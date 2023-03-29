Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat Exceptionally Well in East Portland

Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat Exceptionally Well in East Portland

Unlike inner Portland and the west side with its constant restaurant churn, Portland’s east side is home to the city’s old guard, like quintessentially American steakhouses, as well as restaurants and food carts celebrating the cuisines of Somalia, Mexico, the Philippines, and beyond.

This map focuses on the portion of Portland east of 205 sometimes referred to as “The Numbers.” See also where to eat and drink in Gresham, or for markets with delis, check out 14 fantastic specialty markets in East Portland. East side residents and fans, feel free to chime in on local favorites for future updates.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.