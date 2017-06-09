 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The Cocktail Heatmap: Where to Drink Right Now in Portland

15 Places to Find Heavenly Hawaiian Food in Portland

Where to Find Exceptional Pizzas in Portland and Beyond

A fried curry leaf sits on a bowl of yellow-hued dal at Bhuna in Portland, Oregon.
Masoor Dal at Bhuna in Northwest Portland.
Katie Acheff/EPDX

Where to Find Exceptional Indian Food in Portland

Intricate thali, crispy dosas, and more

by Ron Scott and Janey Wong Updated
View as Map
Masoor Dal at Bhuna in Northwest Portland.
| Katie Acheff/EPDX
by Ron Scott and Janey Wong Updated

It should be well-known by locals that the heart of the Indian food scene in Portland is actually located west of the city, in Beaverton and Hillsboro, where restaurant options stretch into the double digits for South-Asian-supper seekers. This map highlights the best of the west, along with the noteworthy names in Portland proper stirring pots of earthy dal, spreading dosa batter into super-thin discs, pulling fluffy naan and red-hued meats out of the tandoor, and scooping bowls of steamy, saffron-scented basmati. Consider this your guide to ghee, your directory of dosas, and your who’s who of vindaloo.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
If you book a reservation through an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Chennai Masala

Copy Link

Chennai Masala is sandwiched between a bank and a nail salon in a Tanasbourne strip mall. Inside, among dimly lit maroon and gold décor, diners choose from an extensive selection of curries and dosas, the latter of which extends a foot past the plate on both sides and is available in 17 different variations. Owner Sumi Raj opened the restaurant’s doors in 2006, and has built a solid reputation, with her restaurant being dubbed best in the Portland area by the Oregonian’s Michael Russell. The tangy and hot chicken Manchurian —a classic Indo-Chinese dish— should not be skipped. The restaurant is open for dine-in and takeout.

2088 NW Stucki Ave, Hillsboro, OR
(503) 531-9500
(503) 531-9500
Triangular pieces of garlic naan are stacked on a silver platter
Garlic Naan from Chennai Masala
Ron Scott/EPDX

Also Featured in:

Apna Chat Bhavan

Copy Link

This hidden gem is tucked inside an Indian grocery store in a small business park two blocks from Beaverton’s bustling Margarita Factory location. It’s essentially a small deli counter with a limited dining space; therefore, to-go orders are the smart move for this reason, but also because wait times without calling ahead can be extensive, any time of the day. It operates on a surprisingly extensive menu of appetizers and entrees, with plenty of Indian sweets proudly positioned front and center in the display case. Ordering ahead online gives diners a live menu showing which items are currently in stock.

1815 NW 169th Pl Ste 6020, Beaverton, OR 97006
(503) 718-7841
(503) 718-7841
A brown stewed chicken kurunga dish sits in a black to-go container
Chicken Kurunga at Apna Chat Bhavan
Ron Scott/EPDX

Chaaya

Copy Link

Chaaya is another Beaverton legend in the Indian food scene, located in the Elmonica neighborhood 10 miles due west of downtown. In the intimate south-facing dining room, bathed in natural light, diners eat piles of gobi manchurian — bite-sized chunks of cauliflower deep-fried and tossed in a bright and punchy ruby-hued sauce. Head straight for the lamb karahi, tender hunks of lamb stewed in a rich, dark brown tomato-based sauce alongside ginger, onions, garlic, and a host of other spices. Those who feel unready to dine inside can head to the patio, which seats 50.

16755 SW Baseline Rd #110, Beaverton, OR 97006
(503) 747-3009
(503) 747-3009
multiple jars are shown sitting on a ledge behind an archway
Chaaya Interior
Ron Scott/EPDX

Siri Indian Cuisine

Copy Link

This Northwest Portland Indian restaurant has a wide assortment of Indo-Chinese fare, from lollipop chicken to gobi manchurian, as well as massive sheets of char-marked naan and sweet-tangy-spicy jalfrezi. Those seeking the warm comfort of butter chicken and vegetable korma won’t be disappointed here, either — especially if you can stand to save some for leftovers. Siri is open for takeout, delivery, and in-person dining.

