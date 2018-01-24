 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A neon sign for Meianna Bakery in front of a shop full of baked goods.
Meianna Bakery window.
Nathan Williams / Eater Portland

Stellar Restaurants to Visit on Portland’s Culinarily Blessed Southeast 82nd Avenue

Abundant with Chinese and Vietnamese restaurants and delis, the busy Jade District thoroughfare is a diner’s paradise

by Alli Fodor and Nathan Williams Updated
View as Map
Meianna Bakery window.
| Nathan Williams / Eater Portland
by Alli Fodor and Nathan Williams Updated
For decades, Southeast 82nd has been one of Portland’s most exciting food neighborhoods. With a large Asian American population — it’s sometimes branded the Jade District — 82nd offers some exceptionally strong Chinese and Vietnamese fare, but includes plenty of other riches, including Korean, Mexican, Indian, and Cuban restaurants, carts, and bakeries. In such a culinarily deep and dynamic neighborhood, such a list can only scratch the surface; use these highlights as a springboard and not an end point.

Due to its dual role as a state highway and urban thoroughfare, 82nd has never been easily navigable on foot. With the recent transfer of the street from state to city control, along with nearly $200 million of transit and pedestrian-friendly improvements on the way, the mouth-watering gems in the neighborhood promise to become even more accessible to neighborhood locals and those without cars in the coming years. Find a gastronomic guide to 82nd below.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Happy Dragon Chinese Restaurant

While technically a Northeast 82nd spot, Happy Dragon lands below I-84, so we’re including it. By outside appearances, Happy Dragon looks like a longstanding institution on 82nd, the sort of mid-century Chinese restaurant that might just be coasting on a decades-old reputation. In fact, Happy Dragon is a relatively recent arrival from the Salem area, setting up in its current digs in 2018 and quickly earning enthusiastic word of mouth praise for its Cantonese fare. Happy Dragon offers a lovely assortment of vegetable and seafood entrees, but the main attraction here is the Peking duck — pricier than some, but one of the best in town, with multiple courses and truly succulent meat.

707 NE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97220
(503) 256-3828
(503) 256-3828
A long Chinese dragon and bright script reading “Happy Dragon” on a white sign.
Happy Dragon on 82nd.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

Fortune BBQ Noodle House

Launched in 2022 by Kenny’s Noodle House veteran Corina Wang, Fortune offers rich, tender barbecue, chewy house-made noodles, and broths with depth to get lost in. The large menu can be stressful at the takeout counter with line behind you, but with such affordable prices, it won’t sting to order multiple items for sharing and future leftovers. Visitors should head straight for the char siu, lacquered and juicy, with a handful of house-made wontons stuffed with plump shrimp. Parking can be challenging in the small lot, but residential parking is typically easy to nab along nearby 83rd avenue.

18 SE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97216
(503) 265-8378
(503) 265-8378
Bright red letters advertising Fortune BBQ Noodle House on a green awning.
Fortune BBQ Noodle House.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

Jin Jin Deli

Sharing a bustling strip mall with Teo Bun Bo Hue and several other restaurants that could have easily made this list, Jin Jin Deli pulls off the rare hat trick of specializing in elements of Vietnamese, Chinese, and Japanese fare and somehow nailing all three. Its roster runs deepest in Vietnamese dishes, and its complex, intricately seasoned noodle soups have earned Eater’s praise on more than one occasion. The high-ceilinged dining room never feels claustrophobic but can fill up in busier times of day, so prepare to grab takeout.

8220 SE Harrison St #138, Portland, OR 97216
(503) 774-8899
(503) 774-8899
Colorful decorations surrounding a service counter.
Counter at Jin Jin Deli.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

Teo Bun Bo Hue

Chicken or beef? Regular or spicy? At Teo Bun Bo Hue, there’s only a handful of options from which to choose. For traditionalists, the classic Vietnamese bun bo hue comes with all the fixings — rice noodles, congealed pork blood, pork knuckle, fatty tendon, pork sausage, and an array of fresh vegetables served on the side. For those seeking something a little simpler, the chicken pho offers a lighter flavor profile to enjoy with complimentary tea.

