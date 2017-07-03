 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

Where to Dine in the Historic Goose Hollow Neighborhood

17 Standout Barbecue Restaurants and Carts in Greater Portland

The Hottest New Restaurants and Food Carts in Portland, May 2022

A man in a Little Beast shirt holds a tasting tray with four small glasses of beer, ranging from pale yellow to black.
A tasting tray from Little Beast Brewing
Little Beast / Official

19 Breweries in Portland for Crisp, Cold Beer

Find the must-visit brewery taprooms in Portland offering takeout growlers and beer delivery

by Ron Scott and Nick Townsend Updated
View as Map
A tasting tray from Little Beast Brewing
| Little Beast / Official
by Ron Scott and Nick Townsend Updated

It’s a known fact around these parts that Portland was into craft beer before it was cool. Decades after the initial craft beer boom, the local brewery landscape is in a constant state of change, and no brewery can rest on its laurels. As former mainstays like Bridgeport and Widmer closed their taprooms, other fledgling breweries popped up, throwing their hat into this extremely competitive ring.

While in recent years other cities have surpassed Portland in brewery count (both total, and per capita), the Rose City still continues to produce world class beer on nearly every street corner that deserves recognition. COVID-19 dramatically changed the brewing scene in Portland, shutting down many breweries and taprooms across the city. It also birthed new breweries onto the scene, as veteran brewers and new hobbyists made pandemic pivots into their own businesses.

In our latest update, we’ve shuffled the list and narrowed it down to 19 essential Portland breweries. Are we missing your favorite? If it also serves great food, there’s a good chance it resides over on the map of Portland’s Essential Brewpubs.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Occidental Brewing Company

Copy Link
6635 N Baltimore Ave
Portland, OR
(503) 719-7102
(503) 719-7102
Visit Website

Back before St. Johns finally hit its long-anticipated growth spurt, the Occidental Brewing Company set up shop near the bridge and quietly started brewing some of the best German-style ales and lagers in town. There is a large patio space with excellent views of Cathedral Park and the Willamette river. The patio is shared with the Urban German Wursthaus for those looking to pair their Maibock with a Brat. Drinkers can also place orders for pick up online. Occidental is currently open Wednesday through Sunday.

Facebook/Occidental

2. Sasquatch Brewing Co.

Copy Link
6440 SW Capitol Hwy
Portland, OR 97239
(503) 402-1999
(503) 402-1999
Visit Website

Long a neighborhood haunt for Portlanders in the West Hills, in recent years Sasquatch Brewing has been making inroads in the larger Portland beer scene, popping up in bottle shops, taprooms, and winning a gold at the Oregon Beer Awards in the hoppy lager category. The brewery also dominated direct-to-consumer beer sales during the pandemic, creating an in-house delivery team that dropped beers on thirsty Portlanders’ doors through 2020 and 2021. Like most Pacific Northwest breweries, Sasquatch’s tap list is full of hoppy IPAs and lagers, but they also brew cider under the name New West Cider, which is available at the flagship Hillsdale brewpub and the Northwest Portland taproom. Sasquatch is open for dine-in and takeout Wednesday through Sunday.

Also Featured in:

3. Breakside Brewery - NW Slabtown

Copy Link
1570 NW 22nd Ave
Portland, OR 97210
(503) 444-7597
(503) 444-7597
Visit Website

Since its eponymous IPA was given the gold medal at the Great American Beer Fest in 2014, Breakside has been on a roll. Seven years later, the brewery shows no signs of stopping — it took home a lot of hardware at last year’s Oregon Beer Awards, nabbing a total of 12 medals for its beers and winning Large Brewery of the Year. Visitors will find everything from sandwiches to tacos and nachos at Slabtown and Dekum brewpub locations, or just grab a brew at its Milwaukie location, where customers are encouraged to bring food, if they choose. The brewery is currently open from noon to 9 p.m. every day, 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Also Featured in:

