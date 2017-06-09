Where to Find Exceptional Indian Food in Portland

It should be well-known by locals that the heart of the Indian food scene in Portland is actually located west of the city, in Beaverton and Hillsboro, where restaurant options stretch into the double digits for South-Asian-supper seekers. This map highlights the best of the west, along with the noteworthy names in Portland proper stirring pots of earthy dal, spreading dosa batter into super-thin discs, pulling fluffy naan and red-hued meats out of the tandoor, and scooping bowls of steamy, saffron-scented basmati. Consider this your guide to ghee, your directory of dosas, and your who’s who of vindaloo.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.