12 Standout Restaurants in Northeast Portland’s Concordia Neighborhood

Though its university of the same name folded up shop in 2020 — the campus becoming part University of Oregon system — Northeast’s Concordia was never especially defined by its proximity to the college. Today the neighborhood’s bedrocks remain the expansive, leafy Fernhill Park on its east end and the New Seasons-anchored shopping center in the middle. The restaurants and bars on Alberta have historically drawn the most visitors from other parts of town, but Killingsworth, bisecting Concordia, has grown into a culinary draw of its own. Perhaps the biggest perk of living in this neighborhood? Local residents get free entry to the Kennedy School’s famous soaking pools. For more ideas nearby, check out our Cully map.

