A bowl of ceviche with hunks of raw fish, sweet potato, corn, and just a touch of fried calamari
Ceviche at Casa Zoraya in North Portland.
Brooke Jackson-Glidden/EPDX

Where to Find Stellar Seafood in Portland

From aguachile to oysters Rockefeller, Portland is a seafood town

by Jenni Moore and Nathan Williams Updated
Ceviche at Casa Zoraya in North Portland.
| Brooke Jackson-Glidden/EPDX
by Jenni Moore and Nathan Williams Updated

Seafood lovers are spoiled here in Portland — few waters are as bountiful and sustainably fished as the north Pacific. Creative chefs in Portland treasure their proximity to the ocean, continually finding ways to create specialties out of local Dungeness crab, salmon, and albacore. Naturally, many of these these menu items vary seasonally — the best seafood is wild, fresh, sustainably caught, and in-season.

Seafood finds a place on countless Portland menus of course, and this list can only be a sample of the region’s piscine highlights. And sadly, since the beginning of the pandemic, some stellar seafood restaurants have permanently closed. For more expansive lists in specialty categories, check out our sushi, oyster, and fish and chips maps. Per usual, this map is organized geographically, not ranked.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Salty's on the Columbia

3839 NE Marine Dr
Portland, OR 97211
(503) 288-4444
(503) 288-4444
The scenic waterfront location by the Columbia River is Salty’s most famous attribute, but it also brings a wide array of seafood to the table, particularly at the well-known weekend brunch. The brunch spread includes salmon lox, chilled peel-and-eat prawns, oysters, mussels, seafood paella, and two types of crab. Wash it down with bloody marys and bottomless mimosas. Salty’s offers takeout as well as indoor dining or dining on heated patios with gorgeous river views.

Salty's on the Columbia

2. Fishwife Seafood Restaurant

5328 N Lombard St
Portland, OR 97203
(503) 285-7150
(503) 285-7150
Don’t be fooled by the humble exterior — the inside of Fishwife feels like it has been lifted from a charming village on the Oregon coast, and this hidden gem of a neighborhood restaurant has been serving seafood for casual lunches and dinners for more than 25 years. Baskets are the centerpiece, with options such as Alaskan halibut or cod served fish-and-chips style, grilled, blackened, or poached; be sure to check out the specials board for surprises like grilled rainbow trout from Idaho, blue marlin from Hawaii, or Steelhead trout served with creamy polenta and a sundried tomato pesto. Fishwife is open for dinner four days per week, dine-in or takeout.

Fishwife Seafood Restaurant

3. Casa Zoraya

841 N Lombard St
Portland, OR 97217
(503) 384-2455
(503) 384-2455
Like Oregon, Peru is a land of tall mountains, rain-drenched forests, and a spectacular coastline, and it’s a gift to Portlanders that Casa Zoraya’s owners offer Portland its creative, affordable Peruvian cuisine that fuses land and sea, Old World and New, tradition and invention. Highlights of the menu are the fresh ceviche bowls with spicy, tangy leche de tigre (“Tiger’s milk” made from fish stock, lime, and chiles) and sweet potatoes. Those dining in can enjoy frothy pisco sours and other specialty cocktails.

A ceviche bowl from Casa Zoraya
Casa Zoraya
Casa Zoraya

4. EAT: An Oyster Bar

3808 N Williams Ave #122
Portland, OR 97227
(503) 281-1222
(503) 281-1222
Portland is about as far from New Orleans as you can be in the lower-48, but the city has nurtured a surprisingly strong Cajun and Louisiana food scene. This Williams restaurant prides itself on its oysters served with house-made hot sauces, best followed by shrimp etouffée, frog legs, fried okra, and blackened catfish. EAT is open for lunch five days per week, and dinner six days, with indoor dining as well as patio seating. Don’t be surprised to hear a brass band or DJ playing at your next visit.

5. Cabezon Restaurant

5200 NE Sacramento St
Portland, OR 97213
(503) 284-6617
(503) 284-6617
This bistro-style restaurant is a little off the beaten path, but it still delivers solid seafood dishes, obtained fresh from local fishers. The menu offers sophisticated seafood dishes like mussels with chorizo, saffron, and borlotti beans or basil-and-phyllo-wrapped white shrimp, as well as comforting dishes like the the rich, tomato-based cioppino generously loaded with seafood (including Dungeness many times of year). Cabezon is seating outdoors for heated sidewalk dining; reservations and walk-ins welcome. Takeout, of course, is also available.

