 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Where to Imbibe and Dine in Sellwood and Westmoreland

10 Excellent Eastern European Restaurants in Portland and Beyond

16 Exceptional Restaurants Worth Visiting in Portland’s Southeast Division Neighborhood

More in Portland, OR See more maps
Papaya salad, crispy tamarind wings, and a soft-boiled egg in a lunch set at Portland’s Paadee.
A lunch set from Paadee.
Olivia Lee/Eater Portland

Where to Eat and Drink Near Portland’s Laurelhurst Park

From soft-serve sundaes topped with chocolate cowboy hats to hand-dipped corn dogs

by Olivia Lee
View as Map
A lunch set from Paadee.
| Olivia Lee/Eater Portland
by Olivia Lee

Portland’s Laurelhurst neighborhood, associated with the predominantly residential area that surrounds its namesake park, teeters between the Northeast and Southeast sections of Portland. The historic Laurelhurst gates — 20-foot arches located along Southeast Stark and Northeast Glisan — are the only physical markers that roughly outline the development, but more so the boundaries of the park, home to a pond, playground, basketball courts, and summertime events like comedy shows and concerts. Residents of the Laurelhurst neighborhood surely reap the benefits of being in a quiet suburban neighborhood with a picturesque park, but sacrifice some convenience in return. However, the neighborhoods surrounding the park, particularly Kerns, offer a number of exceptional spots for a bite post-basketball game, or options for takeout picnics on sunny days. Below, we’ve compiled some of our favorite spots for a meal or beverage within a 15-minute walk of the park. Check out Where to Eat, Drink and Relax on East 28th’s Restaurant Row or our guide to dining in the Sunnyside neighborhood for more options.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Montelupo Italian Market

Copy Link

Montelupo presents itself in the day as a charming Italian market that shines with its selection of wines, house-made pasta kits, and sauces; in the mornings, regulars pop in for drip coffee and daily rotating pastries. At night, Montelupo transforms its dining room and outdoor space into a cozy neighborhood restaurant where diners can sip on Aperol spritzes over house-made pastas — the tajarin, coated in subtle truffle butter and finished with a heaping pile of parmesan, is a menu highlight. Finish off the night with an order of the house tiramisu, espresso-soaked ladyfingers layered over marsala mousse and dusted with cocoa powder.

344 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232
(503) 719-5650
(503) 719-5650

Also featured in:

Güero

Copy Link

This invitingly colorful, casual spot is home to some of the city’s best tortas. While customers chatter among dangling foliage and terracotta vases, the restaurant’s chefs top toasted telera bread with proteins like carnitas, achiote-marinated chicken, and refried beans, followed by some combination of cabbage slaw, avocado, pickled vegetables, lime, cilantro, and cotija cheese. Sides like esquites and salads round out any meal, as well as desserts like flan and horchata gelato.

200 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232
(503) 887-9258
(503) 887-9258

Also featured in:

City State Diner and Bakery

Copy Link

City State Diner, located on Northeast 28th Ave, draws a crowd of weekend brunchers seeking hearty, carb-loaded plates and daytime cocktails. This laidback diner whips up American breakfast classics as well as Southern favorites like biscuits and gravy and country-fried steak. The eggs Benedict arrive with a velvety dill hollandaise nothing short of indulgent. On the cocktail menu, the selection of bloody marys overshadows everything else — it’s safe to assume that the drink is a de facto City State Diner specialty.

128 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232
(503) 517-0347
(503) 517-0347

Bull Run Pizza

Copy Link

An eye-catching coat of turquoise blue paint distinguishes Bull Run Pizza from the rest of its neighbors on Northeast 28th’s buzzy restaurant row. This casual pizza joint originally started as a food cart favorite before converting into its current brick-and-mortar location in 2021. With more space to work with, Bull Run Pizza now slings 12-inch and 16-inch hand-tossed, thin-crust pies dressed up with a variety of topping options, from hot honey and Italian sausage to shishito peppers. Its off-the-menu grandma-style pizzas, available only by the slice, have become quite the hot commodity — pop in earlier to avoid the depressing sight of empty sheet pans.

108 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232
(971) 279-5626
(971) 279-5626

Also featured in:

Wajan

Copy Link

This Burnside Indonesian restaurant, east of the park, is straight out of Jakarta, with its menu of standards like beef rendang and peanut-y gado gado. The best way to experience the restaurant as a single diner is through one of Wajan’s mixed-rice dishes, nasi campur or nasi uduk — with both, a mound of rice sits at the center, surrounded by things like saucy hard-boiled eggs (telur terong balado) and tempe orek (stir-fried tempeh). Any meal should involve a variety of the restaurant’s house sambals.

