 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The Finest Diners in Portland and Beyond

Where to Eat and Drink When Visiting Gorgeous Astoria, Oregon

18 Killer Breweries and Brewpubs in Bend, Oregon

More in Portland, OR See more maps
A bountiful plate of noodles, mushrooms, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, and more, on a black and red tray.
Summer noodle salad at Kayo’s Ramen.
Nathan Williams / Eater Portland

15 Delicious Destinations on North Williams Avenue in Portland

Explore the culinary goldmine between Mississippi and MLK

by Nathan Williams
View as Map
Summer noodle salad at Kayo’s Ramen.
| Nathan Williams / Eater Portland
by Nathan Williams

Sugar-crusted conchas, plump xiao long bao, and earthy massaman lamb curry are just a few of the dishes that can be found steps from one another on North Williams Avenue’s densely packed dining strip. Only a few decades earlier, though, the neighborhood thrived but looked quite different.

Like nearby Mississippi Avenue, the modern North Williams Avenue rests on a legacy of harm done to the once-majority Black neighborhood and the decades of gentrification that followed. Then known as the “Black Broadway,” a swath of Williams and the surrounding neighborhood — including Black-owned homes and businesses — was seized and razed by the state in the early 1960s to construct Interstate 5, a generational wound with which Portland is still reckoning.

Today, targeted public and private investment is returning to the area — from federally funded infrastructure projects to cover portions of I-5 and a $400 million pledge from Nike’s own Phil Knight to Black-led art projects that seek to keep the memories of a lost neighborhood alive. In the meantime, North Williams’s identity has continued to evolve with a diverse array of celebrated bars, cafes, and restaurants — including nationally lauded Chinese and Thai barbecue restaurants. Here now, the most compelling places to eat and drink on North Williams Avenue.

Read More

XLB

Copy Link

The secret has long since gotten out about XLB, creating mixed feelings among neighborhood regulars who have cherished its delicate soup dumplings and wide noodles since 2017. Chef and co-founder Jasper Shen, who tested a Chinese pop-up at the otherwise French-focused Aviary years earlier, keeps a similar pop-up-style focus at XLB with a concise menu of Chinese comfort food. Inside, the long dining room is adorned with white tile, mellow lanterns, and Chinese zodiac symbols; limited sidewalk patio seating is also available.

4090 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227
(503) 841-5373
(503) 841-5373
A sign reading “XLB” flanked by two stylized dragons.
XLB.
Nathan Williams / Eater Portland

Also featured in:

Dos Hermanos

Copy Link

At Dos Hermanos, customers order through a sidewalk window as bakers diligently ply their doughs inside. Breads are the main attraction here — including baguettes, ryes, rosemary bread, and an unbeatable sourdough — but other baked goods, like flaky croissants, cookies, muffins, and scones, abound. There is no seating currently, but Dos Hermanos plans to open a coffee shop along with their new bakery on southeast Stark later this year.

4082 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227
(971) 266-8348
(971) 266-8348
A tray of assorted baked goods, including baguettes, rounds, and rolls.
Baked goods at Dos Hermanos.
Nathan Williams / Eater Portland

Jinju Patisserie

Copy Link

Since opening in 2019, Jinju (“pearl” in Korean) has quickly become one of Portland’s most sought-after dessert destinations — as long weekday morning lines for its bonbons, gateaux, and pan au chocolat will confirm. Those looking for something savory can enjoy lunchtime bulgogi grain bowls and citrus chicken paninis at affordable price points. Jinju offers a few picnic benches outside, but expect to grab treats to-go.

4063 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227
(503) 828-7728
(503) 828-7728

Also featured in:

Either/Or

Copy Link

Though no longer open for evening cocktails, Either/Or remains one of Portland’s most beloved cafes, serving top-tier coffee and a nourishing array of breakfast dishes in a warm, inviting dining room that — for many in Portland’s queer community — feels familiar and safe. And while the delightful daily transition to an evening cocktail bar is no more, Either/Or still offers killer coffee cocktails, as well as other brunch favorites like mimosas and Aperol spritzes.

4003 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227

Also featured in:

The Box Social

Copy Link

Either/Or’s evening hours may be a thing of the past, but remote workers clocking out and transitioning from caffeine to alcohol need look no further than the intimate Box Social just across the street. Some of Portland’s top bartending talent mixes drinks from an inventive, rotating cocktail list here, with options like a frothy negroni fizz, the spicy “dirty little thief,” or your favorite off-menu classic. The wine list is a cut above many cocktail bars and the limited beer on tap includes a rotating sour.

