Where to Find Fully Loaded Lobster Rolls in Portland and Beyond

Portland is a town with plenty of fish and seafood, thanks to its access to various rivers and proximity to the ocean; however, East Coast expats often find themselves craving the quintessential New England staple, the lobster roll, with very few sources of relief. Because lobsters primarily scuttle around the waters of the North Atlantic, Pacific Northwestern seafood aficionados often prefer the more local alternative of Dungeness crab rolls or bay shrimp rolls — but firm-yet-tender, sweet and briny lobster cannot be substituted when the mood strikes. The good news: A number of local carts and restaurants have started serving their version of the quintessential East Coast sandwich, whether it’s served hot with butter (a.k.a. Connecticut-style) or cold with mayo (typical of Maine). And of course, because it’s Portland, a few chefs have even gotten a little creative with their versions, topping the roll with shaved truffle or buttermilk powder.

Below, we dive into the lobster roll offerings available in greater Portland, served out of carts, seafood shacks, and grocery stores around town. Note that the city is home to a few roaming lobster carts to catch — Cousins Maine Lobster travels around greater Portland throughout the week, from Wilsonville to Troutdale, and is worth tracking down if none of the spots on this list strike your fancy. For more seafood, this map should help.