4611 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97215
(503) 206-5916
(503) 206-5916

Also featured in:

Laurelhurst Market

Copy Link

This charming, all-in-one butcher counter and restaurant has been a staple of the community since opening its doors in 2009. During lunch, the shop hawks sandwiches with house meats, like the #4 — smoked sliced chicken and house bacon on Como with cheddar, pickled zucchini, red onion, arugula, and herb mayo. By dinner, the restaurant shifts into a steakhouse, with sumptuous cuts of Brandt Ranch rib-eye and cast-iron filet mignon, as well as more moderately priced options like flat iron and hanger steak. Start with beef tartare and LM deviled eggs, which are worth the experience alone.

3155 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 206-3097
(503) 206-3097

Also featured in:

Franks A Lot

Copy Link

Out of the pass-through window of its yellow A-frame, Franks A Lot serves a cornucopia of stadium food classics. Hand-dipped corn dogs and hot dogs headline the menu here; customers should expect to see a variety of franks, toppings, and vegan options available. For die-hard fans of Chicago-style hot dogs, Franks A Lot follows the traditional recipe to a T, complete with yellow mustard, green relish, chopped onions, pickles, tomatoes, sport peppers, and celery salt. Orders of hand-cut fries and onion rings make for excellent shared sides. With meals mainly taken to-go, seating is limited to only a few outdoor tables. 

2845 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 239-3647
(503) 239-3647

Also featured in:

Flying Fish Company LLC

Copy Link

A neighborhood seafood market doubling as a restaurant, Flying Fish Company prides itself on offering sustainable seafood to both diners and home cooks. The market, which boasts a wide selection of fresh fish fillets, house-smoked fish, oysters, and shellfish, is also stocked with a great selection of tinned fish, condiments, and other pantry supplies. For visitors dining in, a variety of freshly shucked oysters — ordered by the dozen or half dozen — are the ideal starter. The menu also includes a number of takeout-friendly items for picnics, like the smoked salmon platter, poke, and grilled steelhead sandwich with citrus-cilantro slaw.

3004 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214
(971) 806-6747
(971) 806-6747

Also featured in:

Paadee

Copy Link

Local culinary legend Akkapong Earl Ninsom opened Paadee in 2011, offering a range of Thai comfort food favorites such as curries, stir-fries, and rice noodle dishes alongside dishes specific to the Isan region of Northeastern Thailand. The best dishes incorporate a touch of both: The tempura delicata squash salad, for instance, uses crispy pork larb as a base alongside the fried squash, grilled prawns, coconut-lime-chile dressing, and crunchy components like crushed peanuts and fried shallots. For those hoping to skip the wait during dinner service, it’s best to come during lunch, when some of the restaurant’s greatest hits arrive as sets with papaya salad, a soft-boiled egg, and a side of soup. Behind the bar, Paadee offers innovative cocktails using Southeast Asian ingredients like ube, pandan, tamarind, and lychee.

6 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 360-1453
(503) 360-1453
Plates of food from Paadee.
Items at Paadee in Portland.
Olivia Lee/Eater Portland

Also featured in:

Fifty Licks Ice Cream

Copy Link

Since 2009, Fifty Licks has served some of the best scoops of dairy and non-dairy ice cream around Portland, with iconic flavor combinations like the vegan mango sticky rice: creamy coconut, swirls of Alphonso mango puree, and hints of pandan leaf. The shop also offers nostalgic treats like milkshakes and root beer floats, ideal for a post-movie treat or a walk around the neighborhood.

2742 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 395-3333
(503) 395-3333

Also featured in:

Cheese & Crack Snack Shop

Copy Link

The rustic charm of Cheese & Crack’s indoor and outdoor patio space complements its no-frills approach to charcuterie. Here, diners chat over rosé and house-made crackers, cheese, cured meat, cornichons, jam, and honey, laid out on a stainless steel pan; they’re available as takeout for park-side picnics. However, despite the “Cheese” in its name, the shop’s creamy vanilla soft serve is often what draws visitors to the shop: cake cones filled with soft serve and topped with a flavor dusting of choice, like matcha or strawberry powder. Real soft-serve connoisseurs often visit to try the latest rotating special sundae on the menu, unveiled every month on Instagram — think: caramel cornflake and raspberry birthday cake.

