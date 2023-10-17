 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Where to Find Flaky, Buttery, Sweet and Savory Pies in Portland

16 Covered Bar Patios Perfect for Fall in Portland

The 38 Essential Restaurants and Food Carts in Portland

More in Portland, OR See more maps
An assortment of five creative pintxos on a wooden board.
Pintxos at Urdaneta.
Urdaneta

12 Standout Restaurants in Northeast Portland’s Concordia Neighborhood

Longtime gems are joined by stellar new arrivals in Concordia

by Nathan Williams
View as Map
Pintxos at Urdaneta.
| Urdaneta
by Nathan Williams

Though its university of the same name folded up shop in 2020 — the campus becoming part University of Oregon system — Northeast’s Concordia was never especially defined by its proximity to the college. Today the neighborhood’s bedrocks remain the expansive, leafy Fernhill Park on its east end and the New Seasons-anchored shopping center in the middle. The restaurants and bars on Alberta have historically drawn the most visitors from other parts of town, but Killingsworth, bisecting Concordia, has grown into a culinary draw of its own. Perhaps the biggest perk of living in this neighborhood? Local residents get free entry to the Kennedy School’s famous soaking pools. For more ideas nearby, check out our Cully map.

Read More
Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Aladdin's Café Restaurant & Catering

Copy Link

Off the more trafficked restaurant rows of Alberta, Killingsworth, or Northeast 42nd, Aladdin’s sits alone at the north end of the neighborhood, quietly offering some of the best Syrian and Lebanese dishes in the city. Mediterranean entrees like flavorful shawarma and tender kabobs are served in generous portions, and both vegetarians and vegans will find plenty to enjoy, including falafel, grape leaves, mujaddara (sometimes called megaddara), and tabouli. Check Aladdin’s Instagram for special events like cooking classes and belly dancing nights.

6310 NE 33rd Ave, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 546-7686
(503) 546-7686

KISS Coffee

Copy Link

A hidden gem in the ground floor of a 1930s house on Northeast Ainsworth, KISS Coffee — short for “keep it sweet and simple” — has become a magnet gathering place for Concordians since opening in 2019. The coffee brewed from Seven Virtues beans is solid, but perhaps the greater draw is the stellar food menu, with hearty all-day breakfast and lunch favorites like white cheddar bruschetta, burritos with sausage or mushroom gravy, and buttery house-made scones.

3016 NE Ainsworth St, Portland, OR 97211

Extracto Coffee Roasters

Copy Link

An essential piece of Concordia since 2006, Extracto roasts its beans in-house on a vintage 1950s roaster and has built a loyal following of both neighborhood locals, Portlanders from other ’hoods, and out-of-town coffee nerds. Extracto hasn’t let any of this go to its head, remaining a low-key, unpretentious coffee shop with plenty of space to savor a brew on all but the busiest weekend mornings. The modest selection of baked goods is reliably tasty but can be picked over by afternoon.

2921 NE Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 281-1764
(503) 281-1764

Also featured in:

Flour Market

Copy Link

When Flour Market opened at the intersection of 30th and Killingsworth in 2022, Concordia was blessed with a massive upgrade in the bread department, with tangy sourdoughs, dense rugbrod, and pillowy challah. With its production bakery in Inner southeast, Flour Market is able to dedicate the bulk of its Concordia café space to an eye popping pastry display and ample seating. Salads and toast-based breakfast and lunch items are prepared onsite, alongside well-brewed Marigold coffee.

5507 NE 30th Ave, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 209-5363
(503) 209-5363

Wilder

Copy Link

In a neighborhood with plenty of cocktail competition, Wilder has thrived by embracing its friendly, unpretentious vibes, excellent and reasonably priced cocktails, and the hearty fare a full kitchen affords. Sip on a rye-heavy Velvet Revolution between bites of Wilder’s beloved honey-Dijon fried chicken, or wash down a vegan kale and garbanzo burger with a tequila-mezcal-and-pistachio Frere Conte.

