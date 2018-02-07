The Ultimate Dining and Drinking Guide to Oregon City

When the pioneers finally reached Oregon City, we’d like to think they celebrated the end of their journey with a pint of beer and a hearty meal. After all, the city marks the terminus of the Oregon Trail, the famous 2,000-mile wagon route that stretched from Missouri to Oregon, and later inspired the computer game that kept ’80s kids glued to the screen.

The eating and drinking options are substantially better now than they were 194 years ago, when the city was first founded. In this Portland suburb, an elevator connects the upper and lower sections of the city, family-owned and family-friendly restaurants occupy historic buildings along the city’s charming main street, and there’s everything from Scandinavian cuisine to old-school burgers and shakes represented, with plenty of libations in between.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.