Knockout Restaurants and Food Carts in Eugene, Oregon

Just two hours south of Portland, Eugene has been known for its wineries and breweries for some time. But the city surrounded by rivers and forest in the southern Willamette Valley also has great restaurants and food carts representing cuisines from around the world. Innovative chefs in Eugene combine ingredients from nearby farms and wilderness with pantry staples from across the globe. The large population of Chinese students at the University of Oregon has spurred the growth of a rich Chinese food scene in the last decade, especially closer to the U of O campus. And in the last couple of years, Latin-American-owned food trucks have popped up all over the industrial western and northern parts of the city, and in the brewery-filled Whiteaker neighborhood.

Here are some of the finest places to eat and drink in Eugene, from $2 tacos to simmering bowls of shrimp tom kha. This map features restaurants and food carts currently open for takeout, delivery, or outdoor dining, and excludes some great restaurants temporarily closed for the pandemic like Akira and Uki Uki (note: Akira is occasionally open for pop-ups; it’s worth checking out the Instagram for more information). This map is not ranked; rather, it’s organized geographically.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.