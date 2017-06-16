Eat and Drink Your Way Through the Columbia River Gorge

The Columbia River Gorge — a designated National Scenic Area known for its exceptional wind-surfing, hiking, camping, and other outdoor sports — lies just east of Portland, and in addition to offering one of the most dramatic landscapes in the country, the region is also home to orchards, farms, and award-winning breweries and wineries.

While the pandemic stripped the Gorge of well-loved restaurants like Kin and OurBar, it also ushered in a new wave of businesses, including a three-story brewery and numerous food trucks, serving everything from Italian fare to shaved ice.

Find the Gorge’s best restaurants, bars, and food carts with this handy map, whether you’re craving wood-fired pizza, lumpia, or Columbia River salmon.

A word of caution: During the summer tourist season, wait times for tables at the most well-known restaurants can get lengthy. Our advice: go early to snag a spot on a waitlist and then meander around, take in the scenery, and browse some of the local shops.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.