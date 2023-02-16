 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Kids eat cake at a table. Nanausop/Shutterstock

11 Lively, Kid-Friendly Spots in Vancouver

Food cart pods with run-around room, restaurants with arcade or board games, and more

by Rachel Pinsky
by Rachel Pinsky
Nanausop/Shutterstock

Family-friendly suburb Vancouver, Washington offers many places for kids to dine with their adult chaperones between trips to Sky Zone Trampoline Park or Dizzy Castle. Two new food cart pods just outside of Vancouver — Carts by the Park in Ridgefield and Ashwood Taps & Trucks in Washougal — provide a variety of dining options, as well as outdoor space to play. Other restaurants have arcades, board games, and places to get the wiggles out, for kids who need a quick break from the table while waiting for hot dogs or grilled cheese. The map below includes spots where kids can act like kids, with space to navigate a stroller and food that appeals to young ones. For kid-friendly options in Portland, check out this map.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Carts By The Park

Carts by the Park in downtown Ridgefield — steps away from Overlook Park — offers a bit of something for everyone, as well outdoor space to move around. Vancouver favorite Little Conejo has a food truck that serves quesbirria burritos and a variety of tacos using Three Sisters corn tortillas; kids will love the cart’s bean-and-cheese burritos or the cheese quesadilla. Chopped contestant and pitmaster Lynnae Oxley-Loupe smokes tender brisket and pulled pork at her truck Sugars Barbecue; tykes who may be daunted by a pile of meat can snack on queso mac and cheese or dunk hush puppies in pepper jelly. Sushi Kato offers sushi rolls, bowls with toppings like tuna poke, and sushi burritos; California rolls and tempura shrimp may be more kid-friendly for those three-year-olds who aren’t dunking full maki in tobiko. Drinks by the Park serves coffee and adult beverages, and during the summer, father and daughter business Chill 360 sell ice cream out of a classic Cushman Trickster.

219 Pioneer St, Ridgefield, WA 98642
(360) 389-3642
(360) 389-3642

Grassa

This Portland favorite for fresh pasta doused in punchy sauces recently opened a large, bright space on the Vancouver Waterfront. The menu includes pastas like wild mushroom alfredo and cacio e pepe, as well as kid-sized portions of the spaghetti and meatballs and mac and cheese. On sunny days, the family can hit up the waterfront’s interactive water play feature after an early dinner, or take an easy stroll along the Columbia River Renaissance Trail.

780 Waterfront Wy, Vancouver, WA 98660
(360) 360-4687
(360) 360-4687

Mav’s Taphouse

Calista Crenshaw opened her family-friendly spot to create a space for parents to enjoy craft beer and high quality food without needing a babysitter. The downtown taproom features a selection of 26 craft beers and cider, as well as dishes like chicken tinga tacos and tri-tip banh mi sliders. A stellar kids’ menu, juice boxes, and a well-stocked pinball room create the ideal spot for a play date or family dinner.

108 W Evergreen Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98660
(360) 726-6914
(360) 726-6914

Bettyrose's Chocolate and Coffee

Former chocolate maker for Fleur Chocolate, Bettyrose McLeod, recently took over this cozy space on Main Street for hand-dipped chocolates, espresso, and kid favorites like rice crispy treats on a stick. Plush couches with plenty of room to color or craft provide a comfortable place for children and grownups to eat and drink.

1304 Main St, Vancouver, WA 98660
(541) 968-6543
(541) 968-6543

Thirsty Sasquatch & Hungry Sasquatch

This neon-hued restaurant boasts a stellar beer and cocktail collection and serves Yeti-sized pizza slices, with options like cheese and pepperoni as well as vegan pies. An arcade room between the pizza parlor and bar space provides a wide variety of games, including pinball, and a projector screen plays movies from time to time. Smash burger masters Goon Burger pop up every Tuesday, for those who aren’t into pizza.

