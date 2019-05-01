Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat and Drink on the Oregon Coast

Enjoy the catch of the day, a blueberry burger, and nasi goreng for breakfast on your beach weekend

Nothing beats freshly caught seafood on the Oregon coast, but without knowing which restaurants support local fishermen and farmers, diners may be surprised that dinner has traveled farther than they have. Stalwart restaurants, bars, and breweries continue to serve Pacific-Northwestern-caught seafood to locals and day-trippers, even with the uncertainties of recent times. This guide highlights 15 outstanding restaurants along coastal Highway 101 from Astoria to Brookings — from fine dining establishments to humble food carts — that honor fresh Oregon coast seafood, great views, and inventive chefs. If your favorite isn’t listed, let us know via our tip line.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here. As usual, this map is organized geographically, not ranked.

