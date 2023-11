Where to Eat and Drink in Sandy, Oregon

Where to grab a doughnut, a mushroom cheesesteak, or an adobo chorizo brat on the way to or from Mt. Hood.

The picturesque town of Sandy, Oregon sits smack dab between Portland and Mount Hood. It’s a small town that rests pastoral among farms and nurseries, between the mountains and the city. For many, a trip to Mount Hood is unthinkable without a stop through Sandy at the Shell gas station for some breakfast burritos, or at Joe’s Donut Shop for a blueberry fritter. The Sandlandia food cart pod provides some excellent lunch options on the way down and yes, there is even great Thai to be found outside the city. For more options closer to the mountain, this guide should suffice.