Where to Find Jaw-Dropping Peruvian Food in Portland and Beyond

Quinoa, lauded as a protein-packed superfood, might be Peru’s most recognized culinary export, but there’s certainly more to the Andean cuisine than grain substitutes. Thanks to the astounding biodiversity of the country, plus the mishmash of culinary influences — including African, European, Japanese, and Chinese — Peruvian food’s distinct profile stands out in the South American landscape. While Portland might not have a large Peruvian community, the city offers a variety of options for those seeking Peruvian standards like pollo a la brasa, Chinese-influenced fare like arroz Chaufa, and stir-fries incorporating french fries. Some restaurants hone in on a specific facet of Peruvian cooking — Japanese Peruvian Nikkei cuisine, ceviche — while others focus on a region, like the Andes. Some specifically seek out Peruvian varietals of tubers, peppers, and corn from niche Oregon farms. All are showcasing the country’s culinary excellence from afar. For a broader spectrum of Latin American food, check out our map featuring Latin American favorites.

