Where to Find Tasty, Mimosa-Fueled Weekend Brunch in Portland

14 Gargantuan, Stuffed Burritos in Portland

Where to Find Super-Comforting Irish Food in Portland and Beyond

Two birria de chivo tacos sit on a plate next to an AM PM cup of consomme, next to a tray of chorizo con papas tacos with shredded cheddar. The tacos are from Sahuayo Taqueria in Portland, Oregon
Tacos and birria from Sahuayo Taqueria.
Brooke Jackson-Glidden/Eater Portland

Where to Eat and Drink in Portland’s North Tabor Neighborhood

This quiet residential neighborhood on Mount Tabor’s northern slopes gives locals access to everything from Indonesian food to Southern barbecue

by Zoe Baillargeon
Tacos and birria from Sahuayo Taqueria.
| Brooke Jackson-Glidden/Eater Portland
by Zoe Baillargeon

Bookended by high-profile dining destinations like lower East Burnside and Montavilla, the North Tabor neighborhood mostly flies under the radar, food-wise. Hugging Mount Tabor’s northern slope, this residential area of peaceful, historic homes enjoys elevated views toward downtown, as well as tranquil streets lined with giant trees. What it also has is a globe-spanning selection of culinary options, from Michoacán cuisine to Alabama-style chicken to one of the few places in Portland to get Indonesian fare. And in classic Portland fashion, there’s also a craft brewery and down-home pizza joint or two.

Northeast 44th Avenue marks this tiny district to the west, with Northeast 68th Avenue to the east. Interstate 84 slaloms along the northern border, and with the exception of a small square of land jutting down to Southeast Stark, East Burnside marks the southern border. If you find yourself heading along Burnside, pause in this whizzed-by area for breakfast, lunch, or dinner at one of these top spots.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Dinner Bell Barbecue

After working up an appetite during a capoeira or kung fu session at Flying Tortoise, head behind the building for a restorative meal of pulled pork, shrimp and grits, or barbecue chicken from the Dinner Bell food cart. This formerly downtown cart relocated to North Tabor, touching on barbecue staples and traditions across the American South. Visitors will find cheesy grits topped with shrimp and collard greens, gooey macaroni and cheese loaded with pulled pork or chicken, and tender spare ribs. For the full experience, grab a beer from the Beer Spot food cart next door to pair with your smoked meats.

4400 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97213
(503) 739-0833
(503) 739-0833

Sahuayo Taqueria

A convenience store is a convenience store is a convenience store… unless it’s the home of this hidden gem of a taqueria. Located inside J & T Market, this small dine-in or takeout counter from Adrian Flores serves everything from morning breakfast burritos stuffed with eggs and beans to morisqueta, a rice-and-pork-rib dish from Flores’ home state of Michoacán. One standout is the birria de chivo, available as a taco or in a big bowl with tortillas on the side. Sitting at one of the lime-green and yellow tables, ice-cold bottles of Jarritos or a frosty Modelo (yes, there is an on-premises liquor license) work well as pairings for a steaming bowl of pozole or a wet burrito.

4438 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97213
(503) 719-5374
(503) 719-5374

Big's Chicken

Served with sides of giant jojos and house-made coleslaw, Alabama-style chicken is the headliner at this casual, Southern-rustic comfort food spot from Portland culinary legend Ben Bettinger. Available grilled or fried, the juicy house chicken starts off with a zesty Fresno pepper marinade before hitting the smoker, basted in Big’s “white gold” barbecue sauce. Dry spice-tossed wings and chicken sandwiches round out the menu, but really, it’s about the straight-up smoked birds. Fried mac and cheese bites, mashed potatoes, and a black-eyed pea salad serve as strong sides, available on their own or as a part of chicken combos.

