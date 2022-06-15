 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A picture of Mt. Hood in Oregon, surrounded by trees and a clear lake.
Mt. Hood from Trillium Lake.
OLOS/Shutterstock

Where to Eat, Drink, and Relax Near Mt. Hood

Where to grab breakfast, barbecue, beer, and more in the shadow of the mountain

by Levi Rogers
Mt. Hood from Trillium Lake.
| OLOS/Shutterstock
by Levi Rogers

Despite its three ski resorts, gorgeous lakes, and countless hiking trails, Mt. Hood is not a “resort” destination like many other ski areas in the West. Timberline Lodge is world famous, of course. Government Camp is the official “ski town” of the area (and really, the only town within a few miles of the ski areas). But really, along Highway 26 to the south and west and Highway 35 to the east, Mt. Hood is made up of small towns — Zigzag, Rhododendron, and Welches to west; Parkdale and Odell to the east. That’s not a bad thing, however; within these small towns lie a handful of local culinary experiences completely unique to the area, without the pretense of ritzier mountain towns. Here, visitors can find fun rustic roadhouses, knockout barbecue spots, memorable pizzerias, and outstanding breweries and wineries for a pre-camping toast. For more options nearby, check out our Hood River and Columbia River Gorge maps.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Koya Kitchen

67886 US-26
Welches, OR 97067
(503) 564-9345
(503) 564-9345
There’s nothing quite like Koya Kitchen in Mt. Hood Village, both in terms of the cuisine served and the actual environment of the food cart’s unusual seating area. Tucked into the woods off Highway 26, string lights and paper lanterns hang over small tents, an A-frame, and picnic tables scattered among the surrounding forest. Inside a small cabin, a small bar serves beer and sake to diners waiting for their food from the cart next door. Any given meal at Koya’s may involve chicken karaage, cold-smoked salmon poke, a steaming bowl of shrimp tempura udon, or yuzu-avocado fried rice, ideally finished with green tea cheesecake or mochi ice cream.

2. ZigZag Inn

70162 EAST HWY 26
Welches, OR 97067
(503) 622-4779
(503) 622-4779
Pizza is the specialty at this former inn built in the 1920s by William “Bill” John Lenz, who also built the Mazama Lodge in the 1920s. At the Zigzag Inn, a rustic red exterior gives way to a cozy, log cabin interior with antler light fixtures and engraved booths. The Zigzag Inn is both a local and traveler favorite, serving a wide range of home-style dishes — sandwiches, steaks, burgers, Italian food, plus gluten-free and vegetarian options. It’s a particularly nice spot for breakfast on the weekends, for hearty portions of french toast or corned beef hash.

3. Zigzag Mountain Cafe

70171 US-26 #9790
Rhododendron, OR 97049
(503) 622-7681
(503) 622-7681
Serving “scrambles with attitude” and breakfast all day, the Zigzag Mountain Café is the breakfast stop along Mt. Hood and Highway 26. Here, locals and tourists stop for scrambles, huevos rancheros, and Benedicts, all served in a cozy log house at polished wooden tables. It’s a fun stop during marionberry season, with cobblers and pancakes studded with Oregon’s most famous fruit.

4. Skyway Bar & Grill

71545 E US-26
Zigzag, OR 97049
(503) 622-3775
(503) 622-3775
The pseudo-rockabilly hardcore Americana on display at the Skyway Bar and Grill is worth a stop alone: Christmas lights and mismatched light fixtures hang from the pressed tin ceilings, illuminating bands playing at the nearby stage and the countless midcentury paintings and posters lining the walls. Sitting by the fireplace or on the sprawling back patio, visitors snack on smokehouse classics like brisket, pork ribs, pork shoulder, and smoked Mary’s chicken, plated alongside self-described “lumpy mashers” or hand-cut fries. The bar pours a robust selection of local beers from the taps, along with CBD sodas, cocktails, and house-infused spirits.