4. Ecliptic Brewing

Copy Link
825 N Cook St
Portland, OR 97227
(503) 265-8002
(503) 265-8002
Visit Website

In the saturated and competitive Portland craft beer market, it can be helpful for breweries to find a niche to help separate them from the competition. For Ecliptic Brewing, that niche is “space.” But besides naming most of the beers after celestial bodies, the team at Ecliptic is wide open stylistically. Ecliptic won gold at the 2022 Oregon Beer Awards for the triple-dry-hopped Orange Giant barleywine, and receive frequent accolades for their IPAs and lagers. In addition to Ecliptic’s flagship brewery on Mississippi, the Ecliptic Moon Room on Southeast Oak opened in late 2021, featuring thirty taps and a full production brewery focused on Ecliptic’s lager program. Recent releases from the Moon Room (available at both taprooms) include a jasmine-flower infused rice lager and a traditional spring Märzen. Ecliptic’s flagship location is open Tuesday through Sunday.

Also Featured in:

5. Upright Brewing

Copy Link
240 N Broadway
Portland, OR 97227
(503) 914-5130
(503) 914-5130
Visit Website

Pioneers in Oregon farmhouse-style ales, Upright brews French- and Belgian-style beers with a hint of Northwest influence. Located down a few flights of stairs in the Leftbank Building, this basement taproom is the sort of hidden hole-in-the-wall that attracts locals and visitors. Limited releases often rely on cool, somewhat-uncommon brewing techniques, from a saison with a wisp of late-harvest gewürztraminer to a mixed-fermentation, old cask gose finished with lobster mushrooms. The taproom is open daily, with tasting space indoors and out.

Also Featured in:

6. Wayfinder Beer

Copy Link
304 SE 2nd Ave
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 718-2337
(503) 718-2337
Visit Website

Wayfinder opened in the fall of 2016, and the rest, they say, is history. The outdoor patio is one of the most popular gathering spots at any brewery in town, with ample seating and a cozy fire pit for those not-so-warm evenings. Though it’s lager-focused, Wayfinder still offers a few inventive IPAs and other, more obscure styles. Most recently, they’ve made waves in the local scene and online with their “Cold IPAs.” Locals rave about the simple-yet-focused pub fare, which includes a few vegan options as well, such as the popular cauliflower banh mi. It currently offers delivery through Road Beers PDX.

Outside entrance and deck of Wayfinder Brewery Ron Scott/Eater

Also Featured in:

7. Cascade Brewing Barrel House

Copy Link
939 SE Belmont St
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 265-8603
(503) 265-8603
Visit Website

Cascade Brewing is not only a mainstay in Portland; it’s a serious powerhouse in the larger American sour scene. Though purchased from founder (and now-retiree) Art Larrance by a team of brewery and taproom owners, Cascade’s been using local fruit and wine barrels to make world-class sour ales for years. This shouldn’t be understated: this beer is world-renowned. The taproom is currently open every day except Monday and Tuesday and has small plates and sandwiches to crush alongside the beers.

8. Away Days Brewing Co

Copy Link
1516 SE 10th Ave
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 206-4735
(503) 206-4735
Visit Website

Owners of the nearby Toffee Club Pete Hopkins and Niki Diamond moved into the former Scout Beer spot, bringing in former Alameda brewer Marshall Kunz to brew a wide range of styles. This pub feels bright and spacious despite its size, thanks to the roll-up doors and bright, minimalist decor. Though the European influence is evident in beers such as Bus Stop Bitter and Milner’s English Mild Ale, Away Days also brews ever-popular IPAs. Most recently, Away Days teamed up with Deadstock Coffee for a coffee infused English-style brown ale called Dope Days. It is currently open Thursday through Sunday for outdoor service and to-go.