5501 NE 30th Ave, Portland, OR 97211
(971) 710-5428
(971) 710-5428

Also featured in:

Toyshop Ramen

Copy Link

Some Portland ramen shops create ramen in subdued surroundings intended to focus the senses on the subtle flavors and textures of the meal. Then there’s Toyshop, which uses ramen as a launchpad for an iconoclastic multi-sensory party, with DJs, pinball, old-school arcade video games, projected movies, and pop culture-themed pop ups (see: a recent Buffy the Vampire Slayer event). Yet the food is good enough to not get completely lost in the sauce here, with house-made noodles, complex broths, and flavor-packed ramen concoctions like umami-rich kimchi shrimp ramen or the herbaceous clam and coconut ramen. The cocktails are even more daring, including see-it-to-believe-it combos like the gin and Gogurt mystery machine and Lego-shaped Jell-O shots.

3000 NE Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 477-5703
(503) 477-5703

Dame Collective

Copy Link

Originally an oenophile destination with a laudable Italian-meets-Northwest dinner menu, Dame has evolved into something far more interesting: a “restaurant collective” that highlights different chefs and concepts throughout the week across Dame and its smaller satellite Lil’ Dame. As of October 2023, the residencies include Vietnamese soul food Matta, creative bialys from Bialy Bird, and inspired takes on Mexican cuisine via Chelo. Each style is complemented by Dame’s phenomenal wine curation, whether in the OG Dame’s elegant early-20th Century dining room or Lil’ Dame’s more casual space.

2930 NE Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 227-2669
(503) 227-2669

Also featured in:

Santo Domingo Taqueria

Copy Link

A casual taqueria consistently knocking street food staples out of the park is as essential to a Portland neighborhood as a good coffee shop. Concordia is lucky to have hosted Santo Domingo on the intersection of Killingsworth and 42nd for nearly two decades, and the tacos, burritos, and chilaquiles are as good as ever. Throw in some of Portland’s best moles, breakfast burritos, generously mixed margaritas, and a spacious patio, and you have a veritable Mexican stalwart on your hands.

5447 NE 42nd Ave, Portland, OR 97218
(503) 284-8446
(503) 284-8446

Also featured in:

Expatriate

Copy Link

Celebrating its ten-year anniversary in July 2023, eclectic cocktail destination Expatriate may have seen beloved partner restaurant Beast across the street end its story, but those tea leaf salads, onion sandwiches, and impeccable burgers still hit the spot, and most nights will find bartenders dipping into their deepest bag of tricks to impress the most exacting of cocktail nerds. The indecisive should opt for the Diplomatic Pouch, essentially a dealer’s choice drink for any guest.

5424 NE 30th Ave, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 867-5309
(503) 867-5309

Also featured in:

Daawat a Ishq

Copy Link

Translating to “feast of love” in Hindi, Daawat a Ishq is one of the newest additions to the neighborhood, offering lovingly prepared South Asian fare like chili paneer and pani puri, alongside a host of vegetarian and meat curries, 10 different styles of naan, and lassis ranging from sweet to salty. Daawat a Ishq has a spacious patio, but the indoor dining space is limited, so consider takeout on colder days.

5427 NE 42nd Ave, Portland, OR 97218
(503) 719-4072
(503) 719-4072

DarSalam

Copy Link

Founded by Iraqi refugee Ghaith Sahib in 2012, the now-iconic DarSalam house has become one of the longest-lasting restaurants on Alberta, offering countless Portlanders its rich, flavorful take on Iraqi cuisine. The platters and entrees are ideal for sharing, many including creamy hummus and well-cooked rice. Standout appetizers include slow-cooked red lentil soup and tangy, electric pink beet salad. Accompany dinner with the restaurant’s floral Iraqi Pilsner — brewed in Portland by Hopworks — plus Lebanese wines, an anise-flavored cocktail, or nonalcoholic options like Arab coffee or mint lemonade.

