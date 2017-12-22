 clock menu more-arrow no yes
At Tropicale, plates of steak, shrimp, and cochinita pibil sit on a wooden table next to a bowl of guacamole and chips
Tacos at Tropicale, available on the happy hour menu.
Marielle Dezurick / Official

19 Jaw-Dropping Happy Hours Spotted Across Portland

Where to find $4 cocktails, $5 mac and cheese, and $7 Cubanos

by Alex Frane and Brooke Jackson-Glidden
Tacos at Tropicale, available on the happy hour menu.
| Marielle Dezurick / Official
by Alex Frane and Brooke Jackson-Glidden

Even more than brunch, Portland’s truest obsession may be happy hour. In the Great Before, it was practically a requirement in this town that a bar provide discount cocktails and food every day, and many restaurants have joined in as well. Even during the pandemic, while business has dropped precipitously and establishments close left and right, a number of bars and restaurants continue to provide discounted afternoon menus with drink specials and food to be enjoyed in cozy dining rooms and on expanded outdoor patios.

While happy hours are a great way to find some food and drinks at cheaper prices, that doesn’t mean the workers — who are literally risking their lives to be there — aren’t doing any less work than at normal hours. Wearing masks, following safety guidelines, and treating servers like actual human beings is the barest minimum one can do, as is tipping at least 20 percent.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

As usual, this map is organized geographically, not ranked.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Bhuna

704 NW 21st Ave
Portland, OR 97209
(971) 865-2176
(971) 865-2176
Bhuna, the blue-tinged, window-lined Kashmiri restaurant from chef Deepak Kaul, serves happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays with an assortment of knockout snacks, $8 Old Fashioneds made with masala-spiced demerara, and glasses of Oregon wine in the single digit prices. It is extremely hard to go wrong with $8 crispy seasonal vegetable pakoras or skewers of the restaurant’s intricately spiced Chettinad chicken, but the $9 chickpea-battered calamari, with tender curls of squid and a herb-heavy chutney, is the must-order. Bhuna is open for happy hour for onsite dining only with proof of vaccination; the restaurant’s main menu is open for takeout and delivery.

2. Pope House Bourbon Lounge

2075 NW Glisan St
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 222-1056
(503) 222-1056
Pope House is back with its truly exceptional whiskey-centric happy hour; nature is healing. This converted Victorian — with its rustic indoor, patio, and garden seating — is a mainstay for bourbon fans, but its happy hour is an absolute steal: For $5, customers can choose from a selection of whiskies (Henry McKenna, Evan Williams, etc.), which they can drink in a sour, neat, on the rocks, or with soda. The rest of the menu is similarly budget-friendly, with cocktails, deviled eggs, and pork sliders all clocking in at $6. It runs from 4 to 7 p.m. daily.

3. Lil Shalom

1128 SW Alder St
Portland, OR 97205
(503) 333-6123
(503) 333-6123
The tiny downtown restaurant from the Sesame Collective restaurant group serves a happy hour ideal for late lunchers: From 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., diners can visit for $8 boats of falafel and zhug, $5 hawaij-tossed fries with tahina, and $4 mugs of draft beer. For something heartier, the restaurant’s hummus gets a $3 discount. The restaurant is open for indoor and outdoor dining; indoor dining requires proof of vaccination or a negative test from within the last 48 hours.

4. Bullard Tavern

813 SW Alder St
Portland, OR 97205
(503) 222-1670
(503) 222-1670
The ritzy dining room of Bullard Tavern gets delightfully low-brow during happy hour, with Jim-Beam-and-Bud boilermakers for $5, $3 Rainier, and a knockout $7 smash burger. For those looking to feel ritzy, Bullard also shucks $2.50 oysters during happy hour, best enjoyed alongside $8 icy chilled martinis. The most expensive item on the menu — smoked-then-grilled honey habanero chicken wings — are worth the $12. Happy hour runs Wednesdays through Sundays from 3 to 6 p.m., as well as Mondays and Tuesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. The restaurant is open for indoor dining,

5. The Rambler

4205 N Mississippi Ave
Portland, OR 97217
(503) 459-4049
(503) 459-4049
A rustic and friendly neighborhood bar, the Rambler offers well-crafted cocktails, beer, wine, and classic bar food with a Southern touch. From 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and all day Monday, beer and wine is $1 off, as are cocktails and well spirits. Food options for happy hour include $7 smoked brisket chili, $8 spicy fried chicken strips, and the excellently crispy tornado potato fries: $5 for a plate or $8 as a beefy bacon poutine. The Rambler already had a large backyard patio, and added even more seating around the bungalow home where the bar is housed; the bar is also seating customers indoors.

