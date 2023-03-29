 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A green and white paper plate holds a wide noodle and beef dish and three off-white buns topped with black sesame seeds.
Pork and sauerkraut buns and beef noodles from Remember.
Krista Garcia/Eater Portland

Where to Eat Exceptionally Well in East Portland

From injera to birria, the east side has it

by Krista Garcia
View as Map
Pork and sauerkraut buns and beef noodles from Remember.
| Krista Garcia/Eater Portland
by Krista Garcia

Unlike inner Portland and the west side with its constant restaurant churn, Portland’s east side is home to the city’s old guard, like quintessentially American steakhouses, as well as restaurants and food carts celebrating the cuisines of Somalia, Mexico, the Philippines, and beyond.

This map focuses on the portion of Portland east of 205 sometimes referred to as “The Numbers.” See also where to eat and drink in Gresham, or for markets with delis, check out 14 fantastic specialty markets in East Portland. East side residents and fans, feel free to chime in on local favorites for future updates.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Mi Cava & Cocina

No monolith, East Portland is home to countless taco trucks as well as more upscale options like Mi Cava and Cocina near Mall 205. The whitewashed wood and neutral palette give coastal vibes, while the menu features seafood like flame-grilled fish marinated in adobo and served with homemade tortillas. Steakhouse cuts like ribeye and sirloin are also available, but it’s worth stopping in for happy hour where the piquant tiger shrimp aguachile and black mussels in chipotle beurre blanc sauce are deeply discounted.

9722 SE Washington St, Portland, OR 97216
(971) 383-1779
(971) 383-1779

Namaste Indian Bazaar

Ostensibly a packed store selling Indian goods with a buffet in the back, Namaste in the Gateway district has morphed into a Polynesian specialist, as well. Visitors can pick up bitter gourd in the produce section, then head to the steam table for chicken curry, saag paneer, and dishes made with purple sweet potatoes and stewed taro leaves.

Parking, lot 10306 NE Halsey St, Portland, OR 97220
(503) 253-1380
(503) 253-1380
Buffet filled with food trays
Namaste buffet.
Krista Garcia/Eater Portland

Takahashi

This cozy spot on Southeast Holgate serves standard Japanese fare including tempura and ramen but has become an East Portland mainstay for its sushi. Surrounded by tchotchkes brought from Japan by original owner Seiji Takahashi, sushi chefs cut and assemble ingredients for nigiri, vegetarian sushi, and signature rolls like the avocado-topped “Cholesteroll.” The restaurant’s weekly specials often showcase the whims of the sushi chefs, with things like salmon-and-tuna maki wrapped in mango.

10324 SE Holgate Blvd, Portland, OR 97266
(503) 760-8135
(503) 760-8135
plate of fried tempura with dipping sauce
Tempura at Takahashi.
Krista Garcia/Eater Portland

Sayler's Old Country Kitchen

Out on 105th since 1946, Sayler’s is one of the city’s classic restaurants. The steakhouse suffered a fire and was rebuilt in the late ’70s, and it shows — charmingly, of course. Sayler’s is known for its hefty T-bone and old-school flourishes, a huge part of the experience, including the relish tray with carrot sticks and canned black olives. Each meal ends with a gratis scoop of ice cream after dinner.

10519 SE Stark St, Portland, OR 97216
(503) 252-4171
(503) 252-4171

Fork And Spoon Food House

Across the street from the Parkrose Grocery Outlet, Fork and Spoon House — simply decorated with a Philippine flag, folk art, and TV tuned to a Filipino station — is the place to go for homestyle sisig, bicol express, and the occasional special of sweet Pinoy-style spaghetti with chopped up hotdogs mixed in. Filipino breakfast dishes, “silogs,” with garlic rice, a fried egg, and choice of meat are the move during the day.

10634 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97220
(503) 867-7716
(503) 867-7716

Twirling Bird

Tucked into a nondescript parking lot in the Gateway District, this food cart serves some of Portland’s best chicken. Boasting expertly charred and crispy skin, rotisserie chicken by the quarter, half, or full bird is supplemented by sides like smashed fried potatoes and brown sugar yams. Look out for specials like ribs, Korean BBQ wings, and sweet parfaits on the cart’s Instagram.

11124b NE Halsey St, Portland, OR 97220
(503) 206-7553
(503) 206-7553

Taipei Noodle Haus

This no-frills restaurant stocked with video lottery games is a Korean-Chinese specialist in disguise. Pros know to skip the chow mein and kung pao chicken, instead opting for dishes that feature chewy, hand-pulled noodles like the zha jiang mian black bean seafood noodles or “chow ma” spicy seafood noodle soup. Taipei Noodle Haus is generally a takeout standby, but those who wish to can sit with a Hite and dine onsite.