1323 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210
(503) 208-2259
(503) 208-2259

Also Featured in:

Bhuna

Copy Link

Deepak Kaul opened the bright, airy, contemporary Bhuna in Nob Hill after creating a ton of buzz with his “Kashmiri soul food” pop-up in Culmination brewing — it even earned him Eater’s Chef of the Year title in 2018. The classic cocktail menu here features a subtle Indian influence, from the Old Fashioned made with a masala-spiced demerara sugar to the negroni infused with cardamom and curry leaf. It’s hard to go wrong ordering off the restaurant’s list of rice bowls, turmeric basmati topped with dishes like rogan josh made with Anderson Ranch lamb or rich and jammy Kashmiri tomato and eggplant. If traveling in a group, Bhuna offers a large meal served family-style, comprised of a handful of side dishes with naan, a veggie dish, two entrees, and four cardamom & chocolate chip cookies for $115. It is open Wednesday through Sunday for dine-in service, as well as delivery/takeout.

704 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209
(971) 865-2176
(971) 865-2176
Stewed lamb, raita, basmati rice and greens are shown on a white plate
Kasmiri Lamb Rogan Josh @ Bhuna
Ron Scott/EPDX

Also Featured in:

Swagat

Copy Link

Swagat — “welcome” in Hindi — expanded from its unassuming location in a repurposed Beaverton house to additional locations in NW Portland and Hillsboro. All three locations serve lunch and dinner, with familiar staples like lamb vindaloo and butter chicken available a la carte or in an intricate and generous thali, accompanied by a handful of small sides. Swagat is open for onsite dining, takeout, and delivery at all three locations.

2074 NW Lovejoy St, Portland, OR
(503) 227-4300
(503) 227-4300
Yelp

Dil Se Indian Cuisine

Copy Link

Squarely on the corner of SW Jefferson and 12th Avenue sits Dil Se, which describes its cuisine as a mix of Southern and Northern Indian dishes. Co-owner Ranesh Rajendran previously cooked at Chennai Masala, which means Dil Se also serves up crunchy and buttery dosas alongside bright chutneys and sambar for dipping; Dil Se also offers a variety of uttapam, a thicker cousin of the traditional lacy dosa. It’s currently open for takeout and delivery only during both lunch and dinner service.

1201 SW Jefferson St, Portland, OR 97201
(503) 804-5619
(503) 804-5619

Also Featured in:

East India Co. Grill & Bar

Copy Link

In the heart of downtown lies East India Co., and while it’s known best for dishes like korma and makhani, the standout dish here is the machli ka tikka: Chinook salmon roasted with mustard, garlic, ginger, and curry in a fiery clay tandoor over hardwood. It is closed on Mondays, but otherwise open nightly for dine-in and takeout.

821 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR
(503) 227-8815
(503) 227-8815

Also Featured in:

DesiPDX

Copy Link

Hidden behind Prost on North Mississippi avenue alongside local cart heavyweights Matt’s BBQ and Fried Egg I’m In Love is DesiPDX, a food cart whose dark wooden siding is brought to life with long strokes of green and orange paint. Desi serves a number of stunning bowls of Bengali five-spice basmati rice topped with everything from fenugreek-seasoned shrimp to rich tomato-and-lamb stew, but it’s hard to leave Desi without an order of the cardamom chai chicken, made with drumsticks 24-hour-brined and then steamed in tea, deep-fried in rice bran oil, and coated in a coconut sugar-based tea glaze. DesiPDX is open seven days a week to fill orders placed in person or online, but warns that online ordering may be disabled during peak hours.

4233 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97217
(503) 862-3374
(503) 862-3374

Also Featured in:

Open Tandoor - Indian Restaurant

Copy Link

In 2016, the downtown food cart Portland Masala evolved into this fast casual Indian restaurant. Here, meats are coated in freshly ground spice blends before getting the tandoor, or clay oven, treatment and landing in wraps and curries. The tandoori chicken kebab platter, which includes rice pilaf and tandoor-baked naan, is a good snapshot of the restaurant and a smart choice for first-timers.

4311 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97217
(503) 719-7347
(503) 719-7347

Maruti Indian Restaurant

Copy Link

This completely vegetarian SE Hawthorne Indian restaurant offers an assortment of naturally meat-free dishes, like the eggplant-and-tomato-laden baingan bharta and the gently spiced chana masala, as well as various vegetarian biryani, vegan-cheese-topped naan, and tikka masala with potatoes and mushrooms. No visit is complete without the samosa chole, a cut samosa sitting on a bed of chana masala. Maruti is open for takeout only during lunch service, and dine-in and takeout during dinner service.

