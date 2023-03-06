 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A low angle shot of a 31-foot statue of Paul Bunyan against a blue sky background.
Paul Bunyan looming in Kenton.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

Where to Drink and Dine in Portland’s Kenton Neighborhood

Eat like a Kenton local in the shadow of Paul Bunyan

by Nathan Williams
Paul Bunyan looming in Kenton.
| Nathan Williams/Eater Portland
by Nathan Williams

Portlanders who’ve ridden the Max’s yellow line far enough north will fondly remember their first glimpse of the towering Paul Bunyan statue that anchors the urban village of Kenton. While Kenton is infrequently a destination for folks from other neighborhoods, much less out-of-towners (particularly now that the legendary Dancin’ Bare is bare no more), the small Kenton main street is loaded with unpretentious gems that keep local residents sticking close to home on most days. Dig in below for Oaxacan standards, morning coffee spots, casual pizzerias, and more. For additional North Portland dining, check out our St. Johns, Mississippi, and Arbor Lodge maps.

Parkside

Denver Avenue may be Kenton’s “main street,” but the idyllic Kenton Park is the true heart of the neighborhood. As the name suggests, Parkside features patio dining overlooking the leafy adjoining park, and in cold-weather months, the bar offers the casual coziness of a friend’s living room. Local microbrews are the go-to here for most regulars, but the full bar also offers reasonably priced rotating house cocktails — and mocktails. The hunger-crushing corned beef sandwich, with a whopping half-pound of the house cured meat, is a standout.

2135 N Willis Blvd, Portland, OR 97217
(503) 719-6826
(503) 719-6826
A colorful stained glass sign for Parkside.
Stained glass at Parkside.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

Mayfly Taproom and Bottle Shop

Beer and cider are the centerpieces at Mayfly, which juggles a frequently rotating tap list with fridges full of several dozen more cans and bottles. Most brews on tap hail from the West Coast, with occasional further flung guest stars — Mayfly’s website helpfully lists upcoming offerings. Food is limited to drinking snacks like olives and pretzels, but patrons are encouraged to bring in food from other Kenton restaurants. Mayfly is all ages until 6 p.m., over 21 only later in the evening.

8350 N Fenwick Ave, Portland, OR 97217
(503) 206-8034
(503) 206-8034
A hand holds a beverage in a glass reading “Be Good Have Fun” on a sunny street corner.
Summer libation at Mayfly Taproom.
Mayfly Taproom and Bottle Shop

Emperor Georgiou's Tea Room

A recent transplant from Northeast Killingsworth, Emperor Georgiou has undertaken more than a mere location swap — the formerly English-style Lovejoy’s traded in for a whole new identity as the Star Trek-themed Emperor Georgiou’s Tea Room. The Victorian-era lace has been replaced by a retro-futuristic 1960s-inspired aesthetic, placing Trek’s core values of globalism and anti-racism at the heart of the rebrand. Lovejoy’s regulars can be assured the tea is still top notch. Book a simple Georgiou Tea Service for a quiet afternoon with a friendly captain, or reunite with all your shipmates over a decadent Uhura Tea Service, including soup, sandwiches, pastries, and bottomless tea.

8237 N Denver Ave, Portland, OR 97217
(503) 567-7888
(503) 567-7888
Owner Brendon Georgiou takes an order from two patrons near a sprawling Star Trek themed mural.
Emperor Georgiou’s Tea Room.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

Presso Coffee Co.

While some coffee shops embrace simplicity, Presso is an entrepreneurial dynamo, with a third location coming in Camas, an impressive array of merch — including coffee-scented candles and a dedicated podcast. Shelves of plants in the entryway get clever names like Cactus Everdeen and Tree Diddy. The resulting vibe is a departure from the blue-collar Kenton of yore, but five years of success by Presso are a reminder that every neighborhood in Portland is in constant evolution; Kenton is no exception. Presso’s calling card drink specials include raspberry mocha, vanilla rose latte, and a charcoal lavender latte with activated charcoal. Avocado toast highlights the small food menu.

