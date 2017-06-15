 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A large wrapped burrito is topped with salsa verde, sour cream, and chopped cilantro on a paper plate
A burrito at EL Buen Sabor Taqueria
EL Buen Sabor Taqueria / Official

Knockout Restaurants and Food Carts in Eugene, Oregon

With dishes from Sichuan-style fish and xiao long bao to Oaxacan molotes and tlayudas

by Jade Yamazaki Stewart and Brooke Jackson-Glidden Updated
Just two hours south of Portland, Eugene has been known for its wineries and breweries for some time. But the city surrounded by rivers and forest in the southern Willamette Valley also has great restaurants and food carts representing cuisines from around the world. Innovative chefs in Eugene combine ingredients from nearby farms and wilderness with pantry staples from across the globe. The large population of Chinese students at the University of Oregon has spurred the growth of a rich Chinese food scene in the last decade, especially closer to the U of O campus. And in the last couple of years, Latin-American-owned food trucks have popped up all over the industrial western and northern parts of the city, and in the brewery-filled Whiteaker neighborhood.

Here are some of the finest places to eat and drink in Eugene, from $2 tacos to simmering bowls of shrimp tom kha. This map features restaurants and food carts currently open for takeout, delivery, or outdoor dining, and excludes some great restaurants temporarily closed for the pandemic like Akira and Uki Uki (note: Akira is occasionally open for pop-ups; it’s worth checking out the Instagram for more information). This map is not ranked; rather, it’s organized geographically.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Camas Country Bakery and Store

91948 Purkerson Rd
Junction City, OR 97448
(541) 225-5640
(541) 225-5640
The grains stone-milled by this prestigious flour company — used by celebrity chefs and bakers like Dan Barber and Chad Robertson — appear in top-tier bakeries and pizzerias throughout Portland, so it’s worth it to schlep to nearby Junction City to eat pastries baked with fresh-out-the-mill flours. The bakery, surrounded by farmland, fills its cases with chocolate crinkles made with spelt flour, cinnamon rolls with hard red flour, plum galettes and pumpkin pies made with Einkorn flour. Visitors can stop in for a loaf of bread and a pastry for takeout, and grab a bag of flour on the way out.

2. El Sitio

4190 Barger Dr
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 870-2069
(541) 870-2069
Colombian food truck El Sitio serves arepas, empanadas, and plátanos as good as those you’d find on a street corner in Bogotá. A popular dish is the beef arepa: griddle-cooked corn dough stuffed with oozing cheese, avocado, slow-cooked beef and pico de gallo. Another is the patacon pisao: a sturdy platform of double-fried green plantain arrives topped with a soft and lightly-seasoned blend of beef, black beans, cheese, and avocado, brightened by sparks of spice and acidity from a dose of pico de gallo. The food at the truck also happens to be completely gluten-free. It offers takeout, which can be ordered on the phone. 

3. Sabai Café & Bar

27 Oakway Ctr
Eugene, OR
(541) 654-5424
(541) 654-5424
True Thai flavors merge with the best of the Pacific Northwest at north Eugene’s Sabai, helmed by chef-owner Mon Duangkamol Sutthiwari. Dishes like salmon in panang curry and Indian curry la primavera (noodles served with curry, pancetta, and egg) add new interest to old favorites, but no visit to this futuristic-chic bar and restaurant is complete without a spicy bowl of its lime-leaf-fragrant, chili-laden tom kha. Sabai is currently open for indoor dining and takeout, with phone and online orders. 

4. Yardy Eugene

263 Mill St
Eugene, OR 97401
At this sunny yellow food cart near Coldfire Brewing, Isaiah Martinez fries beautiful, honey-hued chicken to serve alongside slabs of brown butter cornbread or doubles, a Trinidadian chickpea-and-flatbread dish also known as channa and bara. Martinez often uses seasonal, Oregon produce for rotating West Indian dishes — things like jerk squash, stewed pumpkin, and okra pholourie, an Indo-Caribbean fritter. It’s open for takeout, with specials posted on Instagram.