1925 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 236-0714
(503) 236-0714

Also Featured in:

The Sudra

Copy Link

Sanjay Chandrasekaran, who owns vegan hotspot with locations in Northeast Portland, North Mississippi, and Beaverton, grew up in New Mexico, so the menus at his restaurants blend culinary traditions from the American Southwest as well as the Indian subcontinent. Vegan thali plates arrive with a handful of brightly colored sides, like meticulously spiced black bean masala and tangy kale in a tahini dressing; to start, order the Indo-Chinese roasted cauliflower with onions and bell peppers. At the bar, the Sudra staff slings inventive cocktails like the Hot Day in Bombay, comprised of gin, cucumber juice, lemon juice, soda, and mint syrup. The Sudra is open for dine-in service along with takeout.

28 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232
(971) 302-6002
(971) 302-6002

Also Featured in:

Bollywood Theater

Copy Link

Owner Troy Maclarty specializes in small plates and street food, from kati rolls filled with paneer and pickled onion to vada pav — sort of like potato dumpling sliders with chutney. The under-the-radar stunner at Bollywood Theater, however, is the shop’s chai, well-balanced and unafraid of leaning into savory flavors. Its first location opened in 2012, and the second on Division in 2014; both locations are open for dinner service and takeout.

3010 SE Division St, Portland, OR
(503) 477-6699
(503) 477-6699
Bollywood Theater Division
Dina Avila/EPDX

Also Featured in:

Dwaraka Indian Cuisine

Copy Link

This Sunnyside Indian spot, with its wide assortment of dosas and pakora, is an ideal spot to snack on fried things and sip cocktails. For something more substantial, however, look to Dwaraka’s assorted house-made paneer dishes, from the creamy, pea-filled mutter paneer to the restaurant’s paneer tikka masala, which swaps the chicken for cubes of fresh cheese. It’s open for onsite dining and takeout.

3962 SE Hawthorne Blvd suite c, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 230-1120
(503) 230-1120

Flavours of India, LLC

Copy Link

This food stall is one of a handful inside the Rockwood Market Hall and boasts an extensive menu. Go for the restaurant’s popular chicken tikka masala, or branch out with harder to find dishes like malai kofta (cheese balls in a creamy sauce) or chicken do pyaza, a curry loaded with onions. To drink, comforting masala tea has an earthy flavor and is served piping hot. Flavours of India is open Wednesday through Monday for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Market Hall, 458 SE 185th Avenue Suite 110, Portland, OR 97233
(503) 840-9260
(503) 840-9260

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Chennai Masala

2088 NW Stucki Ave, Hillsboro, OR
Triangular pieces of garlic naan are stacked on a silver platter
Garlic Naan from Chennai Masala
Ron Scott/EPDX

Chennai Masala is sandwiched between a bank and a nail salon in a Tanasbourne strip mall. Inside, among dimly lit maroon and gold décor, diners choose from an extensive selection of curries and dosas, the latter of which extends a foot past the plate on both sides and is available in 17 different variations. Owner Sumi Raj opened the restaurant’s doors in 2006, and has built a solid reputation, with her restaurant being dubbed best in the Portland area by the Oregonian’s Michael Russell. The tangy and hot chicken Manchurian —a classic Indo-Chinese dish— should not be skipped. The restaurant is open for dine-in and takeout.

2088 NW Stucki Ave, Hillsboro, OR
(503) 531-9500
(503) 531-9500
Triangular pieces of garlic naan are stacked on a silver platter
Garlic Naan from Chennai Masala
Ron Scott/EPDX

Apna Chat Bhavan

1815 NW 169th Pl Ste 6020, Beaverton, OR 97006
A brown stewed chicken kurunga dish sits in a black to-go container
Chicken Kurunga at Apna Chat Bhavan
Ron Scott/EPDX

This hidden gem is tucked inside an Indian grocery store in a small business park two blocks from Beaverton’s bustling Margarita Factory location. It’s essentially a small deli counter with a limited dining space; therefore, to-go orders are the smart move for this reason, but also because wait times without calling ahead can be extensive, any time of the day. It operates on a surprisingly extensive menu of appetizers and entrees, with plenty of Indian sweets proudly positioned front and center in the display case. Ordering ahead online gives diners a live menu showing which items are currently in stock.