22 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 206-7315
(503) 206-7315
Olivia Lee/Eater Portland

Also featured in:

Crema Coffee + Bakery

Copy Link

This bright and roomy cafe, situated at the intersection of Southeast Ankeny and 28th Avenue, is a popular spot among Laurelhurst locals seeking a productive workspace during the week or a warm and welcoming third space for leisurely weekend mornings. Coffee enthusiasts will enjoy the bold and vibrant floral and citrusy notes of Crema’s single-origin French press coffee. When it comes to food, the cardamom morning buns and cream cheese-frosted cinnamon rolls are clear standouts; those desiring something more filling and savory should opt for a slice of the veggie or meat quiche.

2728 SE Ankeny St, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 234-0206
(503) 234-0206

FOMO Chicken

Copy Link

Located within the inconspicuous Pod 28, this fried chicken cart keeps a relatively tight menu of boneless fried chicken boxes and wings, both in Southern and Korean styles. The cart’s staff coats boneless fried chicken in a sweet soy garlic or spicy glaze, sprinkled with sesame seeds— Korean-style chicken boxes come with coleslaw, rice, and pickled radish. The Southern fried chicken box features dry-seasoned chicken with sides of coleslaw, mashed potatoes, and corn. When available, do not miss the mac and cheese and Southern fried pickles.

113 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 308-0258
(503) 308-0258

Also featured in:

Ken's Artisan Pizza

Copy Link

Walking into Ken’s Artisan Pizza, diners spot 12-inch, thin-crust pies emerging from the centerpiece of the open kitchen: a wood-fired brick oven. Long-fermented crusts come layered with things like Lan-Roc bacon or Olympia Provisions capicola, as well as hand-stretched mozz and Italian tomatoes; visitors can (and should) add fresh burrata to any pie. Appetizers like the calamari and meatballs are great for sharing — save the plates for the leftover pools of vibrant tomato sauce, a worthy makeshift pizza crust dip. Arrive early to avoid the pizzeria’s famously lengthy lines on weekends.

304 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 517-9951
(503) 517-9951

Also featured in:

Oblique Coffee Roasters

Copy Link

This fully operational roaster and cafe, located on Southeast Stark Street, greets customers with the rich aroma of roasting coffee beans. While seating is limited to barstools, customers can take orders to go and enjoy a leisurely stroll through the nearby park or residential areas. Oblique is also known for its support of local artists, hosting live music events that are a great way to spend a relaxing afternoon.

3039 SE Stark St, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 228-7883
(503) 228-7883

More in Maps

Old Pal

Copy Link

This stylish Morrison restaurant, south of the Park, is a natural spot for dates, with snacks like oysters on the half shell and airy gougeres served alongside white Negronis and Aperol spritzes at the marble bar. Meals should involve some of the restaurant’s seasonal salads and burrata preparation, followed by house pastas or risotto. If you want to keep the date going, split a scoop of the shop’s house ice cream.

3350 SE Morrison St, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 477-9663
(503) 477-9663

Also featured in:

Norah

Copy Link

Vegans adore this fairly new Sunnyside spot for its inventive take on Southeast Asian dishes, ranging from larb croquettes to drunken linguini. Start with a mango margarita or a nonalcoholic guava sour, before snacking on tom yum “wings” or massaman curry samosas. Any of the shop’s noodle dishes are worth an order, as is the crispy rice salad with house-fermented mushrooms.

3801 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97214

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Montelupo Italian Market

344 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232

Montelupo presents itself in the day as a charming Italian market that shines with its selection of wines, house-made pasta kits, and sauces; in the mornings, regulars pop in for drip coffee and daily rotating pastries. At night, Montelupo transforms its dining room and outdoor space into a cozy neighborhood restaurant where diners can sip on Aperol spritzes over house-made pastas — the tajarin, coated in subtle truffle butter and finished with a heaping pile of parmesan, is a menu highlight. Finish off the night with an order of the house tiramisu, espresso-soaked ladyfingers layered over marsala mousse and dusted with cocoa powder.

344 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232
(503) 719-5650
(503) 719-5650

Güero

200 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232

This invitingly colorful, casual spot is home to some of the city’s best tortas. While customers chatter among dangling foliage and terracotta vases, the restaurant’s chefs top toasted telera bread with proteins like carnitas, achiote-marinated chicken, and refried beans, followed by some combination of cabbage slaw, avocado, pickled vegetables, lime, cilantro, and cotija cheese. Sides like esquites and salads round out any meal, as well as desserts like flan and horchata gelato.