5. Izakaya Meiji Company

345 Van Buren St
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 505-8804
(541) 505-8804
Izakaya Meiji Company in the Whiteaker Neighborhood is consistently crowded with Eugenians eating Japanese-American small plates and drinking strong, balanced cocktails. While the bar snacks, like the red snapper karaage and the burgers made with English muffins, are serviceable, the drink menu is where Meiji really shines. Izakaya Meiji has a huge international whiskey list and a good selection of shōchū and sake. The cocktails, like the Meiji Mule — made with vodka, shōchū, black pepper syrup and ginger — are worth sipping on the patio. Meiji currently offers indoor dining with proof of vaccination, as well as outdoor dining.

6. Black Wolf Supper Club

454 Willamette St
Eugene, OR 97401
(541) 687-8226
(541) 687-8226
Eugene isn’t exactly abundant with Cajun-Creole food, so Black Wolf’s arrival was a relief to Louisiana expats craving gumbo and barbecue shrimp. Spice-seekers will find plenty to love here, especially the Carolina reaper honey butter served alongside hushpuppies or a fried-chicken-and-prosciutto-topped cornmeal waffle. In general, it’d be a mistake to leave Black Wolf without eating some fried chicken. Black Wolf is open for onsite dining and takeout.

7. Legend of Szechuan

207 E 5th Ave
Eugene, OR 97401
(541) 246-8691
(541) 246-8691
Tiejun Su, the chef and owner of Legend of Szechuan, is from Harbin in the far Northeast of China, but cooks dishes from all over the country with expertise. Su’s dandan noodles are light and fragrant with lots of Chinese pickled vegetables. He makes dumplings, from xiao long bao (soup dumplings) to baozi (steamed buns), in house. Su also serves large family-style dishes like chili-and-cumin-braised spare ribs and mild, Harbin-style stir fries with potato, eggplant, and bell pepper. Legend of Szechuan is open for takeout, delivery, and dine-in. 

8. Provisions Market Hall

296 E 5th Ave
Eugene, OR
(541) 743-0660
(541) 743-0660
Located in the upscale Fifth Street Market, this counter-service restaurant and marketplace has something for everyone. The pizza is outstanding, the sandwiches pair fresh-baked bread with excellent meats and pickles, the salad bar is fresh and full of county-sourced veggies, and desserts like killer gelato and super-dense flourless chocolate cake round out an ideal afternoon. Provisions is offering takeout and onsite dining, including fountain-side tables in the courtyard.

9. El Buen Sabor Taqueria

650 Blair Blvd
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 653-2517
(541) 653-2517
From open to close, diners eat Oaxacan food on the picnic tables outside of Taqueria El Buen Sabor, a food cart next to a Mexican meat market in the Whiteaker Neighborhood. The cart serves hard-to-find Oaxacan specialties like molotes — crunchy-fried corn dough dumplings filled with potato and chorizo, slathered with black bean paste and topped with queso fresco, cilantro, and cabbage. Other popular items are the tlayudas, expansive crispy corn tortillas covered in toppings, and blandas, large, soft corn tortillas wrapped around meat, cheese, and cabbage. El Buen Sabor also serves Oaxacan renditions of Mexican American staples like tacos, burritos, nachos, and chilaquiles — heavy on toppings and salsas — for affordable prices. The food cart offers takeout, which can be ordered in advance on the phone.

A big tortilla is covered inc heese, crema, salsa, and herbs
Tlyauda at El Buen Sabor
El Buen Sabor / Official

Copy Link
1333 OR-99
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 344-6228
(541) 344-6228
For guisados by the pound, fat tamales packed with golden-hued masa, and plates loaded with tacos, This west Eugene market is an under-the-radar gem for Mexican food and groceries. Weekends often involve cool specials like pollo asado or lamb barbacoa, but any visit should involve a few botanas for the road. It’s open for walk-in orders at the counter.

The El Torito meat counter in Eugene is filled with metal trays of guisados, chicharron, and tamales
The meat counter at El Torito
El Torito [Official]

11. Cornbread Café

1290 W 7th Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 505-9175
(541) 505-9175
With the aesthetics of a midcentury diner, Cornbread Cafe is stocked with some of the city’s finest vegan fare, fried and smothered to resemble something out of a Memphis meat-and-three. The crispy chicken-fried tempeh arrives drenched in a white cashew gravy, best paired with a scoop of mac un-cheese and country gravy mashed potatoes. Drinks range from cashew-chocolate shakes to kombucha floats, as well as a true-to-form sweet tea. It’s open for takeout and outdoor dining.

