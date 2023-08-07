 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A bean and cheese pizza with chorizo bits.
Reeva Cafe y Cocina’s pizzaleada.
Janey Wong/Eater Portland

12 Remarkable Restaurants in Roseway and Rose City Park

Where to find pastries, pizza, and prime rib in the adjacent Northeast Portland neighborhoods

by Janey Wong
Reeva Cafe y Cocina’s pizzaleada.
| Janey Wong/Eater Portland
by Janey Wong

While the City of Roses is Portland’s official moniker, two of its Northeast neighborhoods also bear names incorporating the perennial flower — Roseway and Rose City Park. Sandy Boulevard connects and cuts a diagonal path through the adjoining neighborhoods, lined with quirky shops like a rock hound’s paradise and a castle of niche collectibles, plus some of the city’s longest standing Chinese and Vietnamese restaurants.

Rose City Park — which contains four parks; including one of the same name — was incorporated in 1907, the same year that the Portland Rose Festival was founded. Roseway, its neighbor to the east, is bordered by Rose City Golf Course, the oldest municipal golf course in the state. While exploring the neighborhoods’ greenways and landmarks, stop off at any of the restaurants below for a tasty detour.

Cabezon Restaurant

Named after a fish found in the Pacific Ocean, this neighborhood bistro plates seafood like Totten Inlet mussels with borlotti beans and Spanish chorizo, pink grouper with buckwheat cavatelli, and trout caviar with chive blinis. Chef David Farrell packs delicacies like wild white shrimp, local fish, Manila clams, Dungeness crab, calamari, and blue mussels into the restaurant’s can’t-miss cioppino. Ending with luxurious whisky ice cream profiteroles is never a bad idea.

5200 NE Sacramento St, Portland, OR 97213
(503) 284-6617
(503) 284-6617

Husband-and-wife team Vinnie Coco Jr. and Chelsea Coco preserve Vinnie’s family’s third-generation pizza dough recipe at this restaurant tucked away off Sandy Boulevard. Sicilian-style pizzas come in thick slabs bearing rich Sunday sauce and meatballs, while hand-tossed pizzas with crisp crusts start with tomato sauce or olive oil bases before getting topped with ingredients like mortadella and pistachio pesto. Ordering an 18-inch, round pie unlocks the option to go halfsies on pizza selections.

5222 NE Sacramento St, Portland, OR 97213
(503) 281-9008
(503) 281-9008

Du's Grill

The gently charred aroma of grilled chicken wafts from this beloved teriyaki shop even before customers set foot inside. Du’s is an undisputed neighborhood institution, though its reputation extends beyond Rose City Park: Taste called the restaurant’s teriyaki “America’s best,” and the rapper Aminé has named-dropped the restaurant in songs and music videos. The shop keeps it simple: proteins of choice — chicken (available spicy), pork, beef, or combinations thereof — piled next to scoops of steaming hot rice and crisp iceberg salad. Dishes like a tofu bowl and yakisoba round out the menu.

5365 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213
(503) 284-1773
(503) 284-1773

Clyde's Prime Rib Restaurant and Bar

Ensconced in the dining room’s red vinyl booths, diners tuck into classic steakhouse fare like creamed spinach, shrimp Louie salads, and slow-roasted prime rib before finishing off their meals with desserts like salted caramel pot de crème or pie à la mode. Live music is a key part of the Clyde’s dining experience, with jazz, blues, and funk bands bringing swanky vibes to the restaurant’s Rat Pack lounge on the weekends. Check the restaurant’s website for the schedule.

5474 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213
(503) 281-9200
(503) 281-9200

Flew the Coop

At Baerlic Brewing’s Barley Pod, this food cart fries tender and juicy chicken breasts before settling them into grilled potato buns or ciabatta buns. While the cart’s sandwiches are all billed as Southern fried chicken sandwiches, they take on different flavor profiles, from a Korean-ish sandwich with chile sauce and pickled daikon and carrot to a chicken parm with marinara and melty mozzarella. A Nashville hot chicken sandwich brings true Southern representation, while the cart’s Frick’n Chick’n with creamy coleslaw and bread and butter pickles makes for a good starting point.

