Where to Find Stellar Seafood in Portland

Seafood lovers are spoiled here in Portland — few waters are as bountiful and sustainably fished as the north Pacific. Creative chefs in Portland treasure their proximity to the ocean, continually finding ways to create specialties out of local Dungeness crab, salmon, and albacore. Naturally, many of these these menu items vary seasonally — the best seafood is wild, fresh, sustainably caught, and in-season.

Seafood finds a place on countless Portland menus of course, and this list can only be a sample of the region’s piscine highlights. And sadly, since the beginning of the pandemic, some stellar seafood restaurants have permanently closed. For more expansive lists in specialty categories, check out our sushi, oyster, and fish and chips maps. Per usual, this map is organized geographically, not ranked.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.