2020 N McClellan St, Portland, OR 97217
(503) 953-0768
(503) 953-0768
Two shelves of indoor plants in front of a slate gray wall.
Beloved plants at Presso.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

Fino Bistro & Pizzeria

In many neighborhoods, a merely competent pizza and pasta restaurant can thrive simply by providing a “good enough” carb-and-cheese fix to hungry locals. Fino vaults well above that bar, gracing Kenton with pies and house-made pastas prepared with exceptional care. The sauces make both pasta and pizzas sing, and even the simple spaghetti and marinara is memorable. The full — albeit limited — bar offers beer, wine, cocktails, and mocktails. In warmer months, dine outside along the sidewalk or on the small back patio.

8225 N Denver Ave, Portland, OR 97217
(503) 286-2100
(503) 286-2100
Beef and pork sauce poured over wide pappardelle noodles on a light blue plate.
Pappardelle at Fino Bistro.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

Kenton Club

If Posies is the warm, nurturing kitchen of Kenton, Kenton Club is the raucous party basement. The food is merely functional, but the drink pours are generous and live music is the main attraction in this funky, wood-paneled space. Bands play most Fridays and Saturdays with a $10 cover — pool, shuffleboard, and video poker are on hand for music-less occasions. The sprawling patio is Kenton’s most inviting.

2025 N Kilpatrick St, Portland, OR 97217
(503) 285-3718
(503) 285-3718

Posies Bakery & Cafe

Founded in 2009 as an intentionally kid-friendly bakery for beleaguered parents, Posies has become a Kenton institution, an essential part of the neighborhood’s fabric. The kids playroom is a lifesaver, allowing grown ups to savor that danish and coffee just a few minutes longer. Floor-to-ceiling windows make the space bright and inviting — limited sidewalk patio seating is available in warmer months. In addition to pastries and cookies, Posies offers a full savory menu of toasts, sandwiches, salads, and a simple kids’ menu. The expected coffee and tea offerings are supplemented by rotating kombuchas and a hot beet powder drink topped with steamed almond milk.

8208 N Denver Ave, Portland, OR 97217
(503) 289-1319
(503) 289-1319
White lettering on an orange sign reading “Posies Bakery &amp; Cafe.”
Posies Bakery & Cafe.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

Swift and Union

The “and” naming trend (the Ampersand Movement?) of the 2000s and 2010s seemed intended to evoke nostalgia for an era of when things were built to last — bars, restaurants, and ice cream parlors that conjured the feeling of a cast-iron skillet or fixie. Epitomizing solid, Swift and Union is the neighborhood pub carefully designed to leave no one in the party disappointed. The kitchen prepares reliable gastropub favorites like fish and chips, panko-dusted mac and cheese, and a hearty quinoa bowl. A handsome selection of beers and ciders on tap are matched by a better-than-average wine by the glass offering. Dine in the spacious dining room or along the sidewalk on picnic benches.

8103 N Denver Ave, Portland, OR 97217
(503) 206-4281
(503) 206-4281

Tiny Bubble Room

Though Tiny Bubble Room does pour a couple sparkling wines by the glass, the namesake bubbles here are decidedly of the malted beverage variety. Simply on the strength of its over two dozen beers and ales on tap, Tiny Bubble Room is one of North Portland’s top taprooms. The handsome if sparely decorated bar also boasts impressive bourbon and tequila lists, alongside plenty of other spirits and respectable wine offerings. Add a spacious, covered patio with firepits, a Louisiana-by-way-of-Oregon food menu, and an enticing happy hour, and Tiny Bubble Room is far more than just an oasis for beer nerds.

2025 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97217
(503) 208-2660
(503) 208-2660
A retro style sign for Tiny Bubble Room.
Tiny Bubble Room.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

El Yike Oaxaqueno

Perhaps no regional Mexican cuisine gets as much love in Portland these days (apart from perhaps Tijuana’s quesabirria) as Oaxaca. The latest NoPo outpost for the land of the moles is El Yike Oaxaqueno, named for Oaxaca’s yique (sometimes spelled yikin or yike), a goat barbacoa stew that utilizes corn kernels ground into small pieces — chunkier than masa but smaller than full kernels or hominy. Difficult to find outside of Oaxaca and the California coast, yique is the crown jewel here at El Yike, but the rest of the menu is no slouch, including mole amarillo, mole Oaxaqueno, and a solid selection of tamales, empanadas, and of course the ever popular tacos.

2727 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97217
(503) 206-5313
(503) 206-5313
Two plates bearing enchiladas, mole in chicken sauce, rice, beans, and salad.
Two entrees at El Yike.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

