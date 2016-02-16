 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A plate with three slices of french toast, covered in raspberry compote, sits on a wooden table outside Sweedeedee in Portland, Oregon. Next to it, a bowl of sliced apples, radishes, and pepitas sits.
French toast at Sweedeedee with an apple radish salad.
Brooke Jackson-Glidden/EPDX

Where to Find a Real-Deal Breakfast in Portland

From portable egg sandwiches and bagels to full-blown breakfast plates

by Brooke Jackson-Glidden and Alex Frane Updated
Portland has no shortage of weekend brunch spots, even during the lingering days of a pandemic; still, mornings involve far more than Sunday mimosas and stacks of pancakes. Luckily, the city also has a plethora of dining options for the less buzzy and Instagrammed morning meals — a mid-week breakfast sandwich to eat during the commute, a post-workout bagel, Friday boxes of office doughnuts. And when Wednesdays call for Benedicts and waffles, there are plenty of spots serving brunch every day of the week. Find all of the above in the map below, featuring egg-filled enchiladas, praline bacon, tikka mole shrimp and grits, and more.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Masala Lab PDX

This Indian American breakfast cafe pours coffee and chai into colorful mugs, sipped by customers while they wait for bowls of coconut milk tikka mole shrimp and grits and plates of crispy pakora waffles smothered in green lentil dal. Masala Lab may serve some of the most intricate breakfast dishes in town, with nuanced layers of flavor and texture. Stick around for a slice of cake, or whatever other rotating dessert sits in the case.

5237 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97211
(971) 340-8635
(971) 340-8635

Sweedeedee

After a long closure, Sweedeedee is back and — if you can believe it — better than before. Now, seasonal fruit compote adds welcome acidity to a custardy and caramelized-sugar-encrusted French toast, a scrambled egg plate sits next to a pile of creamy black beans and bight pickled onions, and DIY sourdough toast comes with a nice selection of pickles and briny accompaniments. The best part of Sweedeedee’s brunch, however, is its all-day add-ons, like tender beet salads with miso and hazelnuts or a scoop of Groundworks Organics potato salad with peak season tomatoes. And leaving without dessert would be criminal. It’s open for indoor and outdoor seating, plus takeout.

5202 N Albina Ave, Portland, OR 97217
(503) 201-7038
(503) 201-7038

RJ Skillets

This Alberta restaurant splits its breakfast menu between Mexican and American diner standbys, all well-executed. Mole rojo enchiladas come with eggs, chilaquiles arrive with house-made fried corn tortillas, and fluffy omelets filled with fajita-style chicken or green-chile-braised brisket. The restaurant also has a lengthy kid’s menu with pancakes and French toast.

2529 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 516-3849
(503) 516-3849

Tin Shed Garden Cafe

The patio at Tin Shed has always been a breakfast hangout, even pre-pandemic. Neighbors would sit out among the plants, tucked away on Alberta, with piles of eggs over cheesy grits or raspberry jam scones. For those seeking a pile of potato cakes, eggs Benedict, and a passionfruit-pineapple-orange mimosa, this is the mid-week brunch spot to hit. Tin Shed is open for takeout or onsite dining, with reservations available online.

1438 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 288-6966
(503) 288-6966

Proud Mary Cafe

For years, Australian-born coffee roaster and cafe Proud Mary has served eye-catching breakfasts that Portlanders love to Instagram. The pandemic birthed a new era of Proud Mary, one that’s more adaptable to any type of morning. Mornings can involve leisurely breakfasts of rose pavlova with lemon balm cream and ricotta hotcakes with shiso roast peach, or they can be a pork-belly-hash-brown wrap and flat white to-go. Visitors can order takeout via the website.

2012 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 208-3475
(503) 208-3475

Jinju Patisserie

This Williams bakery makes some of the city’s finest laminated pastries, whether they’re stuffed with meat and sprinkled with everything bagel seasoning, or simply served plain, shatteringly flaky and exceptionally buttery. Any of them would make a phenomenal breakfast, which folks can pair with an espresso or a knockout hot chocolate. It’s always worth it to grab a dessert from the cold case while perusing the other pastries. Jinju is currently open for walk-ins.

