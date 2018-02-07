 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A piece of fried chicken on top of a waffle with a pile of whipped cream and a cup of maple syrup on the side.
Chicken and waffle from The Hive Social.
Janey Wong/Eater Portland

The Ultimate Dining and Drinking Guide to Oregon City

Here’s where to eat and drink like a true pioneer

by Michelle DeVona and Janey Wong Updated
Chicken and waffle from The Hive Social.
| Janey Wong/Eater Portland
by Michelle DeVona and Janey Wong Updated

When the pioneers finally reached Oregon City, we’d like to think they celebrated the end of their journey with a pint of beer and a hearty meal. After all, the city marks the terminus of the Oregon Trail, the famous 2,000-mile wagon route that stretched from Missouri to Oregon, and later inspired the computer game that kept ’80s kids glued to the screen.

The eating and drinking options are substantially better now than they were 194 years ago, when the city was first founded. In this Portland suburb, an elevator connects the upper and lower sections of the city, family-owned and family-friendly restaurants occupy historic buildings along the city’s charming main street, and there’s everything from Scandinavian cuisine to old-school burgers and shakes represented, with plenty of libations in between.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Canard Oregon City

Gabriel Rucker’s Oregon City outpost of Canard brings big city sophistication to the suburbs while managing to be family-friendly. Like the original restaurant, diners can expect French onion steam burgers and indulgent duck gravy pancakes, plus playful dishes like French toast sticks, beet jojos, and soft serve sundaes sporting uncommon toppings like pine cone fudge or pandan whip. The kid’s menu is also packed with winners, like chicken tenders, funfetti pancakes, and macaroni and cheese.

1500 Washington St, Oregon City, OR 97045
(503) 344-4247
Oregon City Brewing Company

This stylish brewery’s selection of draft beers, like the refreshing Clackamette Kolsch or malty 1st City Festbier, is best paired with food from the onsite carts, eaten inside or on the pod and brewery’s shared, covered patio. Choose from Chulo’s Birria, thick slabs of pizza from Ranch PDX, Mediterranean fare from Alani, jaw-dropping sandwiches from Jackpot, and more. Non-drinkers should try the brewery’s Olallie Pops, house-made sodas in flavors like lemon-lime and cream soda.

1401 Washington St, Oregon City, OR 97045
(503) 908-1948
Tony's Fish Market

Family-owned since 1936, Tony’s Fish Market specializes in quality smoked fish and seafood, all prepared in an Enviro-Pak smokehouse. A “lunch menu” that spans most of the day offers smoked salmon chowder, oyster shooters, and fish baskets, and diners can enjoy the meals within the market’s outdoor seating. The market also sells freshly canned and jarred seafood products, and will smoke, filet, or can fish products brought in by customers.

1316 Washington St, Oregon City, OR 97045
(503) 655-2488
Nebbiolo Restaurant & Wine Bar

This family-owned restaurant is set in the historic Weinhard Building, where it’s said Portland brewer Henry Weinhard ran a small tavern back in the day. In 1885, it became a retail space for Tom Busch Home Furnishings. The restored building shows off the original hardwood floors and bricks walls, adding warmth to the restaurant’s warmly hued interior. The restaurant serves small plates like a spicy Dungeness crab ceviche and polenta marinara, in addition to entree selections ranging from mushroom ravioli to pan-seared salmon. In addition to wine, there are artisanal cocktails, beer, and espresso.

800 Main St, Oregon City, OR 97045
(503) 344-6090
Bistro Cubano

Steps away from the Arch Bridge, Bistro Cubano is a local mainstay for Caribbean-ish brunch, hearty sandwiches, and flavorful plates of Cuban standards. The titular Cubano is a faithful rendition of the Floridian sandwich, which comes with fries — although a small up-charge will get you a side of tostones or sweet plantains instead. Another must-try menu item is the quintessential Cuban dish ropa vieja, slow-roasted beef stewed in white wine sofrito; it’s available as an entree or in an island bowl with saffron rice, black beans, roasted pepper garbanzo salad, and sweet plantains. Stop in during the bistro’s daily happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. for discounts on tapas like papitas and mojo wings. 

709 Main St, Oregon City, OR 97045
(503) 387-5678
Pho Thi

If it’s a heaping bowl of pho you’re after, this understated Vietnamese restaurant makes flavorful noodle soups, in addition to rice dishes and vermicelli noodle bowls. The menu also includes a selection of Thai noodle and curry meals, and there’s a discounted lunch special during the week with select menu items.

716B Main St, Oregon City, OR 97045
(503) 657-2824
Mi Famiglia Wood Oven Pizzeria

This brick-lined restaurant specializes in wood-fired pizzas, including classics like margherita or pepperoni as well as a prosciutto and fig pie. The menu also includes non-pizza fare, however, like panini, salads, and calzones. The pizzeria offers a very affordable list of wine and beer, cocktails, and coffee drinks, including the Italian coffee, made with amaretto and Baileys.

