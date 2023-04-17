Where to Eat and Drink Near Portland’s Laurelhurst Park

Portland’s Laurelhurst neighborhood, associated with the predominantly residential area that surrounds its namesake park, teeters between the Northeast and Southeast sections of Portland. The historic Laurelhurst gates — 20-foot arches located along Southeast Stark and Northeast Glisan — are the only physical markers that roughly outline the development, but more so the boundaries of the park, home to a pond, playground, basketball courts, and summertime events like comedy shows and concerts. Residents of the Laurelhurst neighborhood surely reap the benefits of being in a quiet suburban neighborhood with a picturesque park, but sacrifice some convenience in return. However, the neighborhoods surrounding the park, particularly Kerns, offer a number of exceptional spots for a bite post-basketball game, or options for takeout picnics on sunny days. Below, we’ve compiled some of our favorite spots for a meal or beverage within a 15-minute walk of the park. Check out Where to Eat, Drink and Relax on East 28th’s Restaurant Row or our guide to dining in the Sunnyside neighborhood for more options.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.