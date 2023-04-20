 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A blue cocktail sits in a glass next to a bowl of potato salad, garnished with chile threads, at Toyshop Ramen.
Potato salad and kimchi at Toyshop Ramen.
Carla J. Peña/Eater Portland

17 Stellar Restaurants and Bars Along Killingsworth Street in Portland

Where to find oxtails, cocktails, and everything in between

by Nathan Williams
Potato salad and kimchi at Toyshop Ramen.
| Carla J. Peña/Eater Portland
by Nathan Williams

Less a fully-defined neighborhood than a rich vein running through a mosaic of North and Northeast Portland, Killingsworth has sneakily become one of the city’s best dining and drinking corridors. The eastern two-thirds are the most celebrated, a satellite of nearby Alberta’s restaurant and shopping row, but the dozen blocks closest to the Portland Community College Cascade campus feature some of the best affordable, under-sung spots in town — and only a few blocks from a Max station to boot. For more options nearby, check out our Alberta Street map.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Milk Glass Mrkt

What used to be a North Killingsworth breakfast cafe staple is now more of a specialty market, but the grab-and-go section and bakery makes it a destination beyond the neighborhood. In the pastry case, chicken pot pie hand pies and focaccia studded with bright green olives accompany sweeter alternatives, like cinnamon buns and apple butter brioche doughnuts. During lunch, visitors pick from takeout containers of marinated beets or roast chicken and ricotta dumpling soup, maybe grabbing take-and-bake mac and cheese and a bottle of cool local wine to serve with dinner. Visitors can pre-order online, or stop by the shop to browse.

2150 N Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97217
(503) 395-4742
(503) 395-4742

The Old Gold

Neither especially old nor gold, this Overlook neighborhood mainstay boasts one of Portland’s top-tier whiskey lists, possibly the very best found in such a casual, relaxed setting. Sip on one of dozens of ryes and bourbons, along with a smaller-but-still-ample selection of scotches and Japanese whiskies — from high-value drams like Eagle Rare to rare malts for true whisky nerds like the 17-year-old Nikka Taketsuru. Those less keen on straight whiskey can enjoy a wide range of cocktails and mocktails. The food is typical Portland elevated bar fare.

2105 N Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97217
(503) 894-8937
(503) 894-8937

Red E Café

Despite the hum of the interstate just a block away, the spacious, homey Red E Cafe is an inviting morning oasis. Grab a seat in the sun-filled window or slink into a cozy couch in the back, complete with multiple chess sets. Frequently rotating artwork on the wall keeps repeat visits feeling fresh. The in-house roasted coffee is exceptional, and the tea selection is no slouch. Red E opens early but closes at 2 p.m.

1006 N Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97217
(503) 998-1387
(503) 998-1387

E'Njoni Cafe

The western end of Killingsworth is blessed with elite Ethiopian and Eritrean fare, all well worth a visit. While traditional beef dishes are prepared expertly, E’Njoni is particularly loaded with vegetarian options including timtimo (spicy red lentils), tangy bamia (okra and chickpeas in tomato sauce), and keysir (garlic-heavy beets), all delivered in generous portions. The cozy, colorful dining room is inviting, and the friendly staff will patiently help those new to east African cuisine through the menu, including guidance on spice levels.

910 N Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97217
(503) 286-1401
(503) 286-1401

Tulip Shop Tavern

Tulip Shop Tavern, just a few steps from Albina, is one of those bars industry workers love: Bartenders serve both unpretentious-yet-inventive cocktails and dealer’s choice shots, the beer list has plenty of nerdy picks but also domestic tall boys, and the kitchen churns out classic-but-well executed Americana like tavern burgers and wedge salads. The specials board (or Instagram) is often worth a perusal, featuring everything from chopped cheeses to chicken cordon bleu sandwiches.

825 N Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97217
(503) 206-8483
(503) 206-8483

Jamaican Homestyle Cuisine

Portland is fortunate to have a handful of Jamaican food gems, and of them, Jamaican Homestyle Cuisine in Humboldt is one of the strongest. Owner Keacean Phillips-Ransom’s Jamaican Homestyle Cuisine graduated from popular cart to restaurant in 2016, cooking tender oxtail and beautifully charred jerk chicken in a well-loved smoker out front. Don’t leave without trying a Jamaican pineapple soda or hibiscus flavored sorrel drink. Dine in the the casual, colorful dining room or out on the patio, near the wafting smoker.

441 N Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97217
(503) 289-1423
(503) 289-1423
Two dozen chicken wings cooking in a large metal smoker.
Jerk chicken at Jamaican Homestyle Cuisine.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

The Florida Room

Perhaps best known to Killingsworth commuters for its memorable marquee, the Florida Room is a beloved tropically themed dive-adjacent watering hole that inspires fierce loyalty among its regulars. Specialty cocktails highlight rum and fresh-squeezed citrus, and the Florida Room still boasts some of the best value bar food in town — including vegan versions of its chili, burger, grilled cheese, and more. The equatorial vibes indoors liven up gloomy days, while spacious front and back patios will often be packed on sunny ones.

435 N Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97217
(503) 287-5658
(503) 287-5658
A marquee outside the Florida Room reading “Rest in Rhinestones Darcelle XV.”
Florida Room marquee.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

Keys Lounge

The wall of vinyl records sends an unmistakable signal to what kind of bar Keys Lounge patrons have walked into — warm, consciously retro, and maybe a bit fussy. A project from the owners of nearby Radio Room, Keys Lounge has developed an identity all its own, complete with frequent DJ nights, wood fires, lush leather barstools, and a terrific cocktail menu (smoke-lovers should try the Grandmaster). Snack on deviled eggs, whipped feta, or $8 happy hour portobello sliders. The long side patio is heated and partially covered.