1815 NW 169th Pl Ste 6020, Beaverton, OR 97006
(503) 718-7841
(503) 718-7841
A brown stewed chicken kurunga dish sits in a black to-go container
Chicken Kurunga at Apna Chat Bhavan
Ron Scott/EPDX

Chaaya

16755 SW Baseline Rd #110, Beaverton, OR 97006
multiple jars are shown sitting on a ledge behind an archway
Chaaya Interior
Ron Scott/EPDX

Chaaya is another Beaverton legend in the Indian food scene, located in the Elmonica neighborhood 10 miles due west of downtown. In the intimate south-facing dining room, bathed in natural light, diners eat piles of gobi manchurian — bite-sized chunks of cauliflower deep-fried and tossed in a bright and punchy ruby-hued sauce. Head straight for the lamb karahi, tender hunks of lamb stewed in a rich, dark brown tomato-based sauce alongside ginger, onions, garlic, and a host of other spices. Those who feel unready to dine inside can head to the patio, which seats 50.

16755 SW Baseline Rd #110, Beaverton, OR 97006
(503) 747-3009
(503) 747-3009
multiple jars are shown sitting on a ledge behind an archway
Chaaya Interior
Ron Scott/EPDX

Siri Indian Cuisine

1323 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210

This Northwest Portland Indian restaurant has a wide assortment of Indo-Chinese fare, from lollipop chicken to gobi manchurian, as well as massive sheets of char-marked naan and sweet-tangy-spicy jalfrezi. Those seeking the warm comfort of butter chicken and vegetable korma won’t be disappointed here, either — especially if you can stand to save some for leftovers. Siri is open for takeout, delivery, and in-person dining.

1323 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210
(503) 208-2259
(503) 208-2259

Bhuna

704 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209
Stewed lamb, raita, basmati rice and greens are shown on a white plate
Kasmiri Lamb Rogan Josh @ Bhuna
Ron Scott/EPDX

Deepak Kaul opened the bright, airy, contemporary Bhuna in Nob Hill after creating a ton of buzz with his “Kashmiri soul food” pop-up in Culmination brewing — it even earned him Eater’s Chef of the Year title in 2018. The classic cocktail menu here features a subtle Indian influence, from the Old Fashioned made with a masala-spiced demerara sugar to the negroni infused with cardamom and curry leaf. It’s hard to go wrong ordering off the restaurant’s list of rice bowls, turmeric basmati topped with dishes like rogan josh made with Anderson Ranch lamb or rich and jammy Kashmiri tomato and eggplant. If traveling in a group, Bhuna offers a large meal served family-style, comprised of a handful of side dishes with naan, a veggie dish, two entrees, and four cardamom & chocolate chip cookies for $115. It is open Wednesday through Sunday for dine-in service, as well as delivery/takeout.

704 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209
(971) 865-2176
(971) 865-2176
Stewed lamb, raita, basmati rice and greens are shown on a white plate
Kasmiri Lamb Rogan Josh @ Bhuna
Ron Scott/EPDX

Swagat

2074 NW Lovejoy St, Portland, OR
Yelp

Swagat — “welcome” in Hindi — expanded from its unassuming location in a repurposed Beaverton house to additional locations in NW Portland and Hillsboro. All three locations serve lunch and dinner, with familiar staples like lamb vindaloo and butter chicken available a la carte or in an intricate and generous thali, accompanied by a handful of small sides. Swagat is open for onsite dining, takeout, and delivery at all three locations.

2074 NW Lovejoy St, Portland, OR
(503) 227-4300
(503) 227-4300
Yelp

Dil Se Indian Cuisine

1201 SW Jefferson St, Portland, OR 97201

Squarely on the corner of SW Jefferson and 12th Avenue sits Dil Se, which describes its cuisine as a mix of Southern and Northern Indian dishes. Co-owner Ranesh Rajendran previously cooked at Chennai Masala, which means Dil Se also serves up crunchy and buttery dosas alongside bright chutneys and sambar for dipping; Dil Se also offers a variety of uttapam, a thicker cousin of the traditional lacy dosa. It’s currently open for takeout and delivery only during both lunch and dinner service.

1201 SW Jefferson St, Portland, OR 97201
(503) 804-5619
(503) 804-5619

East India Co. Grill & Bar

821 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR

In the heart of downtown lies East India Co., and while it’s known best for dishes like korma and makhani, the standout dish here is the machli ka tikka: Chinook salmon roasted with mustard, garlic, ginger, and curry in a fiery clay tandoor over hardwood. It is closed on Mondays, but otherwise open nightly for dine-in and takeout.