12. Pupuseria Las Comadres

760 Chambers St
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 514-3896
(541) 514-3896
Some of Oregon’s best pupusas come out of a sea-blue trailer in the parking lot of an auto shop in west Eugene. The owner, Denise Delgado, grills crispy, golden-brown pupusas filled with chicharrón, carne asada, jalapeño, and other fillings popular in her native El Salvador. The pupusas are served with curtido, a refreshing slightly-pickled cabbage slaw with oregano. Las Comadres offers takeout, which can be ordered on the phone. 

13. Party Bar

55 W Broadway
Eugene, OR 97401
(541) 345-8228
(541) 345-8228
In downtown Eugene, Party Bar is often a stop for everything from Friday night cocktails and snacks to full-on chef’s tasting menus. Any given visit might involve oysters on the half-shell, Brussels sprouts with halloumi, a thick burger topped with melted leeks and quince jam, or gorgeous seasonal produce salads tossed with piles of fresh herbs. The restaurant’s mac and cheese, gnocchi tots, and fried chicken all have their own set of devotees, which means they’re almost always on the menu. Party Bar is open for indoor and outdoor seating, with chef’s tasting available by reservation only; Party also offers takeout.

14. Lion and Owl

60 E 11th Ave
Eugene, OR 97401
(541) 606-0626
(541) 606-0626
Lion and Owl is often considered Eugene’s premier brunch spot; a morning meal here may involve trout-and-crab hash with blood orange hollandaise, New York steak-and-eggs with bone marrow butter, or pancakes with parsnip curd and caramelized banana. The brunch cocktail game here is also strong — negronis spiked with coffee liqueur, a morning spritz is perked up with blood orange and rosemary, as well as non-alcoholic drinks made with Seedlip and verjus. It’s open for onsite dining with proof of vaccination.

15. Wheat Bay (成都名小吃) Uniquely Chengdu

830 E 13th Ave St
Eugene, OR 97401
(541) 686-8788
(541) 686-8788
The restaurant known as Wheat Bay or Uniquely Chengdu, located right next to the University of Oregon campus, is a popular lunch spot for Chinese international students. The restaurant serves Sichuan classics like boiled fish in chili sauce and dandan noodles, but it also has some hard-to-find dishes, like a whole grilled fish dish served with a choice of vegetables and seasonings; when the restaurant is open for dine-in, it’s presented on a hot griddle at the table. Uniquely Chengdu is currently open for takeout and dine-in.

16. Bar Purlieu

1530 Willamette St
Eugene, OR 97401
(458) 201-7044
(458) 201-7044
In a low-lit, intimate space off Willamette Street, Bar Purlieu’s chefs pour Granny Smith apple brandy pan sauce over seared scallops, braise Anderson Ranch lamb with chanterelles and Flageolet beans, and spoon dijon cream over a puff pastry mushroom tart. The wine list leans French, the bar sells plenty of absinthe, and the cocktails are intricate and creative. The restaurant is open for indoor dining with proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test, while also offering takeout.

17. Newman's Fish Company

1545 Willamette St
Eugene, OR 97401
(541) 344-2371
(541) 344-2371
Eugene is more than an hour from the coast, but the fish at Newman’s will make visitors believe it’s closer: With a super-delicate fry batter and achingly fresh halibut and cod, this humble fish market and walk-up counter is a must-visit for West Coast seafood purists. Newman’s is open for takeout with  phone orders, and for outdoor dining in a small covered area.

18. Tam’s Place Vietnamese Cuisine

2777 Friendly St
Eugene, OR 97405
(541) 214-0562
(541) 214-0562
Tam’s Place in the Friendly Neighborhood is one of Eugene’s most popular food carts, with waits for pickup sometimes reaching an hour and a half. The truck serves banh mi, noodles, and broken rice plates featuring locally sourced meat. But the star of the menu is the beef pho, thinly sliced sirloin and meatballs floating in a perfectly balanced broth. Tam’s is open for takeout through phone orders, and for outdoor dining under a canopy. 