#cabezon #portland #pacificnorthwest #ciopino

A post shared by Donna Schwichtenberg (@brenduh_walsh) on

6. Flying Fish Company

3004 E Burnside St
Portland, OR 97214
(971) 806-6747
(971) 806-6747
Flying Fish’s fresh market has been a cult favorite among home cooks for years, thanks to its impeccably well-sourced fish. Since graduating from seafood shack to stand-alone storefront, Flying Fish is home to lovely seafood luncheonette, serving standards like shucked-to-order oysters and fish-and-chips alongside clam noodle soup and seared sea scallops with chanterelles. A particular standout is the restaurant’s salmon crudo, drizzled in ponzu and chili oil with the added brightness of apple, shiso, and cucumber. And every Saturday Flying Fish’s “Chef Shack” food cart on its patio spotlights a rotating guest chef’s unique takes on fresh seafood. Flying Fish is open for walk-up orders and patio dining.

7. Jake's Famous Crawfish

401 SW 12th Ave
Portland, OR 97205
(503) 226-1419
(503) 226-1419
This Portland landmark is where the McCormick & Schmick’s national empire began. Jake’s keeps things traditional with classic, balanced preparations of Pacific Northwest bounty like salmon, Oregon rockfish, Washington steelhead, and Dungeness crab, alongside Hawaiian catches such as Ono and Midwestern trout or catfish. Several blue plate specials are available at lunch — an expanded dinner swaps out salads and sandwiches for steak and lobster options. Jake’s Famous Crawfish is now open for indoor dining, to-go orders, and delivery.

Jake's Famous Crawfish

8. Dan & Louis Oyster Bar

208 SW Ankeny St
Portland, OR 97204
(503) 227-5906
(503) 227-5906
Take a trip to the early days of Portland inside the iconic Dan & Louis Oyster Bar, a bedrock of downtown Portland since 1907. The walls are packed with nautical paraphernalia, and the menu is packed with so-old-it’s-new seafood dishes like Louie salad and oysters Rockefeller. This is no novelty magnet for tourists, however — the seafood is fresh, well-sourced, and prepared with confidence. Oyster happy hours are particularly recommended, with bartenders pouring generous drinks alongside cold plates of briny half-shell oysters. Dine inside Dan & Louis’s expansive main dining room, in the cozy oyster bar, or people-watch outside on the patio.

A Louie Salad topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, hard-boiled eggs, and bay shrimp
Louie Salad at Dan & Louis Oyster Bar
Dan & Louis Oyster Bar

9. Mariscos Tinto del Mar

600 SE 146th Ave
Portland, OR 97233
(503) 516-0918
(503) 516-0918
In the parking lot of a grocery liquidator near the invisible border between East Portland and Gresham sits a food cart decorated with the colors of a neon highlighter four-pack that just happens to serve some of the best aguachiles in the Pacific Northwest. A cousin of the Peruvian ceviche, aguachile (literally “chile water”) hails from the west coast of Mexico and spends less time marinating in lime juice before serving. Mariscos Tinto del Mar serves its aguachiles with ample amounts of avocado, onion, and cucumber. Other highlights include crispy fried shrimp tacos, shrimp-topped micheladas, and fiery shrimp ala diabla. The cart is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. six days per week.

10. Southpark Seafood

901 SW Salmon St
Portland, OR 97205
(503) 326-1300
(503) 326-1300
Blocks away from the Portland Art Museum, Southpark is committed to sustainable seafood, including fish approved by the Seafood Watch list. The restaurant serves lunch and dinner from a menu that includes a popular clam chowder with gnocchi and bacon, Dungeness crab roll with lobster aioli, spicy shrimp and grits, and rarer fish offerings like sablefish, striped bass, and branzino. Dinner offers a prix fixe menu that’s a terrific value. Southpark is now open for indoor dining, as well as takeout and make-at-home meal kits for two — including the clam chowder and other popular menu items.

Wild king salmon
Southpark Seafood

11. Salt & Pepper Peruvian

2623 SE Belmont St
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 757-9442
(503) 757-9442
This Belmont food cart serves some of the city’s finest Peruvian ceviche in town, with a range of seafood options including octopus, shrimp, and squid. But raw fish isn’t the only seafood on the menu here: Salt & Pepper also fries and poaches fish, stir-fries pasta with shellfish, and offers arroz chaufa (Peruvian fried rice) with seafood. The cart is in a small pod with some limited shared seating.

12. Nimblefish

1524 SE 20th Ave
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 719-4064
(503) 719-4064
Much of the high quality fish used at this Edomae-style sushi standout is flown in from Japanese markets, and the focus is on showcasing the fish first — so, no ingredient-heavy rolls here. After a period of takeout during the peak of the pandemic, Nimblefish has refocused on in-person omakase dinners along the 12-person counter. Seats are available by reservation only.

Japanese butterfish from chef Cody Auger
Yelp/Marj C.

