Fishing boats on a bay coming to port at sunset.
Fishing vessels bring in the catch in Port Orford, OR
Jennifer Burns Bright/EPDX

Where to Eat and Drink on the Oregon Coast

Enjoy the catch of the day, a blueberry burger, and nasi goreng for breakfast on your beach weekend

by Jennifer Burns Bright Updated
Fishing vessels bring in the catch in Port Orford, OR
| Jennifer Burns Bright/EPDX
by Jennifer Burns Bright Updated

Nothing beats freshly caught seafood on the Oregon coast, but without knowing which restaurants support local fishermen and farmers, diners may be surprised that dinner has traveled farther than they have. Stalwart restaurants, bars, and breweries continue to serve Pacific-Northwestern-caught seafood to locals and day-trippers, even with the uncertainties of recent times. This guide highlights 15 outstanding restaurants along coastal Highway 101 from Astoria to Brookings — from fine dining establishments to humble food carts — that honor fresh Oregon coast seafood, great views, and inventive chefs. If your favorite isn’t listed, let us know via our tip line.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here. As usual, this map is organized geographically, not ranked.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Bridgewater Bistro

20 Basin St
Astoria, OR 97103
(503) 325-6777
(503) 325-6777
Sporting the best view in town and an airy dining room with soaring ceilings and maritime art, Bridgewater Bistro is North Coast dining done right, with a robust Oregon-centric wine list and chef Geoff Gunn’s seafood specials. The team installed sturdy, attractive KOSE dining pods on its deck overlooking the Astoria-Megler Bridge during the pandemic; portable heaters warm up four-seater tables, as does a bowl of the signature curried clam and mussel chowder or smoked gouda mac and cheese. The restaurant is also open for takeout and serves Sunday brunch.

A diner sits in a dining pod at Bridgewater Bistro in Astoria.
The outdoor seating at Bridgewater Bistro.
Jennifer Burns Bright/EPDX

2. Osprey Café

5117, 2281 Beach Dr
Seaside, OR 97138
(503) 739-7054
(503) 739-7054
In the quieter cove area south of Seaside’s bustling downtown, warm and cozy Osprey Café rocks breakfast and lunch with global flair. Nasi goreng, or Indonesian fried rice, with a sunny-side-up egg at 10 a.m.? Yes, please. Locals comb the uncrowded beach or trek up Tillamook Head, then warm up with a plate of perfectly fried arepas, Hangtown fry with pan-fried Pacific Northwestern oysters, or a giant pork belly banh mi. Takeout is available.

3. The Bistro

263 N Hemlock St
Cannon Beach, OR 97110
503-436-2661
503-436-2661
With live music five nights a week, intricate entrees showcasing Pacific Northwestern seafood, and a charming brick patio with blooming flowers in season, the Bistro proves Cannon Beach’s dining scene can be creative and fun. An easy walk from downtown hotels, the Bistro is home to chef and owner Jack Stevenson, who slips kombu and bonito into cioppino for a deeper savory note and slips an array of shellfish into his take on tom kha. Visitors traveling with dogs can ask for the canine menu, so both owner and pup can enjoy a meal on the patio. The restaurant is open for dine-in and takeout.

4. Offshore Grill and Coffee House

154 Laneda Ave
Manzanita, OR 97130
(503) 355-3005
(503) 355-3005
Offshore Grill and Coffee House provides a solid start to the morning with house-made pastries and Cannon Beach’s Sleepy Monk coffee, as well as lunch and dinner plates like grilled black cod with coconut-lime rice. Chef Jake Burden recently celebrated a year at his Manzanita location, hitting home runs with creative specials and a neighborhood vibe — not only is the smoked salmon in the salmon-bay-shrimp Louie local to Oregon, so are the greens. The restaurant offers some outdoor seating and takeout.

5. The Salmonberry

380 Marine Dr
Wheeler, OR 97147
503-714-1423
503-714-1423
Like many businesses on the Oregon Coast, Wheeler destination restaurant the Salmonberry pivoted during the pandemic, providing a full online marketplace of fresh pasta, sauces, and seafood-based meal kits sold from the bayside restaurant. Now open for dine-in, takeout, and home delivery, roasted beet and goat cheese salads have never been so appreciated. The restaurant’s house-made pastas pair as well with bay clams as they do with Nehalem-sourced beef — Salmonberry’s bucatini, inflected with bits of Oregon cultivated dulse, is a must-order if available. Those who drink should sample liberally from the small-but-excellent wine menu.

6. Garibaldi Portside Bistro

307 Mooring Dr
Garibaldi, OR 97118
(503) 842-9148
(503) 842-9148
With an invitingly nautical, fully renovated space smack in the center of the Port of Garibaldi marina complex, Garibaldi Portside Bistro specializes in smoked meats and high-end comfort food. After offloading their catch, fishermen from the local fleet happily refuel with microbrews, heaping rib platters, and the biggest prime rib French dip in town. Then there’s the house special: a blueberry-sauced, goat cheese, bacon, and avocado burger, best paired with a Bistro blueberry martini. Don’t miss the restaurant’s continuously updated specials and pop-up menus. The restaurant offers dine-in and takeout.

Hamburger on a bed of collard greens on a wood board with an iron implement, goat cheese, and blueberry sauce.
Blueberry goat cheese burger
Mike Arseneault

7. The Schooner Restaurant & Lounge

2065 Netarts Basin Boat Rd
Tillamook, OR 97141
(503) 815-9900
(503) 815-9900
At the north end of Netarts Bay, the shipshape Schooner is one of the most impressive buildings around, with roof panels lifted upward like sails and plenty of covered, comfortable deck seating with views of the bay. The clam chowder base uses milk from a dairy 20 minutes away, and shellfish even closer. The pretty oysters rockoyaki — a play on the classic Rockefeller treatment with greens, pork belly, and a mayonnaise-based motoyaki sauce — arrive nestled on beach rocks in a searing-hot cast-iron pan. The Schooner is open for takeout and onsite dining, including a spacious patio.