2921 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 206-6148
(503) 206-6148

Urdaneta

Copy Link

Incorporating Basque and Andalusian flavors and techniques with the local bounty of the Pacific Northwest, chef Javier Canteras’s tapas menu evokes a leisurely trip through Iberia, highlighting the bold flavors of the region — like fresh anchovies and dry-cured chorizo — in settings both inspired and traditional. Sip like a Sevillano and pair your dinner with a glass of sherry or one of the house vermouths. This spot should be especially popular after Canteras defeated Bobby Flay on national TV, so reservations are recommended.

3033 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 288-1990
(503) 288-1990
A cooked octopus tendril over vegetables in a small dish.
Pulpo at Urdaneta.
Urdaneta

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Aladdin's Café Restaurant & Catering

6310 NE 33rd Ave, Portland, OR 97211

Off the more trafficked restaurant rows of Alberta, Killingsworth, or Northeast 42nd, Aladdin’s sits alone at the north end of the neighborhood, quietly offering some of the best Syrian and Lebanese dishes in the city. Mediterranean entrees like flavorful shawarma and tender kabobs are served in generous portions, and both vegetarians and vegans will find plenty to enjoy, including falafel, grape leaves, mujaddara (sometimes called megaddara), and tabouli. Check Aladdin’s Instagram for special events like cooking classes and belly dancing nights.

6310 NE 33rd Ave, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 546-7686
(503) 546-7686

KISS Coffee

3016 NE Ainsworth St, Portland, OR 97211

A hidden gem in the ground floor of a 1930s house on Northeast Ainsworth, KISS Coffee — short for “keep it sweet and simple” — has become a magnet gathering place for Concordians since opening in 2019. The coffee brewed from Seven Virtues beans is solid, but perhaps the greater draw is the stellar food menu, with hearty all-day breakfast and lunch favorites like white cheddar bruschetta, burritos with sausage or mushroom gravy, and buttery house-made scones.

3016 NE Ainsworth St, Portland, OR 97211

Extracto Coffee Roasters

2921 NE Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97211

An essential piece of Concordia since 2006, Extracto roasts its beans in-house on a vintage 1950s roaster and has built a loyal following of both neighborhood locals, Portlanders from other ’hoods, and out-of-town coffee nerds. Extracto hasn’t let any of this go to its head, remaining a low-key, unpretentious coffee shop with plenty of space to savor a brew on all but the busiest weekend mornings. The modest selection of baked goods is reliably tasty but can be picked over by afternoon.

2921 NE Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 281-1764
(503) 281-1764

Flour Market

5507 NE 30th Ave, Portland, OR 97211

When Flour Market opened at the intersection of 30th and Killingsworth in 2022, Concordia was blessed with a massive upgrade in the bread department, with tangy sourdoughs, dense rugbrod, and pillowy challah. With its production bakery in Inner southeast, Flour Market is able to dedicate the bulk of its Concordia café space to an eye popping pastry display and ample seating. Salads and toast-based breakfast and lunch items are prepared onsite, alongside well-brewed Marigold coffee.

5507 NE 30th Ave, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 209-5363
(503) 209-5363

Wilder

5501 NE 30th Ave, Portland, OR 97211

In a neighborhood with plenty of cocktail competition, Wilder has thrived by embracing its friendly, unpretentious vibes, excellent and reasonably priced cocktails, and the hearty fare a full kitchen affords. Sip on a rye-heavy Velvet Revolution between bites of Wilder’s beloved honey-Dijon fried chicken, or wash down a vegan kale and garbanzo burger with a tequila-mezcal-and-pistachio Frere Conte.

5501 NE 30th Ave, Portland, OR 97211
(971) 710-5428
(971) 710-5428

Toyshop Ramen

3000 NE Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97211

Some Portland ramen shops create ramen in subdued surroundings intended to focus the senses on the subtle flavors and textures of the meal. Then there’s Toyshop, which uses ramen as a launchpad for an iconoclastic multi-sensory party, with DJs, pinball, old-school arcade video games, projected movies, and pop culture-themed pop ups (see: a recent Buffy the Vampire Slayer event). Yet the food is good enough to not get completely lost in the sauce here, with house-made noodles, complex broths, and flavor-packed ramen concoctions like umami-rich kimchi shrimp ramen or the herbaceous clam and coconut ramen. The cocktails are even more daring, including see-it-to-believe-it combos like the gin and Gogurt mystery machine and Lego-shaped Jell-O shots.

