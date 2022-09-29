 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Where to Sip Cool, Creamy Milkshakes Around Portland

From elaborate, pastry-topped shakes to classic chocolate malts

by Maya MacEvoy
by Maya MacEvoy

Many tourists and locals flock to Portland’s ice cream shops year-round to find both classic flavors made with Oregon produce and elaborate flavor kaleidoscopes involving outlandish ingredients. Cool, refreshing and a whole lot of fun, Portland’s ice cream scene is known for being playful, plentiful, and innovative. Portland does the same with milkshakes, elevating them in delicious and joyful ways, whether it’s adding a splash of Green Chartreuse or topping a shake with a whole cupcake. From 1950s-inspired milkshakes to inventive pie shakes, find some of the city’s finest frosty treats in the map below. For more ice cream options, check out our map.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Skyline Restaurant

This Portland staple was originally founded in 1935 and is heavily sought after for its James Beard-endorsed burger.  Skyline has a 1950s diner feel inside, as well as a large back outdoor patio for nice days. Skyline serves classic milkshake flavors, but also serves such flavors as caramel apple and chocolate-covered cherry, for something off the beaten track. Fuller’s pie shakes, with flavors like fresh banana cream pie and coconut cream pie, are particularly thick, delicious concoctions. If one is really hungry, a giant 30-ounce shake is also available.

1313 NW Skyline Blvd, Portland, OR 97229
(503) 292-6727
Rockabilly Cafe

From classic milkshakes and 1950s diner comfort foods, blue plate specials included, this St. Johns restaurant takes you back in time. Owner David Liberman uses the Multimixer (the milkshake machine McDonalds magnate Ray Kroc sold door-to-door) to make creamy, flavorful milkshakes. Flavors range from the Chocolate Elvis with peanut butter, bananas, and vanilla ice cream, to classics like vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry, with plenty of vegan options. For an extra 50 cents, any milkshake can be made into a malt. Rockabilly Cafe also offers not-to-be-missed boozy milkshakes, such as the rummy Mexican Cocoa, featuring chocolate ice cream, cinnamon, and a “healthy dose of spiced rum.”

8537 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97203
(503) 384-2076
Dairy Hill Ice Cream

Family-run Dairy Hill Ice Cream originally opened in 2015 and now has three locations throughout the Portland area. Milkshakes come in three sizes, with three pre-set ‘house shakes’ available. If the Extreme Coffee Shake, which includes Kona coffee ice cream and a shot of cold brew, is too much of a caffeine commitment, Dairy Hill Ice Cream offers a shot of cold brew espresso that can be added to any shake for $1. The Black Forest Shake, featuring Bordeaux cherry ice cream and hot fudge, is a lovely blend of chocolate and cherry. 

6352 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97239
(503) 246-2374
Jojo (the Restaurant)

The new restaurant from the perpetually internet famous fried chicken cart also has a beverage program, which includes boozy and non-boozy milkshakes. For now, there are two shakes on the menu, with boozy alternates for each. A triple-berry milkshake with Oregon berry Tillamook ice cream can get spiked with marshmallow vodka and cherry and rhubarb liqueurs, while the Choco Cocoa-a-go-go uses Cocoa Pebbles cereal milk as a base, adding banana and Tillamook chocolate ice cream for extra sweet richness. To make the latter boozy, Jojo bartenders can add a variety of rums, plus Green Chartreuse.

902 NW 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97209
(971) 331-4284
Cool Moon Ice Cream

This brightly painted ice cream shop in the Pearl District makes their ice cream in small batches, but that doesn’t mean the options are limited. Usually more than a dozen flavors are available at a given time, with about 200 flavors on rotation. The smooth and creamy ice creams make for excellent milkshakes, with the option to mix-and-match three flavors. When available, combining Belgian chocolate with coffee crackle in a milkshake is a local favorite.

1105 NW Johnson St, Portland, OR 97209
(503) 224-2021
Holler Treats

This Sellwood-Moreland sweets shop recently dove head-first into the world of ice cream, and now has a fully loaded milkshake menu. Flavors range from malt chocolate banana to blueberry Fruity Pebble, plus standards like chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry. Milkshakes come in frosty mugs for ease of sipping.

7119 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland, OR 97202
(971) 200-1849
Fifty Licks Ice Cream

What started out as food truck has now become a successful Portland ice cream chainlet with multiple locations — one that makes luscious creamy milkshakes. Owner Chad Draizin’s ice cream shop, Fifty Licks, offers dairy options with inventive flavors like French toast, cornbread and honey butter, and matcha mochi, as well as fun vegan options like bananas foster and pineapple tamarind. All flavors can be made into milkshakes, but while it’s still in season, the Marionberry milkshake — aka “the reigning queen of summer” — is not to be missed. 

2021 SE Clinton St #101, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 395-3333
Salt & Straw

This iconic Portland ice cream shop needs no introduction. Any of its classic flavors — such as pear and blue cheese or strawberry honey balsamic with black pepper — or its funky monthly flavors can be made into milkshakes. The Chocolate Gooey Brownie, in particular, makes a decadent chocolate delightful milkshake.

2035 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 208-3867
Creative Culture

This family-friendly, DIY craft studio with elaborate milkshakes opened its Portland location earlier this year. While working on your chosen craft kit (pottery painting, wreath making, etc.), you can also enjoy a massive milkshake, with options like a cookie dough shake topped with a cupcake and a chocolate chip cookie. The coffee milkshake includes a honey bun and a biscotti, while the strawberry cheesecake arrives adorned with a strawberry Pop Tart and shortbread cookie. Plus, all the milkshakes served come in a mason jar customers can take home with them.

1452 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232
(503) 327-8944
Jim Dandy Drive-In

Open since 1937, the Jim Dandy Drive-In is a Portland institution and one of Oregon’s oldest drive-ins. The menu is so extensive, it is not published online, and this includes their milkshake menu with more than 100 flavor combinations. The Sticky Fingers milkshake — a mixture of vanilla, peanut butter, and Butterfingers — is usually in high demand.

9626 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97220
(503) 253-2126
Fuller's Burger Shack

Located by the airport in Cascade Station, Fuller’s Burger Shack is mostly known for its burgers — and rightly so, since it’s the only entrée offered. Fortunately, burgers are the ideal companion to milkshakes, especially $4.95 milkshakes. Milkshake flavors are currently limited to chocolate, vanilla, peanut butter, and strawberry; however, the peanut butter milkshake is a thick, creamy masterpiece. 

10131 NE Cascades Pkwy, Portland, OR 97220
(503) 206-8048
Cruiser's Drive-In

Located in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood, Cruiser’s Drive-In is one of those old-fashioned, burgers-and-shakes diners, with a long diner counter and a checkered floor. Cruiser’s focus is on its burgers; however, its milkshakes get rave reviews, with flavors like butterscotch, marshmallow, and hot fudge. Cruiser’s also has a serious line up of candy shakes, including options like Reese’s and Heath.

2515 SE 136th Ave, Portland, OR 97236
(503) 761-1151
