A plate of halibut, browned on the edges, on top of roasted vegetables and potatoes, topped with fresh greens.
Halibut at Bethany’s Table.
Bethany’s Table

Where to Eat and Drink After an Adventure in Forest Park

Food and drink for all occasions after a visit to Portland’s 5,200-acre park

by Nathan Williams
by Nathan Williams

It’s easy for longtime Portlanders to overlook the marvel that is Forest Park. At more than 5,000 acres, including 80 miles of trails, this lush, second-growth park right under our nose is one of the world’s largest and most ecologically rich urban forests. And unlike Dallas’s similarly sprawling Great Trinity Forest, Forest Park adjoins some of Portland’s densest neighborhoods, making it an easy walk or bike for a large percentage of the city (as well as visitors staying in downtown hotels). So while western Oregon is blessed with wooded hikes wilder and grander than Forest Park, none offer its advantage of near-instant immersion in nature.

A brisk forest hike or jog is liable to generate a hearty appetite, so plan to follow up an upcoming Forest Park stroll with a visit to one of these tasty destinations. For more ideas, check out our Slabtown map.

Bethany's Table

Washington County dwellers access Forest Park from trailheads seldom known to Portlanders, and post-hike dining options can be equally off the radar. Well worth the trek for even far-flung eastsiders is the relaxed, inviting European-style bistro Bethany’s Table. The menu leans more Italian than French, with house-made pastas and deep commitment to local, seasonal ingredients. Pair entrees with tasty wines from the newly remodeled climate-controlled wine cellar, or grab dinner components to-go from the marketplace, including impeccable Bolognese sauce (with a vegetarian mushroom version), chicken liver mousse, and rounds of chocolate chip cookie dough.

15325 NW Central Dr Ste J-1, Portland, OR 97229
(503) 614-0267
(503) 614-0267

El Sazon

Close to the Linnton Loop trailhead, El Sazon is a gem too easily missed driving up Highway 30. Powered by soft, flavorful tortillas, the modest taco truck punches above its weight, with a specialty in fish and shrimp burritos, tacos, tortas, and even ceviche. Terrestrial proteins like pastor and chicken are tender and amply seasoned. The nearby 7-11 is handy for those looking for a broader range of beverage options, as well as a convenient duel-use stop for Sauvie-bound beachgoers acquiring a parking pass.

11324 US-30, Portland, OR 97231
(971) 352-7447
(971) 352-7447

Urban German Wursthaus

St. Johns may be on the east side of the Willamette River but it’s well to the west of Portland’s downtown and just a brief jaunt — via bike, car, or on foot — across the iconic St. Johns Bridge to Forest Park’s Ridge trailhead. St Johns is packed with delicious options, but none as nourishing after a brisk hike as Urban German Wursthaus. Relax on the spacious patio while inhaling Berliner currywurst with pommes frites and sipping on a German (or locally brewed German-style) beer, while gazing across the river at the recently conquered hillside. And few sausage-party establishments offer so ample a range of meatless options, including vegetarian spätzle and vegan schnitzel.

6635 N Baltimore Ave UNIT 201, Portland, OR 97203
(503) 286-3686
(503) 286-3686

Skyline Restaurant

Portland is no stranger to old school diners, but there’s something about Skyline’s isolated location in the wooded hills just southwest of Forest Park, that makes a visit there feel like an act of time travel. Truly colossal burgers are the main attraction here, but like any good diner, Skyline’s menu is deep, with hot dogs, fried chicken, chili and other soups, fresh and toasted sandwiches, and salads with house-made dressing. Perhaps best of all are the thick milkshakes, in more than 20 flavors.

1313 NW Skyline Blvd, Portland, OR 97229
(503) 292-6727
(503) 292-6727

Umami Café at Portland Japanese Garden

A café within a park within a park, Umami Café is one of the most serene settings in all of Portland. Synthesizing the wild, natural harmony of Forest Park with the more regimented beauty of adjacent Washington Park, the Portland Japanese Garden is a tranquil feast for nearly all the senses. For the remaining ones, settle in at Umami Café for tea sets featuring matcha, genmaicha, and other teas alongside delicate confections like castella and mochi. The view of the lush Japanese garden is stunning in all seasons due to floor-to-ceiling windows. Note: admission to the garden is required to access Umami Café.

