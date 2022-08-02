 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The outdoor patio space at Southpark, lit by heaters and lights.
Southpark Seafood.
Molly J. Smith / Eater Portland

15 Portland Restaurants and Food Cart Pods Great for Large Groups

Restaurants great for birthday dinners, rehearsal dinners, or just a casual get together

by Brooke Jackson-Glidden
Southpark Seafood.
| Molly J. Smith / Eater Portland
by Brooke Jackson-Glidden

Portlanders love to celebrate over good food and drink, which means many of the city's bars, restaurants, and food cart pods are well suited to large groups. While big dinners out have felt riskier over the last few years, some folks are starting to seek out spots for rehearsal dinners and birthday drinks, and with tables in high demand as businesses continue to socially distance, sometimes nabbing a few spots can be tricky. Here, you'll find a wide range of restaurants and bars that can accommodate at least 10 people for dinner, often by reservation, as well as food cart pods and bar patios better for casual get-togethers. If you're looking for a place to host a wedding, or to book a private room, we have maps for that as well.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
BGs Food Cartel

This sprawling Beaverton food cart pod is a family favorite standby, with a lawn for picnics and toddler frolicking, plenty of indoor and outdoor seating, and a wide array of carts to choose from — whether you're looking for xiao long bao, mac and cheese, or a full-on seafood boil. Plus, there's a bar onsite for beer and wine, for parents looking to relax while their kids house Korean corn dogs.

4250 SW Rose Biggi Ave, Beaverton, OR 97005
(503) 605-9163
(503) 605-9163

Bar West

Bar West comes from a group of people well-versed in the world of events, which means they know their way around handling a group dinner. The menu is almost designed for sharing, with small snacks and pizzettas to order in abundance — not to mention the West Drinking Board, a cheese-and-snacking board perfect for groups. Parties of 10 people or fewer can book a reservation online, though larger groups can call or book out the bar's adjoining event spaces.

1221 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209
(503) 208-2852
(503) 208-2852

Andina

This Pearl District Peruvian restaurant has been an obvious choice for group dinners for years, thanks to its several private event spaces and large dining room tables. Snack on tender anticuchos de corazón and summery ceviches before the hearty, shareable arroz con mariscos, a Peruvian seafood rice dish with shrimp, clams, scallops, and calamari. The bottle list is well-stocked, as well, to keep wine flowing throughout the night. Reservations for more than seven should be made by calling.

1314 NW Glisan St, Portland, OR 97209
(503) 228-9535
(503) 228-9535

Southpark Seafood

This downtown seafood restaurant works well for big, celebratory meals — wedding rehearsal dinners, graduation parties — involving chilled shellfish, seafood paella, and grilled whole branzino. The wine list covers a wide range of styles and price points, though the full beverage menu also includes cocktails, non-alcoholic options like tea and fresh-squeezed juices, and plenty of Oregon-made beers. Visitors can book reservations for up to 14 people online, though larger parties can fill out this form for a quote.

901 SW Salmon St, Portland, OR 97205
(503) 326-1300
(503) 326-1300

Mother's Bistro & Bar

A Portland institution, this sprawling downtown restaurant welcomes bachelorette brunches on Sunday mornings for salmon hash and bellinis, while the evening sees big family dinners of Dungeness crab cakes and pot roast. Mother's dinner menu includes a number of group-friendly appetizers — fried ravioli, smoked salmon rillettes, handmade pierogis — while the wine list is loaded with inexpensive bottles. Those interested can make reservations online for up to 14 people, though groups of 15 or more can call the restaurant for reservations.

121 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97204
(503) 464-1122
(503) 464-1122

Lechon

This stylish downtown Latin American restaurant is a smart choice for both celebration dinners and casual get-togethers, thanks to its menu: The happy hour menu includes fun shareable snacks like white corn and cheese fritters, spiced tuna tiradito, and ceviche, while the larger dinner menu boasts memorable entrees like achiote-marinated lamb chops, Nikkei-style kalbi beef short ribs, and pan-seared scallops with fresh corn polenta. The restaurant offers a full vegetarian menu, with vegan and gluten-free options as well. Lechon allows parties of up to 12 people to make reservations online; larger parties can also rent out the Lobby by Lechon, which can host up to 24 people for a seated dinner.

