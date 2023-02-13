 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The sign for Cheese &amp; Crack Snack Shop in Portland, Oregon.
Cheese & Crack.
Thom Hilton/Eater Portland

Where to Eat, Drink, and Relax on East 28th’s Restaurant Row

A lineup of food and drink to try on East 28th Avenue, from playful cheese boards to towering fried chicken sandwiches

by Thom Hilton and Nick Woo
View as Map
Cheese & Crack.
| Thom Hilton/Eater Portland
by Thom Hilton and Nick Woo

While Division and Hawthorne have long garnered national attention as great restaurant rows, East 28th Avenue has come into its own. The stretch between Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Southeast Stark boasts an incredible collection of restaurants, cafes, food carts, and bars that include the city’s top German food and beer selection, one of the city’s favorite fried chicken sandwiches, and Andes-region vegan cuisine.

In this map, we focus on the main strip, but traveling on East Burnside (Davenport, Luce) or Northeast Glisan (Han Oak, Providore Fine Foods, Friendship Kitchen) make this part of Portland an eater’s paradise. For our latest update, we focused on restaurants, cafes, and bars with sole locations on this strip, which eliminates Crema, Fifty Licks Ice Cream, Bamboo Sushi, and Staccato Gelato (don’t worry, you can find other locations across town). For more neighborhood guides, this stream may help.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

The Zipper

Anchored by Sari’s rib-eye bibimbap with gochujang and burdock root and Basilisk’s now-legendary fried chicken sandwich, this industrial food hall also features vegan Detroit-style pizza and a bar with an extensive whiskey selection. The centrally located communal seating area is ideal for friends and family wanting to choose different dishes and gather at both indoor and outdoor tables. As a bonus, it’s also dog-friendly.

2705 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97232

Dove Vivi

Taking a cornmeal crust and adding a Portland flair, This casual-meets-classy, nonconformist pizzeria smothers chunky tomato sauce and loads of cheese with toppings like sweet corn, roasted eggplant, and house-made fennel sausage. Wedged between a convenience store and a dry cleaner on Northeast Glisan, this neighborhood spot is also notable for its fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies that have reportedly made local chefs fall in love.

2727 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97232
(503) 239-4444
(503) 239-4444

Pambiche

For more than a decade, Pambiche has served some of Portland’s best Cuban food. From Cubano sandwiches and empanadas to red snapper seasoned with coconut and rum, this colorful, casual spot is certainly a people-pleaser. Finish meals with knockout desserts like glazed guava cheesecake with hibiscus-ginger cookie crust.

2811 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97232
(503) 233-0511
(503) 233-0511

Epif

After operating a restaurant in Chile for six years, Epif owners Nicolle Dirks and Jose “Pepe” Arancibia moved to Portland to transform normally meat-centric South American dishes into vegan marvels. Dill polenta cakes arrive with tamarind tempeh, while fried pumpkin sopaipillas get a touch of sweetness from vegan honey. While the swank dining area is inviting, the narrow bar will treat fans of pisco to the largest selection in the city, as well as a wide array of cocktails.

404 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232
(971) 254-8680
(971) 254-8680

Stammtisch

With an extensive imported beer list, Stammtisch already has a well-deserved drinking audience, but its food menu, sporting hearty Wiener schnitzel and juicy pork-and-veal currywurst, also make it an outstanding German restaurant. Enjoy a beer, a soccer game, and pretzel at a spot where the super-loyal regulars can get their names on reserved mugs and barstools.

401 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232
(503) 206-7983
(503) 206-7983

Montelupo Italian Market

This all-day Italian cafe boasts tons of street seating to enjoy morning coffee and pastries or dinner from its menu of fresh pastas and seasonal cocktails. Neighborhood locals nurse drinks with coffee-infused fernet before plates of ricotta cavatelli, paired with briny-acidic lemon-braised chicken and capers. When you’re ready to go, take a stroll through the market for some wine and grab-and-go desserts to continue the experience at home.

344 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232
(503) 719-5650
(503) 719-5650

Mikiko Mochi Donuts

This popular doughnut shop serves gluten-and-dairy-free baked rice flour doughnuts with a compelling tender-sticky-chewy texture. Flavors reflect Japanese American family roots and playful Portland trends, like lapsang maple bacon and yuzu funfetti. Savory options include a doughnut breakfast sandwich with katsu sauce.