200 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232
(503) 887-9258
(503) 887-9258

City State Diner and Bakery

128 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232

City State Diner, located on Northeast 28th Ave, draws a crowd of weekend brunchers seeking hearty, carb-loaded plates and daytime cocktails. This laidback diner whips up American breakfast classics as well as Southern favorites like biscuits and gravy and country-fried steak. The eggs Benedict arrive with a velvety dill hollandaise nothing short of indulgent. On the cocktail menu, the selection of bloody marys overshadows everything else — it’s safe to assume that the drink is a de facto City State Diner specialty.

128 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232
(503) 517-0347
(503) 517-0347

Bull Run Pizza

108 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232

An eye-catching coat of turquoise blue paint distinguishes Bull Run Pizza from the rest of its neighbors on Northeast 28th’s buzzy restaurant row. This casual pizza joint originally started as a food cart favorite before converting into its current brick-and-mortar location in 2021. With more space to work with, Bull Run Pizza now slings 12-inch and 16-inch hand-tossed, thin-crust pies dressed up with a variety of topping options, from hot honey and Italian sausage to shishito peppers. Its off-the-menu grandma-style pizzas, available only by the slice, have become quite the hot commodity — pop in earlier to avoid the depressing sight of empty sheet pans.

108 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232
(971) 279-5626
(971) 279-5626

Wajan

4611 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97215

This Burnside Indonesian restaurant, east of the park, is straight out of Jakarta, with its menu of standards like beef rendang and peanut-y gado gado. The best way to experience the restaurant as a single diner is through one of Wajan’s mixed-rice dishes, nasi campur or nasi uduk — with both, a mound of rice sits at the center, surrounded by things like saucy hard-boiled eggs (telur terong balado) and tempe orek (stir-fried tempeh). Any meal should involve a variety of the restaurant’s house sambals.

4611 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97215
(503) 206-5916
(503) 206-5916

Laurelhurst Market

3155 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214

This charming, all-in-one butcher counter and restaurant has been a staple of the community since opening its doors in 2009. During lunch, the shop hawks sandwiches with house meats, like the #4 — smoked sliced chicken and house bacon on Como with cheddar, pickled zucchini, red onion, arugula, and herb mayo. By dinner, the restaurant shifts into a steakhouse, with sumptuous cuts of Brandt Ranch rib-eye and cast-iron filet mignon, as well as more moderately priced options like flat iron and hanger steak. Start with beef tartare and LM deviled eggs, which are worth the experience alone.

3155 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 206-3097
(503) 206-3097

Franks A Lot

2845 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214

Out of the pass-through window of its yellow A-frame, Franks A Lot serves a cornucopia of stadium food classics. Hand-dipped corn dogs and hot dogs headline the menu here; customers should expect to see a variety of franks, toppings, and vegan options available. For die-hard fans of Chicago-style hot dogs, Franks A Lot follows the traditional recipe to a T, complete with yellow mustard, green relish, chopped onions, pickles, tomatoes, sport peppers, and celery salt. Orders of hand-cut fries and onion rings make for excellent shared sides. With meals mainly taken to-go, seating is limited to only a few outdoor tables. 

2845 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 239-3647
(503) 239-3647

Flying Fish Company LLC

3004 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214

A neighborhood seafood market doubling as a restaurant, Flying Fish Company prides itself on offering sustainable seafood to both diners and home cooks. The market, which boasts a wide selection of fresh fish fillets, house-smoked fish, oysters, and shellfish, is also stocked with a great selection of tinned fish, condiments, and other pantry supplies. For visitors dining in, a variety of freshly shucked oysters — ordered by the dozen or half dozen — are the ideal starter. The menu also includes a number of takeout-friendly items for picnics, like the smoked salmon platter, poke, and grilled steelhead sandwich with citrus-cilantro slaw.

3004 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214
(971) 806-6747
(971) 806-6747

Paadee

6 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214

Local culinary legend Akkapong Earl Ninsom opened Paadee in 2011, offering a range of Thai comfort food favorites such as curries, stir-fries, and rice noodle dishes alongside dishes specific to the Isan region of Northeastern Thailand. The best dishes incorporate a touch of both: The tempura delicata squash salad, for instance, uses crispy pork larb as a base alongside the fried squash, grilled prawns, coconut-lime-chile dressing, and crunchy components like crushed peanuts and fried shallots. For those hoping to skip the wait during dinner service, it’s best to come during lunch, when some of the restaurant’s greatest hits arrive as sets with papaya salad, a soft-boiled egg, and a side of soup. Behind the bar, Paadee offers innovative cocktails using Southeast Asian ingredients like ube, pandan, tamarind, and lychee.

