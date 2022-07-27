12 Delightful Spots to Eat and Drink on Northeast Broadway

Once ancillary to the then-bustling Lloyd Center and in the orbit of the Convention Center and Moda Center crowds, Northeast Broadway has developed an identity all its own, along with a regular base of patrons from nearby Irvington and Sullivan’s Gulch. Broadway’s dining and drinking options are on the casual end, even for Portland, making them ideal for a quick bite before a concert at the Moda, or a celebratory nightcap after a Trail Blazers win.

Though Broadway (the street) passes uninterrupted from downtown well into Rose City Park, for the purposes of this map we are defining the Northeast Broadway neighborhood as bound by Northeast Grand Ave and Northeast 33rd. For more neighborhood guides, feel free to check out our story stream.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.