300 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232

Güero

Güero’s dining room is bright, lively, and decorated with colorful foliage — a sunshine-y paradise in often-gray Portland. Sourcing responsibly-raised meat, Megan Sanchez and Alec Morrison stack carnitas-laden tortas ahogadas with habanero slaw, drenching the whole thing in smoky, acidic achiote-tomato sauce. The hamburguesa’s charred patty and American cheese pair well with pickled jalapenos and chipotle mayo. Order when you walk in, then grab a seat at one of the tables or at the vibrant bar adorned with beautiful flower vases.

200 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232
(503) 887-9258
(503) 887-9258

Bull Run Pizza

The former Barley Pod food cart now operates as a full pizzeria on Northeast 28th, serving grandma-style slices and hand-tossed thin crust pies using a long, cold-fermented dough. Toppings include shaved Brussels sprouts, crimini mushrooms, and chèvre crumbles with roasted onion ranch dip. The Caesar salad breaks free of standard romaine vibes with radish, cotija, and toasted pepitas. Pro tip: Get your orders in early — this hotspot can see some long waits.

108 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232
(971) 279-5626
(971) 279-5626

Navarre

With a menu featuring French, Spanish, and Italian small and large plates, Navarre tastes and feels like a neighborhood European restaurant, with an ever-changing menu. Recent notable dishes have included winter chicory and pear salad with smokey citrus dressing, grilled steak with brandy cream sauce and dry-cured ham, and gateau Basque. With about 50 wines available in half pours, the restaurant allows visitors to taste a variety of different imports relatively inexpensively.

10 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232
(503) 232-3555
(503) 232-3555

Paadee

Since 2008, local legend Akkapong Earl Ninsom has served outstanding Thai food at this brightly lit, casual spot. Seared black cod curry gets sweet and herby with pineapple and basil, while the tangy ba mhee Phitsanulok balances rich pork belly and meatballs with a lively, acidic broth. Meals should involve at least one larb; the omelet larb with toasted rice powder, shallot, and peanuts blends sour, salty, and umami flavors with a mixture of textures that will have you forgetting you’re in Portland.

6 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 360-1453
(503) 360-1453

Cheese & Crack Snack Shop

Started as a food cart on Hawthorne, Cheese and Crack Snack Shop puts Nathan Hall and William Steuernagel’s taste on display with stainless steel trays of house-made crackers, slices of cheese, and spoonfuls of jam, ganache, and honey. While Cheese & Crack offers a selection of beers and wines to pair with the food, summers call for the frosé, a rosé wine slushie. On sunny days, the competition for outdoor tables is fierce as families line up for soft serve cones with strawberry dust and chocolate cowboy hats.

22 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 206-7315
(503) 206-7315

Ankeny Tap & Table

This old-school neighborhood pub spills out into the street’s pedestrian courtyard on sunny weekends for families to enjoy blue cheese and fig burgers, mahi mahi tacos, and weekend brunch classics. The spot also works for dates and friend groups to catch up over spicy watermelon margaritas, frozen mojitos, and shareable appetizers like crimini mushroom toasts, rosemary duck fat fries, and cauliflower elotes.

2724 SE Ankeny St, Portland, OR 97214
(971) 345-4555
(971) 345-4555

Pod 28 Laurelhurst Food Carts

With several outdoor picnic tables, fire pits, and a tent covering to shield from sun or rain, Pod 28 has hosted a number of carts that have become full-service restaurants, including Güero. The current set of food carts includes FOMO Chicken (sweet and spicy Korean fried chicken), Saint Burrito (burritos and quesadillas), and Egyptian Bros (gyros). Those seeking a hoppy drink pairing can head to Captured Beer Bus, which features about a half-dozen beers as well as wine and cider on tap. Casual and kid-friendly, play a game of cornhole after lunch.

113 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214

Ken's Artisan Pizza

After the success of Monday Pizza Nights at Ken’s Artisan Bakery, Ken Forkish opened this bustling-yet-intimate Southeast favorite in 2009. The Le Panyol wood-fired oven crisps 12-inch pies with char, topped with a hand-pulled mozzarella, Soppressata, and more. Beers on tap and wines by the glass complement the pizzas, as well as the restaurant’s rotating roasted vegetables. This place is popular and gets busy, so unless you arrive right at 5 p.m., expect a bit of a wait.

304 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 517-9951
(503) 517-9951

Baby Doll Pizza

This laid-back, casual spot with pinball machines and checkerboard flooring slings pizzas by the slice or as whole pies. The thin crust is crispy, garlic knots are top-tier, and the sauce and toppings are made in-house, including the sausage, ricotta, and mozzarella. Adjoining a full bar, the draft list runs about 12 deep with about 30 bottle choices. It’s open until 11 p.m., and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, making it the go-to late night (for Portland) option in this neighborhood.

2835 SE Stark St, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 459-4450
(503) 459-4450