701 Main St, Oregon City, OR 97045
(503) 594-0601
Don Pepe's Mexican Food

Homestyle Mexican food can be found at this deceptively large restaurant with a second dining room in the back. Request a complimentary salsa sampler, which arrives with a basket of chips and takes diners through a Hot Ones-like gauntlet of house-made salsas at a variety of heat levels — from the mild salsa verde to the medium creamy chipotle to the strikingly hot Black Mamba. Temper the spice with a creamy horchata and order one of the house specialties; the pollo en mole and puerco en chile verde both pack flavor and arrive with tortillas for sopping up sauce. 

705 Main St, Oregon City, OR 97045
(503) 655-4218
Ingrid's Scandinavian Food

While the Portland food cart located at the now-shuttered Tidbit Food Farm has closed for good, that craving for Norwegian meatballs and lefse wraps can be appeased at the brick and mortar in Oregon City, in the historic Bank of Commerce building. The restaurant also has a cocktail list of Scandinavian-inspired drinks that heavily features aquavit. Diners have the option to either eat in the restaurant or have food brought over to the adjoining Arch Bridge Taphouse when it’s open.

209 7th St, Oregon City, OR 97045
(503) 744-0457
Thirsty Duck Saloon

Dubbed the “newest old bar in Clackamas County,” the Thirsty Duck Saloon opened in 2017 but with a cozy neighborhood bar vibe that makes it feel much older. The long narrow room displays prints of birds on its wall, and there are enough televisions set up to catch the game of your choosing. Order the half-pound beef burger, a brisket and short rib patty that comes with all the fixings, topped with house-made thousand island sauce and Tillamook cheddar, sandwiched between an onion bun.

505 Main St, Oregon City, OR 97045
(503) 655-4321
Black Ink Coffee

This bookstore-gift shop-cafe hybrid is a cozy spot to while away some hours with a hot drink and pastry at hand. The cafe’s menu presents some of Portland’s greatest hits, sourcing coffee beans from Stumptown, Proud Mary, and Deadstock while Tanglewood ginger-spiced chai is steamed with milk for chai lattes. Dos Hermanos provides English muffins for breakfast sandwiches, and the pastry case is stocked with other Dos Hermanos pastries, plus vegan cinnamon rolls and muffins from Shoofly Bakery.

503 Main St, Oregon City, OR 97045
(503) 344-4762
Copy Link

A cozy space decked with vertical gardens both inside and on the back patio, the atmosphere at Singer Hill Cafe is just as comforting as its meals. The cafe offers pastries, soups, salads, and hearty breakfast fare, such as quiches, bagel sandwiches, and scrambled eggs. Lunch options include hot or cold sandwiches. Check out the art gallery and gift shop inside the cafe, operated by an artist co-op.

623 7th St, Oregon City, OR 97045
(503) 656-5252
The Hive Social

Just around the corner from the historic Stevens-Crawford House, this chandelier-lit restaurant has become an all-day favorite for date nights and friendly get-togethers. At brunch, start with small plates like ebleskivers or cheesy croquettes served with yellow curry before tucking into the Bloody Mary Benedict — bloody mary-braised short rib, mushrooms, and Fresno chile oil; alternatively, the fried chicken and waffle is a strong choice, accompanied by bourbon maple syrup and sweet potato whipped cream. By dinner, the restaurant switches over to dishes like seared sockeye salmon with toum mashed potatoes and a chile crisp burger packing two patties and fried onions on a cheese bun.

602 7th St, Oregon City, OR 97045
(503) 908-8750
Mike's Drive-In

This old-fashioned drive-in has been serving burger combos in Oregon City since 1988, with locations in Milwaukie and Tigard, as well. Mike’s is known for its hamburgers, but the drive-in menu also incorporates everything from fish-and-chips to battered onion rings. Perhaps the ultimate move at Mike’s is to opt for a milkshake — the restaurant offers more than 30, including ones made with Oregon berries.

905 7th St, Oregon City, OR 97045
(503) 656-5588
The Highland Stillhouse

Perched atop the cliffs overlooking Willamette Falls, this cozy pub has an old-timey feel, with Scottish-inspired decor and mahogany woodwork. The menu features Scottish favorites with a Northwest twist, like cottage pie, pasties, and salmon coated in a barley grist — that grist is even shipped here from an isle in Scotland. Prepare to be amazed by the pub’s collection of single-malt scotch, as it’s the largest selection to be found in the Portland area.

201 S 2nd St, Oregon City, OR 97045
(503) 723-6789
