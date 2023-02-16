11 Lively, Kid-Friendly Spots in Vancouver

Family-friendly suburb Vancouver, Washington offers many places for kids to dine with their adult chaperones between trips to Sky Zone Trampoline Park or Dizzy Castle. Two new food cart pods just outside of Vancouver — Carts by the Park in Ridgefield and Ashwood Taps & Trucks in Washougal — provide a variety of dining options, as well as outdoor space to play. Other restaurants have arcades, board games, and places to get the wiggles out, for kids who need a quick break from the table while waiting for hot dogs or grilled cheese. The map below includes spots where kids can act like kids, with space to navigate a stroller and food that appeals to young ones. For kid-friendly options in Portland, check out this map.

