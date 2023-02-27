Where to Eat and Drink on Portland’s Restaurant-Packed Belmont Street

Although the Belmont neighborhood may be less referenced when discussing Portland-area hot spots, it may actually be one of the most accessible within Southeast Portland. Wedged between Burnside and Hawthorne, the stretch of Belmont Street between Southeast 20th Street and Cesar Chavez Boulevard is walking distance to these neighborhoods and plenty others. But Belmont has a string of restaurants, bars, and activities that make it a hub of its own — whether residents are bar-hopping up the street or bringing their dogs to Laurelhurst Park, the area has a homey, definitive culture, complete with food carts, vegan Sri Lankan fare, and more. Here are several of the dozens of businesses that make Belmont an area worth frequenting. This map primarily focuses on restaurants between 20th and 45th on Belmont, with a few destinations steps off the main drag. For more neighborhood dining guides, this page should help.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.