6. Victoria Bar

4835 N Albina Ave
Portland, OR 97217
(503) 360-7760
(503) 360-7760
The expansive patio and elegant cocktail bar at this vaguely Princess Bride-themed watering hole offers happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, complete with $9 rotating punch, Moscow mules, and palomas; those uninterested in the aforementioned drinks can opt for $1 off beers, well drinks, and glasses of wine. When it comes to food, the menu includes $4 pickled deviled eggs, $5 cornbread with agave chile butter, and $7 Parmesan herb fries. Victoria is open for onsite dining

7. Life of Pie Pizza

3632 N Williams Ave
Portland, OR 97227
(503) 820-0083
(503) 820-0083
With two locations — an old school space on North Williams and a more modern, open restaurant on NW 23rd — Life of Pie is a consummate early afternoon date spot for its famed $7 margherita pizzas. With glasses of wine or beer for $5, it’s a simple, uncomplicated bang-for-your buck special, available basically all day, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those who don’t feel comfortable sticking around for dine-in service can get it for takeout, as well. 

8. LULU

726 SE Grand Ave
Portland, OR 97214
Those who haven’t returned to this emerald-hued cocktail bar since it reopened have missed out: Chefs Ryley Eckersley (Quaintrelle) and Gary Marmanillo (Casa Zoraya) created a Nikkei-themed food menu for the bar including ceviche and lomo saltado. From 4 to 6 p.m., visitors will find mushroom-spinach empanadas at $4 each, calamari with chimichurri for $10, and a jaw-dropper of a $15 fried chicken sandwich, stacked with passionfruit katsu, chile coleslaw, and pickles. The bar is open for indoor dining.

9. Kachka

960 SE 11th Ave
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 235-0059
(503) 235-0059
Kachka’s happy hour is one of the best times to sample the renowned Slavic restaurant’s greatest hits: vareniki filled with farmer’s cheese are just $9 ($12 during dinner), pelmeni clock in at $12, and all of the restaurant’s house infused vodkas are $9 for 100 grams — about two shots. The restaurant’s combo meal, clocking in under $13, includes a cabbage roll, a cup of soup, pickles, house bread and butter, and kompot. Plus, with Kachka’s new pay structure, tip is included. Happy hour runs from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Tuesdays; the restaurant is open for indoor dining with proof of vaccination.

10. Tropicale

2337 NE Glisan St
Portland, OR 97232
(503) 894-9484
(503) 894-9484
At this festive cocktail bar and taqueria, happy hour runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, with $7 hibiscus margaritas, $1 off piña coladas, and $8 pineapple daiquiris. The move, however, is to opt for the taco-beer combo, the best deal on the menu: Visitors can pick from two cochinita pibil or polllo adobado tacos, with a Salem-brewed Xicha Mexican lager on the side, for $11. The happy hour runs exclusively for industry workers on Sundays; seating is available on the festive heated patio.

11. Cubo

3106 SE Hawthorne Blvd
Portland, OR 97214
(971) 544-7801
(971) 544-7801
This colorful Hawthorne Cuban restaurant goes all-out for happy hour, with $6 daiquiris and mojitos, $4 pints of beer, and Cubanos with plantains for just $7; those Cubanos arrive with slow-roasted pork shoulder and house-made mojo, complemented by a few caramelized onions. Happy hour runs from 3 to 6 p.m. and 9 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, with outdoor seating.

