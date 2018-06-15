Portland’s Knockout Korean Restaurants

This is not the flashiest KBBQ option in the city, nor does it have the biggest menu of add-ons and made-to-order dishes. But the centrally located Toji is everything it needs to be: a grill on every table, a better exhaust system than most, and a satisfying spread of banchan and dipping sauces for every bite of fresh-fired meat. Toji’s entry-level all-you-can-eat deal comes with six choices of meat, but those who want galbi and skirt steak will need to upgrade to the next level.