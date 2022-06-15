Where to Eat, Drink, and Relax Near Mt. Hood

Despite its three ski resorts, gorgeous lakes, and countless hiking trails, Mt. Hood is not a “resort” destination like many other ski areas in the West. Timberline Lodge is world famous, of course. Government Camp is the official “ski town” of the area (and really, the only town within a few miles of the ski areas). But really, along Highway 26 to the south and west and Highway 35 to the east, Mt. Hood is made up of small towns — Zigzag, Rhododendron, and Welches to west; Parkdale and Odell to the east. That’s not a bad thing, however; within these small towns lie a handful of local culinary experiences completely unique to the area, without the pretense of ritzier mountain towns. Here, visitors can find fun rustic roadhouses, knockout barbecue spots, memorable pizzerias, and outstanding breweries and wineries for a pre-camping toast. For more options nearby, check out our Hood River and Columbia River Gorge maps.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.