15 Stellar Italian Restaurants in Portland

In the last few years Portland has built itself a remarkably robust Italian food scene, from wood-fired pizzas to handmade pastas. Even during the pandemic, the city has seen its Italian options expand; beyond the classic trattoria, Portland now has a variety of Italian food carts and markets for in-home dining. Meanwhile, many of Portland’s venerated spots like Nostrana and 3 Doors Down have adapted to the new circumstances, expanding outdoor seating and adding delivery and takeout services.

Below, you’ll find Portland’s most exceptional Italian osterias and trattorias; those looking for a more specific pizza map can find it here.

As usual, this map is organized geographically, not by ranking.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