6035 NE Halsey St, Portland, OR 97213
(949) 200-0770
(949) 200-0770

Poblano Pepper PDX

Poblano Pepper, another Barley Pod resident, makes its own garlic flour, tomato flour, and corn tortillas, which swaddle meats like chipotle shredded chicken, pineapple-marinated pastor, and pork chile verde. Vegetarian options here go beyond the standard bean and cheese — mushrooms are flavored with epazote and white wine for a meaty alternative, while the poblano elote burrito is deceptively spicy, packed with rajas poblanas sauteed in vegan butter, corn, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

6035 NE Halsey St, Portland, OR 97213
(360) 597-5694
(360) 597-5694

Phở MeKha Restaurant

Broths are boiled daily at the noodle-centric sister restaurant to Southeast Division Street’s Mekha Grill. Pho and rice plate options are abundant here, but the menu’s standout section is its selection of Phnom Penh pork noodles. The dish is offered in dozens of iterations — dry or with soup; with fresh rice noodles, egg noodles, or both; and including different proteins from pork rib to a seafood medley. At the cashier’s counter, cases of house-made sweets like coconut jelly, sticky rice banana with coconut sauce, cassava cake, and flan in different flavors tempt diners into sticking around for dessert or grabbing something for later.

6846 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213
(503) 719-4584
(503) 719-4584

Bee's Custom Cakes

Longtime Portland pastry chef Rebecca “Bee” Powazek, who has supplied pastries for places like Multnomah Whiskey Library and Phat Cart, opened her own bakery space in 2021. The cutesy shop sells confections like samoa cake boxes, banana butterscotch cake slices, and brookies; however, mornings involve breakfast pastries like vanilla jam scones and vegan tropical rolls flavored with pineapple, mango, and coconut. Staying true to its beginnings as a virtual bakery, Bee’s still takes orders for custom cakes

7137 NE Fremont St, Portland, OR 97213
(503) 349-4461
(503) 349-4461

Annie's Donut Shop

Roseway residents have been starting their day with Annie’s fresh doughnuts since 1988. The range of doughnuts sold by this no-frills shop range from airy French crullers to chocolatey devil’s food cakes, plus powdered doughnuts topped with dollops of jam, old-fashioneds, cake doughnuts with a dense crumb, glazed twists, and fritters. Parents will dig the shop’s doughnut holes for kids.

3449 NE 72nd Ave., Portland, OR 97213
(503) 284-2752
(503) 284-2752

Rosebridge Coffee

Located inside the independently owned Fairley’s Pharmacy, which has been a Roseway landmark since 1913, Rosebridge is part-espresso bar, part-soda fountain counter. While pick-me-ups like cappuccinos and cold brews use beans from Heart Coffee Roasters, customers will also find old-school beverages like malts, phosphates, egg creams, and brown cows on the cafe’s not-so-secret “secret” menu.

7206 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213
(503) 249-0023
(503) 249-0023

Reeva

This wood-fire pizza cart earned our Eater Award for Best New Food Cart in 2022 for its springy, naturally leavened crust and translation of Latin American dishes into pizza toppings. Any order should include the cart’s popular pizzaleada, a simple but satisfying pie topped with cheese, refried beans, and mantequilla, which chef Roberto Hernandez Guerrero recommends adding chorizo to. Dessert rotates daily; whatever appears on the menu should be enjoyed with the cart’s double-shot espresso drinks like cortados or cafe con leches.

7727 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213
(971) 416-6748
(971) 416-6748

Cameo Cafe East

This Korean American diner, parked next to a motel of the same name, serves gargantuan blueberry pancakes and thick ham steaks alongside dishes like bindaetteok (mung bean pancake) and bulgogi. The cutesy-funky dining room is often a fun stop ahead of a visit to the nearby Grotto; any meal should involve a side of owner Sue Gee Lehn’s house-made kimchi.

8111 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213
(503) 284-0401
(503) 284-0401

Related Maps