821 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR
(503) 227-8815
(503) 227-8815

DesiPDX

4233 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97217

Hidden behind Prost on North Mississippi avenue alongside local cart heavyweights Matt’s BBQ and Fried Egg I’m In Love is DesiPDX, a food cart whose dark wooden siding is brought to life with long strokes of green and orange paint. Desi serves a number of stunning bowls of Bengali five-spice basmati rice topped with everything from fenugreek-seasoned shrimp to rich tomato-and-lamb stew, but it’s hard to leave Desi without an order of the cardamom chai chicken, made with drumsticks 24-hour-brined and then steamed in tea, deep-fried in rice bran oil, and coated in a coconut sugar-based tea glaze. DesiPDX is open seven days a week to fill orders placed in person or online, but warns that online ordering may be disabled during peak hours.

4233 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97217
(503) 862-3374
(503) 862-3374

Open Tandoor - Indian Restaurant

4311 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97217

In 2016, the downtown food cart Portland Masala evolved into this fast casual Indian restaurant. Here, meats are coated in freshly ground spice blends before getting the tandoor, or clay oven, treatment and landing in wraps and curries. The tandoori chicken kebab platter, which includes rice pilaf and tandoor-baked naan, is a good snapshot of the restaurant and a smart choice for first-timers.

4311 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97217
(503) 719-7347
(503) 719-7347

Maruti Indian Restaurant

1925 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214

This completely vegetarian SE Hawthorne Indian restaurant offers an assortment of naturally meat-free dishes, like the eggplant-and-tomato-laden baingan bharta and the gently spiced chana masala, as well as various vegetarian biryani, vegan-cheese-topped naan, and tikka masala with potatoes and mushrooms. No visit is complete without the samosa chole, a cut samosa sitting on a bed of chana masala. Maruti is open for takeout only during lunch service, and dine-in and takeout during dinner service.

1925 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 236-0714
(503) 236-0714

The Sudra

28 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232

Sanjay Chandrasekaran, who owns vegan hotspot with locations in Northeast Portland, North Mississippi, and Beaverton, grew up in New Mexico, so the menus at his restaurants blend culinary traditions from the American Southwest as well as the Indian subcontinent. Vegan thali plates arrive with a handful of brightly colored sides, like meticulously spiced black bean masala and tangy kale in a tahini dressing; to start, order the Indo-Chinese roasted cauliflower with onions and bell peppers. At the bar, the Sudra staff slings inventive cocktails like the Hot Day in Bombay, comprised of gin, cucumber juice, lemon juice, soda, and mint syrup. The Sudra is open for dine-in service along with takeout.

28 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232
(971) 302-6002
(971) 302-6002

Bollywood Theater

3010 SE Division St, Portland, OR
Bollywood Theater Division
Dina Avila/EPDX

Owner Troy Maclarty specializes in small plates and street food, from kati rolls filled with paneer and pickled onion to vada pav — sort of like potato dumpling sliders with chutney. The under-the-radar stunner at Bollywood Theater, however, is the shop’s chai, well-balanced and unafraid of leaning into savory flavors. Its first location opened in 2012, and the second on Division in 2014; both locations are open for dinner service and takeout.

3010 SE Division St, Portland, OR
(503) 477-6699
(503) 477-6699
Bollywood Theater Division
Dina Avila/EPDX

Dwaraka Indian Cuisine

3962 SE Hawthorne Blvd suite c, Portland, OR 97214

This Sunnyside Indian spot, with its wide assortment of dosas and pakora, is an ideal spot to snack on fried things and sip cocktails. For something more substantial, however, look to Dwaraka’s assorted house-made paneer dishes, from the creamy, pea-filled mutter paneer to the restaurant’s paneer tikka masala, which swaps the chicken for cubes of fresh cheese. It’s open for onsite dining and takeout.

3962 SE Hawthorne Blvd suite c, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 230-1120
(503) 230-1120

Flavours of India, LLC

Market Hall, 458 SE 185th Avenue Suite 110, Portland, OR 97233

This food stall is one of a handful inside the Rockwood Market Hall and boasts an extensive menu. Go for the restaurant’s popular chicken tikka masala, or branch out with harder to find dishes like malai kofta (cheese balls in a creamy sauce) or chicken do pyaza, a curry loaded with onions. To drink, comforting masala tea has an earthy flavor and is served piping hot. Flavours of India is open Wednesday through Monday for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Market Hall, 458 SE 185th Avenue Suite 110, Portland, OR 97233
(503) 840-9260
(503) 840-9260

Related Maps