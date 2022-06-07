 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Mount Hood and orchards in Hood River valley of Oregon.
A view of Mount Hood from the orchards of Hood River.
Don & Melinda Crawford/Getty Images

Where to Eat and Drink in Hood River

Fresh produce from the Hood River Valley, thriving breweries and wineries, and a growing number of driven chefs make this Columbia River Gorge town a destination for food and drink

by Zoe Baillargeon
A view of Mount Hood from the orchards of Hood River.
| Don & Melinda Crawford/Getty Images
by Zoe Baillargeon

An hour’s drive east from Portland, in the heart of the Columbia River Gorge, Hood River is primarily seen as a destination for outdoor adventure sports with a side of stellar river and mountain views. From hiking or skiing on nearby Mount Hood to world-class windsurfing and kiteboarding on the mighty Columbia, the wealth of adventurous things to do often overshadows Hood River’s other strength: its culinary scene.

Thanks to the Hood River Valley, an agricultural powerhouse full of orchards, farms, and cool-climate wineries with views of the Cascades and Mount Hood, dining in Hood River is the epitome of farm-to-table. Fresh produce, locally-reared meat, and bounties of apples, pears, cherries, and other fruits inspire hyper-seasonal dishes and meals reflecting the unique terroir and flavors of the Gorge. Hood River’s fresh fruits are almost the lifeblood of the area, working their way into everything from food to ciders to beers to, yes, the wine. Thanks to pioneering microbreweries like Full Sail, Hood River was one of the first big beer towns in Oregon and remains so to this day, with more than ten local breweries pouring plenty of beer for that post-hike refresher. All these local ingredients and a young, diverse population fuel a truly international dining scene, ranging from Scandinavian fare to Chilean street food.

Whether you’re craving juicy fish tacos or just a good gooey pizza after a hike, these restaurants, food carts, breweries, and distilleries have some of the best eats and drinks around Hood River. And while you’re in town, be sure to drive or bike around the valley’s Fruit Loop, a 35-mile scenic route connecting farmstands, wineries, lavender farms, and you-pick orchards and fields.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Solstice Wood Fire Pizza - Cafe & Bar

501 Portway Ave
Hood River, OR 97031
(541) 436-0800
(541) 436-0800
Italian technique and Columbia River Gorge flavor meet at this pizza spot down by the water. Local ingredients and seasonal availability are the bedrock for the inventive house pies, which feature toppings like cremini mushrooms and Siragusa pear over goat cheese or mozzarella. Just as much attention and care are given to the base of the pizza as well: The dough is fermented for 72 hours and baked in a wood-fire oven imported from Italy. If the wait at the riverfront dining room is too long, walk over to the nearby food truck to grab a slice or a whole pie to eat by the river.

2. Pfriem Family Brewers

707 Portway Ave #101
Hood River, OR 97031
(541) 321-0490
(541) 321-0490
It’s impossible to go wrong choosing a beer from this award-winning artisanal craft brewery that, since its founding a decade ago, has become one of Hood River and the Pacific Northwest’s preeminent beer destinations. Known for its Belgian-inspired creations and experimental brews like its peach-infused Lambic-inspired ale, Pfriem’s beer list features year-round staples as well as seasonal specialties for spring, summer, fall, and winter — think: refreshing pints of orange-zested golden ale for summer or rich barrel-aged stouts for winter. While the food menu of brewpub classics like chicken sandwiches pairs just fine with the beers, it’s the waterfront views from the industrial tasting room that makes the already excellent beer go down even better.

3. Grasslands Barbecue

403 Portway Ave
Hood River, OR 97031
The only downside to this Waterfront Park food cart selling knockout Texas-style barbecue is that it’s only open on weekends. The headlining beef brisket, slow-smoked over oak for more than 16 hours, puts Grasslands firmly on the list of destination barbecue joints around the Pacific Northwest; the spicy Hatch green chile and cheddar sausage is just a bonus. It’s best to get a heaping plate of everything on the menu — including the brisket, sausage, and slow-smoked pulled pork rubbed with Cajun tasso — to eat on its own or as a sandwich. The barbecue meats come served with all the standard Texas fixings on the side like sliced white bread, with essential add-on sides like collard greens. Go early; Grasslands tends to sell out later in the afternoon.

