Where to Eat and Drink in Portland’s North Tabor Neighborhood

Bookended by high-profile dining destinations like lower East Burnside and Montavilla, the North Tabor neighborhood mostly flies under the radar, food-wise. Hugging Mount Tabor’s northern slope, this residential area of peaceful, historic homes enjoys elevated views toward downtown, as well as tranquil streets lined with giant trees. What it also has is a globe-spanning selection of culinary options, from Michoacán cuisine to Alabama-style chicken to one of the few places in Portland to get Indonesian fare. And in classic Portland fashion, there’s also a craft brewery and down-home pizza joint or two.

Northeast 44th Avenue marks this tiny district to the west, with Northeast 68th Avenue to the east. Interstate 84 slaloms along the northern border, and with the exception of a small square of land jutting down to Southeast Stark, East Burnside marks the southern border. If you find yourself heading along Burnside, pause in this whizzed-by area for breakfast, lunch, or dinner at one of these top spots.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.