2110 Main St, Vancouver, WA 98660
(360) 597-3223
(360) 597-3223

Short & Sweet

Brightly decorated boba and banh mi spot, Short & Sweet, recently opened downtown in the space formerly occupied by Rosemary Cafe. Owners Sonny and Linda Mouy added vibrant murals as well as banh mi sandwiches with fillings like pork belly and lemongrass tofu. Bubble tea drinks serve as accompaniments, including Linda’s favorite, watermelon tea filled with a colorful combination of toppings like tapioca pearls, egg pudding, taro pudding, strawberry pudding, and basil seeds. Mochi doughnuts are in the works, as well.

1001 Main St #3150, Vancouver, WA 98660
(360) 931-3759
(360) 931-3759
A basil-seed-filled drink from Short &amp; Sweet.
A beverage from Short & Sweet.
Rachel Pinsky/Eater Portland

Dulin's Village Cafe

Uptown village family favorite, Dulin’s, offers all-day breakfast including omelets, French toast, pancakes, and Irish banger sausage, plus hot coffee and cocktails served in big cozy booths. The kids’ menu features breakfast dishes like scrambled eggs with potatoes and pancakes with bacon, as well as lunch options like grilled cheese and halibut fish and chips. When it comes to beverages, kids can treat themselves to an Italian soda or hot cocoa.

1929 Main St, Vancouver, WA 98660
(360) 737-9907
(360) 737-9907

The Diner Vancouver

The Diner supports the mission of Meals on Wheels People by providing a space for older adults to eat their meals in a casual, multi-generational setting. Tips go directly to the nonprofit. The bright 1960s decor, cushy booths, and diner classics — buttermilk pancakes, country fried steak — make this spot a Vancouver family favorite. Building a tyke-sized breakfast off the menu of sides (a scrambled egg and potatoes, a pancake with a side of fruit) is easy here, and for lunch, grilled cheese sandwiches and soup-and-sandwich combinations tend to be hits. Kids love to peek in the glass case, filled with pies and baked goods, for dessert options.

5303 E Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98661
(360) 859-3338
(360) 859-3338

Bless Your Heart Burgers - The Mill

Bless Your Heart Burgers recently opened a colorful space in The Mill to serve smash burgers, hot dogs, fries, and mixed drinks. The veggie melt — an oozing mass of griddled onions, mushrooms, peppers, and burger toppings — is a surprise standout, and the kids’ menu includes fun-sized burgers and grilled cheese. An outdoor patio space provides room to wiggle on warmer days, and David Douglas Park is nearby for picnics.

7910 E Mill Plain Blvd Suite 120, Vancouver, WA 98664
(360) 952-4593
(360) 952-4593

Hopworks Urban Brewery Vancouver

Hopworks was one of the first spots in Vancouver to recognize that serving good beer in a family-friendly space will draw crowds. Adults can dine on tomato pesto soup or burgers with Swiss and feta cheese, grilled onions and mushrooms, and lemon-vinaigrette-dressed arugula while sipping a hoppy IPA or smooth German pilsner; meanwhile, the kiddos can chomp on burgers, Caesar salad, and grilled cheese from the colorable kids’ menu. If they get antsy, kids can roam in the play area or around the outdoor patio.

17707 SE Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98683
(360) 828-5139
(360) 828-5139
Menus colored by young visitors to Hopworks Urban Brewery in Vancouver.
Menus colored by young visitors to Hopworks Urban Brewery in Vancouver.
Rachel Pinsky/Eater Portland

Ashwood Taps and Trucks

Tyler and Megan Davis opened their food cart pod and tap house in Washougal to create a family-friendly space for Pacific Northwest beer and food. Current food trucks include the Bowl Shebang, the Cravory, Getta Gyro, and the Pit, which serve everything from kid-sized burrito bowls to smash burgers. The Kona ice mobile truck will park here often in the summer. A large outdoor space includes cornhole boards, a sandbox, and a rock garden where kids can run around. On rainy days, kids can dine inside and play with games, coloring books, and puzzles.

1535 E St, Washougal, WA 98671
(360) 210-5421
(360) 210-5421

Related Maps