8220 SE Harrison St #230, Portland, OR 97216
(503) 208-3532
(503) 208-3532
Bright red, blue, and yellow mopeds parked in front of a decorated interior wall featuring a sign reading “Teo.”
Mopeds at Teo Bun Bo Hue.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

Pot & Spicy

After Chongqing Huo Guo closed in February 2017, the Universal Plaza strip mall was left with a gaping vacancy. However, Pot & Spicy opened up in 2018 to fill the void. Despite the name, this is not a “cook at your own table” Chongqing-style hot pot experience; instead, choose among more than 30 skewer options, delivered in a bucket of hot broth. The Taiwanese popcorn chicken and the lotus root salad appetizers are also popular staples.

8230 SE Harrison St #345, Portland, OR 97216
(503) 788-7267
(503) 788-7267
Pot & Spicy via Yelp

Van Hanh

This twenty-some seat, homestyle restaurant takes an array of Vietnamese standards and revamps them in entirely vegan and vegetarian-friendly forms. Run by two Buddhist nuns, Van Hanh creates its own faux meats to simulate meat-centric meals. If mock meats are not for you, there are still plenty of vegetable-heavy entrees, such as the bean curd and peanut-packed Buddha Bowl and the spicy papaya salad.

8446 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97266
(503) 788-0825
(503) 788-0825
A paper plate with vegan egg rolls and dipping sauce on top of a green table.
Vegan egg rolls at Van Hanh.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

Also featured in:

Ha VL

Lauded as one of Portland’s finest restaurants, alongside sister soup shop Rose VL, Ha VL has been an anchor to the Jade District. Founders William Vuong and Ha (Christina) Luu have handed over day-to-day operation to the next generation of Vuongs, but the restaurant’s soups remain among Portland’s “must try” dishes. Ha & VL keeps the menu simple, serving two to three soups each day, six days a week in the Wing Ming Market Center. The banh mi sandwiches are also some of the best in the city, with variations such as Chinese sausage or a very tender meatball filling.

2738 SE 82nd Ave # 102, Portland, OR 97266
(503) 772-0103
(503) 772-0103
Ha & VL

Also featured in:

Beijing Hot Pot

Located in the same shopping center as Ha VL, Beijing Hot Pot sits at the opposite end of the interactivity spectrum, well-suited to group dining. With broth wells built into the tables and a range of meats, vegetables, and dipping sauces, the table will quickly fill up with various accoutrements to allow for a highly personalized, improvisatory experience. Parties can — and should — opt for multiple broths, with original, spicy, and vegetable available.

2768 SE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97266
(503) 774-2525
(503) 774-2525
Beijing Hot Pot

Meianna Bakery

Just past Fubonn’s grocery store doors lies this sweet Asian bakery, with glass cases showing off beautifully crafted cakes, fruit tarts, cream puffs, and more. The periphery holds neatly packaged cookies, egg custard tarts, loaves of bread, and sweet or savory buns for easy to-go options. Bring home one of the masterful mooncakes, with flavors including red bean and lotus.

2850 SE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97266
(503) 788-7968
(503) 788-7968
Six slices of peach mousse cake topped with pink and purple frosting in a display case.
Peach mousse cake at Meianna Bakery.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

Pho Hung

When it comes to pho, this outpost of mini-chain Pho Hung breaks down its menu by different types of diner. Categorized from “beginners” through to “adventurous eaters,” the aromatic broth and rice noodles at Pho Hung are largely differentiated by diners’ comfort with ingredients like tripe and tendon. The heart of any good pho is its broth, and Pho Hung’s slow-simmered, slightly sweet beef broth is among Portland’s best. Pho Hung also boasts a fun assortment of bubble teas for a post-lunch treat.

3120 SE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97266
(503) 772-0089
(503) 772-0089
White lettering reading “Pho Hung” and a hand-drawn depiction of a feminine person enjoying a bowl of pho printed on a blue background.
Pho Hung.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

Kenny's Noodle House

Just off 82nd Avenue on Powell, Kenny’s Noodle House has a modest exterior, yet it’s a Cantonese hotspot that dishes out thoughtfully prepared congee and various noodle soups. Try the wonton and beef brisket noodle soup with a side of the ever-popular savory Chinese doughnut, best enjoyed by dipping it into hot broth.