4. Ferment Brewing Company

403 Portway Ave
Hood River, OR 97031
(541) 436-3499
(541) 436-3499
If you’ve ever been curious about what a beer made using early-1800s brewing techniques from a specific county in England tastes like, Ferment is the spot to visit. Within the sun-filled, second-floor waterfront tasting room, Ferment’s intriguing roster of beers takes drinkers to the French regions of Pas de Calais and Nord regions of France with the Bière de Garde farmhouse ale, while the Woodsman Porter blends Chilean, Germanic, Belgian, and English malts for an internationally influenced ale. But foraged ingredients like Douglas Fir tips from nearby forests ground the jet-setting creations in the Gorge. If you’re hungry, snack on a salmon burger or shareable pretzel with miso cream cheese.

5. Crush Cider Café

1020 Wasco St
Hood River, OR 97031
(541) 399-9585
(541) 399-9585
You can’t go to Hood River and not dive into the local cider scene. This friendly neighborhood hangout stocks its taps with a rotating list of apple, pear, and fruit ciders from Hood River and around the Gorge, including Crush’s own house creations. Ciders here branch out into fun and unfamiliar territory, like the bourbon barrel-aged Bourbon Nellie or spicy apple cider that gets its zing from Peruvian chiles. Crush also has a solid food menu, with crispy flatbreads topped with carnitas or Swedish rosti with bratwurst.

6. Full Sail Brewing Company

506 Columbia St
Hood River, OR 97031
(541) 386-2247
(541) 386-2247
While Oregon’s reputation as a beer destination is now cemented, this independent brewery was one of the first microbreweries to come along and successfully set up shop. Established in 1987, the initial line-up of ambers, goldens, winter ales, and porters have now expanded to include IPAs, stouts, and seasonal IPAs. The hillside brewery and pub, which offers elevated views of windsurfers and kite-boarders on the river, has rotating draft selections, tasty pub standbys like mac and cheese made with Sesión Cerveza Gouda cheese, and beer to-go. Brewery tours are available but temporarily on hold due to the pandemic. Its water and energy-saving practices have also earned Full Sail distinctions as one of Oregon’s most sustainable breweries.

7. Hood River Distillers Tasting Room

304 Oak St Suite #3
Hood River, OR 97031
(541) 716-5276
(541) 716-5276
In 1934, before the craft breweries and wineries took over the area, Hood River Distillers was using apples and pears left over from harvest for fruit brandies and liqueurs. It still does so today, pouring and selling them alongside the gins, vodkas, whiskeys, and Nordic schnapps made by the different distilleries that form the Hood River Distillers family. Sip through flights of the different distillates or try them in mini-cocktails at the distillery’s downtown tasting room.

8. Boda's Kitchen

404 Oak St
Hood River, OR 97031
(541) 386-9876
(541) 386-9876
Whether you need a giant, juicy rotisserie chicken for dinner or a sandwich and snacks for a hike, Boda’s Kitchen delivers the goods. As Hood River’s go-to gourmet delicatessen with daily meal and soup specials, locals regularly stop by for everything from specialty deli goods like meat and cheese to pantry items like olive oil, obscure hot sauces, and fun snacks. Owners Sirota and Matt Johnston try to source Columbia River Gorge products whenever possible, but it’s also a great place to discover new foods from other states or countries.

9. Mike's Ice Cream

504 Oak St
Hood River, OR 97031
(541) 386-6260
(541) 386-6260
The seasonal opening of Mike’s Ice Cream, starting in late March, heralds in the summer season in Hood River. A beloved local staple since 1986, the team serves out of a quaint, teal cottage in the downtown area with a front lawn full of Adirondack chairs for lounging. Alongside classics like chocolate or strawberry, they’ve whipped up their own creamy concoctions like the Galaxy, an uber-chocolately mix of malted chocolate studded with chunks of white and dark chocolate. Mike’s is generally cash-only, but a friendly sign out front says they’ll take a check or an IOU. Mike’s closes up shop for the winter around the end of October.

