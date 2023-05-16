Where to Find Chilly, Snowy Shaved Ice Desserts in Portland

With heat wave season hitting even earlier than usual this year, shave ice season has followed suit: Longstanding Courier Coffee-based pop-up Soen has fired up its kakigori machine, and Portlanders have begun flocking to places like Wailua Shave Ice and Snowy Village for icy treats. While ice cream is a tried and true favorite on hot days, shave ice offers that satisfying, light, refreshing quality for a frozen treat — when it’s hot enough, a dense and rich ice cream isn’t necessarily what you’re looking for in a dessert.

Asia and the Pacific Islands are home to countless varieties of shaved ice: Korean bingsu, Japanese kakigori, Indonesian es dawet, Filipino halo-halo. In Portland, we don’t have the range of a consistently warmer city (a.k.a. Los Angeles); however, a balance of international chains and local pop-ups cover a good number of shaved ice treats, including thoroughly Portland versions made with seasonal produce. Note: Many favorite shave ice standards have transitioned into event businesses, like Hana’s and Da Shave Ice Shack; it’s best to follow them on Instagram for the upcoming cameos. Find our regularly available favorites below.