3971 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227
(503) 288-1111
(503) 288-1111
An art deco style mural of a woman pouring two amphorae of wine down a hillside.
Wall mural at The Box Social.
Nathan Williams / Eater Portland

Also featured in:

Lúa - Vietnamese Restaurant & Bar

Copy Link

North Portlanders long-accustomed to trekking miles south or east for banh mi can now beeline to Lua for stellar Vietnamese fare. Its banh mi sliders are an ideal size for lunch, but equally worth the walk are its rice noodle bowl entrees, topped with crispy proteins (including tofu), pickled vegetables, herbs, and plenty of fish sauce. For soup options, Lua currently offers a pumpkin shrimp soup and a vegan tofu and chive soup. In typical Williams fashion, the space is bright and modern with both indoor and outdoor seating.

3971 N Williams Ave Suite 103, Portland, OR 97227
(503) 954-3600
(503) 954-3600

Also featured in:

Ora et Labora Wine Shop

Copy Link

One of the newest additions to the neighborhood, Ora et Labora (Latin for “prayer and labor”) is indeed a labor of love from former journalist Sarah Gregory and former teacher Dave Gregory. Originally conceived as a wine shop, the Gregory's were pleasantly surprised to discover the growing popularity of shop’s elegant bar. In addition to almost 400 wines by the bottle available in the shop — with a heavy emphasis on France and Italy — the shop’s owners pour glasses at a range of price points and origins, as well as wine flights, nonalcoholic options, and Cistercian beers. With no stove on site, food options are limited to cold items like charcuterie, cheese, and almonds. Note: in deference to the subtle wines being poured and the impact of smell on tasting, outside food is not permitted.

3928 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227
(503) 444-7482
(503) 444-7482
A glass of rosé wine sitting on a white table in front of a handsomely decorated wine bar.
Glass of rosé at Ora et Labora.
Nathan Williams / Eater Portland

Eem - Thai BBQ & Cocktails

Copy Link

A sensation from the moment it opened, this spot from Thai chef Akkapong Earl Ninsom, pitmaster Matt Vicedomini, and bar maven Eric Nelson seems firmly ensconced as one of those Portland restaurants that out-of-town friends always want to visit. Its combination of smoked meats with the electric flavors of Thai cooking is unmatchable — and a strong complement to its assortment of cocktails and mocktails. And while Eem’s curries might justifiably be its main draw, the spicy papaya salad is the foolproof way to start the meal. Waits can be long and reservations for groups under 10 are not accepted, but thankfully the packed Williams strip makes for convenient visits to nearby watering holes and shops while waiting for a table.

3808 North Williams Avenue st, 127, Portland, OR 97227
(971) 295-1645
(971) 295-1645
A pink and yellow cocktail with umbrellas sits on the bar at Eem
A cocktail at the bar at Eem.
Dina Avila/Eater Portland

Also featured in:

EAT: An Oyster Bar

Copy Link

Fat Tuesday never ends at EAT, where Hoppin’ John, frog legs, and blackened catfish are served year-round amid green and purple beads strewn around the bar. Local oysters are available at market price — as low as $1 during happy hours — or served fried, baked, or in spicy oyster shooters. Wash down all the New Orleans fare with an impeccable Sazerac, a party-starting hurricane, or a $5 tap brew. The restaurant frequently hosts live music, DJs, and other special events.

3808 N Williams Ave #122, Portland, OR 97227
(503) 281-1222
(503) 281-1222
A metal plate filled with ice, lemon, and a half-dozen shucked oysters.
Blue moon oysters at EaT.
Nathan Williams / Eater Portland

Also featured in:

Kenny & Zuke's Delicatessen

Copy Link

North Portland gained a deli powerhouse with the recent — and somewhat reimagined — arrival of beloved deli Kenny & Zuke’s. The bagels are now courtesy of Portland bagel shop behemoth Henry Higgins, and the New York-style deli sandwich menu has been streamlined (the chopped liver is sadly departed). But the house-made pastrami lives on and remains worth the visit.