533 NE Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 719-7409
(503) 719-7409

No Saint

Inheriting its space from the dearly departed Seastar Bakery and Handsome Pizza, No Saint has quickly made a name for itself in the competitive Portland pizza scene. Born as a pop-up at nearby Dame, No Saint comes from co-owners Gabriella Casabianca and Anthony Siccardi, who draw on years of experience in Portland restaurants in crafting a wood-baked pie that carefully balances crisp, flavorful crust and judiciously applied fresh ingredients. Equal care goes into cooked sides like spinach lasagnetta and spicy brassicas. No Saint currently does not take reservations; call for takeout orders.

1603 NE Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 206-8321
(503) 206-8321

Hat Yai

Portlanders are now quite familiar with Akkapong Earl Ninsom’s breathtaking culinary constellation, ranging from Thai barbecue to a prix fixe supper club; Hat Yai, in Portland’s Vernon neighborhood near Alberta Park, may be one of its most affordable and beloved. Hat Yai’s crispy-juicy, shallot-heavy chicken, most popularly served as a combination with an earthy curry for dipping, is joined by triple-grilled steak skewers and frequently rotating specials like southern pad Thai with mango chives and pork rinds or turmeric-sautéed asparagus. Hat Yai’s narrow dining room is supplemented by sidewalk picnic benches.

1605 NE Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 764-9701
(503) 764-9701

Rabbits Cafe

One of Killingsworth’s most recent arrivals, Rabbits settles in next to fellow vegan spot Mis Tacones to add further counterbalance to the meat-heavy attractions across the street (Hat Yai and Podnah’s). In the morning, Rabbits offers an eye-popping brunch menu, with decadent French toast topped with fried bananas or the more prudent chickpea bowl packed with fresh veggies. At night, Rabbits features DJ sets and an expansive bunny-themed cocktail menu — try the Velveteen Underground with gin, Gentian amaro, and grapefruit bitters. The wine and beer lists are more limited, but two solid mocktails ensure are all are welcome at the party.

1640 NE Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97211
(971) 544-7267
(971) 544-7267

Mis Tacones

A riff on the Spanish words for high heels, Mis Tacones serves some of the city’s best vegan tacos while demonstrating support of the trans community far beyond a mere sticker in the window. Patrons are encouraged to donate to Mis Tacones’s commitment to offering free meals to trans people of color. Originally a pop-up launched in 2016, co-owners Polo Bañuelos and Carlos Reynoso have honed their vegan taco game to near perfection: hand-pressed tortillas and house-made seitan offered in bright, flavorful settings including a spicy al pastor. Other menu highlights include nine different quesadillas topped with fresh garlic cashew crema and creative mezcal and tequila cocktails.

1670 NE Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 444-7972
(503) 444-7972

Extracto Coffee Roasters

If there is a platonic ideal of a Portland neighborhood coffee shop, Extracto comes uncannily close. Roomy but intimate, relaxed but often bustling, Extracto eschews preciousness while roasting and brewing some of the region’s best coffee. Hunker down with a good book near a window, or marvel at the 1951-vintage cast iron Probat roaster at work in the back room. Patio seating out front and in back will fill up quickly on warm days.

2921 NE Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 281-1764
(503) 281-1764

Dame Collective

Originally opened as a fairly traditional restaurant, Dame has evolved into an exciting model of both business and culinary experimentation, serving as a testing ground and launchpad for pop-ups turned successes like Pasture and No Saint. Currently on Mondays through Wednesdays, Dame features two different inspired takes on seasonal Mexican cuisine from Chelo at the original Dame location and Clandestino at Lil’ Dame, just around the corner in the old Beast storefront. Other nights feature Dame’s familiar seasonal Italian menu and unwavering dedication to pouring a terrific selection of natural wines from around the world.

2930 NE Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 227-2669
(503) 227-2669

Copy Link

This new ramen and cocktail bar on Killingsworth’s talent-packed intersection with Northeast 30th is the ideal date night spot for those seeking something fun and low-stakes. The drinks are goofy in both name and composition — for example, the cocktails on draft are named after the Powerpuff Girls, made with peanut butter whiskey and Ancho Reyes — which offers plenty of conversation starters. The food menu can accommodate a wide range of diets, with an eclectic mix of ramens and bar snacks like katsu corn dogs. And while couples wait for their orders, they can entertain themselves by playing pinball or Baby Pac-Man. The bar is open late, as well, for those craving a bowl of spicy miso after midnight.

3000 NE Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 477-5703
(503) 477-5703

Expatriate

Easily one of the city’s finest cocktail bars, the ultra-cool, red-and-gold-hued Expatriate is also a strong spot for top-notch snacks like fried wonton chip nachos with Thai chili-cheese sauce or thick, medium-rare cheeseburgers on satisfyingly squishy buns. Cocktails are layered and creative with a balance of niche liqueurs and house syrups or shrubs; those who hate making decisions can go for the Diplomatic Pouch, letting bartenders improvise based on the drinker’s general preferences.

5424 NE 30th Ave, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 867-5309
(503) 867-5309

Santo Domingo Taqueria

This no-nonsense, affordable Oaxacan taqueria on the corner of Killingsworth and 42nd has been preparing nuanced, intricate mole since 2006. Crisp homemade tortillas elevate the burritos and tacos on weekends, and the house special chilaquiles draw fans from all over the city. Santo Domingo is open for breakfast daily. The modest dining room is supplemented by a covered patio out front.

5447 NE 42nd Ave, Portland, OR 97218
(503) 284-8446
(503) 284-8446
A colorful sign for Santo Domingo Taqueria featuring a cactus.
Santo Domingo Taqueria.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