13. My Brother's Crawfish

8230 SE Harrison St #315
Portland, OR 97216
(503) 774-3786
(503) 774-3786
This Cajun soul food spot located in a mini-mall on East 82nd Avenue has earned its legion of superfans. The restaurant is known for its popular seafood boils, po’boys, and fried or blackened seafood (which the restaurant will gladly smother in etouffee sauce for $5); however, the restaurant’s crawfish etouffee —crawfish tail meat swimming in a buttery sauce of onions, peppers, celery, and garlic — may be the underrated hit on the menu. It goes particularly well with a starter of fried green tomatoes or fried soft-shell crab. My Brother’s Crawfish is currently open for dining in and takeout.

14. Jacqueline

2039 SE Clinton St
Portland, OR 97202
(503) 327-8637
(503) 327-8637
Steps away from Quaintrelle on SE Clinton, Jacqueline offers an equally fervent commitment to fresh seafood in a Wes Anderson-inspired bistro setting. The $1 oyster happy hour draws in newcomers, but the fresh crudos and Dungeness crab toast — with generous hunks of crab, hollandaise, and chiles — will convert more than a few into regulars. A full bar offers lively cocktails, a seafood-friendly wine list, and Rainier tall boys. Jacqueline is open for indoor dining six nights per week; dollar oysters available from 5-6pm each day.

15. Quaintrelle

2032 SE Clinton St
Portland, OR 97202
(503) 200-5787
(503) 200-5787
In its new location two blocks south of leafy Ladd’s Addition, Quaintrelle offers its cutting-edge culinary creativity bathed in natural light shining through its glass roll-up door. Quaintrelle’s kitchen is deeply committed to fresh, local, in-season ingredients fueling inventive but unfussy dishes with memorable names like “monochromatic green” and “tomato theory.” Seafood offerings are front and center, and will vary by season. Recent menu items include albacore in a crunchy, savory dressing and oysters with watermelon, nuoc cham, jalapeno, and lime. The move is to opt for the multi-course tasting menu, though visitors can order the full slate of seafood dishes a la carte. Quaintrelle is open for dinner indoors or on its spacious patio five nights per week.

16. La Moule

2500 SE Clinton St
Portland, OR 97202
(971) 339-2822
(971) 339-2822
La Moule (“The Mussel” in French) bills itself as European-inspired, but doesn’t let tradition get in the way of the opportunities fresh local produce and proteins provide. The menu ranges from gnocchi to beef tongue pastries, but seafood is a particular strength. Highlights include moules marinière in a garlicky, white-wine sauce and a hearty roast sturgeon on a bed of lentils. The full bar offers a limited but excellent selection of wines by the glass, a particularly Francophile bottle list, terrific non-alcoholic mocktails, and a surprisingly robust selection of Belgian ales. La Moule is offers takeout and is open for indoor dining six nights per week.

17. Portland Fish Market

4404 SE Woodstock Blvd
Portland, OR 97206
(503) 477-6988
(503) 477-6988
Portland Fish Market doesn’t sell any farmed fish, holding the wild-only standard to both its seafood market and its fish-and-chips counter. Fried fish baskets come with a customer’s choice of either cod, ling cod, halibut, salmon, rockfish, oyster, or shrimp. Go online to order fish-and-chips or various pieces of fresh seafood to-go — everything from ahi tuna and lobster tails to king crab legs, scallops, clams, and steelhead. The counter offers select beer and wine by the can, as well as Topo Chico.

The colorful sign on the door of the Portland Fish Market
Portland Fish Market
Nathan Williams

18. Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy
Portland, OR 97219
(503) 244-6400
(503) 244-6400
Seasons & Regions, a Southwest Portland institution for 20 years, has been a neighborhood standby for seafood dishes like cioppino, dover sole parmesan, and mustard-and-dill steelhead. But this year in particular, the restaurant has gone all-in on sea creatures, opening an online seafood market with raw bar staples, smoked seafood, Dungeness and artichoke dip, and fish to cook at home. Seasons & Regions is currently open for takeout and delivery — follow the restaurant on social media for announcements on the return of indoor dining.

19. La Camel

7875 SE 13th Ave
Portland, OR 97202
(503) 778-0604
(503) 778-0604
SE 82nd’s loss became Sellwood’s gain when La Camel owner Karim Baziou moved his Moroccan food cart to the Sellwood Corner Food Carts pod. Alongside North African favorites like gyros, couscous, and lentil soup, La Camel offers a rich, piquant shrimp paella and a tender salmon tagine slow-cooked in a clay pot. The cart is open for lunch and dinner five nights per week.

20. Batterfish

13551 SE 145th Ave
Happy Valley, OR 97015
(424) 235-6096
(424) 235-6096
What makes Dublin-by-way-of-LA transplant Jason Killalee’s fish-and-chips cart stand out is its attention to detail in the frying department, along with flavored batters that give his dishes a little something extra. The formula is simple: Clean, wild-caught unfrozen cod or Alaska salmon dipped in lemon basil, curry, or garlic and ginger batters, and fried in hot oil. And the “and chips” is no afterthought — Killalee’s hand-cut potato slices are thick, crisp, and flavorful.