4606 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97213
(971) 255-0358
(971) 255-0358

Wajan

The art-filled and welcoming Wajan is the place to go for traditional, home-style Indonesian dishes in Portland, with an atmosphere not unlike a Balinese warung. The nasi uduk — a flower-like arrangement of turmeric-peanut pickled vegetables, stir-fried tempeh, and a chile-coated hardboiled egg surrounding a pillow of coconut rice — is a faithful interpretation of the classic dish, and a nice way to try a number of chef Feny’s menu items. Any meal requires a few of the house-made, add-on sambals, though the spice-averse may need to steer clear. On the way out, diners can also grab bags of crunchy Indonesian snacks like Taro Net potato chips and Pagi Coffee Merchants beans to take home.

4611 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97215
(503) 206-5916
(503) 206-5916

American Dream Pizza

Teal diner banquettes and eclectic wall art add the aura of a classic 1950s diner to this unfussy, eccentric pizza parlor on Northeast Glisan. Under a ceiling of golden stars, tuck into a house special like the “Lucy I’m Home,” in which spicy beef, cheddar, tomatoes, and green chiles land on a chewy crust layered with chipotle sauce. Diners also have the option to make their own from a robust meat, veggies, and cheese list, or mix it up with a calzone or salad. While eating, check out the display of pizza box artwork, a tradition dating from American Dream’s early days.

4620 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97213
(503) 230-0699
(503) 230-0699

Tabor Tavern

This cozy, elevated gastropub is a neighborhood favorite for a mid-week dinner, whether it’s a date or a family dinner. Decked out in wood paneling with golden sunshine during the day and intimate mood lighting at night, regulars sit down to giant burgers and sandwiches or comfort food like shepherd’s pie and fish and chips. In true tavern form, a well-stocked bar slings house cocktails or frosty craft beers on draft. Weekend brunch is also on deck, with staples like eggs Benedict, chicken and waffles, and biscuits and gravy. The outdoor tables along Burnside are the way to go for drinks and bites on warm, summer evenings.

5325 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97215
(503) 208-3544
(503) 208-3544

Oly's Pizza

Named after owners Jim and Nell Fisher’s first adopted dog, Oly, this welcoming, bright-red brick building is a classic neighborhood pizza joint. With a dog-friendly outdoor patio, North Tabor residents can chill with their canine pals over house pies or build-your-own pizza. The Gilead starts with a pesto base, topped with roasted garlic, mozzarella, mushrooms, ricotta, and asiago; American traditionalists may prefer the pepperoni, Italian sausage, and green pepper-topped Wright Bros. Slices are available for a bite on the go, and pizza-of-the-moment specialties pop up throughout the year — think: hot-honey-drizzled pies topped with butternut squash and caramelized onion. Grab a side of “bones” (aka seasoned focaccia strips) or a salad to round things out.

5425 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97215
(503) 384-2596
(503) 384-2596

Leikam Brewing

Enter through the sunshine-yellow door of this tiny blue building along Burnside to find where North Tabor-ites go for a beer. Founded by Sonia Marie and Theo Leikam in 2014, this kosher-certified craft brewery keeps things light and fun with its rotating line-up of punny house brews. IPAs are the headliners, like the citrusy Janis Hoplin or a West Coast IPA with notes of stone fruit and pine dubbed the Because I’m Hoppy. For the non-hopheads, balanced lagers, dark stouts, and a constantly-refreshed selection of session brews balance out the menu. Craft cocktails are available if you’re not in the mood for beer.

5812 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97215
(503) 477-4743
(503) 477-4743

Seven Virtues Coffee Roasters on Glisan

One of Seven Virtues’ three locations around town, the local coffee roaster chain’s North Tabor outpost is a snug, peaceful space looking onto Glisan Street. Ideal for catching up with friends or getting some work done, visitors can expect to find a drinks menu centered around Seven Virtues’ single-origin, house-roasted coffees. Those in need of something more filling can go the sweet route with a rotating selection of baked goods and pastries or a tried-and-true bagel sandwich.

5936 NE Glisan St #3754, Portland, OR 97213
(503) 236-7763
(503) 236-7763

