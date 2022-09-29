Where to Sip Cool, Creamy Milkshakes Around Portland

Many tourists and locals flock to Portland’s ice cream shops year-round to find both classic flavors made with Oregon produce and elaborate flavor kaleidoscopes involving outlandish ingredients. Cool, refreshing and a whole lot of fun, Portland’s ice cream scene is known for being playful, plentiful, and innovative. Portland does the same with milkshakes, elevating them in delicious and joyful ways, whether it’s adding a splash of Green Chartreuse or topping a shake with a whole cupcake. From 1950s-inspired milkshakes to inventive pie shakes, find some of the city’s finest frosty treats in the map below. For more ice cream options, check out our map.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.