611 SW Kingston Dr, Portland, OR 97205
(503) 223-1321
(503) 223-1321

The Coffee Lab PDX

This eye-popping fuchsia espresso cart is true to its name, concocting drinks with names like the caffeine-loaded “nuclear weapon” and the cold brew “potion.” Most are combos of familiar components like espresso, dairy, and sweet additives, but the distinct results are a fun change of pace in a town with more than a few almost-identical coffee shops. The food menu is similarly expansive and eclectic, supplementing breakfast staples with pita dogs and flautitas in a cup — all foods are halal. Situated in the parking lot of the Montgomery Park office building, Coffee Lab is closed weekends.

2701 NW Vaughn St, Portland, OR 97210
(503) 912-7878
(503) 912-7878

Pizza Thief

A stone’s throw from the Lower Macleay entrance to Forest Park, Pizza Thief slings some of the best New York-ish pizza in town — via whole pies or by the slice — with lovingly curated toppings on top of tangy sourdough crust. Gluten-free and vegan slices are typically available, as well as cookies, hand pies, and cannoli. Chase the slice with a drink at the adjoining sister establishment Bandit Bar, which now offers a daily happy hour featuring $6 well drinks.

2610 NW Vaughn St, Portland, OR 97210
(503) 719-7778
(503) 719-7778

Bing Mi Dumpling and Noodle Bar

Few dishes hit the spot after a chilly, damp forest hike better than a bowl full of warm, tender noodles. Bing Mi graduated from a popular nearby food cart — which continues on — to this cozy restaurant. While the cart specializes in jianbing, a kind of crepe from northern China, noodles and dumplings are the name of the game here. Sweet bean flavored zha jiang mian is the flagship noodle offering, and 10-piece dumpling sets include combos of ingredients like pork, cabbage, chives, and shrimp. Check the boards for current beer and wine offerings.

2572 NW Vaughn St, Portland, OR 97210
(503) 327-8574
(503) 327-8574

Elephants Delicatessen

Reliable, unpretentious sandwiches and other deli staples won’t necessarily garner awards (though chef and owner Scott Weaver was mentored by James Beard), but in the case of Elephants, it’s a path to a successful eight-location local empire. On the way to or from Forest Park, the grab-and-go convenience of Elephants’s hot and cold sandwiches is tough to beat. The vast menu including pizza, soups, burgers, and salads can be a bit daunting, so come prepared to combat decision fatigue.

115 NW 22nd Ave, Portland, OR 97210
(503) 299-6304
(503) 299-6304

Goose Hollow Inn

Portland mourned the loss of beloved Goose Hollow Inn founder (and two-term city mayor) Bud Clark in 2022. It’s perhaps a testament to that love, or the purity of Clark’s original vision, that the Inn motors on, largely unchanged, not just since Clark’s passing but over the preceding decades. Goose Hollow Inn remains a stubborn oasis of Portland’s blue collar yet idiosyncratic past, from an era when nobody outside of Oregon took Portland seriously and Portlanders returned the compliment. But rest assured, it’s not just a beacon of misty-eyed nostalgia — the beers on tap are top notch, the cocktails are strong and affordable, and the Ruebens are as good as advertised.

1927 SW Jefferson St, Portland, OR 97201
(503) 228-7010
(503) 228-7010

Fehrenbacher Hof

The sister — or, rather, spousal — establishment to next-door Goose Hollow Inn, the Hof is named after Bud Clark’s wife Sigrid Antonia Fehrenbacher. The epitome of a funky, homey coffee shop, the Hof feels like sharing a hot cup of Joe in your next-door neighbor’s kitchen. Whether emerging from Forest Park on a hot July day or a dewy November morning, the Hof’s bracing hot and cold coffee drinks (hot: Coava beans, cold: Longbottom) can be a crucial pick-me-up after a lengthy hike. Hearty breakfast sandwiches and sweet treats like milkshakes make it hard to resist settling in for just one more cup in one of the Hof’s tufted couches or patio chairs.

1225 SW 19th Ave, Portland, OR 97205
(503) 223-4493
(503) 223-4493