12. Aalto Lounge

3356 SE Belmont St
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 235-6041
(503) 235-6041
No happy hour roundup is complete without Aalto Lounge’s, which is likely one of the city’s best when it comes to price-point. From 5 to 7 p.m. daily, grilled cheese sandwiches, oven-baked pretzels with cheese, and citrusy cocktails all clock in at $4, excluding the $3 Jell-O shots. Those supplying a crowd with drinks can get buckets of beer for $15 max, or a bottle of wine for $12. Aalto is open for both indoor and outdoor happy-hour-ing.

13. Space Room Lounge

4800 SE Hawthorne Blvd
Portland, OR 97215
(503) 235-6957
(503) 235-6957
Space Room — an iconic Hawthorne bar complete with a sprawling patio and arcade — runs its happy hour from its 10 or 11 a.m. opening to 5 p.m. The menu includes a significant number of $5 snacks, including mac and cheese, nachos, mini corn dogs, and fried zucchini, as well as $1 off draft beer and well drinks. The bar is open for service in the bar and out on the patio.

14. Clyde's Prime Rib Restaurant and Bar

5474 NE Sandy Blvd
Portland, OR 97213
(503) 281-9200
(503) 281-9200
For a mid-century happy hour experience, it’s hard to beat the old-school lounge at Clyde’s Prime Rib. From 3 to 6 p.m., visitors snack on $9 prime rib French dips and $6 Caesar salads alongside Old Fashioneds and Manhattans with prices in the single digits. The full cocktail menu is $2 off during happy hour, including drinks like strawberry lemon drops and cold brew martinis. The restaurant is open for indoor and patio dining.

15. Assembly Brewing

6112 SE Foster Rd
Portland, OR 97206
(971) 888-5973
(971) 888-5973
One of the few takeout happy hours in Portland, Foster-Powell’s Detroit-style pizza destination, Assembly Brewing, offers discounted thick, square pies all day on Mondays. That means a large cheese, which easily feeds four or five, is $22, while a small pepperoni, great for two people, is only $16. The deal is only available for phone orders and those who dine in; those who choose to stick around can add a pint of beer that is always happy hour priced — $5.

16. Vintage Cocktail Lounge

7907 SE Stark St
Portland, OR 97215
(971) 242-8729
(971) 242-8729
Each day from 4 to 6 p.m., Vintage Cocktail Lounge serves a wide array of elegant cocktails for a borderline criminal discount: $6 Hemingway daiquiris and French 75s, as well as a Kentucky mule variant with peach bitters and Thai chile tincture. All beer and wine is $5 during happy hour, as well. Vintage offers seating both indoors and out.

17. Lazy Susan

7937 SE Stark St
Portland, OR 97215
(971) 420-8913
(971) 420-8913
This little section of Montavilla is well-primed for a happy hour crawl, with noteworthy menus at bars like Vintage Cocktail Lounge, the Observatory, and Montavilla Station. Visitors should start at Lazy Susan for $6 slushies, $5 charcoal-grilled prawn skewers, and $11 house whitefish spread with fried saltines. For the full experience, opt for the $10 burger and beer deal, which comes with one of the restaurant’s backyard-barbecue-style burgers. It runs from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

18. East Glisan Pizza Lounge

8001 NE Glisan St
Portland, OR 97213
(971) 279-4273
(971) 279-4273
One of the first spots in Portland to serve Detroit-style pizzas, East Glisan Pizza Lounge has brought back its late-night happy hour menu, which includes $9 cocktails, $3 slices of New-York-style cheese pizza, $7 Parmesan queso, and $8 lasagna pinwheels. The happy hour runs from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, for indoor and outdoor dining.

19. The Observatory

8115 SE Stark St
Portland, OR 97215
(503) 445-6284
(503) 445-6284
A warm and inviting restaurant in Montavilla with a newly expanded front patio, The Observatory runs happy hour runs from 3 to 5 p.m. daily. The menu includes pulled pork or blackened fish tacos for $6, prosciutto-wrapped chicken pâté for $5, $3 salads and soup, and a heaping pile of garlic Parmesan fries for $4. Drink specials are straightforward, with $2 to $3 canned beers, $5 well drinks, and $6 wine pours and daily cocktail specials. Happy hour is only available for onsite dining.