3808 N Williams Ave #125, Portland, OR 97227
(503) 222-3354
(503) 222-3354
Ten sesame bagels in a tray.
Sesame bagels at Kenny & Zuke’s.
Nathan Williams / Eater Portland

Kayo's Ramen Bar

Copy Link

Ramen is unquestionably suited to Portland’s wet season weather, but the city’s superlative selection makes it worth seeking year-round. Kayo’s ramen menu ranges from traditional shoyu to more inventive variations like pineapple ginger. Seasonal specialties include noodle salads and a Japanese-inflected tacos featuring ingredients like tantan-style ground pork, diced tofu, and tangerine jelly. Every ramen is available in a vegan format; guests can sit in Kayo’s bright, high-ceiling dining room or outside on its spacious front patio.

3808 N Williams Ave # 124, Portland, OR 97227
(503) 477-6016
(503) 477-6016
Two vibrantly colored Japanese tacos on separate black plates, on top of a red and black tray.
Japanese tacos at Kayo’s.
Nathan Williams / Eater Portland

Also featured in:

Life of Pie Pizza

Copy Link

Life of Pie’s handsome wood-fired oven pumps out reliably excellent pizza, with the $8 margherita — served before 6 p.m. — as an especially enticing lunchtime draw. Indoor and patio dining are available, or grab a pie to go and match it with a thrilling beer a few doors down at AleFire.

3632 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227
(503) 820-0083
(503) 820-0083
A tile covered round wood pizza oven, red embers inside glowing.
Wood oven at Life of Pie.
Nathan Williams / Eater Portland

Also featured in:

Kulfi

Copy Link

Kulfi continues its breakaway success with this latest expansion to North Williams, bringing its namesake South Asian frozen dairy dessert to the neighborhood. The kulfi — first simmered and then frozen, making it less melty than ice cream — is offered on popsicle sticks in flavors ranging from rosewater and pistachio to combinations like spicy watermelon and jackfruit coconut lime. Nondairy, vegan versions are made with coconut condensed milk and coconut cream.

3540 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227
(503) 206-5973
(503) 206-5973

Also featured in:

AleFire

Copy Link

Celebrate the Hot Ones-inspired Scoville renaissance at Portland’s best (okay, yes, only) hot sauce shop that doubles as a carefully curated bar and bottle shop. Hot sauces here number in the hundreds of varieties — exact offerings depending on the supply from many of its boutique producers — and range from mild-and-sweet to smoky-and-piquant to for-masochists-only. AleFire takes its beer just as seriously, with 20 mostly-local brews on tap, alongside dozens of bottled and canned beers. The staff can offer sage hot sauce and beer pairing advice to those grabbing food along North Williams after their drop-in.

3520 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227
(503) 560-2989
(503) 560-2989
A wall mural of hot peppers, with English and Latin names.
Peppers mural at AleFire.
Nathan Williams / Eater Portland (Mural by Grace Jensen)

The Waypost

Copy Link

Almost two decades old, the Waypost is an older institution by North Williams standards, nurturing the vibes of LaMarcus Aldridge-era Portland in all the best ways. Amid the gleaming new storefronts with garage door windows, the Waypost is built in — and around — a 1907-vintage house. The drinks are strong, reasonably priced, and have a Southwestern lens; many prominently feature the house-infused peppercorn-orange tequila. Live music is another Waypost calling card, with the intimate space hosting shows several times per month.

3120 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227
(503) 367-3182
(503) 367-3182

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

XLB

4090 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227

The secret has long since gotten out about XLB, creating mixed feelings among neighborhood regulars who have cherished its delicate soup dumplings and wide noodles since 2017. Chef and co-founder Jasper Shen, who tested a Chinese pop-up at the otherwise French-focused Aviary years earlier, keeps a similar pop-up-style focus at XLB with a concise menu of Chinese comfort food. Inside, the long dining room is adorned with white tile, mellow lanterns, and Chinese zodiac symbols; limited sidewalk patio seating is also available.

4090 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227
(503) 841-5373
(503) 841-5373
A sign reading “XLB” flanked by two stylized dragons.
XLB.
Nathan Williams / Eater Portland

Dos Hermanos

4082 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227

At Dos Hermanos, customers order through a sidewalk window as bakers diligently ply their doughs inside. Breads are the main attraction here — including baguettes, ryes, rosemary bread, and an unbeatable sourdough — but other baked goods, like flaky croissants, cookies, muffins, and scones, abound. There is no seating currently, but Dos Hermanos plans to open a coffee shop along with their new bakery on southeast Stark later this year.

