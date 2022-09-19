 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A close-up of a pepperoni and mushroom slice of pizza.
Luigi pepperoni from Giants NY.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

Where to Find Cheesy, Satisfying Pepperoni Pizza in Portland

From smoky Ezzo cups to vegan rounds, Portlanders can’t get enough pepperoni

by Nathan Williams
Luigi pepperoni from Giants NY.
| Nathan Williams/Eater Portland
by Nathan Williams

Pepperoni may sound Italian, but it has no known origin in the old country. The red, soft-cased, smoked sausage has more in common with Portuguese linguica or German Thuringian sausage than any Italian cured meats. However it emerged, pepperoni has become the most popular pizza topping in America. And yet, many gourmet pizza restaurants in Portland skip the pedestrian pepperoni for more traditionally Italian cured meats: soppressata, capicola, pancetta, prosciutto, and more.

Those delicious cured meats have their place, but when the craving strikes for simple comfort pizza, skip the kale and fennel sausage pies and grab a slice of pepperoni at one of these neighborhood joints below. For a wider breadth of pizza options, check out our classic pizza map or slice map.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Rally Pizza

Rally Pizza’s Neapolitan-style pies have been delighting Vancouverites since 2016. Ken’s Artisan veteran Alan Maniscalco teamed up with wife and baker Shan Wickham to bring polished pizzas and frozen custard across the river. The pepperoni pie features crispy beef and pork Giantonio pepperonis from Ezzo in Columbus, Ohio — a toastier, browned pepperoni that crisps well when it bakes. The pie is finished with a dusting of Grana Padano. Try saving room for the frozen custard and shakes and floats (in sober or boozy varieties).

8070 E Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98664
(360) 524-9000
(360) 524-9000

The epitome of a staple neighborhood pizza joint, Signal Station has been serving generous slices of simple, unfussy pizza in St. Johns since 2006. The vintage gas station pumps may not be functional, but they lend a charming aura to a drizzly Portland day with a paper plate of pepperoni slices in hand. Pepperoni lovers can also find their favorite meat sliced into Signal Station’s Esso sub sandwich, along with ham, salami, and a bounty of crispy veggies.

8302 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97203
(503) 286-2257
(503) 286-2257

Ranch PDX’s Detroit-style, square pizzas were once a curiosity in Portland, with spongy dough crisped on its edges to create decadent caramelization. With four brick and mortar locations, Ranch’s iconic style has now become a major part of the Portland pizza firmament. The Ezzo pepperonis curl gently on top, allowing oil to permeate the thick dough beneath, and thin strips of basil add a light herbal note to the otherwise heavy surroundings. This pizza is enjoyable with or without the restaurant’s iconoclastic, house-made ranch.

1760 NE Dekum St, Portland, OR 97211
(971) 288-5187
(971) 288-5187
A refrigerator featuring the image of Huey Lewis on the side.
Ranch PDX Woodlawn.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

Pizza Jerk’s mid-September dining room reopening is cause for celebration for the Northeast 42nd neighborhood. The takeout window and roomy back patio have served local pizza lovers adequately during the long pandemic period, but few settings are better suited to pizza than leather-backed booths, red-checkered table cloths, and early ’90s Pizza Hut vintage light fixtures. Pizza Jerk doesn’t just coast on vibes, however — the slices can go toe-to-toe with Portland’s best. The sauce is subtly sweet, the crust is chewy, and the small Performance pepperonis curl impeccably, capturing the pizza sweat. Jerk has additional locations in inner Southeast and downtown near Portland State University.

5028 NE 42nd Ave, Portland, OR 97218
(503) 284-9333
(503) 284-9333

Bella Pizza

Copy Link

Northeast Alberta favorite Bella may have changed owners in 2019, but it’s commitment to crispy crust, generous slices, and a relaxed inviting environment remain unchanged. Bella features not one but three pepperoni options: Roseli for the wider, flat pepperoni; Ezzo for the small cups; and Field Roast for the spicy vegan pepperoni. Bella typically offers a half-dozen different slices over the counter, along with daily specials and other deals via the restaurant’s text subscription.

2934 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 282-0600
(503) 282-0600
A close-up of a pizza slice with mozzarella, wide pepperoni slices, and a topping of parmesan.
Pepperoni pizza at Bella.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

Shardell Dues, founder of Red Sauce Pizza, prides herself on making as many ingredients in-house, from ricotta to bacon. While the pepperoni isn’t cured in-house, Red Sauce goes for the next most local option with Canby, Oregon’s Revel Meat. Revel’s all-beef pepperoni is hormone and antibiotic free, made with Stanfield-raised Pat n’ Tams cattle. Enjoy the crispy pepperonis whole on a simple pep pie, on one of the house specialties, diced into pepperoni tidbits on the Totino tidbit special, or tucked inside a calzone. Red Sauce is currently open for patio dining, takeout, or delivery. Note that the excellent soft-serve is only available onsite.

4641 NE Fremont St, Portland, OR 97213
(503) 288-4899
(503) 288-4899

Fresh, thoughtfully sourced toppings are a focus at Pizza Thief, based in Northwest Portland. The Liguria cup-and-char pepperoni is double-smoked, spicy, and curls and crisps beautifully on the edges, making it difficult to pass over at the slice counter. Supplement the slice with a salad or one of the excellent wines from Bandit Bar next door.

