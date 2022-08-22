14 Standout Spots in Portland’s Eclectic Hollywood District

The stars in Portland’s Hollywood are in the kitchen instead of the silver screen

The rare Portland neighborhood named after, and anchored by, a single building — the century-old Hollywood Theatre movie palace — the Hollywood district sits at one of the city’s central crossroads. Bisected by Portland’s grid-disrupting, diagonal Sandy Boulevard, the district is home to an I-84 exit, a busy Max station, and a popular farmer’s market that supplies many of the area’s restaurants and home kitchens.

Hollywood’s culinary scene ranges from destination restaurants to quick bites before a flick, and patrons are drawn from all quadrants of the city. Here, some of the city’s finest Korean and Chinese restaurants hold court alongside neighborhood cafes and watering holes, as well as buzzy restaurants attracting tourists. Explore highlights in the map below.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.