4082 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227
(971) 266-8348
(971) 266-8348
A tray of assorted baked goods, including baguettes, rounds, and rolls.
Baked goods at Dos Hermanos.
Nathan Williams / Eater Portland

Jinju Patisserie

4063 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227

Since opening in 2019, Jinju (“pearl” in Korean) has quickly become one of Portland’s most sought-after dessert destinations — as long weekday morning lines for its bonbons, gateaux, and pan au chocolat will confirm. Those looking for something savory can enjoy lunchtime bulgogi grain bowls and citrus chicken paninis at affordable price points. Jinju offers a few picnic benches outside, but expect to grab treats to-go.

4063 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227
(503) 828-7728
(503) 828-7728

Either/Or

4003 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227

Though no longer open for evening cocktails, Either/Or remains one of Portland’s most beloved cafes, serving top-tier coffee and a nourishing array of breakfast dishes in a warm, inviting dining room that — for many in Portland’s queer community — feels familiar and safe. And while the delightful daily transition to an evening cocktail bar is no more, Either/Or still offers killer coffee cocktails, as well as other brunch favorites like mimosas and Aperol spritzes.

4003 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227

The Box Social

3971 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227

Either/Or’s evening hours may be a thing of the past, but remote workers clocking out and transitioning from caffeine to alcohol need look no further than the intimate Box Social just across the street. Some of Portland’s top bartending talent mixes drinks from an inventive, rotating cocktail list here, with options like a frothy negroni fizz, the spicy “dirty little thief,” or your favorite off-menu classic. The wine list is a cut above many cocktail bars and the limited beer on tap includes a rotating sour.

3971 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227
(503) 288-1111
(503) 288-1111
An art deco style mural of a woman pouring two amphorae of wine down a hillside.
Wall mural at The Box Social.
Nathan Williams / Eater Portland

Lúa - Vietnamese Restaurant & Bar

3971 N Williams Ave Suite 103, Portland, OR 97227

North Portlanders long-accustomed to trekking miles south or east for banh mi can now beeline to Lua for stellar Vietnamese fare. Its banh mi sliders are an ideal size for lunch, but equally worth the walk are its rice noodle bowl entrees, topped with crispy proteins (including tofu), pickled vegetables, herbs, and plenty of fish sauce. For soup options, Lua currently offers a pumpkin shrimp soup and a vegan tofu and chive soup. In typical Williams fashion, the space is bright and modern with both indoor and outdoor seating.

3971 N Williams Ave Suite 103, Portland, OR 97227
(503) 954-3600
(503) 954-3600

Ora et Labora Wine Shop

3928 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227

One of the newest additions to the neighborhood, Ora et Labora (Latin for “prayer and labor”) is indeed a labor of love from former journalist Sarah Gregory and former teacher Dave Gregory. Originally conceived as a wine shop, the Gregory's were pleasantly surprised to discover the growing popularity of shop’s elegant bar. In addition to almost 400 wines by the bottle available in the shop — with a heavy emphasis on France and Italy — the shop’s owners pour glasses at a range of price points and origins, as well as wine flights, nonalcoholic options, and Cistercian beers. With no stove on site, food options are limited to cold items like charcuterie, cheese, and almonds. Note: in deference to the subtle wines being poured and the impact of smell on tasting, outside food is not permitted.

3928 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227
(503) 444-7482
(503) 444-7482
A glass of rosé wine sitting on a white table in front of a handsomely decorated wine bar.
Glass of rosé at Ora et Labora.
Nathan Williams / Eater Portland

Eem - Thai BBQ & Cocktails

3808 North Williams Avenue st, 127, Portland, OR 97227

A sensation from the moment it opened, this spot from Thai chef Akkapong Earl Ninsom, pitmaster Matt Vicedomini, and bar maven Eric Nelson seems firmly ensconced as one of those Portland restaurants that out-of-town friends always want to visit. Its combination of smoked meats with the electric flavors of Thai cooking is unmatchable — and a strong complement to its assortment of cocktails and mocktails. And while Eem’s curries might justifiably be its main draw, the spicy papaya salad is the foolproof way to start the meal. Waits can be long and reservations for groups under 10 are not accepted, but thankfully the packed Williams strip makes for convenient visits to nearby watering holes and shops while waiting for a table.

3808 North Williams Avenue st, 127, Portland, OR 97227
(971) 295-1645
(971) 295-1645
A pink and yellow cocktail with umbrellas sits on the bar at Eem
A cocktail at the bar at Eem.
Dina Avila/Eater Portland

EAT: An Oyster Bar

3808 N Williams Ave #122, Portland, OR 97227

Fat Tuesday never ends at EAT, where Hoppin’ John, frog legs, and blackened catfish are served year-round amid green and purple beads strewn around the bar. Local oysters are available at market price — as low as $1 during happy hours — or served fried, baked, or in spicy oyster shooters. Wash down all the New Orleans fare with an impeccable Sazerac, a party-starting hurricane, or a $5 tap brew. The restaurant frequently hosts live music, DJs, and other special events.