2610 NW Vaughn St, Portland, OR 97210
(503) 719-7778
(503) 719-7778
A pepperoni sliced laid on top of a mushroom pizza slice both on a sheet of wax paper.
Pepperoni at Pizza Thief.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

Chain pizza dominates the suburbs, but Josh and Stacey Kearney have been offering a better option since opening Society Pie in 2021, with locations in Beaverton and Tanasbourne. The flavorful, airy crust, herbaceous sauce, and ample cheese is a solid foundation for both the flat medium and smaller cup-and-char Roma pepperonis, both free of added nitrates. Visitors can find foldable slices at Society Pie most days, with Mondays and Tuesdays bringing deeper square pan pizzas to the Tanasbourne location.

1888 NE 106th Ave, Hillsboro, OR 97006
(503) 372-5775
(503) 372-5775

Secret Pizza Society does a poor job of keeping itself a secret — dedicated vegans and vegan-curious across Portland flock to the Society for creative pizzas in a funky, old-school Portland setting. Among more daring pies like the chalupa Batman (chipotle pesto and taco tofu) and shepherd book (vegan bacon, corn, and red pepper) is the Society’s classique pepperoni, with red sauce, vegan pepperoni from Portland’s own East Village PDX, and basil chevre. Kiddos will enjoy the simple pesto and pep, while imbibing adults should take note of the Society’s small but stellar canned beer list.

7201 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97213
(503) 946-1926
(503) 946-1926
A window sign for the Secret Pizza Society.
Secret Pizza Society.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

With its two-stage baking process, organic tomato sauce, and plethora of Pacific Northwestern toppings, Scottie’s puts such exceptional care into its pies — offering both 18” round and 16” square pies, as well as counter slices — it’s no surprise that when its original pepperoni supplier closed its factory for repairs, owner Scott Rivera put in similar thought and care into choosing the replacement. After some research, testing, and at least one happy accident, Rivera landed on Ezzo’s spicier, and more easily charred supreme pepperoni, with a vegetarian substitute from Nashville’s BE-Hive.

2128 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
(971) 544-7878
(971) 544-7878

Nostrana alum and Ración founder Anthony Cafiero opened this Brooklyn neighborhood pizza shop in 2021. After consultation from his brother in the other Brooklyn, Cafiero landed on offering round 14-inch whole pies for takeout alongside counter slices cut from square pies for easier grab-and-go. Both round and square pies feature Roma’s cup-and-char pepperoni, on top of a chewy, crunchy dough made from a sourdough base by Fleur de Lis bakery. The small shop has no indoor seating, but offers a couple picnic benches outside.

3541 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 232-3434
(503) 232-3434
A square cut of pepperoni pizza, sprinkled with grated parmesan, on a paper plate.
Pepperoni slice from Meta.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

Assembly Brewing

Copy Link

As a destination brewery with a stellar arsenal of IPAs, stouts, reds, and lighter beers, Assembly could probably get away with offering decent-but-unexceptional food. But founder George Johnson’s commitment to his Michigan roots shows — Assembly goes above and beyond with one of the best Detroit-style pizzas in town. The pies are deep, but with an airy crust, with crisp browned edges, brightly flavored sauce, a measured spread of Wisconsin brick cheese, and then even more sauce. Additional toppings might be found completely submerged or reaching up for air through the cheese and sauce. The spicy Tesoro pepperoni is also available in the smaller pepperoni rolls, for those looking for a casual drinking snack.

6112 SE Foster Rd, Portland, OR 97206
(971) 888-5973
(971) 888-5973
A Detroit-style pizza from Assembly Brewing, with dollops of brick-red tomato sauce
Pepperoni Detroit-style pizza from Assembly Brewing.
Brooke Jackson-Glidden/Eater Portland

Giants chef and owner Eugene Schiriac brings a lifetime of pizza experience — from Italy to the Washington D.C. suburbs — to his popular cart just across the street from Lents Park. Dough is prepared and refrigerated in the brick-and-mortar space behind the cart, and pizzas are baked in the electric oven inside. The result is one of the most convincing New York-style slices in Portland, with crackery-crispy crust — thin enough for Tony Manero to stack and fold two slices — with light sauce and greasy cheese. The Luigi pepperonis are coarse ground with plenty of flavor without being particularly hot. Note: there is no dedicated seating at the cart, but the park across the street is perfect for a picnic when the weather permits.

4415 SE 92nd Ave Suite B, Portland, OR 97266
(503) 709-7223
(503) 709-7223
A slice of pizza topped with mozzarella, wide pepperonis, and mushrooms.
Pepperoni and mushroom pizza from Giants NY.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

Pizzeria Stellina

Copy Link

Gina Rollo, veteran of Sellwood’s Italian gem A Cena, opened Stellina in 2021 with a distinct emphasis on slow-fermented dough resulting in a chewy, flavorful crust with pockets of air and a speckling of char. Stellina offers pepperoni in a supporting role on their salume pie, and — upon request — as featured performer on a basic pep pie (“for kiddos,” or kiddos at heart). The pepperoni is Liguria’s cup-and-char, with a smoky character, and curled-up edges with blackened edges. Dine indoors or on the patio, or take a pie home.

8000 SE 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 894-8656
(503) 894-8656

