Where to Eat and Drink After an Adventure in Forest Park

It’s easy for longtime Portlanders to overlook the marvel that is Forest Park. At more than 5,000 acres, including 80 miles of trails, this lush, second-growth park right under our nose is one of the world’s largest and most ecologically rich urban forests. And unlike Dallas’s similarly sprawling Great Trinity Forest, Forest Park adjoins some of Portland’s densest neighborhoods, making it an easy walk or bike for a large percentage of the city (as well as visitors staying in downtown hotels). So while western Oregon is blessed with wooded hikes wilder and grander than Forest Park, none offer its advantage of near-instant immersion in nature.

A brisk forest hike or jog is liable to generate a hearty appetite, so plan to follow up an upcoming Forest Park stroll with a visit to one of these tasty destinations. For more ideas, check out our Slabtown map.