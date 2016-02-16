Where to Find a Real-Deal Breakfast in Portland

Portland has no shortage of weekend brunch spots, even during the lingering days of a pandemic; still, mornings involve far more than Sunday mimosas and stacks of pancakes. Luckily, the city also has a plethora of dining options for the less buzzy and Instagrammed morning meals — a mid-week breakfast sandwich to eat during the commute, a post-workout bagel, Friday boxes of office doughnuts. And when Wednesdays call for Benedicts and waffles, there are plenty of spots serving brunch every day of the week. Find all of the above in the map below, featuring egg-filled enchiladas, praline bacon, tikka mole shrimp and grits, and more.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.