9. Baerlic Brewing

Copy Link
2235 SE 11th Ave
Portland, OR
(503) 477-9418
(503) 477-9418
Visit Website

Baerlic, meaning “of barley” in Old English, produces a lineup of traditional standards, but also pushes boundaries in both its style and process, as exemplified by the omnipresent Dad Beer Lager and the seasonal Dark Thoughts Black IPA, which is 6.66 percent ABV. It’s an iconoclast in terms of its space, as well, opting for a sleek café aesthetic combined with an open ceiling concept and barrel storage in the taproom along with a faux-hedge obscuring a section of booth seating. Baerlic shares a space with square pizza mecca Ranch PDX at the southeast taproom.

People sitting at the bar inside Baerlic Ron Scott/Eater

10. Mutantis Brewery & Bottle Shop

Copy Link
6719 NE 18th Ave
Portland, OR 97211
(503) 558-4555
(503) 558-4555
Visit Website

Nestled on Dekum, Portland’s self-described “gluten-free beer geek paradise” is a trailblazer in the gluten-free beer scene, brewing distinctive ales and lagers that push beyond the typical offerings of gluten-free breweries — think: Mochi Donut Sesame Porter and Oyster Mushroom Stout. Founder Jason Yerger, former brewmaster at Seattle’s Ghostfish Brewing, opened Mutantis in early 2021 as a bottle shop and began brewing operations in March 2021. As part of its mission to advance the overall gluten-free beer scene in Portland, Mutantis publishes all its recipes online under a creative commons license, and is transparent about its malt sources. The brewery also carries bottles and cans from Portland’s four other dedicated gluten-free breweries, in addition to several rotating guest taps. Mutantis does not serve food, but does share a space with Tamale Boy Dekum; it’s currently open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery Tuesday through Sunday. 

Also Featured in:

11. Culmination Brewing

Copy Link
2117 NE Oregon St
Portland, OR
(503) 353-6368
(503) 353-6368
Visit Website

Culmination has been in the beer game for years now, celebrated for its hazy IPA Drone Logic, but Culmination offers great beer in a wide range of styles, from big boozy breakfast stouts to sour cherry ales. The Kerns brewery offers indoor seating as well as a covered and heated patio and is open every day of the week for drink-in and takeout.

Culmination Brewing/Facebook

Also Featured in:

12. Great Notion Brewing - Alberta

Copy Link
2204 NE Alberta St #101
Portland, OR 97211
(503) 548-4491
(503) 548-4491
Visit Website

Perhaps the notion referenced in Great Notion Brewing’s name is the idea to focus a brewery almost entirely on hazy IPAs and culinary-inspired sours and stouts. It is a multifaceted niche that would strike many as an odd choice for Portland’s west coast IPA-heavy tastes, but Great Notion has found great success in its niche, expanding from one taproom on Alberta to three in Portland and two in Seattle; the brewery has received multiple accolades at the Great American Brew Fest and the Oregon Beer Awards. At the Alberta, Northwest, and Beaverton locations, customers can pick up oak-barrel-aged, fruited sours, bourbon barrel-aged stouts, and fruit-forward hazy IPAs alongside modern pub fare like fried chicken, kale salads, and grilled seafood. All Great Notion locations are open for dine-in and takeout. 

13. The Study by Foreland Beer

Copy Link
2511 SE Belmont St
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 477-9526
(503) 477-9526
Visit Website

Foreland Brewing, founded by Von Ebert alum Sean Burke, started brewing in McMinnville in late 2020 and quickly found an audience in the Portland beer scene, making a Portland-area taproom inevitable. The Study by Foreland Beer is built into an early twentieth century home in Belmont and maintains a lot of the original structure and charm of the dwelling. Patrons can grab a cask-conditioned English ale or a lavender-infused stout and sit in one of several rooms in the home, or take the drink out to either the small front porch or the larger back porch, which holds two fire pits and some covered tables. The Study also sells cans for takeout and welcomes outside food. It is open Wednesday through Sunday. 

