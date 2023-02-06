The 10 Hottest New Restaurants in Bend, Winter 2023

Bend’s population has exploded from 76,000 to more than 102,000 outdoor-loving people in the past 10 years. Most of the people moving to Bend are coming from three urban centers — Portland, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Several new restaurants have opened in the past year, fulfilling the expectations and reflecting the tastes of those from urban areas. Some of the best chefs in town have opened their own restaurants, like Yoli modern Korean food and Lady Bird Cultural Society, while others have gone the pop-up route, like El Kussho. That being said, all of these new arrivals are modern and casual with a welcoming Bend community atmosphere. For a list of the established best restaurants in Bend, check out the Jaw Dropping Restaurants in Bend. Or, if you are in the mood to sample one of the many brew pubs in town, hop over to 17 Killer Breweries and Brewpubs in Bend.