6 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 360-1453
(503) 360-1453
Plates of food from Paadee.
Items at Paadee in Portland.
Olivia Lee/Eater Portland

Fifty Licks Ice Cream

2742 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214

Since 2009, Fifty Licks has served some of the best scoops of dairy and non-dairy ice cream around Portland, with iconic flavor combinations like the vegan mango sticky rice: creamy coconut, swirls of Alphonso mango puree, and hints of pandan leaf. The shop also offers nostalgic treats like milkshakes and root beer floats, ideal for a post-movie treat or a walk around the neighborhood.

2742 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 395-3333
(503) 395-3333

Cheese & Crack Snack Shop

22 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214

The rustic charm of Cheese & Crack’s indoor and outdoor patio space complements its no-frills approach to charcuterie. Here, diners chat over rosé and house-made crackers, cheese, cured meat, cornichons, jam, and honey, laid out on a stainless steel pan; they’re available as takeout for park-side picnics. However, despite the “Cheese” in its name, the shop’s creamy vanilla soft serve is often what draws visitors to the shop: cake cones filled with soft serve and topped with a flavor dusting of choice, like matcha or strawberry powder. Real soft-serve connoisseurs often visit to try the latest rotating special sundae on the menu, unveiled every month on Instagram — think: caramel cornflake and raspberry birthday cake.

22 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 206-7315
(503) 206-7315
Olivia Lee/Eater Portland

Crema Coffee + Bakery

2728 SE Ankeny St, Portland, OR 97214

This bright and roomy cafe, situated at the intersection of Southeast Ankeny and 28th Avenue, is a popular spot among Laurelhurst locals seeking a productive workspace during the week or a warm and welcoming third space for leisurely weekend mornings. Coffee enthusiasts will enjoy the bold and vibrant floral and citrusy notes of Crema’s single-origin French press coffee. When it comes to food, the cardamom morning buns and cream cheese-frosted cinnamon rolls are clear standouts; those desiring something more filling and savory should opt for a slice of the veggie or meat quiche.

2728 SE Ankeny St, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 234-0206
(503) 234-0206

FOMO Chicken

113 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214

Located within the inconspicuous Pod 28, this fried chicken cart keeps a relatively tight menu of boneless fried chicken boxes and wings, both in Southern and Korean styles. The cart’s staff coats boneless fried chicken in a sweet soy garlic or spicy glaze, sprinkled with sesame seeds— Korean-style chicken boxes come with coleslaw, rice, and pickled radish. The Southern fried chicken box features dry-seasoned chicken with sides of coleslaw, mashed potatoes, and corn. When available, do not miss the mac and cheese and Southern fried pickles.

113 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 308-0258
(503) 308-0258

Ken's Artisan Pizza

304 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214

Walking into Ken’s Artisan Pizza, diners spot 12-inch, thin-crust pies emerging from the centerpiece of the open kitchen: a wood-fired brick oven. Long-fermented crusts come layered with things like Lan-Roc bacon or Olympia Provisions capicola, as well as hand-stretched mozz and Italian tomatoes; visitors can (and should) add fresh burrata to any pie. Appetizers like the calamari and meatballs are great for sharing — save the plates for the leftover pools of vibrant tomato sauce, a worthy makeshift pizza crust dip. Arrive early to avoid the pizzeria’s famously lengthy lines on weekends.

304 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 517-9951
(503) 517-9951

Oblique Coffee Roasters

3039 SE Stark St, Portland, OR 97214

This fully operational roaster and cafe, located on Southeast Stark Street, greets customers with the rich aroma of roasting coffee beans. While seating is limited to barstools, customers can take orders to go and enjoy a leisurely stroll through the nearby park or residential areas. Oblique is also known for its support of local artists, hosting live music events that are a great way to spend a relaxing afternoon.

3039 SE Stark St, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 228-7883
(503) 228-7883

Related Maps

Old Pal

3350 SE Morrison St, Portland, OR 97214

This stylish Morrison restaurant, south of the Park, is a natural spot for dates, with snacks like oysters on the half shell and airy gougeres served alongside white Negronis and Aperol spritzes at the marble bar. Meals should involve some of the restaurant’s seasonal salads and burrata preparation, followed by house pastas or risotto. If you want to keep the date going, split a scoop of the shop’s house ice cream.

3350 SE Morrison St, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 477-9663
(503) 477-9663

Norah

3801 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97214

Vegans adore this fairly new Sunnyside spot for its inventive take on Southeast Asian dishes, ranging from larb croquettes to drunken linguini. Start with a mango margarita or a nonalcoholic guava sour, before snacking on tom yum “wings” or massaman curry samosas. Any of the shop’s noodle dishes are worth an order, as is the crispy rice salad with house-fermented mushrooms.

3801 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97214

Related Maps