14. Gigantic Brewing Company

Copy Link
5224 SE 26th Ave
Portland, OR
(503) 208-3416
(503) 208-3416
Visit Website

Gigantic Brewing Company is another legend in Portland beer, and the company continues to pump out new and creative beers while also keeping folks coming back for the flagships. Gigantic is Portland beer done right, in every sense: The brewery makes the same classic West Coast IPAs that put Portland on the map, while not being so inexorable that brewers Van Havig and Ben Love are unwilling to adapt to changing trends or experiment. The taproom features eclectic artwork and seating in the bar area, in the champagne room, or outside on the tented patio. Gigantic has also opened up a second space in Montavilla at Rocket Empire Machine called the Robot Room. Indoor and outdoor seating are available seven days a week, and beer lovers also have the option of getting beer to-go at both locations.

Ron Scott/Eater

Also Featured in:

15. Little Beast Brewing Beer Garden

Copy Link
3412 SE Division St
Portland, OR 97202
(503) 208-2723
(503) 208-2723
Visit Website

Located in the former Lompoc Hedge House spot on Division Street in Southeast Portland, Little Beast is the brainchild of husband-wife team Charles Porter and Brenda Crow. The brewery’s name is a nod to the yeast and bacteria that makes the magic happen, so to speak: Little Beast sells a lot of small-batch, barrel-aged sours and mixed-fermentation ales in cans as well as bottles, so customers should be prepared to pick a few up to-go. Little Beast currently hosts Lawless Barbecue in the kitchen space, dishing out Kansas City Barbecue like brisket burnt ends. The back patio is covered, heated, and is dog friendly. Little Beast is open seven days a week.

The exterior to LIttle Beast Brewing, lit up at night Ron Scott/Eater

More in Maps

16. Assembly Brewing

Copy Link
6112 SE Foster Rd
Portland, OR 97206
(971) 888-5973
(971) 888-5973
Visit Website

Assembly Brewing co-owner George Johnson founded the Assembly in 2019 on the belief that well-brewed beer should be accessible and straightforward. Assembly’s beers are often simply called “Amber,” “Kolsch,” or “Pale,” to reflect this vision, and they sell for just five dollars per pint at the Foster-Powell brewpub. The well-crafted beers are true to style and brewed with attention to detail. They pair perfectly with the brewpub’s Detroit-style pizza, which comes in a smaller two person size or a larger family size. Assembly Brewing is open for dine-in or contactless pickup seven days a week. 

Also Featured in:

17. Threshold Brewing & Blending

Copy Link
403 SE 79th Ave
Portland, OR 97215
(503) 477-8789
(503) 477-8789
Visit Website

Located just off Stark Street in the heart of Montavilla, Threshold is a relatively new arrival already putting out impressive beers. Co-founders Jarek Szymanski and David Fuller first developed a following for their hazy IPAs, but now, Jarek and Sara Szymanski’s brewery has become the place to be for layered barrel-aged beers and nuanced farmhouse ales. The space is pretty simple, with picnic tables and a modest bar. Its beers are available to-go as well as via delivery through Road Beers PDX. Threshold has spaced-out indoor seating as well as patio seating.

A glass of beer sits in the forefront, patrons are seated behind Ron Scott/Eater

18. Zoiglhaus Brewing Company

Copy Link
5716 SE 92nd Ave
Portland, OR 97266
(971) 339-2374
(971) 339-2374
Visit Website

Zoiglhaus’s great German-style beer hall is a standby for the Lents neighborhood, with plenty of board games, a play area for kids, as well as billiards, shuffleboard, and foosball for adults. The blue-and-white streamers launching upward above the bar to the giant skylight give drinkers the Oktoberfest vibe, and all the German-style pub fare from schnitzel to sausage completes the theme. Those in need of a break from IPAs can check out the best Portland has to offer in cold-conditioned lagers and other obscure German styles. If patrons sit at one of several long communal tables in the middle of the pub, they can order a liter-sized stein of any beer for just $6. Patio seating is available seven days a week, and delivery orders can be made by phone or via Grubhub.