Broiled oysters in a cast iron pan topped with green and orange sauces.
Oysters Rockoyaki
Little Pickle official

8. The Riverhouse Nestucca

34450 Brooten Rd
Pacific City, OR 97135
(503) 483-1255
(503) 483-1255
Pacific City’s understated, simultaneously casual and upscale restaurant on the Nestucca River makes for a great evening out after a day on the dunes. Focusing on Pacific Northwestern seafood like dory boat-caught groundfish, line-caught coho salmon, and all types of oysters and clams harvested by small family businesses from nearby bays, Riverhouse provides a menu that’s as eco-friendly as it is delicious. The restaurant’s house shellfish paella is worth the 20-minute wait. Drinkers should ask about pairings from Pacific City-based Twist Wine Co. The restaurant is open for dine-in and takeout.

9. Side Door Cafe

6675 Gleneden Beach Loop
Gleneden Beach, OR 97388
(541) 764-3825
(541) 764-3825
Visitors at the nearby Salishan Resort pop by this renovated brick-and-tile factory cafe for albacore tuna melts on rye, wild mushroom ravioli, or marionberry crisps. The space is something to behold, bright with exposed white-washed beams, reclaimed architectural bits from historic Portland institutions, and a bar area bursting with color. With exceptional takeout options and hearty meals in the tiny community of Gleneden Beach, the friendly service in this 7,000-square-foot space will thrill even the pickiest visitors. Reservations are recommended for dinner, or use the online ordering system for takeout.

10. Sorella Nye Beach

526 NW Coast St
Newport, OR 97365
541-265-4055
541-265-4055
For Italian comfort food, Newport is the place to visit, and chef Justin Wills — famed for his farm-to-table fine dining restaurant Restaurant Beck in Depoe Bay — is the man to provide it. Sorella, his charming one-room Italian restaurant, brightens up Newport’s Nye Beach with bold local art on the walls and a full bar. It’s difficult enough to choose among handmade pasta offerings and beautifully charred Italian or Grandma-style pizzas, but the Sangiovese-braised brisket over polenta is a smart choice for those looking for something different. The restaurant is open for dine-in or takeout.

11. Local Ocean Seafoods

213 SE Bay Blvd
Newport, OR 97365
(541) 574-7959
(541) 574-7959
Laura Anderson, owner and formidable presence of Local Ocean, lives her mission to bring seafood directly from the boats in Newport’s harbor to her market and upscale casual restaurant. Considered by many the best place for seafood on the entire coast, Local Ocean serves favorites like moqueca de peixe, a Brazilian coconut milk-based mixed seafood stew, and its elegant roasted-garlic-Dungeness-crab soup for dine-in and takeout. The wine list is solid, with Oregon seafood-friendly glass pours. Those who want to bring Local Ocean home can order the Dock Box — an at-home seafood meal kit that changes each week — for pick-up and delivery to Portland, Bend, Eugene, and Corvallis.

348 US-101
Yachats, OR 97498
(541) 547-3884
(541) 547-3884
Natural food lovers on the central coast rejoiced when Yachats Brewing came to this little seaside village nestled into the forested cliffs north of Cape Perpetua. Not only did Yachats acquire its own clever brewery, with a varied list of coastal-themed beers like the Marbled Murrelet stout and Thor’s Well IPA, it gained a rambling taproom with a menu heavy on vegan dishes, ferments, and probiotic drinks. Open-faced mushroom sandwiches and salads with house-made sauerkraut will satisfy anyone who has eaten one too many fish and chips baskets. The restaurant also offers Sunday brunch and takeout.

13. The Hukilau

185 US-101
Florence, OR 97439
(541) 991-1071
(541) 991-1071
Hawaiian-born chef Christian Jakobsen is one of the most motivated chefs on the central coast: Moving from temporary pop-ups in a steakhouse to a food cart during his years in Florence, he finally found a home for his Pacific Rim sushi, grill, and tiki bar. The comfortable dining room serves as the setting for an exuberant menu includes island-style specialties — think spam musubi with a sweet shoyu glaze and loco moco platter with rice and Hawaiian mac salad — as well as creative specialty rolls, burgers, tacos, and more. The restaurant is also open for takeout.

14. The Nest Café

832 Oregon St
Port Orford, OR 97465
(541) 366-2252
(541) 366-2252
When Nancy Fraser retired from her treasured European deli and bakery, South Coast Gourmet, in tiny Port Orford, the locals who gathered for lunch and coffee each day mourned. They soon embraced its replacement, The Nest Café, which kept the charcuterie and cheese case, but also serves healthy breakfast smoothies, organic lunches with lamb and vegetables from nearby farms, and fish specials from the dock down the hill. Dine-in and takeout are available, but the small space may fill up — it’s best to plan ahead.

15. Pacific Sushi & Grill

613 Chetco Ave
Brookings, OR 97415
(541) 251-7707
(541) 251-7707
With a commitment to sustainable fishing — a particular challenge on the south coast, where sourcing is difficult — Pacific Sushi owner Mike Horgan takes his cues from fish activists like Casson Trenor. Colorfully plated sushi and traditional rolls hit tables in a rustic, wood-paneled space, including sustainably sourced uni and sablefish as an unagi substitute. Outside the world of sushi, the house tonkotsu ramen is particularly special, as is the adjacent cocktail lounge. Open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery through a local service.