3808 N Williams Ave #122, Portland, OR 97227
(503) 281-1222
(503) 281-1222
A metal plate filled with ice, lemon, and a half-dozen shucked oysters.
Blue moon oysters at EaT.
Nathan Williams / Eater Portland

Kenny & Zuke's Delicatessen

3808 N Williams Ave #125, Portland, OR 97227

North Portland gained a deli powerhouse with the recent — and somewhat reimagined — arrival of beloved deli Kenny & Zuke’s. The bagels are now courtesy of Portland bagel shop behemoth Henry Higgins, and the New York-style deli sandwich menu has been streamlined (the chopped liver is sadly departed). But the house-made pastrami lives on and remains worth the visit.

3808 N Williams Ave #125, Portland, OR 97227
(503) 222-3354
(503) 222-3354
Ten sesame bagels in a tray.
Sesame bagels at Kenny & Zuke’s.
Nathan Williams / Eater Portland

Kayo's Ramen Bar

3808 N Williams Ave # 124, Portland, OR 97227

Ramen is unquestionably suited to Portland’s wet season weather, but the city’s superlative selection makes it worth seeking year-round. Kayo’s ramen menu ranges from traditional shoyu to more inventive variations like pineapple ginger. Seasonal specialties include noodle salads and a Japanese-inflected tacos featuring ingredients like tantan-style ground pork, diced tofu, and tangerine jelly. Every ramen is available in a vegan format; guests can sit in Kayo’s bright, high-ceiling dining room or outside on its spacious front patio.

3808 N Williams Ave # 124, Portland, OR 97227
(503) 477-6016
(503) 477-6016
Two vibrantly colored Japanese tacos on separate black plates, on top of a red and black tray.
Japanese tacos at Kayo’s.
Nathan Williams / Eater Portland

Life of Pie Pizza

3632 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227

Life of Pie’s handsome wood-fired oven pumps out reliably excellent pizza, with the $8 margherita — served before 6 p.m. — as an especially enticing lunchtime draw. Indoor and patio dining are available, or grab a pie to go and match it with a thrilling beer a few doors down at AleFire.

3632 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227
(503) 820-0083
(503) 820-0083
A tile covered round wood pizza oven, red embers inside glowing.
Wood oven at Life of Pie.
Nathan Williams / Eater Portland

Kulfi

3540 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227

Kulfi continues its breakaway success with this latest expansion to North Williams, bringing its namesake South Asian frozen dairy dessert to the neighborhood. The kulfi — first simmered and then frozen, making it less melty than ice cream — is offered on popsicle sticks in flavors ranging from rosewater and pistachio to combinations like spicy watermelon and jackfruit coconut lime. Nondairy, vegan versions are made with coconut condensed milk and coconut cream.

3540 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227
(503) 206-5973
(503) 206-5973

AleFire

3520 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227

Celebrate the Hot Ones-inspired Scoville renaissance at Portland’s best (okay, yes, only) hot sauce shop that doubles as a carefully curated bar and bottle shop. Hot sauces here number in the hundreds of varieties — exact offerings depending on the supply from many of its boutique producers — and range from mild-and-sweet to smoky-and-piquant to for-masochists-only. AleFire takes its beer just as seriously, with 20 mostly-local brews on tap, alongside dozens of bottled and canned beers. The staff can offer sage hot sauce and beer pairing advice to those grabbing food along North Williams after their drop-in.

3520 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227
(503) 560-2989
(503) 560-2989
A wall mural of hot peppers, with English and Latin names.
Peppers mural at AleFire.
Nathan Williams / Eater Portland (Mural by Grace Jensen)

The Waypost

3120 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227

Almost two decades old, the Waypost is an older institution by North Williams standards, nurturing the vibes of LaMarcus Aldridge-era Portland in all the best ways. Amid the gleaming new storefronts with garage door windows, the Waypost is built in — and around — a 1907-vintage house. The drinks are strong, reasonably priced, and have a Southwestern lens; many prominently feature the house-infused peppercorn-orange tequila. Live music is another Waypost calling card, with the intimate space hosting shows several times per month.

3120 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227
(503) 367-3182
(503) 367-3182

Related Maps