A tall glass of cold beer sits atop a bar Ron Scott/Eater

Also Featured in:

19. Level Beer

Copy Link
5211 NE 148th Ave
Portland, OR 97230
(503) 714-1222
(503) 714-1222
Visit Website

What was once a farm and produce market now houses some great beer and a whole ton of 8-bit-style art. Though the most popular beers are hazy IPAs and pale ales — such as Stable Genius and Pixelate Pale, respectively — this brewery also offers a range of beers from stouts to pilsners and everything in between. A handful of food trucks outside Level Beer give customers plenty of options, ranging from shawarma to burritos. The large greenhouse has a kids’ play area as well, so visitors should be aware that popping in on a weekend afternoon could lead to a tricky game of dodging energetic toddlers underfoot. It is currently open seven days a week.

Ron Scott/Eater

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Occidental Brewing Company

6635 N Baltimore Ave, Portland, OR
Facebook/Occidental

Back before St. Johns finally hit its long-anticipated growth spurt, the Occidental Brewing Company set up shop near the bridge and quietly started brewing some of the best German-style ales and lagers in town. There is a large patio space with excellent views of Cathedral Park and the Willamette river. The patio is shared with the Urban German Wursthaus for those looking to pair their Maibock with a Brat. Drinkers can also place orders for pick up online. Occidental is currently open Wednesday through Sunday.

6635 N Baltimore Ave
Portland, OR
(503) 719-7102
Visit Website

2. Sasquatch Brewing Co.

6440 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97239

Long a neighborhood haunt for Portlanders in the West Hills, in recent years Sasquatch Brewing has been making inroads in the larger Portland beer scene, popping up in bottle shops, taprooms, and winning a gold at the Oregon Beer Awards in the hoppy lager category. The brewery also dominated direct-to-consumer beer sales during the pandemic, creating an in-house delivery team that dropped beers on thirsty Portlanders’ doors through 2020 and 2021. Like most Pacific Northwest breweries, Sasquatch’s tap list is full of hoppy IPAs and lagers, but they also brew cider under the name New West Cider, which is available at the flagship Hillsdale brewpub and the Northwest Portland taproom. Sasquatch is open for dine-in and takeout Wednesday through Sunday.

6440 SW Capitol Hwy
Portland, OR 97239
(503) 402-1999
Visit Website

3. Breakside Brewery - NW Slabtown

1570 NW 22nd Ave, Portland, OR 97210

Since its eponymous IPA was given the gold medal at the Great American Beer Fest in 2014, Breakside has been on a roll. Seven years later, the brewery shows no signs of stopping — it took home a lot of hardware at last year’s Oregon Beer Awards, nabbing a total of 12 medals for its beers and winning Large Brewery of the Year. Visitors will find everything from sandwiches to tacos and nachos at Slabtown and Dekum brewpub locations, or just grab a brew at its Milwaukie location, where customers are encouraged to bring food, if they choose. The brewery is currently open from noon to 9 p.m. every day, 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

1570 NW 22nd Ave
Portland, OR 97210
(503) 444-7597
Visit Website

4. Ecliptic Brewing

825 N Cook St, Portland, OR 97227

In the saturated and competitive Portland craft beer market, it can be helpful for breweries to find a niche to help separate them from the competition. For Ecliptic Brewing, that niche is “space.” But besides naming most of the beers after celestial bodies, the team at Ecliptic is wide open stylistically. Ecliptic won gold at the 2022 Oregon Beer Awards for the triple-dry-hopped Orange Giant barleywine, and receive frequent accolades for their IPAs and lagers. In addition to Ecliptic’s flagship brewery on Mississippi, the Ecliptic Moon Room on Southeast Oak opened in late 2021, featuring thirty taps and a full production brewery focused on Ecliptic’s lager program. Recent releases from the Moon Room (available at both taprooms) include a jasmine-flower infused rice lager and a traditional spring Märzen. Ecliptic’s flagship location is open Tuesday through Sunday.