10. Celilo Restaurant & Bar

16 Oak St
Hood River, OR 97031
(541) 386-5710
(541) 386-5710
Helmed by chef Ben Stenn, the cuisine at this high-end restaurant focuses on hyper-local, fresh, and seasonal ingredients. Working with Columbia River Gorge farmers, ranchers, cheesemongers, and more, Stenn builds dishes like house-made pappardelle pasta with morels and asparagus or salmon with fregola sarda and roasted romanesco. The wine list features tons of Gorge-based wineries, and Oregon breweries are well represented in the restaurant. Top it all off with an elegant dining room, and it’s a memorable place to go for a special night out. 

11. Broder Øst

102 Oak St #100
Hood River, OR 97031
(541) 436-3444
(541) 436-3444
Portland’s popular collection of Scandinavian restaurants extends east with this Hood River outpost, with a Nordic brunch menu that arguably tops the in-town offerings. Inside the cozy dining room, tucked into the side of downtown’s Hood River Hotel, brunch on rounded Danish æbleskiver pancakes with lingonberry jam or chevre-stuffed lefse topped with runny eggs, complemented by cardamom-scented coffee or a dill-aquivit-spiked bloody mary. During lunch, opt for gravlax-topped smørrebrød open-faced sandwiches or Swedish meatballs, particularly nice alongside flight of regional and international aquavit like Portland’s Krogstad, Älskar from Seattle, and Norwegian Linie.

12. Lake Taco

1213 June St
Hood River, OR 97031
(541) 386-2276
(541) 386-2276
Good things await those entering this brightly-painted restaurant serving homestyle traditional foods from around Mexico. Even the snobbiest Californian will be won over by the Baja-style fish tacos, served on house-made corn tortillas, with chorizo, lengua, and chicken among the other options for fillings. The gorditas, tortas, and enchiladas are also stand-outs, all best enjoyed outdoors on the sunny patio with a pet-friendly area.

13. Pine Street Bakery

1103 12th St
Hood River, OR 97031
(541) 386-1719
(541) 386-1719
Fresh-baked bread made daily, flaky buttermilk biscuits, sweet baked goods, and coffee from Nossa Familia are the right way to start a Hood River day at this charming bakery and cafe. Owner Megan Davis uses seasonal fruits in her muffins, turnovers, and pies, often from area growers like Wildwood Farm or Royal Anne Organics; the same is true on the lunch menu, with sandwiches stacked on house-baked bread.

14. Empanadas Maria Elba

1109 13th St
Hood River, OR 97031
(541) 399-9232
(541) 399-9232
Fried empanadas overflowing with melty cheese; colorful completo hot dogs topped with diced tomatoes, sauerkraut, mashed avocado, and mayonnaise (don’t knock it til you’ve tried it); and doughy sopaipillas bring the flavors of Chilean homes and markets to Hood River’s food cart scene. Owner Norma Vega and her husband originally hail from Chile’s capital city of Santiago, but now serve popular Chilean street food from this food cart along 13th Street, one of Hood River’s best dining thoroughfares. The house specialty are empanadas, stuffed with traditional fillings like a blend of ground beef, onion, eggs, and black olives called pino, or non-traditional fruity fillings like pineapple. The recipes come from Vega’s grandmother, for whom the cart is named. In the summer, you can cool off with a glass of mote con huesillo, a syrupy-sweet drink made with peaches and husked wheat brought from Chile.

15. Hiyu Wine Farm

3890 Acree Dr
Hood River, OR 97031
Reservations at this idyllic natural winery, working farm, and restaurant 15 minutes out of town are a must for out-of-towners, gourmands, and wine aficionados. Visitors stop by the James Beard Award-nominated Hiyu for relaxed afternoon lunches, tavern tastings of small plates and wine pairings, and full-on feasts. Nearly all the ingredients on the table, from food to wine, come from the 30-acre permaculture property, where farm animals like pigs and cows roam free among the vineyards. Visits include walks and tours of the farm to see and learn about Hiyu’s methods and practices before sitting down at the communal wooden tables for food and wine. Reservations are required for their Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday openings.