4063 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227
(503) 828-7728
(503) 828-7728

Cameo Cafe

Eclectic from start to finish, Cameo Cafe has that quintessentially funky Portland decor and serves a mashup of American and Korean flavors. Cameo is still offering its omelets and hash browns, waffles, pancakes, or other American classics, but those in the know head straight for the bindae-tteok, a massive Korean pancake of veggies, beans, and ground rice, served with bacon and eggs. Cameo Cafe is open for takeout and onsite dining.

8111 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213
(503) 284-0401
(503) 284-0401

Little Griddle

This Beaumont charmer of a breakfast cafe delivers the goods: Benedicts topped with everything from cured ham to braised pork shoulder, jammy shakshuka, and an egg-and-cheese on a house buttermilk biscuit. Plus, those looking to live it up mid-week will find a wide selection of bloody marys, spiked coffee, and mimosas.

3520 NE 42nd Ave, Portland, OR 97213
(503) 752-7956
(503) 752-7956

Pip's Original Doughnuts & Chai

Pip’s is a Fremont neighborhood favorite for its bite-sized doughnuts, served hot and fresh-fried alongside its number of distinct chais — its honey and sea salt doughnuts are a Portland treasure. But even beyond the doughnuts and tea, Pip’s Original has stood as a leader, supporting local restaurants with its Community Chai fundraisers and speaking out about safely running food businesses during a pandemic.

4759 NE Fremont St, Portland, OR 97213
(503) 206-8692
(503) 206-8692

Bernstein's Bagels

Bernstein’s Bagels likely makes the city’s best bagel — chewy but not too dense, dotted with little bubbles to indicate the right level of snap. They come with bagel-sized layers of eclectic schmears and as breakfast sandwiches with eggs and prosciutto, ordered for carry-out. It’s best to arrive early, however; these days, Bernstein’s sells out more often than not.

816 N Russell St, Portland, OR 97227
(503) 883-1222
(503) 883-1222

La Fondita

This tiny Mexican cafe serves its breakfasts with fresh masa tortillas, warm from the comal. Bright scrambles, chilaquiles, and memelitas with rich and silky beans arrive on tables next to mugs of hot coffee or aguas frescas, until the guisados and tacos emerge during lunch. The best spot is sitting at the counter, so you can watch folks make tortillas and stir pots.

422 NW 8th Ave, Portland, OR 97209

Sahuayo Taqueria

Inside the Glisan convenience store J&T’s Market, Adrian Flores tops cheeseburgers with bacon and eggs, piles plates with huevos rancheros, and ladles bowls of birria de chivo as early as 7 a.m. On the weekends, menudo lands at picnic tables outside the store, sipped alongside horchata and, in some cases, energy drinks from the fridges inside. But for mid-week workers, the selection of breakfast burritos is a real draw, filled with everything from chorizo and potatoes to ham, sausage, and bacon.

4438 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97213
(503) 719-5374
(503) 719-5374

Screen Door Pearl District

Yes, many consider Screen Door a tourist magnet, but since the restaurant opened a new location in the Pearl, brunch has become more frequent, more consistent, and with nowhere near the wait. The classics here — buttermilk fried chicken and sweet potato waffles, praline bacon, griddled brioche French toast with rum-flamed caramelized bananas — are all strong options here, especially when paired with a pickled-okra-topped bloody mary or a cold brew spiked with Crater Lake hazelnut vodka.

1131 NW Couch St, Portland, OR 97209
(503) 542-0882
(503) 542-0882

Hunnymilk

Back in the day, Hunnymilk served customizable plates of both sweet and savory brunch items, side-by-side in a single meal. However, during the Year of the Pivot, Hunnymilk switched things up and became something of a doughnut shop: The menu is still a choose-your-own-adventure of sweet and savory dishes, but now its entire menu involves some sort of fried dough. For instance, one meal might involve popcorn chicken-and-waffle doughnuts with a yuzu dip and an apple pie ‘churro-nut’ with whiskey caramel apples and crème brûlée custard. Hunnymilk is now open for dine-in and takeout.

1981 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209
(503) 719-7349
(503) 719-7349

The Daily Feast

Think of the Daily Feast as a more polished — but not unnecessarily fussy — take on a classic diner: The pancakes are thick and fluffy, the biscuits and gravy come with house-made biscuits, and the corned beef hash comes with horseradish dijon sauce. The breakfast burritos are particularly nice, stuffed with roasted poblanos, hash browns, and plenty of scrambled eggs.