825 N Cook St
Portland, OR 97227
(503) 265-8002
Visit Website

5. Upright Brewing

240 N Broadway, Portland, OR 97227

Pioneers in Oregon farmhouse-style ales, Upright brews French- and Belgian-style beers with a hint of Northwest influence. Located down a few flights of stairs in the Leftbank Building, this basement taproom is the sort of hidden hole-in-the-wall that attracts locals and visitors. Limited releases often rely on cool, somewhat-uncommon brewing techniques, from a saison with a wisp of late-harvest gewürztraminer to a mixed-fermentation, old cask gose finished with lobster mushrooms. The taproom is open daily, with tasting space indoors and out.

240 N Broadway
Portland, OR 97227
(503) 914-5130
Visit Website

6. Wayfinder Beer

304 SE 2nd Ave, Portland, OR 97214
Outside entrance and deck of Wayfinder Brewery Ron Scott/Eater

Wayfinder opened in the fall of 2016, and the rest, they say, is history. The outdoor patio is one of the most popular gathering spots at any brewery in town, with ample seating and a cozy fire pit for those not-so-warm evenings. Though it’s lager-focused, Wayfinder still offers a few inventive IPAs and other, more obscure styles. Most recently, they’ve made waves in the local scene and online with their “Cold IPAs.” Locals rave about the simple-yet-focused pub fare, which includes a few vegan options as well, such as the popular cauliflower banh mi. It currently offers delivery through Road Beers PDX.

304 SE 2nd Ave
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 718-2337
Visit Website

7. Cascade Brewing Barrel House

939 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97214

Cascade Brewing is not only a mainstay in Portland; it’s a serious powerhouse in the larger American sour scene. Though purchased from founder (and now-retiree) Art Larrance by a team of brewery and taproom owners, Cascade’s been using local fruit and wine barrels to make world-class sour ales for years. This shouldn’t be understated: this beer is world-renowned. The taproom is currently open every day except Monday and Tuesday and has small plates and sandwiches to crush alongside the beers.

939 SE Belmont St
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 265-8603
Visit Website

8. Away Days Brewing Co

1516 SE 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97214

Owners of the nearby Toffee Club Pete Hopkins and Niki Diamond moved into the former Scout Beer spot, bringing in former Alameda brewer Marshall Kunz to brew a wide range of styles. This pub feels bright and spacious despite its size, thanks to the roll-up doors and bright, minimalist decor. Though the European influence is evident in beers such as Bus Stop Bitter and Milner’s English Mild Ale, Away Days also brews ever-popular IPAs. Most recently, Away Days teamed up with Deadstock Coffee for a coffee infused English-style brown ale called Dope Days. It is currently open Thursday through Sunday for outdoor service and to-go.

1516 SE 10th Ave
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 206-4735
Visit Website

9. Baerlic Brewing

2235 SE 11th Ave, Portland, OR
People sitting at the bar inside Baerlic Ron Scott/Eater

Baerlic, meaning “of barley” in Old English, produces a lineup of traditional standards, but also pushes boundaries in both its style and process, as exemplified by the omnipresent Dad Beer Lager and the seasonal Dark Thoughts Black IPA, which is 6.66 percent ABV. It’s an iconoclast in terms of its space, as well, opting for a sleek café aesthetic combined with an open ceiling concept and barrel storage in the taproom along with a faux-hedge obscuring a section of booth seating. Baerlic shares a space with square pizza mecca Ranch PDX at the southeast taproom.

