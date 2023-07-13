The Fundamentals of Portland’s Fremont Street

Fremont Street runs west and east through the center of Northeast Portland’s many neighborhoods, starting in North Portland’s Boise neighborhood, past Irvington, Alameda, Beaumont-Wilshire, Cully, and Roseway. Stretching from Interstate 5 to Mississippi, 82nd, and beyond into East Portland, Fremont has become home to a handful of Portland’s must-visit restaurants, neighborhood bars, doughnut fronts, and specialty coffee shops. It would be impossible for this list to include every decent place along Fremont, so this map sticks to the can’t-miss establishments that not only are worth visiting, but help make Portland Portland. From mini-doughnuts to foraged foods, pizza to a Princess Bride-themed cafe, these places have lodged themselves into the lore of the city itself. For more neighborhood guides, this collection may help.