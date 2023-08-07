12 Remarkable Restaurants in Roseway and Rose City Park

While the City of Roses is Portland’s official moniker, two of its Northeast neighborhoods also bear names incorporating the perennial flower — Roseway and Rose City Park. Sandy Boulevard connects and cuts a diagonal path through the adjoining neighborhoods, lined with quirky shops like a rock hound’s paradise and a castle of niche collectibles, plus some of the city’s longest standing Chinese and Vietnamese restaurants.

Rose City Park — which contains four parks; including one of the same name — was incorporated in 1907, the same year that the Portland Rose Festival was founded. Roseway, its neighbor to the east, is bordered by Rose City Golf Course, the oldest municipal golf course in the state. While exploring the neighborhoods’ greenways and landmarks, stop off at any of the restaurants below for a tasty detour.