113 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97204
(503) 219-9000
(503) 219-9000

Olympia Provisions

When people think party, many think charcuterie board — so of course, the restaurant location of Portland's most famous charcuterie brand knows how to throw a party. Visitors can share a variety of boards, highlighting a selection of Olympia Provisions cured meats, charcuterie, and pickles; those boards are even better alongside some of the restaurant's other dishes, like fava bean dip, steak tartare, or manila clams in white wine. For something a little ritzier, the restaurant offers a weekend-only, family-style chef's choice dinner at $75 per person. Olympia Provisions takes reservations for up to 10 people online — or, for something more casual, try popping by the Olympia Provisions Public House to grab a seat on the expansive patio.

107 SE Washington St, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 954-3663
(503) 954-3663

Cafe Olli

Cafe Olli's large front patio and long picnic tables make it a nice spot for a casual brunch or dinner — one that includes chewy, satisfying pizzas, summery salads, and chocolate fudge cake. Those who want to share brunch dishes have plenty of options, including things like smoked salmon plates, toasts, and dutch babies. While Cafe Olli doesn't take reservations for large parties, those looking for a little privacy can fill out this form to rent out their event space.

3925 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97212

Radio Room

Essentially Alberta's living room, this multi-level bar and restaurant often attracts crowds of people who snack on spicy duck wings and buffalo cauliflower over cocktails and beer. With a wide selection of vegan and gluten-free options, Radio Room is one of the easier casual spots for those with specialized diets. The upstairs and downstairs patios make it a fun option for summer nights. Radio Room takes reservations for groups of 10 or more.

1101 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 287-2346
(503) 287-2346

Cartopia

One of Portland's most influential food cart pods, Hawthorne's Cartopia is a favorite for casual hangouts, thanks to its range of carts, lush greenery, extensive picnic table seating, and cozy fire pit. The pod is home to grand dame carts like fry hawker Potato Champion and taqueria El Brasero, newer standouts like BKK Pad Thai, and cult favorites like burger cart Bottle Rocket and Egyptian spot Tahir Square. Visitors can find beer at Bottle Rocket, while Pyro Pizza serves house-made sodas alongside its wood-fired pies.

1207 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214

Holler

Holler is a Sellwood-Moreland standby for families, thanks to its arcade games, mini corn dogs, kid's menu full of chicken fingers, and nearby ice cream shop for dessert. The menu is designed with big groups in mind, with options like its 12-burger pack and the full meal deal: a full fried chicken, mashed potatoes, cornbread, hot sauce, pickles, and ice cream. Plus, margaritas are available by the pitcher. The restaurant takes reservations for up to 16 people online and offers private event options for larger groups.

7119 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland, OR 97202
(971) 200-1391
(971) 200-1391

The Zipper

This food hall is perpetually popular for casual meetups — the patio is large, with covered seating available for when it rains; the food options are varied, from fried chicken to Korean ramyun to vegan pizza; and the onsite bar's drinks are strong and interesting. Note that things can get a little busy on the weekends, though there's usually enough space between the indoor area and the outdoor patio.

2705 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97232

Xico

This Richmond Mexican restaurant is known for its corn tortillas, used to sop up moles crowned with chicken legs or gooey queso flameado, as well as its extensive mezcal selection. Parties can start with a table covered in cups of guac, jalapeño pipian, and sikil pak, all served with house-made chips. Visitors can book reservations of up to 18 people online, or inquire about a private event rental.

3715 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 548-6343
(503) 548-6343

Gado Gado

This Hollywood Indonesian restaurant offers one of the more fun options for special occasion dinners with its rice table service, a family-style tasting menu in which chef Thomas Pisha-Duffly covers the table in snacks and dishes like Chinese sausage and shrimp shu mai, blistered heirloom tomato curry, coconut-rich beef rendang, and the sweet and tender pork dish babi kecap. The meal is $85 per person; the restaurant also offers add-ons like Singapore chili crab, as well as an a la carte menu. The restaurant takes reservations online for up to seven people, but those interested can reserve a table for up to 20 people through the website without doing a full buyout.

1801 NE Cesar E Chavez Blvd, Portland, OR 97212
(503) 206-8778
(503) 206-8778

HK Cafe

Dim sum naturally lends itself to group dining, where people gather around the lazy Susan in pursuit of shu mai and har gow. HK Cafe is often the city's go-to for dim sum, with plenty of banquet tables and carts rolling past with chicken feet and pineapple buns. There can be a wait during prime hours (read: weekend mornings), but HK is a classic in Portland for a reason.

4410 SE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97266
(503) 771-8866
(503) 771-8866

