabs of cheese on fire for saganaki. In this map, we’re celebrating the city’s specifically Greek restaurants and food carts, as well as a few outliers outside Portland proper. Note that this map is specifically focused on Greek restaurants, as opposed to Lebanese or broader Mediterranean restaurants; for other dishes from around the Mediterranean, check out our hummus map and Italian map.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Patras Gyros Greek Kitchen

A relative newcomer to Vancouver’s Hazel Dell neighborhood, Patras Gyros is already a local favorite. Whether served on fries, in a gyro, or as part of a platter, Patras Gyros does not skimp on the meat; however, if one really wants to up their protein intake, an extra pound of gyro lamb is also available for $14. The sauces are all house-made and the fries are beautifully golden and crispy.

1110 NE 78th St, Vancouver, WA 98665
(360) 326-3984
(360) 326-3984

Greek Gyro Guy

This family-owned Vancouver drive-thru — now with an outdoor seating area — has developed a cult following for its flavorful gyros, stuffed with produce and feta. The meat comes thinly sliced, and the fresh lettuce and tomatoes add a great crunch to counterbalance the soft, fluffy pita. If you like spice, don’t skip out on the house-made hot sauce.

118 SE 164th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98684
(360) 773-6734
(360) 773-6734

Eleni's Philoxenia

Eleni’s Philoxenia has served flaming saganaki and racks of New Zealand lamb in Northwest Portland for more than two decades, specifically focusing on organic produce and hormone-free meats. While dinner is always a fun affair at Eleni’s, the restaurant’s happy hour is the real draw, complete with a satisfyingly salty, Cognac-flamed Kefalograviera cheese and a delicate, sweet-and-salty feta phyllo.

112 NW 9th Ave, Portland, OR 97209
(503) 227-2158
(503) 227-2158

Angelina's Greek Gyros

This downtown Greek restaurant sits near the waterfront in a small, bright space, though Angelina’s also has a strong cart presence at the Portland Saturday Market downtown. The Bomb.com gyro, wrapped in handmade pita, comes stuffed with a generous portion of seasoned meats — the beef and lamb combo is the move — as well as tangy tzatziki and various vegetables. For those seeking something more vegetarian friendly, Angelina’s falafel is distinct from others found around town, toasted in a waffle iron to give it a mini waffle look. 

112 NW Couch St, Portland, OR 97209
(503) 477-5173
(503) 477-5173

Mad Greek Deli

This neighborhood stalwart is known for its longevity as much as it’s know for its gyros: Established in 1977, the Burnside deli remains family-owned and run. Mad Greek’s approach to the cuisine blends the traditional — moussaka, gyro, souvlaki — with more free-wheeling dishes, like the restaurant’s feta-topped pondo tots and buffalo calamari. Interestingly, in 2014, it held a challenge where a Nebraskan woman consumed a 12-pound sandwich, one pound of fries, and a large soda in 54 minutes.

1740 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 232-0274
(503) 232-0274

A Taste of Greek

Located downtown on Southwest 2nd, this bright yellow food cart specializes in gyro and falafel, either wrapped in fluffy pita or served as a platter. The lamb gyro is a reasonably priced, popular item, covered in light and flavorful tzatziki. The cart’s baba ghanoush’s blends grilled eggplant, greek yogurt, and tahini for a nice accompaniment to anything on the menu.

321 SW 2nd Ave, Portland, OR 97204
(503) 913-1795
(503) 913-1795

Bluto's

This Southeast walk-up counter restaurant is the creation of the Lardo team, helmed by chef Rick Gencarelli, specializing in wood-fired souvlaki and various spreads. The hummus is a visually gorgeous dish, incredibly creamy and topped with vibrant flavorful zhug. The grilled pita, made daily in-house, and the juicy lamb souvlaki are hard to resist. Bluto’s also serves chocolate and vanilla soft serve yogurt with a tahini magic shell. 

2838 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97214

The Greek Gods Gyro

Located in Milwaukee, this bright red food cart is easy to spot and is consistently open, hawking not only gyro but also salads, dolmas, and Greek fries. The cart’s lamb is full of flavor, served in chunks instead of the typical slice; it’s available wrapped in a pita with vegetables and tzatziki or in a salad. For those interested in dessert, the baklava should not be missed. 

11301 SE 21st Ave, Milwaukie, OR 97222
(503) 928-1711
(503) 928-1711