2235 SE 11th Ave
Portland, OR
(503) 477-9418
Visit Website

10. Mutantis Brewery & Bottle Shop

6719 NE 18th Ave, Portland, OR 97211

Nestled on Dekum, Portland’s self-described “gluten-free beer geek paradise” is a trailblazer in the gluten-free beer scene, brewing distinctive ales and lagers that push beyond the typical offerings of gluten-free breweries — think: Mochi Donut Sesame Porter and Oyster Mushroom Stout. Founder Jason Yerger, former brewmaster at Seattle’s Ghostfish Brewing, opened Mutantis in early 2021 as a bottle shop and began brewing operations in March 2021. As part of its mission to advance the overall gluten-free beer scene in Portland, Mutantis publishes all its recipes online under a creative commons license, and is transparent about its malt sources. The brewery also carries bottles and cans from Portland’s four other dedicated gluten-free breweries, in addition to several rotating guest taps. Mutantis does not serve food, but does share a space with Tamale Boy Dekum; it’s currently open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery Tuesday through Sunday. 

6719 NE 18th Ave
Portland, OR 97211
(503) 558-4555
Visit Website

11. Culmination Brewing

2117 NE Oregon St, Portland, OR
Culmination Brewing/Facebook

Culmination has been in the beer game for years now, celebrated for its hazy IPA Drone Logic, but Culmination offers great beer in a wide range of styles, from big boozy breakfast stouts to sour cherry ales. The Kerns brewery offers indoor seating as well as a covered and heated patio and is open every day of the week for drink-in and takeout.

2117 NE Oregon St
Portland, OR
(503) 353-6368
Visit Website

12. Great Notion Brewing - Alberta

2204 NE Alberta St #101, Portland, OR 97211

Perhaps the notion referenced in Great Notion Brewing’s name is the idea to focus a brewery almost entirely on hazy IPAs and culinary-inspired sours and stouts. It is a multifaceted niche that would strike many as an odd choice for Portland’s west coast IPA-heavy tastes, but Great Notion has found great success in its niche, expanding from one taproom on Alberta to three in Portland and two in Seattle; the brewery has received multiple accolades at the Great American Brew Fest and the Oregon Beer Awards. At the Alberta, Northwest, and Beaverton locations, customers can pick up oak-barrel-aged, fruited sours, bourbon barrel-aged stouts, and fruit-forward hazy IPAs alongside modern pub fare like fried chicken, kale salads, and grilled seafood. All Great Notion locations are open for dine-in and takeout. 

2204 NE Alberta St #101
Portland, OR 97211
(503) 548-4491
Visit Website

13. The Study by Foreland Beer

2511 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97214

Foreland Brewing, founded by Von Ebert alum Sean Burke, started brewing in McMinnville in late 2020 and quickly found an audience in the Portland beer scene, making a Portland-area taproom inevitable. The Study by Foreland Beer is built into an early twentieth century home in Belmont and maintains a lot of the original structure and charm of the dwelling. Patrons can grab a cask-conditioned English ale or a lavender-infused stout and sit in one of several rooms in the home, or take the drink out to either the small front porch or the larger back porch, which holds two fire pits and some covered tables. The Study also sells cans for takeout and welcomes outside food. It is open Wednesday through Sunday. 

2511 SE Belmont St
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 477-9526
Visit Website

14. Gigantic Brewing Company

5224 SE 26th Ave, Portland, OR
Ron Scott/Eater

Gigantic Brewing Company is another legend in Portland beer, and the company continues to pump out new and creative beers while also keeping folks coming back for the flagships. Gigantic is Portland beer done right, in every sense: The brewery makes the same classic West Coast IPAs that put Portland on the map, while not being so inexorable that brewers Van Havig and Ben Love are unwilling to adapt to changing trends or experiment. The taproom features eclectic artwork and seating in the bar area, in the champagne room, or outside on the tented patio. Gigantic has also opened up a second space in Montavilla at Rocket Empire Machine called the Robot Room. Indoor and outdoor seating are available seven days a week, and beer lovers also have the option of getting beer to-go at both locations.

