Where to Eat and Drink in Portland’s Creston-Kenilworth Neighborhood

Anchored around the small, tree-filled Kenilworth and Creston parks, Creston-Kenilworth is just a short stroll from the popular dining corridor on nearby Division; however, because of the separation created by the busy (and sometimes deadly) Southeast Powell Boulevard, it feels like an entirely different world. Rather than one main strip, Creston-Kenilworth’s epicurean highlights are clustered blocks apart, many on the neighborhood’s edge on either Powell or Southeast Holgate, including well-known draws like Hopworks’ creative brews and Cafe Rowan’s celebrated brunch. The heart of the neighborhood, however, is Southeast Gladstone — a street name unfamiliar to plenty of Portlanders in other quadrants, but home to terrific bars, one of the city’s oldest sushi restaurants, and one of Portland’s few remaining all-day cafes serving both morning caffeine and evening booze. Below, find our guide to dining in Creston-Kenilworth, from morning Benedicts to late-night gin fizzes.

