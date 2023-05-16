 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A hand spoons a bite of bingsu from the center of a table.
Bingsu at Janken.
Thomas Teal

Where to Find Chilly, Snowy Shaved Ice Desserts in Portland

Hawaiian shave ice, bingsu, kakigori, and more

by Brooke Jackson-Glidden
Bingsu at Janken.
| Thomas Teal
by Brooke Jackson-Glidden

With heat wave season hitting even earlier than usual this year, shave ice season has followed suit: Longstanding Courier Coffee-based pop-up Soen has fired up its kakigori machine, and Portlanders have begun flocking to places like Wailua Shave Ice and Snowy Village for icy treats. While ice cream is a tried and true favorite on hot days, shave ice offers that satisfying, light, refreshing quality for a frozen treat — when it’s hot enough, a dense and rich ice cream isn’t necessarily what you’re looking for in a dessert.

Asia and the Pacific Islands are home to countless varieties of shaved ice: Korean bingsu, Japanese kakigori, Indonesian es dawet, Filipino halo-halo. In Portland, we don’t have the range of a consistently warmer city (a.k.a. Los Angeles); however, a balance of international chains and local pop-ups cover a good number of shaved ice treats, including thoroughly Portland versions made with seasonal produce. Note: Many favorite shave ice standards have transitioned into event businesses, like Hana’s and Da Shave Ice Shack; it’s best to follow them on Instagram for the upcoming cameos. Find our regularly available favorites below.

Snowy Village

Portland’s North Vancouver location of this bingsu chain starts with a foundation of frozen milk and condensed milk, which it freezes and shaves thoroughly to resemble its namesake. Snowy Village certainly offers plenty of classic options for bingsu, topping the shaved ice with red bean, rice cakes, and roasted soybean powder; however, Snowy Village’s fruit flavors — layered with mango, blueberry, or strawberry compotes and whipped cream — tend to be the more popular option. To make it a full meal, add one of the shop’s savory taiyaki.

3912 N Vancouver Ave #105, Portland, OR 97227
(971) 430-8668
(971) 430-8668

Phuket Cafe

After meals of prawn curry and dry-aged rib-eyes, feathery petals of ice defy gravity in a vertical pile reminiscent of Oregon coastal sea stacks, balancing toppings like toasted brioche, grass jelly, and egg yolk jam. The restaurant’s current, spring-y version pairs kiwi with pandan mochi, plus floral jasmine cream, lime curd, and jasmine meringue. Options change often, so it’s worth it to return frequently for new versions.

1818 NW 23rd Pl, Portland, OR 97210
(503) 781-2997
(503) 781-2997

Janken

Yes, this stylish, uber-luxurious pan-Asian restaurant in the Pearl District rolls out all the hits, including uni nigiri, hot stone A5 wagyu, and caviar service, but dessert might be the main draw of the menu — particularly its bingsu. A play on strawberry cheesecake, the dessert arrives as a pile of dairy-saturated shaved ice absolutely covered in strawberry slices, meringue, cookie crumbles, and strawberry drizzle. Order a side of house sorbets as a bonus treat.

250 NW 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97209
(503) 841-6406
(503) 841-6406

Soen

Courier Coffee-based pop-up Soen introduced some unfamiliar Portlanders to kakigori, a trailblazer in the city’s Japanese shave ice scene. On Saturdays and Sundays on Oak Street, Soen shaves ice with its Japanese Swan machine, topping towers of icy, flossy fluff with house-made syrups, mochi, and red bean. The team at Soen often switches up its menu through the summer, utilizing farmers market produce in its syrups and toppings; for instance, Oregon strawberries are just now landing on Soen’s seasonal kakigori, accompanied by mango and toasted coconut. Check Instagram to see when kakigori is available during the pop-up period.

923 SW Oak St, Portland, OR 97205

Wailua Shave Ice Portland

For years, this Hawaiian shave ice shop has been a favorite among tourists and locals spending afternoons downtown, finishing a day of shopping with snowballs in fruit-juice-tinted pastel hues. Most varieties arrive with a dollop of house “foam,” like the coconut-y haupia foam or purple ube foam. Vegans will find plenty of options here without sacrificing flavor; the Lava Flow, a pineapple-strawberry shave ice with coconut foam, is a highlight.

1022 W Burnside St unit o, Portland, OR 97209
(808) 652-9394
(808) 652-9394

Meet Fresh Portland

Meet Fresh, a chain of Taiwanese dessert shops, specializes in taro balls and jellies, served in everything from sweet soups to tofu pudding. However, Meet Fresh also offers several types of Taiwanese shave ice, or bao bing, including flavors like mango milk and strawberry milk. But at a place like Meet Fresh, it’s best to go for something supremely indulgent, like the Pudding and Q Mochi: almond and caramel puddings, mochi, mini taro balls, melon jellies, and ice cream. Go big or go home, right?

230 SW Ash St, Portland, OR 97204
(971) 276-4184
(971) 276-4184

Premium Matcha Cafe Maiko

The Cesar Chavez Boulevard location of this matcha chain is primarily known for its soft serve, but its matcha-happy shave ice is just as tasty (and, admittedly, often involves ice cream). Flaky, matcha syrup-drenched ice supports toppings like adzuki beans, shiratama (a type of mochi), and/or matcha-vanilla soft serve. The earthy notes of the matcha balance the sweetness of the additions, making it a nice, almost savory approach to the treat.

3416 SE Cesar Estrada Chavez Blvd, Portland, OR 97202
(971) 279-4637
(971) 279-4637

Island Daydream Shave Ice

After hours of roller coasters and mini golf at Oaks Amusement Park, Island Daydream is the ideal treat to punctuate the weekend. The shave ice cart douses its snowballs with local fruit juices and syrups, with options like Oregon strawberry-tarragon and Willamette Valley raspberry-lavender. Kids in desperate need of nostalgic, neon-colored syrups like cotton candy and bubble gum, no fear — the cart knows its audience, and provides plenty of options to please all types. Check the calendar for hours.

7805 SE Oaks Park Way, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 708-3277
(503) 708-3277