5. Al Forno Ferruzza

73285 US-26
Rhododendron, OR 97049
(503) 622-1212
(503) 622-1212
This Rhododendron pizzeria is the spot for Italian food and pizza near the mountain, whether it’s a pile of baked ziti or a calzone stuffed with artichokes and caramelized onion. The pizzas here are baked in a 800-degree stone hearth oven, for char and chew, and are generous with toppings like mushrooms and hot peppers. Sit indoors or out on the way to the mountain, with a maple soda or a glass of house-made limoncello.

6. Mt. Hood Brewing Co.

87304 Government Camp Loop
Government Camp, OR 97028
(503) 272-3172
(503) 272-3172
Since 1991, Mt. Hood Brewing Co. has been brewing beers with Pacific Northwestern hops and the pure glacial water of Mt. Hood itself. It might be the quintessential stop in Government Camp — Mt. Hood’s relaxed and barely populated ski town. This classic Mt. Hood brewery has named each of their beers after iconic Mt. Hood elements, whether it’s the Ice Axe IPA, Hogsback Oatmeal Stout, Timberline Tucker, or Highland Meadow Blonde. Stop by for a classic pub selection of food, including beer cheese fondue, clam chowder, burgers, pizza, carnitas tacos, or Oregon rockfish fish and chips. It’s an excellent way to end a day of skiing or snowboarding on the mountain, with excellent kid menu options as well. 

7. Glacier Public House

88817 Government Camp Loop
Government Camp, OR 97028
(503) 476-5213
(503) 476-5213
Found in the heart of Government Camp, Glacier Public House serves an elevated pub menu with plenty of vegan and kid-friendly options — think: burgers with onion jam and aioli, ahi tartare, handmade flatbreads, and salads. The public house is also home to a standout bar, including cocktails like the spicy passionfruit margarita shaken with Portland Potato Habanero Infused Vodka and fresh jalapeños.

8. Mt View Orchards

6670 Trout Creek Ridge Rd
Mt Hood, OR 97041
(541) 352-6828
(541) 352-6828
Mountain View Orchards has it all: A winery? Check. A brewery? Check. Cider? Check. Wood-fired pizza? Check. Incredible mountain views? Check. A steer named Carlos? Check. This Mt. Hood farm is a popular stop for families, who pop by for apple and pumpkin u-picking, tulip festivals, and more. The Grateful Vineyard tasting room is the site of the tasting options and food pairings, which can involve s’mores on certain days. Visitors might recognize Mountain View Orchards from its appearance in season 18 of Top Chef Portland.

9. Moby Coffee Roasters

7259 2nd St
Mt Hood, OR 97041
(541) 705-5273
(541) 705-5273
This nautical-themed coffee roastery is one of the best in the Hood River valley, featuring beans roasted onsite in Parkdale. Featuring blends such as the Mt. Hood Morning Roast, Fathoms Dark Roast, and Heave Ho light roast (along with some single origin offerings), this coffee shop in an unassuming garage off Parkdale’s main road is perhaps the best coffee stop in the Mt. Hood area. 

10. Apple Valley BBQ

4956 Baseline Dr
Mt Hood, OR 97041
(541) 352-3554
(541) 352-3554
Chef and owner Justin White has created something truly original out of his family’s former Apple Valley Country Store. This Northwest-style barbecue joint in Parkdale smokes all its meat over indirect heat using local cherrywood, for a menu of pulled pork, ribs, jerk chicken, smoked prime rib, and burgers. Dessert is a must here, often involving local fruit pies from the country store or Black Butte Porter brownie sundaes. The shop also sell its own sauce and dry rub, for those who want to bring a piece of Parkdale home with them.

11. Solera Brewery

4945 Baseline Dr
Mt Hood, OR 97041
(541) 352-5500
(541) 352-5500
This Parkdale brewery is not just a fun spot for inventive sours, fruit beers, and fresh hop ales; it’s one of the finest spots in the area for lunch. Cubanos, curried butternut squash soup, and sriracha powder grilled cheese sandwiches land at picnic tables around the brewery, with gorgeous mountain and orchard views. Beers are available in pints, growlers, pitchers, and tasting trays.