5224 SE 26th Ave
Portland, OR
(503) 208-3416
Visit Website

15. Little Beast Brewing Beer Garden

3412 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
The exterior to LIttle Beast Brewing, lit up at night Ron Scott/Eater

Located in the former Lompoc Hedge House spot on Division Street in Southeast Portland, Little Beast is the brainchild of husband-wife team Charles Porter and Brenda Crow. The brewery’s name is a nod to the yeast and bacteria that makes the magic happen, so to speak: Little Beast sells a lot of small-batch, barrel-aged sours and mixed-fermentation ales in cans as well as bottles, so customers should be prepared to pick a few up to-go. Little Beast currently hosts Lawless Barbecue in the kitchen space, dishing out Kansas City Barbecue like brisket burnt ends. The back patio is covered, heated, and is dog friendly. Little Beast is open seven days a week.

3412 SE Division St
Portland, OR 97202
(503) 208-2723
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Assembly Brewing

6112 SE Foster Rd, Portland, OR 97206

Assembly Brewing co-owner George Johnson founded the Assembly in 2019 on the belief that well-brewed beer should be accessible and straightforward. Assembly’s beers are often simply called “Amber,” “Kolsch,” or “Pale,” to reflect this vision, and they sell for just five dollars per pint at the Foster-Powell brewpub. The well-crafted beers are true to style and brewed with attention to detail. They pair perfectly with the brewpub’s Detroit-style pizza, which comes in a smaller two person size or a larger family size. Assembly Brewing is open for dine-in or contactless pickup seven days a week. 

6112 SE Foster Rd
Portland, OR 97206
(971) 888-5973
Visit Website

17. Threshold Brewing & Blending

403 SE 79th Ave, Portland, OR 97215
A glass of beer sits in the forefront, patrons are seated behind Ron Scott/Eater

Located just off Stark Street in the heart of Montavilla, Threshold is a relatively new arrival already putting out impressive beers. Co-founders Jarek Szymanski and David Fuller first developed a following for their hazy IPAs, but now, Jarek and Sara Szymanski’s brewery has become the place to be for layered barrel-aged beers and nuanced farmhouse ales. The space is pretty simple, with picnic tables and a modest bar. Its beers are available to-go as well as via delivery through Road Beers PDX. Threshold has spaced-out indoor seating as well as patio seating.

403 SE 79th Ave
Portland, OR 97215
(503) 477-8789
Visit Website

18. Zoiglhaus Brewing Company

5716 SE 92nd Ave, Portland, OR 97266
A tall glass of cold beer sits atop a bar Ron Scott/Eater

Zoiglhaus’s great German-style beer hall is a standby for the Lents neighborhood, with plenty of board games, a play area for kids, as well as billiards, shuffleboard, and foosball for adults. The blue-and-white streamers launching upward above the bar to the giant skylight give drinkers the Oktoberfest vibe, and all the German-style pub fare from schnitzel to sausage completes the theme. Those in need of a break from IPAs can check out the best Portland has to offer in cold-conditioned lagers and other obscure German styles. If patrons sit at one of several long communal tables in the middle of the pub, they can order a liter-sized stein of any beer for just $6. Patio seating is available seven days a week, and delivery orders can be made by phone or via Grubhub.

5716 SE 92nd Ave
Portland, OR 97266
(971) 339-2374
Visit Website

19. Level Beer

5211 NE 148th Ave, Portland, OR 97230
Ron Scott/Eater

What was once a farm and produce market now houses some great beer and a whole ton of 8-bit-style art. Though the most popular beers are hazy IPAs and pale ales — such as Stable Genius and Pixelate Pale, respectively — this brewery also offers a range of beers from stouts to pilsners and everything in between. A handful of food trucks outside Level Beer give customers plenty of options, ranging from shawarma to burritos. The large greenhouse has a kids’ play area as well, so visitors should be aware that popping in on a weekend afternoon could lead to a tricky game of dodging energetic toddlers underfoot. It is currently open seven days a week.

5211 NE 148th Ave
Portland, OR 97230
(503) 714-1222
Visit Website

Related Maps