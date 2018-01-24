Stellar Restaurants to Visit on Portland’s Culinarily Blessed Southeast 82nd Avenue

For decades, Southeast 82nd has been one of Portland’s most exciting food neighborhoods. With a large Asian American population — it’s sometimes branded the Jade District — 82nd offers some exceptionally strong Chinese and Vietnamese fare, but includes plenty of other riches, including Korean, Mexican, Indian, and Cuban restaurants, carts, and bakeries. In such a culinarily deep and dynamic neighborhood, such a list can only scratch the surface; use these highlights as a springboard and not an end point.

Due to its dual role as a state highway and urban thoroughfare, 82nd has never been easily navigable on foot. With the recent transfer of the street from state to city control, along with nearly $200 million of transit and pedestrian-friendly improvements on the way, the mouth-watering gems in the neighborhood promise to become even more accessible to neighborhood locals and those without cars in the coming years. Find a gastronomic guide to 82nd below.