11642 NE Halsey St, Portland, OR 97220
(503) 206-5090
(503) 206-5090

La Osita PDX

Nearby Mill Park residents are lucky enough to snag La Osita’s Mexican breakfast fare and a cup of Proyecto Diaz coffee in the morning, though the food cart stays open until late lunch. Co-owner Elizabeth Guerrero — who moved to Portland from Puebla, Mexico when she was four — serves her memorable brunch tacos with a hard-fried egg, sauteed peppers, and slice of thick-cut bacon, topped with pink pickled onions and default mild green salsa. Along with Jet Black Coffee, this small cart in a strip mall parking lot is one of the few businesses offering explicitly vegan menu options east of 205.

1515 -A SE 122nd Ave, Portland, OR 97233
(503) 358-3364
(503) 358-3364
taco filled with eggs, bacon, and pickled red onions.
La Osita’s breakfast taco.
Krista Garcia/Eater Portland

Sisters Ethiopian Restaurant

East Portland is home to many residents from East Africa, which means it’s not hard to find Ethiopian food. Mill Park’s Sisters offers a casual sit-down experience with comfy booths and a tight menu. While much of Ethiopian cuisine is vegan-friendly, Sisters also offers beef and lamb in the form of tibs, a spicy stew seasoned with berberé, as well as kifto, a raw minced beef dish similar to steak tartare. Those looking to feed a few can go for a combo, an assortment of some of the restaurant’s best dishes.

1720 SE 122nd Ave, Portland, OR 97233
(971) 544-7065
(971) 544-7065

Salama International Bazaar

Compared to other East African cuisines like Eritrean and Ethiopian, Somali food is less commonly found in Portland restaurants. For a plate of suqaar (stewed beef, peppers, and onions) or kaykay (stir-fried strips of chicken and sabayad, flaky paratha, served with a lime-heavy, spicy green sauce), head to Salama International Bazaar, a restaurant with comfortable chairs and patterned silk tablecloths, next to a Somali mini-mall. Most entrees are served with a choice of buttery rice, spaghetti and marinara, or anjeero, a spongy flatbread traditionally made with sorghum flour.

12435 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97230
(503) 477-4531
(503) 477-4531
plate of chicken and paratha
Kaykay at Salama International Bazaar.
Krista Garcia/Eater Portland

Remember Spirits & Restaurant

With shiny gray walls lit by Edison bulb chandeliers, Remember Spirits and Restaurant shares space with the neighboring unrenovated strip mall bar (they have separate entrances). It’s also a welcome Chinese surprise in an area dominated by General Tso. Instead, diners will find a short menu of dumplings, noodles, and buns. Try the steamed and fried bao zi filled with pork and sauerkraut, followed by stir-fried beef noodles kissed with wok hei.

12429 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97230
(503) 251-2737
(503) 251-2737
Paper plate filled with noodles and three buns.
Pork and sauerkraut buns and beef noodles at Remember.
Krista Garcia/Eater Portland

Von Ebert Brewing Glendoveer

Formerly Ringside East, Von Ebert Brewing took over the midcentury clubhouse restaurant at the Glendoveer golf course in 2018. The well-preserved restaurant with vaulted ceilings and globe light fixtures still serves Ringside’s famous steak bites, as well as house-smoked wings, smoked brisket sandwiches — anything from the smoker’s a sure bet — and a roster of pizzas. The varied tap list includes seasonal lagers, fermented sours, and wild farmhouse ales.

14021 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97230
(503) 878-8708
(503) 878-8708

Birrieria La Plaza

For messy tacos, quesadillas, and cups of consomé, this ketchup-red food cart Birrieria La Plaza on Southeast Stark has quickly become a standout amid East Portland’s birria belt. The restaurant’s crunchy vampiros are a particular favorite, but it’s worth taking home as much of the restaurant’s deeply savory soup as possible.

600 SE 146th Ave, Portland, OR 97233

Level Beer

This sprawling family-friendly brewery in an industrial patch where Costco is the lone nearby landmark serves everything from popular hazy IPAs to smoky rauchbiers. Food is available from a number of carts outside, including tacos from Flor de Guelaguetza and even oysters on the half-shell from Tidal Boar Foods. There are a few bar-height tables and chairs inside and picnic tables on the covered patio.

5211 NE 148th Ave, Portland, OR 97230
(503) 714-1222
(503) 714-1222

