The picturesque town of Sandy, Oregon sits smack dab between Portland and Mount Hood. It’s a small town that rests pastoral among farms and nurseries, between the mountains and the city. For many, a trip to Mount Hood is unthinkable without a stop through Sandy at the Shell gas station for some breakfast burritos, or at Joe’s Donut Shop for a blueberry fritter. The Sandlandia food cart pod provides some excellent lunch options on the way down and yes, there is even great Thai to be found outside the city. For more options closer to the mountain, this guide should suffice.Read More
Where to Eat and Drink in Sandy, Oregon
Where to grab a doughnut, a mushroom cheesesteak, or an adobo chorizo brat on the way to or from Mt. Hood.
Tollgate Inn Bakery
Part gift shop, part bakery, part coffee shop, the Tollgate Inn Bakery and Mercantile sells house-made pastries in a historic and quaint cafe. Look for the white covered wagon outside and sample a strong selection of baked goods, like banana muffins, whole pies, and marionberry bearclaws. The restaurant serves chicken-fried steaks and buttermilk pancakes in the mornings, followed by evening platters of smoked brisket or turkey and stuffing. It’s worth it to bring a whole pie home on the way out.
Boring Brewing Co.
The Boring Brewery creates a cozy space that is anything but dull but with game nights, open mics, trivia, and live music on varying nights of the week. Brewers here use a nice range of Pacific Northwestern hops with their beers: For instance, the Big Yawn IPA, a West Coast IPA, is dry-hopped with classic-c hops (Cascade, Citra), while the Honey Ginger Rye uses hard-to-find Ciara hops for a citrus note to play off the ginger and honey. It’s dog- and family-friendly, too, making it a convenient stop following family trips to the mountain.
Shell
Known as “Taco Shell” by the locals, this Shell gas station is a hidden gem for those in the know, thanks to its breakfast burritos with fresh, house-made salsa. Breakfast burritos come with eggs, cheese, and choice of bacon, chorizo, or potato, as well as two salsas — a red salsa or a green salsa verde with a creamy avocado and cilantro base. Trust us.
Sandlandia World Cuisine
The Sandlandia World Cuisine pod hosts a handful of carts serving everything from tacos to breakfast burritos, cheesesteaks to boba tea, crepes to gyros. The Quarter Pipe Biscuit sandwich from Breakfast in the Hood — a biscuit loaded with fried chicken, cheddar, and fried egg — is a must for skiers and snowboarders on their way to the mountain. On the way back, grab a mushroom cheesesteak from Mount Hood Cheesesteaks or a hot sandwich from The Cast Iron Skillet.
Le Happy Crêperie & Bar
Once a Portland-based creperie, Le Happy has brought its French flair to Sandy’s Proctor Boulevard, ladling bowls of onion soup and filling buckwheat crepes with Gorgonzola and mushrooms. Those who prefer their crepes sweet can choose from fillings like Nutella and banana or coconut custard, or land somewhere in the middle with the Monte Cristo, a crepe filled with egg whites, black forest ham, Swiss cheese, and strawberry preserves. Beverages include cocktails like mimosas and margaritas, as well as a wide range of espresso drinks.
Thai Home Restaurant
“When you’re here, you’re family,” might be the inane catchphrase of the Olive Garden, but it actually applies to Thai Home restaurant of Sandy, where the owners and servers know nearly every diner’s name and the food can hold its own against most Thai restaurants in Portland. The menu offers dialed-in takes on standards like pad Thai, pad see ew, and various curries, but the range of Thai-Chinese dishes are worth a perusal. Pros know to opt for the “Thai barbecue chicken,” the restaurant’s take on gai yang.
Antfarm Cafe and Bakery
The café and bakery at Antfarm is just a small subset of this organization, whose goal is not only to serve healthy food from surrounding Sandy farms, but also to train and empower young people within the area. Antfarm is a nonprofit with a host of youth services, including addiction prevention support programs, a youth garden, and outdoor adventure experiences. Beyond being a safe and supportive third place for Sandy kids, the cafe is also a lovely breakfast stop, with sourdough Belgian waffles, lox-topped bagels, and a wide range of espresso drinks.
Joe's Donut Shop
Since 1974, Joe’s Donuts has been serving raised glazeds, old fashioneds, and fritters in Sandy, steps away from Meinig Memorial Park. Locals and tourists consider Joe’s a must-visit stop along Highway 26 on the way up to the mountain. Varieties range from longstanding favorites like chocolate cake doughnuts, blueberry fritters, and apple turnovers, as well as more newfangled options like pumpkin rum cake doughnuts or peanut butter and jelly-filled raiseds.
Brady's Brats & Burgers
Serving brats and burgers made with meat from Pacific Northwestern ranches, this family friendly restaurant serves all-American comfort food. Those seeking something familiar will dig Brady’s take on a bacon cheeseburger, but really, it’s worth it to try some of the sausages specific to the restaurant — think: adobo chorizo or elk-juniper berry brats. Vegetarians and vegans will have a range of options made with Beyond meats, and all sausages and sandwiches come with toppings like grilled mushrooms or sauerkraut.
Also featured in: