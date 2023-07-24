Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat in Portland’s Old Town-Chinatown Neighborhood

While Old Town tends to get passed over for its glitzier neighbor, the Pearl District, there are a number of worthy places to dine — including options serving stellar sushi and old-school salisbury steak — in this area that’s still bouncing back from the pandemic.

Portland’s Old Town encompasses the city’s Chinatown, originally a Japantown; the neighborhood consists of a small concentration of restaurants and businesses marked by a decorative gate flanked by fu dogs on Burnside. Over the years, though, many of the Asian American-owned businesses have closed or moved eastward to the Jade District, attributing the flight to rising rents and a lack of city support for the neighborhood. Despite squandered redevelopment funds, local business owners — new and old — have put time, energy, and money into revitalizing the area, particularly with events.

Old Town is also home to Voodoo Doughnut and other restaurants more popular with out-of-towners than locals. See our visitor’s guide for more options, and for broader geographic choices, see the downtown map.