3000 NE Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 477-5703
(503) 477-5703

Dame Collective

2930 NE Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97211

Originally an oenophile destination with a laudable Italian-meets-Northwest dinner menu, Dame has evolved into something far more interesting: a “restaurant collective” that highlights different chefs and concepts throughout the week across Dame and its smaller satellite Lil’ Dame. As of October 2023, the residencies include Vietnamese soul food Matta, creative bialys from Bialy Bird, and inspired takes on Mexican cuisine via Chelo. Each style is complemented by Dame’s phenomenal wine curation, whether in the OG Dame’s elegant early-20th Century dining room or Lil’ Dame’s more casual space.

2930 NE Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 227-2669
(503) 227-2669

Santo Domingo Taqueria

5447 NE 42nd Ave, Portland, OR 97218

A casual taqueria consistently knocking street food staples out of the park is as essential to a Portland neighborhood as a good coffee shop. Concordia is lucky to have hosted Santo Domingo on the intersection of Killingsworth and 42nd for nearly two decades, and the tacos, burritos, and chilaquiles are as good as ever. Throw in some of Portland’s best moles, breakfast burritos, generously mixed margaritas, and a spacious patio, and you have a veritable Mexican stalwart on your hands.

5447 NE 42nd Ave, Portland, OR 97218
(503) 284-8446
(503) 284-8446

Expatriate

5424 NE 30th Ave, Portland, OR 97211

Celebrating its ten-year anniversary in July 2023, eclectic cocktail destination Expatriate may have seen beloved partner restaurant Beast across the street end its story, but those tea leaf salads, onion sandwiches, and impeccable burgers still hit the spot, and most nights will find bartenders dipping into their deepest bag of tricks to impress the most exacting of cocktail nerds. The indecisive should opt for the Diplomatic Pouch, essentially a dealer’s choice drink for any guest.

5424 NE 30th Ave, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 867-5309
(503) 867-5309

Daawat a Ishq

5427 NE 42nd Ave, Portland, OR 97218

Translating to “feast of love” in Hindi, Daawat a Ishq is one of the newest additions to the neighborhood, offering lovingly prepared South Asian fare like chili paneer and pani puri, alongside a host of vegetarian and meat curries, 10 different styles of naan, and lassis ranging from sweet to salty. Daawat a Ishq has a spacious patio, but the indoor dining space is limited, so consider takeout on colder days.

5427 NE 42nd Ave, Portland, OR 97218
(503) 719-4072
(503) 719-4072

DarSalam

2921 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211

Founded by Iraqi refugee Ghaith Sahib in 2012, the now-iconic DarSalam house has become one of the longest-lasting restaurants on Alberta, offering countless Portlanders its rich, flavorful take on Iraqi cuisine. The platters and entrees are ideal for sharing, many including creamy hummus and well-cooked rice. Standout appetizers include slow-cooked red lentil soup and tangy, electric pink beet salad. Accompany dinner with the restaurant’s floral Iraqi Pilsner — brewed in Portland by Hopworks — plus Lebanese wines, an anise-flavored cocktail, or nonalcoholic options like Arab coffee or mint lemonade.

2921 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 206-6148
(503) 206-6148

Urdaneta

3033 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211

Incorporating Basque and Andalusian flavors and techniques with the local bounty of the Pacific Northwest, chef Javier Canteras’s tapas menu evokes a leisurely trip through Iberia, highlighting the bold flavors of the region — like fresh anchovies and dry-cured chorizo — in settings both inspired and traditional. Sip like a Sevillano and pair your dinner with a glass of sherry or one of the house vermouths. This spot should be especially popular after Canteras defeated Bobby Flay on national TV, so reservations are recommended.

3033 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 288-1990
(503) 288-1990
A cooked octopus tendril over vegetables in a small dish.
Pulpo at Urdaneta.
Urdaneta

Related Maps