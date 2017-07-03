19 Breweries in Portland for Crisp, Cold Beer

It’s a known fact around these parts that Portland was into craft beer before it was cool. Decades after the initial craft beer boom, the local brewery landscape is in a constant state of change, and no brewery can rest on its laurels. As former mainstays like Bridgeport and Widmer closed their taprooms, other fledgling breweries popped up, throwing their hat into this extremely competitive ring.

While in recent years other cities have surpassed Portland in brewery count (both total, and per capita), the Rose City still continues to produce world class beer on nearly every street corner that deserves recognition. COVID-19 dramatically changed the brewing scene in Portland, shutting down many breweries and taprooms across the city. It also birthed new breweries onto the scene, as veteran brewers and new hobbyists made pandemic pivots into their own businesses.

In our latest update, we’ve shuffled the list and narrowed it down to 19 essential Portland breweries. Are we missing your favorite? If it also serves great food, there’s a good chance it resides over on the map of Portland’s Essential Brewpubs.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.