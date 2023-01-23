Where to Find Jaw-Dropping Japanese Food in Portland and Beyond

When it comes to Japanese food, sushi or ramen are often top-of-mind for Portland diners, thanks to the sheer number of restaurants specializing in either dish. However, the city and its outskirts are home to plenty of places that offer a wider breadth of Japanese cuisine, including baked goods, comfort foods, and pub fare found in izakayas.

Portlanders can find restaurants to suit different styles of dining, whether the situation calls for impromptu tea and treats at a cafe or multi-course dinners in a traditional tatami room. Japanese restaurants across the city import seafood from the “Land of the Rising Sun” for peak freshness, and make other ingredients from scratch, like springy textured udon noodles or fluffy shokupan. Here are some of the best places to find those dishes, among the many other facets of Japanese cuisine. For izakayas specifically, this map may help.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.