8305 SE Powell Blvd, Portland, OR 97266
(503) 771-6868
(503) 771-6868

Indian Hunger Point

Hiding in plain sight in a neighborhood best known for its East and Southeast Asian fare is some of Portland’s best Indian food, dished out of a humble cart in the bustling Eastport pod across from Walmart. Tender chicken, lamb, or veggies arrive in complex curries, creamy kormas, and spicy bhunas, along with crisp and fluffy naan and crunchy, peppery popadam. With 24 other carts in the pod, those in the party hankering for other options have plenty to choose from.

3905 SE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97266
(503) 380-7499
(503) 380-7499
Colorful takeout containers of saag, curries, and rice on a wooden table.
Takeout from Indian Hunger Point.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

HK Cafe

One of Portland’s premier dim sum destinations, HK Cafe is often packed to the gills on weekend mornings, with those seeking beautiful, plump har gow and perfectly round buns. Those looking to avoid the lines can find an even vaster menu available — along with the threat of decision fatigue — for dinner. HK supplements its classic Cantonese dishes with an especially deep roster of seafood entrees, including salt and pepper soft-shell crab, smelt, and shrimp in maggi sauce.

4410 SE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97266
(503) 771-8866
(503) 771-8866
An overhead shot of dim sum from HK Cafe
A variety of dim sum at HK Cafe.
Nick Woo/Eater Portland

Also featured in:

Habanero Burrito

Southeast 82nd and its surrounding neighborhoods are blessed with dozens of food carts serving Mexican food, many with their justifiably loyal regulars. Worth exploring among the sea of tacos and tamales is the burrito island at Habanero Burrito, conveniently located in a dispensary parking lot on the corner of 82nd and Southeast Holgate. The chewy, toasted handmade tortillas are much more than a simple fillings vehicle, and both animal and plant-based proteins and grilled expertly. Vegan cheese and sour cream are available to flip any vegetarian item to full vegan.

8218 SE Holgate Blvd, Portland, OR 97266
(971) 352-9178
(971) 352-9178
A green food cart open for business, with bright red and yellow lettering reading “Habanero Burrito.”
Habanero Burrito’s cart.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

Cha Lua Deli

82nd is dotted with banh mi spots — as well as other Vietnamese restaurants that often offer banh mi on their menus — but the best of the bunch may be the most unassuming: the small Cha Lua Deli near the corner of 82nd and Woodstock. With a limited storeroom, entering patrons are greeted by stacks of 50-pound bags of rice and cases of fish sauce before making their way to the simple deli counter. Cha Lua’s bread is miraculously airy, with a satisfyingly thin, brittle crust. The pork and beef are slow-roasted to give each bite tenderness and depth. Cha Lua also offers lemongrass tofu and sardine banh mi options, as well as pho and bun bo hue. Drink options are limited to bubble tea and Vietnamese canned drinks like pennyworth juice. Cha Lua is takeout only.

5913 SE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97266
(503) 444-7973
(503) 444-7973
A fluffy baguette split and holding cured pork, &nbsp;jalapeño, cucumber, carrot, and cilantro.
#1 combo banh mi from Cha Lua Deli.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

The Lion's Eye

On a street mostly populated with sports lounges and dive bars, the Lion’s Eye manages to harmonize with the unpretentious vibes of Southeast 82nd while standing out from the crowd by virtue of its terrific beer and whiskey lists, top-notch bartenders, and striking black pool tables. The back patio may be the neighborhood’s best. Note: there is no dedicated parking lot for The Lion’s Eye, but the surrounding residential streets typically have plenty of options.

5919 SE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97206
(503) 774-1468
(503) 774-1468
Two black pool tables lined up end to end in front of a brick wall and mirror reflecting a bar.
Pool tables at The Lion’s Eye.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

Also featured in:

