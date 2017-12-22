19 Jaw-Dropping Happy Hours Spotted Across Portland

Even more than brunch, Portland’s truest obsession may be happy hour. In the Great Before, it was practically a requirement in this town that a bar provide discount cocktails and food every day, and many restaurants have joined in as well. Even during the pandemic, while business has dropped precipitously and establishments close left and right, a number of bars and restaurants continue to provide discounted afternoon menus with drink specials and food to be enjoyed in cozy dining rooms and on expanded outdoor patios.

While happy hours are a great way to find some food and drinks at cheaper prices, that doesn’t mean the workers — who are literally risking their lives to be there — aren’t doing any less work than at normal hours. Wearing masks, following safety guidelines, and treating servers like actual human beings is the barest minimum one can do, as is tipping at least 20 percent.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

As usual, this map is organized geographically, not ranked.