837 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97205
(503) 206-7838
(503) 206-7838

Flattop & Salamander

This cozy Buckman cafe tops its chicken and waffles with bacon butter or hot chili honey, serves its baked French toast with maple creme anglaise, and bolsters its house-made corned beef hash with poblanos and perfect poached eggs. The cocktail menu is no afterthought, with a lengthy selection of spritzes and coffee cocktails.

1401 SE Morrison St #117, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 477-9651
(503) 477-9651

Zell's Cafe

This no-fuss breakfast cafe opened in the ‘80s, but it feels like one of those places that’s been around forever. Here, complimentary scones and jam land at your table before a $6 stack of apple pancakes, or an asparagus-prosciutto scramble, or one of the city’s best renditions of corned beef hash. The coffee is hot and served in a glass mug, the specials board is frequently updated, and the regulars are likely sitting at the counter. Zell’s is open for onsite dining, as well as takeout.

1300 SE Morrison St, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 239-0196
(503) 239-0196

Behind The Museum Cafe

Even with its very literal name, Behind the Museum Cafe can be a little tricky to find. It’s worth the brief hunt, though, as this charming, independently owned cafe serves all manner of Japanese teas and breakfast treats, from baguette sandwiches to onigiri and otsumami. Every pastry and rice ball here is best when enjoyed with a cup of genmaicha, matcha, or sencha.

1229 SW 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97205
(503) 477-6625
(503) 477-6625

Fried Egg I'm In Love

This food cart-turned-restaurant has been a Hawthorne mainstay for years, and with other locations in Pioneer Courthouse Square and the Prost food cart pod, these sandwiches show no signs of stopping. The “Sriracha Mix-A-Lot” — a fried egg with seared ham, avocado, Havarti, tomato, and sriracha — is a typical crowd-pleaser, as well as the classic “Yolko Ono,” a fried egg with pesto, parmesan, sausage patty, and “Magic Egg Dust” spice mixture. Sandwiches can be made vegetarian or gluten-free, and boozy standbys like mimosas are available, as well.

3549 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 610-3447
(503) 610-3447

La Osita PDX

La Osita, the breakfast cart with some of the city’s best breakfast burritos and tacos, is still going strong during the pandemic. The chorizo-stuffed breakfast burrito with a hearty dose of pico de gallo is a smart choice, but it’s hard to beat the “brunch taco,” with thick slabs of bacon and tangy pickled onions. The cart takes walk-up orders for takeout.

1515 -A, SE 122nd Ave, Portland, OR 97233
(503) 358-3364
(503) 358-3364

Matt's BBQ Tacos

Matt’s BBQ Tacos is known for its smoked meat tacos, served in pillowy, Austin-style flour tortillas. But the migas taco — scrambled eggs with cheddar, salsa, and tortilla chips — might be the move for breakfast. The chopped brisket breakfast taco, with potatoes and cheddar, is no slouch, either. With Matt’s new location within the Hinterland pod, visitors can pair their tacos with cocktails from the bar, designed to complement the cart’s food.

2216 SE 50th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 956-7455
(503) 956-7455

Broder Café

This Scandinavian breakfast cafe is a Portland gem, with locations everywhere from Hood River to Southwest Oleson; however, it’s hard to beat the original cafe, where folks wait for a table with cups of cardamom coffee. Brunch should start with the cheerful little ebelskivers — spherical, fluffy pancake balls topped in powdered sugar, followed by pans of lost eggs or lefse. Those who want something stronger than coffee with breakfast can get a Danish Mary, a bloody mary with dill aquavit.

2508 SE Clinton St, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 736-3333
(503) 736-3333

Mehri's Cafe and Bakery

This Brentwood-Darlington cafe has been something of a poorly kept secret for weekday brunch, mastering midcentury brunch nostalgia. Yep, Mehri’s has your standard Benedicts, chicken-fried steak and eggs, house-made biscuits slathered in sausage gravy. It also bakes cinnamon rolls and gives them the French toast treatment, stuffs pancakes with fruit compote, and makes the bread for toast in-house. Mehri’s is open for indoor or outdoor dining, as well as takeout.

6923 SE 52nd Ave, Portland, OR 97206
(503) 788-9600
(503) 788-9600

